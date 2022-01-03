News
Broncos Briefs: No excuses made after loss despite playing without so many starters
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Minus 10 starters or regular contributors, the Broncos had to raid their practice squad back of the roster for reinforcements to play in Sunday’s 34-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Among those making their NFL debuts were receiver Seth Williams, defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer, cornerback Rojesterman Farris and safety Jamar Johnson.
The COVID-19/reserve list started to fill up last Monday with nose tackle Mike Purcell and continued throughout the week to include receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, outside linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jonathon Cooper, cornerback Bryce Callahan, right tackle Bobby Massie and inside linebacker Baron Browning.
“That’s the league in a nutshell,” safety Justin Simmons said. “Other teams have dealt with it this year and we had been fortunate. I don’t use that as an excuse. At the end of the day, you come in and you’re tasked to win a football game.”
The Broncos canceled practice Thursday, reduced Friday’s workout to a walk-through and held all position and team meetings remotely.
“You go into the game with no excuses,” inside linebacker Jonas Griffith said. “It was definitely a little different with everything virtual and on Zoom and we had a few walk-throughs, but no practice. It was difficult, but we have to overcome it.”
Inside linebacker Micah Kiser, filling in for Browning, had 12 tackles and Williams caught a 34-yard pass.
“I think some of them did well,” coach Vic Fangio said. “Seth Williams made a play in the passing game, which I thought he would. I thought Micah Kiser came in and played pretty (darn) good. I’m sure there were others, too.”
Griffith takes over. Minus Browning, the Broncos turned to Griffith to relay Fangio’s defensive calls to the rest of the huddle.
“It was definitely a little different, but as the game got going on, I got more accustomed to it and it started flowing a lot better,” he said.
Griffin’s 12 tackles gave him consecutive games with double-digit stops (13 at Las Vegas last week).
Footnotes. Left guard Dalton Risner sustained an elbow injury on the Broncos’ fourth offensive play and did not return. A source said X-rays taken inside the stadium were negative and Risner will undergo an MRI Monday in the Denver area. Netane Muti replaced Risner. … Cornerback Ronald Darby (shoulder), inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (quarterback) were the Broncos’ injured inactives. Bridgewater has not practiced since he was injured in Week 15 against Cincinnati.
Ravens’ fading playoff hopes take another hit with 20-19 loss to Rams
There the Ravens were Sunday, the team without its talismanic quarterback or Pro Bowl cornerbacks or top three running backs, down to two Week 1 starters along its offensive line, missing its top NFL draft pick and so much more. There the Ravens were, needing just one stop to reverse their season’s downward slide, to enter Week 18 with a playoff pulse.
If the Ravens had gotten used to anything in this roller-coaster season entering Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, it was having to play with an incomplete roster. And if there were any lesson hammered home by a crushing 20-19 loss in Baltimore, an all-but-fatal blow to the Ravens’ fading playoff hopes, it was that teams this incomplete tend not to play complete games.
On a potential put-away drive late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens, leading the NFC West-best Rams 16-14, turned second-and-goal at the Rams’ 2-yard line into a 34-yard field-goal attempt for kicker Justin Tucker. On the Rams’ decisive touchdown drive three minutes later, quarterback Matthew Stafford found wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. draped by cornerback Tavon Young — but open enough for a 5-yard completion on fourth-and-5. One play later, Stafford found Beckham again, more open this time, for a go-ahead, last-minute 7-yard score.
With that, the Rams (12-4) had effectively done what the Ravens (8-8) once could but no longer can: work the margins, close out a game, snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. The Ravens have lost five straight games for the first time under coach John Harbaugh, four of which have been by two points or fewer. If their season ends next Sunday, short of the playoffs for the first time since 2017, Sunday’s loss will stand as a fitting memorial to this season of diminished potential and wasted opportunity.
“There’s nothing good about losing, especially five times in a row,” outside linebacker Tyus Bowser said. “A lot of these have come down to the last minute, last drive or whatever, and we’re just not finding ways to win and finding ways to finish. That’s what we’ve got to do. We made plays throughout the game, had a couple stand-up, big-play drives, but we’ve just got to find a way to finish in all phases of the ball. Unfortunately, we haven’t done that, and we need to figure it out.”
They are likely out of time. A win Sunday would not have been enough to keep the Ravens’ AFC North title hopes alive — the Bengals’ 34-31 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs has the championship postmarked for Cincinnati for the first time since 2015 — but it would’ve kept their heads above water. A Week 18 win over the Steelers, in what will likely be Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final game, might’ve left the playoff odds in the Ravens’ favor.
Now they need something close to a miracle to extend this season. For the Ravens to have even a shot at the playoffs, the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars would need to upset the 9-7 Indianapolis Colts next weekend. And that’s just the start of it.
“If the football gods bless us with an opportunity to make the playoffs, I think all of this experience is going to pay off,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “All of these hard-fought battles, close games, that’s going to make a difference if we get a chance to dance. Obviously, we need some help, but we’ve got to do our part. It’s just one day at a time, and we’ll embrace the opportunity, but it would have been nice to win this ball game.”
How many times have the Ravens said that in the past month? Their slide from the AFC’s No. 1 seed to No. 11 seed started over a month ago with a 20-19 loss to the Steelers, in which a last-minute 2-point-conversion attempt failed just minutes after Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending injury. He soon joined fellow star cornerback Marcus Peters, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and many others on injured reserve.
Next came a 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns, a near-comeback now remembered as the game that knocked out quarterback Lamar Jackson for three weeks (and counting). The week after that, another failed 2-pointer doomed an injury- and coronavirus-ravaged Ravens team late in a 31-30 loss to the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers. In Week 16, the Ravens started journeyman Josh Johnson at quarterback and a motley crew of practice squad call-ups in the secondary in a 41-21 loss to the Bengals.
“Man, I don’t think I’ve been a part of a season with this many close games ever in my life,” Young said. “All those overtime games, the last-drive games — it’s been crazy.”
More help materialized before Sunday, but not enough. Jackson’s ankle injury kept him from practicing Thursday and Friday and sidelined him for a third straight game, overshadowing the return of contributors like quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerback Jimmy Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
For much of Sunday’s game, the Ravens seemed like they would have enough. Even without starting center Bradley Bozeman, scratched late because of illness, the offense averaged a healthy 6 yards per play against a talented Rams defense in the first half. The Ravens entered halftime leading 13-7, helped by safety Chuck Clark’s 17-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the first quarter. Clark added his second interception of the season just one drive later.
But the Ravens should have had more in the first half, just as they should’ve had more in the second half. Late in the second quarter, Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s pressure on third-and-goal disrupted Huntley enough to throw off his pass to a wide-open Devin Duvernay in the back of the end zone. Rather than a 14-0 lead, the Ravens settled for a 10-0 margin after Tucker’s 22-yard field goal.
A similar fate awaited them in the fourth quarter. After running back Sony Michel’s 1-yard score drew the Rams to within 16-14 with about 12 minutes remaining, the Ravens answered with an emphatic drive that lacked an exclamation point.
In a seven-plus-minute possession, offensive coordinator Greg Roman called just one pass over the first 11 plays of a 12-play drive. But poor clock management undercut their hopes of a possible 23-14 lead. The Rams seemed to jump the snap as the play clock ticked down to zero on second-and-goal, stuffing running back Latavius Murray for a 2-yard loss, then watched the Ravens take a delay-of-game penalty before the ensuing third-down play.
Huntley said he thought the Ravens had snapped the ball in time on third down — “I just think [the officials] short-handed us right there” — but there was nothing he could do postgame. Tucker’s 34-yard field goal was a small consolation prize, giving the Ravens a 19-14 lead they couldn’t hold.
“Football is a game of inches, you know what I mean?” said tight end Mark Andrews (six catches for 89 yards), who broke the Ravens’ single-season receiving yards record. “That belief and that fight that this team has is still there. Obviously, in the beginning of the season, we had a bunch of those [close games] and came out on top, but that’s just sometimes the way it goes. That’s just kind of the way things went. We were right there until the very end. I wish it would’ve gone our way. Just a couple little things here and there, and we win that game.”
They’d done enough to get close. They forced three turnovers, including a crucial red-zone strip-sack by outside linebacker Tyus Bowser in the third quarter. They ran for 165 yards despite missing Bozeman and starting left guard Ben Powers (foot). They limited Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp to six catches for 95 yards. Tucker made all four of his field-goal attempts, including two 46-yarders.
But they also handed the Rams a short field before a second-quarter touchdown drive with an interception by Huntley (20-for-32 for 197 yards). They ended the game without an offensive touchdown for the first time since 2018 despite two trips inside the Rams’ 10. They forced just one third-down play on the Rams’ go-ahead drive, then couldn’t get a stop on fourth down. They managed just 3 yards in 57 seconds on their impotent final drive.
Asked about his message to the team after Sunday’s loss, Harbaugh was concise. “Win. Find a way to win the game. That’s our message.” But even that likely won’t be enough. Not after more of the same Sunday.
Week 18
STEELERS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 ½
Broncos Report Card: Special teams, running game fail in loss to Chargers
Offense — D
Quarterback Drew Lock showed guts and toughness by absorbing a hit to his right shoulder in the first half and drawing two roughing penalties in the second half to extend drives. He was 18-of-25 passing for 245 yards and one touchdown and had completions of 34, 35 and 44 yards. But the running game was non-existent for the second consecutive week, averaging only 3.1 yards on 27 attempts against a Chargers team that entered 29th stopping the run (140 yards per game); Javonte Williams was held to 40 yards on 14 carries. An illegal formation penalty to open the fourth quarter negated a touchdown and instead of 20-10, it was 20-6.
Defense — D
In a game where their offense was without two of their top three receivers and playing a backup quarterback, the Broncos’ defense needed to carry the day. But they didn’t create a takeaway, failed to sack quarterback Justin Herbert and allowed the Chargers to go 9 of 15 on third down (60%). All told, the defense allowed two scoring drives (both field goals) of at least 69 yards and were put in a bind by a long kick return to start the game and a muffed punt that allowed the Chargers to take over at midfield. On a drive that extended the Chargers’ lead to 20-3, safety Justin Simmons missed a tackle that led to a 40-yard catch-and-run by Austin Ekeler.
Special teams — F
First, the positive news: Broncos kicker Brandon McManus’ 61-yard field goal to end the first half was the longest of his career (his previous high was 58), the third-longest in team history and the longest in road-game history. Now everything else. The Broncos’ kick coverage unit allowed a 49-yard return to open the game; the Chargers used that field position to take a 7-0 lead. Punt returner Diontae Spencer’s fumble led to the Bolts’ second touchdown. And Andre Roberts’ 101-yard kickoff return touchdown made it 27-6 early in the fourth quarter. In a season of uneven (OK, lousy) performances, this was the worst of the year.
Coaching — F
His quarterback’s right (throwing) shoulder was examined early in the game so, of course, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur called a gadget play that had Drew Lock catching a pass on fourth-and-goal in the first half. Like everything else offensively this year, it didn’t work. The Broncos were awful inside the 10-yard line (their first seven plays gained eight total yards). As for coach Vic Fangio’s defense, they didn’t create a turnover to give their offense a short field and the Chargers converted seven of their first 13 third-down plays and Fangio fell to 1 of 8 on replay challenges this year. As for special teams coordinator Tom McMahon … not good.
Omar Kelly: Ryan Tannehill-led Titans neutralize Dolphins’ blitzing defense
Ryan Tannehill has annually been one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL.
When you add up how he’s consistently taken more sacks (349) than all but a handful of quarterbacks in each of his eight seasons as a starter it is safe to assume his pocket presence makes him easy to game plan for.
Get after the quarterback and the offense should crumble, right?
Problems is Tannehill’s intellect and ability to process what’s going on on the field makes him a difficult quarterback to blitz. And that makes creating pressure packages a conundrum, one that the Miami Dolphins (8-8) failed to solve during the 34-3 shellacking the Titans (11-5) handed the Dolphins on Sunday.
The Dolphins came into Sunday’s critical showdown with the Titans, which had playoff ramifications for both teams, as the NFL’s sack leaders, in possession of one of the league’s best defenses during the second half of 2021.
Yet the Tannehill-led Titans neutralized them, producing 308 yards of offense in a game where Tannehill, the NFL’s second-most sacked quarterback season, was sacked only once.
“I think they kind of just figured us out,” Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins said. “They were able to run the ball effectively, and just stayed consistent with the run. A few yards here, a few yards there.”
The Titans rushing attack gained 198 yards on 40 carries, and kept Miami’s defense off-balanced all game.
The ground game allowed Tennessee’s play-action passing attack to create issues for Miami’s defensive play-caller Josh Boyer, who was seemingly less aggressive than usual with his unit’s approach.
When Miami did bring pressure in the few obvious passing situations, Tannehill, who completed 13-of-18 passes for 120 yards and threw two touchdowns (127.0 passer rating), found his hot receiver.
In the second quarter he identified a Dolphins blitz and hit A.J. Brown on a slant that featured nothing but daylight with Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard trailing him.
The Dolphins were fortunate to minimize that reception to just a 25-yard gain, but it provided a sampling of why blitzing Tannehill, leaving receivers and tight ends one-on-one downfield with the cornerbacks and safeties, is a bad idea.
He’s not Jets rookie Zach Wilson, Giants backup Mike Glennon, or Ian Book, the Saints’ COVID-19 replacement starter. Tannehill’s a veteran starter and has seen it all.
In other instances when Miami brought pressure the Titans rolled the pocket on Miami’s seven-man pressures, buying Tannehill time to move around to find an open receiver.
There was also an instance when Tennessee saw Miami’s amoeba blitzing packages, which typically features seven to nine defenders on or close to the line of scrimmage, and caught the Dolphins secondary napping by throwing a screen pass to the tailback.
With the offense struggling, and Tennessee successfully managing Miami’s pressures, the Dolphins defense eventually wilted.
After two months of dominating its opponents during the seven-game winning streak, Boyer’s unit found its match.
And it was a Tannehill-led Titans team, which eliminated Miami from qualifying for the postseason.
Pair that with tackling issues Miami had in the second half and it was the worst defensive performance Brian Flores’ team delivered since a 45-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October.
“The Titans are a good team,” Flores said of Tennessee, which clinched its second straight AFC South division title with Sunday’s win. “They had a good plan and we didn’t play well enough in any phase. And that starts with me.
“I didn’t coach it well enough either, so we’ll go back and make the corrections and try to play better next week.”
Flores typically falls on the sword when his team’s execution falls short.
Or like Sunday, when it was terrible.
“It was a great win for us obviously. A lot was on the line for us as a team and I’m excited we [came] out and played well, played a full game as a team,” said Tannehill, whose Titans teammates said he had more of an animated personality on gameday facing his former team. “It was important for me.”
Tannehill can now hold his head up high against his former team because in a game where he clinched a division title and the playoff berth that comes with it, he showed he’s a Dolphins blitz slayer.
