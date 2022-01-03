News
Broncos Report Card: Special teams, running game fail in loss to Chargers
Offense — D
Quarterback Drew Lock showed guts and toughness by absorbing a hit to his right shoulder in the first half and drawing two roughing penalties in the second half to extend drives. He was 18-of-25 passing for 245 yards and one touchdown and had completions of 34, 35 and 44 yards. But the running game was non-existent for the second consecutive week, averaging only 3.1 yards on 27 attempts against a Chargers team that entered 29th stopping the run (140 yards per game); Javonte Williams was held to 40 yards on 14 carries. An illegal formation penalty to open the fourth quarter negated a touchdown and instead of 20-10, it was 20-6.
Defense — D
In a game where their offense was without two of their top three receivers and playing a backup quarterback, the Broncos’ defense needed to carry the day. But they didn’t create a takeaway, failed to sack quarterback Justin Herbert and allowed the Chargers to go 9 of 15 on third down (60%). All told, the defense allowed two scoring drives (both field goals) of at least 69 yards and were put in a bind by a long kick return to start the game and a muffed punt that allowed the Chargers to take over at midfield. On a drive that extended the Chargers’ lead to 20-3, safety Justin Simmons missed a tackle that led to a 40-yard catch-and-run by Austin Ekeler.
Special teams — F
First, the positive news: Broncos kicker Brandon McManus’ 61-yard field goal to end the first half was the longest of his career (his previous high was 58), the third-longest in team history and the longest in road-game history. Now everything else. The Broncos’ kick coverage unit allowed a 49-yard return to open the game; the Chargers used that field position to take a 7-0 lead. Punt returner Diontae Spencer’s fumble led to the Bolts’ second touchdown. And Andre Roberts’ 101-yard kickoff return touchdown made it 27-6 early in the fourth quarter. In a season of uneven (OK, lousy) performances, this was the worst of the year.
Coaching — F
His quarterback’s right (throwing) shoulder was examined early in the game so, of course, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur called a gadget play that had Drew Lock catching a pass on fourth-and-goal in the first half. Like everything else offensively this year, it didn’t work. The Broncos were awful inside the 10-yard line (their first seven plays gained eight total yards). As for coach Vic Fangio’s defense, they didn’t create a turnover to give their offense a short field and the Chargers converted seven of their first 13 third-down plays and Fangio fell to 1 of 8 on replay challenges this year. As for special teams coordinator Tom McMahon … not good.
Omar Kelly: Ryan Tannehill-led Titans neutralize Dolphins’ blitzing defense
Ryan Tannehill has annually been one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL.
When you add up how he’s consistently taken more sacks (349) than all but a handful of quarterbacks in each of his eight seasons as a starter it is safe to assume his pocket presence makes him easy to game plan for.
Get after the quarterback and the offense should crumble, right?
Problems is Tannehill’s intellect and ability to process what’s going on on the field makes him a difficult quarterback to blitz. And that makes creating pressure packages a conundrum, one that the Miami Dolphins (8-8) failed to solve during the 34-3 shellacking the Titans (11-5) handed the Dolphins on Sunday.
The Dolphins came into Sunday’s critical showdown with the Titans, which had playoff ramifications for both teams, as the NFL’s sack leaders, in possession of one of the league’s best defenses during the second half of 2021.
Yet the Tannehill-led Titans neutralized them, producing 308 yards of offense in a game where Tannehill, the NFL’s second-most sacked quarterback season, was sacked only once.
“I think they kind of just figured us out,” Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins said. “They were able to run the ball effectively, and just stayed consistent with the run. A few yards here, a few yards there.”
The Titans rushing attack gained 198 yards on 40 carries, and kept Miami’s defense off-balanced all game.
The ground game allowed Tennessee’s play-action passing attack to create issues for Miami’s defensive play-caller Josh Boyer, who was seemingly less aggressive than usual with his unit’s approach.
When Miami did bring pressure in the few obvious passing situations, Tannehill, who completed 13-of-18 passes for 120 yards and threw two touchdowns (127.0 passer rating), found his hot receiver.
In the second quarter he identified a Dolphins blitz and hit A.J. Brown on a slant that featured nothing but daylight with Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard trailing him.
The Dolphins were fortunate to minimize that reception to just a 25-yard gain, but it provided a sampling of why blitzing Tannehill, leaving receivers and tight ends one-on-one downfield with the cornerbacks and safeties, is a bad idea.
He’s not Jets rookie Zach Wilson, Giants backup Mike Glennon, or Ian Book, the Saints’ COVID-19 replacement starter. Tannehill’s a veteran starter and has seen it all.
In other instances when Miami brought pressure the Titans rolled the pocket on Miami’s seven-man pressures, buying Tannehill time to move around to find an open receiver.
There was also an instance when Tennessee saw Miami’s amoeba blitzing packages, which typically features seven to nine defenders on or close to the line of scrimmage, and caught the Dolphins secondary napping by throwing a screen pass to the tailback.
With the offense struggling, and Tennessee successfully managing Miami’s pressures, the Dolphins defense eventually wilted.
After two months of dominating its opponents during the seven-game winning streak, Boyer’s unit found its match.
And it was a Tannehill-led Titans team, which eliminated Miami from qualifying for the postseason.
Pair that with tackling issues Miami had in the second half and it was the worst defensive performance Brian Flores’ team delivered since a 45-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October.
“The Titans are a good team,” Flores said of Tennessee, which clinched its second straight AFC South division title with Sunday’s win. “They had a good plan and we didn’t play well enough in any phase. And that starts with me.
“I didn’t coach it well enough either, so we’ll go back and make the corrections and try to play better next week.”
Flores typically falls on the sword when his team’s execution falls short.
Or like Sunday, when it was terrible.
“It was a great win for us obviously. A lot was on the line for us as a team and I’m excited we [came] out and played well, played a full game as a team,” said Tannehill, whose Titans teammates said he had more of an animated personality on gameday facing his former team. “It was important for me.”
Tannehill can now hold his head up high against his former team because in a game where he clinched a division title and the playoff berth that comes with it, he showed he’s a Dolphins blitz slayer.
With changes likely on the way for the Chicago Bears, the defense sets the tone for a fun home finale with 2 takeaways in the first 4 minutes vs. ex-Bear Mike Glennon
Before we talk about the fun, let’s get one thing out of the way.
Mike Glennon was the opposing quarterback Sunday at Soldier Field.
Mike Glennon, who has thrown 20 interceptions and 18 touchdown passes over the last six seasons with six teams. Mike Glennon, whom the Chicago Bears paid $18.5 million to play four games in 2017 before benching him for Mitch Trubisky after a four-turnover game. Mike Glennon, who ranks as one of the stains on the Bears front office resume.
So the degree of difficulty for the Bears defense wasn’t at a peak in the 29-3 victory over the 4-12 New York Giants, a game with no playoff implications for either team.
But that didn’t mean it wasn’t fun for the Bears (6-10) when outside linebacker Trevis Gipson barreled down on Glennon untouched on the first play of the game for a strip-sack that defensive lineman Bilal Nichols recovered. Or when Gipson knocked the ball from Glennon’s hand again in the third quarter, Khyiris Tonga recovered and Gipson broke into his Thor-themed celebration.
The Bears gave outside linebacker Robert Quinn his due for recording a third strip-sack of Glennon to break a 37-year-old franchise record for sacks in a season previously held by Richard Dent.
And the defense raced to the end zone to celebrate safety Tashaun Gipson’s interception on a tipped pass by cornerback Artie Burns and found joy when Angelo Blackson made a tackle in the end zone for a safety and Deon Bush came up with another interception.
In all, the Bears had four takeaways and four sacks against Glennon, who was filling in for starter Daniel Jones, who is out with a neck injury. For a meaningless game in blustery, 24-degree weather, this one was pretty enjoyable — for Bears fans and players.
“It felt good, man,” Trevis Gipson said. “That’s what the defense is about. We want to be about turnovers and getting the ball back to our offense as fast as possible. So just going out there, flying around, after we get a turnover, pointing which way to run and where’s the camera at, people slide in — it’s just fun. It’s an amazing game.”
With rookie quarterback Justin Fields out with an ankle injury and Bears fans biding time over the final weeks until ownership announces its offseason direction with the coaching staff and front office, Quinn’s quest to break Dent’s sacks record of 17½ in 1984 was the most notable storyline entering Sunday.
But both Gipsons made their own big plays to set a good tone for the afternoon.
Nichols recovered Glennon’s first fumble and returned it 12 yards to the 2-yard line. One play later — and 18 seconds into the game — David Montgomery scored on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
The opening strip-sack by Trevis Gipson was notable in that he’s a still-developing second-year player. Selected in the fifth round out of Tulsa in 2020, Gipson has 6½ sacks this season, including 3½ in the last four games.
“It sort of caught me by surprise that they went empty (backfield) the first play of the game,” Gipson said. “We’ve got Rob Quinn rushing his life out on the other side, so that did surprise me. … My eyes got big at the opportunity and I had to take advantage of it.”
The Bears also scored after Tashaun Gipson’s interception, which he pulled in with one hand and returned 31 yards to the 24. Seven plays later, Andy Dalton, filling in for Fields, hit Darnell Mooney with a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-2 for a 14-0 lead.
Dalton threw for 173 yards and the one touchdown, and Montgomery rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Later in the first half, the Giants let a kickoff land at the 2-yard line before Pharoh Cooper picked it up and returned it to the 5. Devontae Booker was stopped for a loss of 3 yards to open the drive, and Derrick Kelly was called for a false start to push the Giants to the 1. Blackson then took down Booker in the end zone for a safety and a 19-3 lead.
The Bears led 22-3 at halftime after a Cairo Santos field goal and cruised as the Giants focused primarily on their running game. Glennon completed just 4 of 11 passes for 24 yards with the two interceptions and four sacks. The Giants had minus-10 net passing yards.
The significant lead allowed Bears coach Matt Nagy to call a timeout after Quinn broke the sacks record in the fourth quarter so he could soak in the moment, which the Bears celebrated with a video board message.
“I appreciated (the win) for the players to be able to have this because they deserve it,” Nagy said. “It’s nice to have one where you’re able to be in control from the first play to the last play. And so being where we’ve been through this year, the one thing I’m very impressed with and appreciate from the players and coaches is the effort and the care.”
The Bears have one week left — a Week 18 game next Sunday in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings — before significant change potentially could hit Halas Hall leadership. If that change involves Nagy, Sunday’s game might have been his last at Soldier Field as Bears coach.
But Nagy seemed to be enjoying the win rather than thinking about his possible finale.
For the Bears, staying in the moment — and focusing on their jobs and not the circumstances — has paid off with two straight wins.
“I’m so stuck in today’s game and the feeling that … I haven’t thought about that,” Nagy said. “Maybe I will down the road if (change) was to happen. If not, then I’m just going to do exactly what I’ve been doing all year long, which is prepping for Minnesota.”
Zach Wilson starting to shine despite mounting losses
There are positives within the 28-24 loss to the Buccaneers and it starts with the No. 2 overall pick.
The Jets had the upset of the year in its palms. Then a failed fourth down gave the ball to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers snatched the victory with a 93-yard game winning drive.
That dropped the Jets to 4-12, but hello, Zach Wilson.
The kid looked good. There’s no arguing that. Wilson went 19-for-33 for 234 yards with one touchdown.
The game was slightly spoiled with the failed fourth down sneak call when Wilson was supposed to hand the ball off to Braxton Berrios. Some blame falls on the coaching staff for giving Wilson the option and not communicating to Wilson well enough to hand it off to Berrios.
But some blame belongs to Wilson, too, because most QB sneaks can’t net two yards. Nonetheless, Wilson played as well as he could considering the circumstances.
Here are the offensive key contributors that were out on Sunday: Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin and Connor McGovern. Then to add more salt to the wound, Michael Carter, Dan Brown and George Fant all suffered injuries during the game.
Wilson was basically out there with mostly backups and still played well.
Most of Wilson’s production was because he was extremely decisive and read the defensive coverages well pre-snap and picked it apart.
The former BYU standout went 19-for-30 for 234 yards and a touchdown. Wilson’s average time to throw was 2.38. That means when he trusted what his eyes told him, he let it rip.
“The main goal today was just feeling space,” Wilson said. “These guys do a really good job of giving you a one-high shell and then all of a sudden turning it into a two-look, rolling, bringing the corner down. They obviously bring a lot of pressure. Different things like that. So, for me, it was where can I feel space, and then just go through my reads and progressions and just get our playmakers the ball. How efficient can I be going through the reads?”
Wilson cooked and finished his fourth game in a row without an interception. That’s progress.
Before the Buccaneers game, the focus should have centered around the young building blocks that the Jets have as they work toward being a contender. It started with Wilson and he showed flashes.
If the Jets pick up that fourth-and-two, they’re 5-11 and shock the NFL world. They didn’t but that doesn’t take away from Wilson’s day and the other young talent.
“It was unfortunate, it really was. But I thought (there were) so many great learning experiences,” Wilson said. “Right now, as a team, all we’ve got to understand is that this game today wasn’t what we’re really working for in the future. Yeah, it sucks and we’re right there and there’s one play all the way around and one yard all the way around that goes in our favor and the game’s over, but we took a step in the right direction.”
The loss stings, but there were plenty of positives on things to build on.
Brandin Echols caught an interception on Brady while guarding Mike Evans. Michael Carter opened the game up with a 55-yard run. Michael Carter II sacked Brady. The offensive line paved a way for the rushing attack to net 150 yards against the third best rushing defense and only allowed one sack.
The potential looks promising and if Wilson keeps progressing the future is bright.
