Broncos Report Card: Special teams, running game fail in loss to Chargers

Before we talk about the fun, let’s get one thing out of the way.

Mike Glennon was the opposing quarterback Sunday at Soldier Field.

Mike Glennon, who has thrown 20 interceptions and 18 touchdown passes over the last six seasons with six teams. Mike Glennon, whom the Chicago Bears paid $18.5 million to play four games in 2017 before benching him for Mitch Trubisky after a four-turnover game. Mike Glennon, who ranks as one of the stains on the Bears front office resume.

So the degree of difficulty for the Bears defense wasn’t at a peak in the 29-3 victory over the 4-12 New York Giants, a game with no playoff implications for either team.

But that didn’t mean it wasn’t fun for the Bears (6-10) when outside linebacker Trevis Gipson barreled down on Glennon untouched on the first play of the game for a strip-sack that defensive lineman Bilal Nichols recovered. Or when Gipson knocked the ball from Glennon’s hand again in the third quarter, Khyiris Tonga recovered and Gipson broke into his Thor-themed celebration.

The Bears gave outside linebacker Robert Quinn his due for recording a third strip-sack of Glennon to break a 37-year-old franchise record for sacks in a season previously held by Richard Dent.

And the defense raced to the end zone to celebrate safety Tashaun Gipson’s interception on a tipped pass by cornerback Artie Burns and found joy when Angelo Blackson made a tackle in the end zone for a safety and Deon Bush came up with another interception.

In all, the Bears had four takeaways and four sacks against Glennon, who was filling in for starter Daniel Jones, who is out with a neck injury. For a meaningless game in blustery, 24-degree weather, this one was pretty enjoyable — for Bears fans and players.

“It felt good, man,” Trevis Gipson said. “That’s what the defense is about. We want to be about turnovers and getting the ball back to our offense as fast as possible. So just going out there, flying around, after we get a turnover, pointing which way to run and where’s the camera at, people slide in — it’s just fun. It’s an amazing game.”

With rookie quarterback Justin Fields out with an ankle injury and Bears fans biding time over the final weeks until ownership announces its offseason direction with the coaching staff and front office, Quinn’s quest to break Dent’s sacks record of 17½ in 1984 was the most notable storyline entering Sunday.

But both Gipsons made their own big plays to set a good tone for the afternoon.

Nichols recovered Glennon’s first fumble and returned it 12 yards to the 2-yard line. One play later — and 18 seconds into the game — David Montgomery scored on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead.

The opening strip-sack by Trevis Gipson was notable in that he’s a still-developing second-year player. Selected in the fifth round out of Tulsa in 2020, Gipson has 6½ sacks this season, including 3½ in the last four games.

“It sort of caught me by surprise that they went empty (backfield) the first play of the game,” Gipson said. “We’ve got Rob Quinn rushing his life out on the other side, so that did surprise me. … My eyes got big at the opportunity and I had to take advantage of it.”

The Bears also scored after Tashaun Gipson’s interception, which he pulled in with one hand and returned 31 yards to the 24. Seven plays later, Andy Dalton, filling in for Fields, hit Darnell Mooney with a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-2 for a 14-0 lead.

Dalton threw for 173 yards and the one touchdown, and Montgomery rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

Later in the first half, the Giants let a kickoff land at the 2-yard line before Pharoh Cooper picked it up and returned it to the 5. Devontae Booker was stopped for a loss of 3 yards to open the drive, and Derrick Kelly was called for a false start to push the Giants to the 1. Blackson then took down Booker in the end zone for a safety and a 19-3 lead.

The Bears led 22-3 at halftime after a Cairo Santos field goal and cruised as the Giants focused primarily on their running game. Glennon completed just 4 of 11 passes for 24 yards with the two interceptions and four sacks. The Giants had minus-10 net passing yards.

The significant lead allowed Bears coach Matt Nagy to call a timeout after Quinn broke the sacks record in the fourth quarter so he could soak in the moment, which the Bears celebrated with a video board message.

“I appreciated (the win) for the players to be able to have this because they deserve it,” Nagy said. “It’s nice to have one where you’re able to be in control from the first play to the last play. And so being where we’ve been through this year, the one thing I’m very impressed with and appreciate from the players and coaches is the effort and the care.”

The Bears have one week left — a Week 18 game next Sunday in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings — before significant change potentially could hit Halas Hall leadership. If that change involves Nagy, Sunday’s game might have been his last at Soldier Field as Bears coach.

But Nagy seemed to be enjoying the win rather than thinking about his possible finale.

For the Bears, staying in the moment — and focusing on their jobs and not the circumstances — has paid off with two straight wins.

“I’m so stuck in today’s game and the feeling that … I haven’t thought about that,” Nagy said. “Maybe I will down the road if (change) was to happen. If not, then I’m just going to do exactly what I’ve been doing all year long, which is prepping for Minnesota.”