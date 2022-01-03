News
Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the L.A. Chargers
Up: SoFi Stadium scoreboard. Who needs The Red Zone Channel? The wrap-around video boards in Los Angeles are so big, every early game was broadcast for fans arriving early.
Down: Flip card accuracy. The COVID-19 chaos for the Broncos rendered the program mostly useless. On the flip card distributed to the media, 11 players needed to be crossed off because they were on the reserve list.
Up: Home field advantage. They will always be the “San Di-e-go Super Chargers!” to us. And if the makeup of Sunday’s crowd is any indication, they will be for a majority of Los Angelenos as well.
Down: Quality depth. One place where a lack of depth shows up immediately? Special teams, where the Broncos allowed a 47-yard kickoff return to start the game and a 101-yarder to essentially end it. Of course, those sorts of things happened when they were at full strength, too.
Up: Fourth-down Fangio. The season is all but lost, and the Broncos were bringing in guys off the street to fill out coach Vic Fangio’s roster. Why not roll the dice every chance you get… results be damned?
Down: Risk-free Staley. Up 7-0, the Chargers had fourth-and-goal at the Broncos 1 and coach Brandon Staley … opted to kick a field goal? Probably the best indication of how poorly Staley regarded the Broncos’ offense.
Up: Surtain-ly good. GM George Paton’s 2021 draft continues to age well — especially at the top. There aren’t a whole lot of guys who can be put on an island with Keenan Allen one-on-one. CB Pat Surtain II is one of them.
Down: More injuries. Less than a quarter into a game that saw the Broncos missing nine starters, both QB Drew Lock and LG Dalton Risner went to the locker room with injuries. Fate, it seems, is stacked against Denver.
Up: Sneaky tough. Give credit where credit is due. Not only did Lock come back in after dinging his shoulder. He ran a QB sneak on third-and-short in his first drive back. Say what you will about his decision-making. Just don’t question his toughness.
Down: Philly Special. Your quarterback is already hurting, so why put him in a position to take another big hit as a receiver? Just one more week of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, friends. The end can’t come fast enough.
Down: Specialty player. Hard to justify saving a roster spot for a return specialist if he isn’t going to deliver the occasional big play. Three years in, Diontae Spencer has one return TD — and Sunday’s muffed punt at midfield.
Up: Sea level strong. Who needs Colorado’s thin air? Certainly not Brandon McManus, who provided the lone highlight of the first half with a beauty of a 61-yard field goal as time expired.
Down: Everything but the catch. A promising Broncos drive to start the second half stalled after Eric Saubert bobbled Lock’s well-thrown play-action pass while sliding out of bounds. That, friends, is why Saubert is a (very good) blocking tight end.
Up: Shifty Sutton. Finally, a pulse from receiver Courtland Sutton, who hauled in a 44-yard bomb in the first half, and later broke DB Michael Davis’ ankles on the most impressive seven-yard reception you will ever see.
Down: Vic Fangio challenges. At this point, it’s kind of funny how bad Vic Fangio is at challenges. We’re now in it for the comedy. Keep on throwing that flag, Vic.
Down: Procedural pain. A one-yard TD Melvin Gordon run was taken away by a procedural penalty on offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann. Yup, it was that kind of day.
News
WATCH: Broncos’ Drew Lock connects with Noah Fant for touchdown against Chargers
TD, @nrfant. 🙌
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/cpZZAnReig
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 2, 2022
The Broncos scored their first touchdown of the game Sunday after Drew Lock connected with Noah Fant for a 5-yard score midway through the fourth quarter against the Chargers.
The touchdown cut Los Angeles’ lead to 34-13.
It was Fant’s fourth touchdown of the season, setting a career high for most touchdowns in a season for the third-year pro.
News
20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 34-3 loss to Tennessee Titans
Good teams and upper-echelon players bring their best when the spotlight shines the brightest.
With a postseason berth on the line the Miami Dolphins failed to rise to the occasion in Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans (11-5), which ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak and won Tennessee the AFC South division.
The fact Tennessee pushed the Dolphins (8-8) around on offense and defense, playing an effective game of bully ball, shows there’s a dividing line between those who are postseason worthy (the Titans), and teams that aren’t like the Dolphins.
Here are some more takeaways from Sunday’s blowout loss:
Miami’s win streak ends, but it shouldn’t be forgotten
Advancing to the playoffs aren’t likely because of Sunday’s loss and the Patriots’ win over the Jaguars, but that shouldn’t water down the fact Miami rebounded from a horrible 1-7 start and made this season respectable in the final month. The Dolphins have a chance to deliver back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2002-2003 with a win over the Patriots (10-6) next Sunday. — Omar Kelly
Dolphins need more from Tua Tagovailoa in big games
Tagovailoa played his worst game of the season when Miami needed him to shine. We can’t put this loss all on Tagovailoa considering plenty of his passes were dropped, the rain and field conditions contributed to his three fumbles, and the interception he threw was tipped into the air. But the Dolphins needed better than 205 passing yards on 18-of-35 completions with the playoffs on the line.
Titans pummel Dolphins on ground
No Derrick Henry, no problem for the Titans, who rushed for 198 yards against the Dolphins defense. D’Onta Foreman dominated the Dolphins, putting up a season-high 132 rushing yards on 26 carries. Foreman, who also scored one rushing touchdown, became the fourth tailback to eclipse the 100-yard rushing threshold against the Dolphins.
Questionable calls didn’t help Dolphins
There were a series of questionable calls made throughout Sunday’s game, but the most glaring was a pass interference that wasn’t called on a fourth-and-11 play from Miami’s 27-yard line. Trailing, 17-3, the Dolphins opted against kicking a 44-yard field goal and DeVante Parker had his arm grabbed and was being pulled down by Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins while a pass from Tagovailoa was coming his way. Parker was so upset by the non-call he yelled at the ref and got hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty.
Duke Johnson needs to remain Miami’s lead back
The Dolphins have used Johnson, the former University of Miami standout, as the team’s starter and lead back for three straight weeks, indicating that a shift has occurred on the hierarchy of the team’s backfield. Myles Gaskin, who had spent the bulk of the past two seasons as Miami’s starter and lead back, has been relegated to third-down specialist role. Johnson finished the game with 49 rushing yards on seven carries, and caught two passes for 16 yards.
Tua’s fumbles are a cause for concern
Maybe it was the wet ball, but the Dolphins have to address whatever the cause was for Tagovailoa’s three fumbles against the Titans. On one pass attempt the ball slipped out of his hand during a heavy downpour of rain. Another was on a bad exchange with the center. Maybe Tagovailoa should consider wearing gloves because he’s now fumbled seven times this season.
Covering Titans’ A.J. Brown 1-on-1 seemed unwise
Even though Tennessee didn’t have receiver Julio Jones, who is on the COVID-19 list, the Dolphins decided against double covering Brown, or having Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard shadow him for the entire game. Brown finished the game with two receptions for 41 yards on five targets. It wasn’t dominant performance, but Miami’s strategy against one of the NFL’s better young receivers was a little head-scratching.
Miami can’t get pressure on Ryan Tannehill
Tannehill entered Sunday’s game as the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL, but the Dolphins, who came in leading the league in sacks, weren’t able to turn up the heat on him. Miami finished the game with one sack (Jerome Baker) because of how solid Tennessee’s offensive line and game plan was. In instances where the Dolphins would call their amoeba blitzes, the Titans would either move the pocket to buy Tannehill more time to make a throw, or throw a screen pass to a tailback.
Two defenders return from COVID list
Brandon Jones spent the past week on the COVID list, but participated in Sunday’s game after he and defensive tackle Adam Butler took a chartered flight to Tennessee. It wasn’t a given that either would play, but they each played their normal roles and handled substantial snaps. Jones finished the game with five tackles, and Butler, who plays on passing downs, recorded one tackle.
Durham Smythe having a career year
Each catch and yard Smythe adds this season builds on the career year he’s having in his fourth season with the Dolphins. Against the Titans the impending free agent caught three passes for 37 yards, which brings him to 32 receptions for 325 yards. However, he hasn’t scored a touchdown this season.
The Dolphins remain awful in January outdoor regular-season road games
In January of 1983, Miami, at the end of the nine-game strike season, traveled to Baltimore and routed the Colts 34-7. In the 39 seasons since then, the Dolphins have gone 1-6 outdoors in January regular-season road games, allowing an average of 34.3 points a game. — Steve Svekis
Why are two of the Dolphins’ most dynamic young players returning kicks and punts?
The numbers are, frankly, uninspiring. Standout rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has returned nine kickoffs for a putrid 17.6-yard average this season and five punt returns for 35 years with a muff. Meanwhile, another Dolphins impact 2021 draftee, safety Jevon Holland has returned 12 punts for a woodwork 92 yards (7.7 per return) with a muff of his own. The reward isn’t within a zip code of the risk.
Tua Tagovailoa has gotten extremely loose with the ball security since the bye week
In his first nine games of the season, Tagovailoa had 10 turnover-worthy plays (any fumble, interception or incomplete pass that hits both hands of a defender). In the three games since the team’s off week, he has piled up 12 of them, a season-high five of them against the Titans. Five have resulted in a change of possession, one a fourth-quarter, game-tying pick-six against the Jets.
The fourth time wasn’t a charm for Brian Flores
Flores was turned back in his fourth shot at getting to .500 as Dolphins coach. He is aiming to become the first Miami coach to be .500 or better after three Dolphins seasons since 42-31 Dave Wannstedt was fired after a Nov. 7, 2004 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Previously, Flores — who is now 23-25 — had been 0-1 when the Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots 43-0 on Sept. 15, 2019, 15-16 when they lost to the Bills 56-26 to close out last season and then 16-17 when they were again drubbed by the Bills 35-0 to kick off the seven-game losing streak this year. Now, he will need a win against New England in the season finale to have a fifth shot at getting even in the 2022 season opener.
It has been 18 years since the Dolphins had winning records in consecutive seasons
Incredibly, a win over the Patriots would give Miami its first two-year run of seasons finishing over .500 in almost two decades. In 2003, Wannstedt’s squad went 10-6 to close out a seven-year streak of winning seasons. The Dolphins winning seasons since then have been 9-7 in 2005, 11-5 in 2008, 10-6 in 2016 and 10-6 last year.
Ryan Tannehill maintained his sharp play when getting more than seven days between games
One part of Tannehill’s transformation into a Pro Bowl quarterback with the Titans has been his performance in games that are played more than a week after his previous action. After the Dolphins game, where he completed 13-of-18 passes for 120 yards, with two touchdowns, no turnovers and a 127.1 passer rating. That improved him to 108 for 155 for 1,240 yards and nine touchdown passes against only two interceptions and a 107.5 passer rating in his six Titans games with at least eight days between games.
In case a reminder is needed about the greatness of Dan Marino
Tagovailoa has a career 86.2 passer rating in his first 22 NFL games (20 starts), while the NFL median rating during his career has been 95.1. Dan Marino had a 103.8 passer rating in his first 22 games (also 20 starts in 1983-84). The NFL midpoint rating during that timeframe in a more austere passing era was a 78.6. So, if Marino had had Tua’s 91% of the median during this time, he would have had, instead of 103.8, a 71.5. Conversely, if Tua were exceeding the current NFL median by the 132% Marino did, he would have a towering 125.5 passer rating. Aaron Rodgers led the NFL in 2021 with a 110.8 rating, heading into Sunday night’s game.
Two players on 2018 Dolphins roster have combined for 25.5 sacks elsewhere so far this year
Robert Quinn, a one-year free-agent pickup for Miami four seasons ago, set the team season record with the Chicago Bears with his 18th on Sunday against the Giants (edging 17.5 by Richard Dent, the MVP of Super Bowl XX). Perhaps as shocking, however, is the Dolphins’ 17th pick from the 2017 draft, defensive end Charles Harris. Harris, considered a bust with the Dolphins, has put together a 7.5-sack season in Detroit.
Dolphins were atrocious, but they weren’t alone
There is no excuse for the overwhelmingly hometown tilt of the officiating in Nashville. A clear offensive pass interference by a Titans receiver was called as DPI against Nik Needham. Then a fumble that saw Emmanuel Ogbah come out of the pile with the ball was ruled Titans ball without explanation. Finally, DeVante Parker was bumped as he made his turn and then mugged by a Titans defensive back in the fourth quarter. Parker blew his top, emblematic of an utterly forgettable day. Officials absolutely should have to face the media postgame, like the players and coaches do.
On deck: New England Patriots, Sunday, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium
The Dolphins are gunning for their first three-game win streak against the Patriots (10-6) in over 20 years, since Miami extended its win streak over New England to five on Oct. 7, 2001. Meanwhile, quarterback Mac Jones has been bad on the road this season, completing 125-of-187 passes for only 1,298 yards and five touchdown passes, but also with five interceptions for an 84.5 passer rating.
News
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Rams | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens (8-8) graded out at each position after a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:
Quarterback
Tyler Huntley, starting for the third time in place of an injured Lamar Jackson, made a lot of plays with his legs, especially outside the pocket. In fact, it was the Ravens’ best play on offense because the Rams couldn’t contain Huntley, who rushed for 54 yards. However, the second-year quarterback missed several wide-open receivers, including Devin Duvernay in the back of the end zone and Marquise Brown streaking down the middle of the field in the first half. He also missed receivers while rolling out, but at least he controlled the Rams’ defense with the short passing game. Huntley completed 20 of 32 passes for 197 yards, but his interception — a miscommunication with Brown on a deep pass — led to a Rams touchdown at the end of the first half. Grade: C
Running backs
The Ravens were steady and consistent pounding away at the Rams’ defense, which was one of the keys to the game. Despite having only average success in the first half, the Ravens stayed with Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray in the second half and that tandem simply ran up the middle to much success. In layman’s terms, it’s called gut running, and Freeman was at his best in the fourth quarter. The veteran had 76 yards on 14 carries, including a big 32-yard run, while Murray finished with 31 yards on 11 attempts. Grade: B
Offensive line
Controlling the Rams’ defensive line was a major priority coming into the game and the Ravens did a nice job of handling defensive tackle Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Von Miller. Donald played well during the Ravens’ first offensive possession, but the Ravens handled him fairly well with double teams, especially in the second half. In the last two quarters, tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Patrick Mekari, guards Kevin Zeitler and Ben Cleveland and center Trystan Colon wore down the Rams’ talented defensive line. The Rams finished with five sacks, but that’s not the whole story. Grade: C+
Receivers
Huntley was good at spreading the ball around as he completed passes to six receivers. However, the Ravens need an intermediate or long-range passing game that opponents respect. Maybe they stay with the short stuff to keep it simple for Huntley, but the Ravens are going to have to score touchdowns against teams with high-powered offenses such as the Rams. And that’s with quarterback Matthew Stafford giving them a couple of gifts, too. Rookie receiver Rashod Bateman led the Ravens with seven catches for 58 yards and tight end Mark Andrews finished with six for 89, setting the Ravens’ single-season receiving yards record. Marquise Brown (three catches for 28 yards) has the potential to be a great receiver but needs to work on his attitude when he isn’t catching the ball. Grade: C+
Defensive line
As usual, the Ravens were successful keeping the opposing team’s running game under control as the Rams finished with 73 yards on 20 carries. Nose tackle Brandon Williams and defensive end Calais Campbell got some good penetration that interrupted a few running plays, but there were times when both players seemed to get tired, especially in the second half. Most of the Ravens’ pressure came from their outside linebackers. Campbell finished with four tackles but only had one quarterback hit. Grade: B-
Linebackers
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen has moments when he makes spectacular plays because of his speed. He has great acceleration and quickness, which allows him to close on tacklers or make up ground easily. But there are times when he flies in out of control and doesn’t wrap up. In pass coverage, he is a liability. The Ravens got occasional pressure from outside linebackers Justin Houston and Tyus Bowser, but it wasn’t consistent enough to change the tempo of the game or make Stafford uncomfortable in the pocket. The Ravens only had one sack. Grade: D
Secondary
Because the Ravens are missing three starters in the backend, this is a mix-and-match group. As a unit, the secondary played well in the first half, but there were still some glaring holes in zone coverage. The Ravens are playing with inexperienced cornerbacks, but these are still some of the best athletes in the country. It’s one thing to get beat on a great throw or a great catch, but the Ravens are often out of position, especially in the middle of the field. That’s coaching. Somewhere along the line, the message isn’t getting across, and it’s been that way all year. Safety Chuck Clark had two interceptions, including one he returned for a 17-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. Grade: C+
Special teams
Justin Tucker converted on field-goal attempts of 22, 46, 46 and 34 yards as the Ravens capitalized on all three Rams turnovers. Sam Koch, who has been struggling recently, averaged 46.3 yards on three punts and put two inside the 20-yard line. He also had a long of 61 yards. The Rams, meanwhile, had an 18-yard return on a punt and kickoff. The Ravens need to tighten up the blocking on their punt coverage team. They came close to having one blocked and allowed decent pressure on another. Grade: A-
Coaching
Considering the injuries, it’s uncertain whether the Ravens can play any harder than they did Sunday, especially after coming off a big loss to the Cincinnati Bengals a week ago. Offensively, the game plan is sound, but the Ravens are going to have to throw the ball vertically if they want to beat good teams. Defensively, it’s just unreal how many times the Ravens aren’t in position, or even in the right zip code, to make plays. At this point, the Ravens have nothing to lose. They should be taking more shots down the field on offense. Grade: C+
Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the L.A. Chargers
WATCH: Broncos’ Drew Lock connects with Noah Fant for touchdown against Chargers
20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 34-3 loss to Tennessee Titans
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Rams | COMMENTARY
Live updates: 2,500 US flights canceled due to storms, virus
Avalanche rallies to beat Ducks in return from lengthy COVID pause
Kendall Jenner Snuggles Up To BF Devin Booker As They Celebrate New Year’s — Rare Photo
Boulder County investigators narrow Marshall fire’s origin to single neighborhood
WATCH: Broncos’ Brandon McManus nails career-high 61-yard field goal against Chargers
WATCH: Broncos’ trick play on fourth-and-goal blown up by Chargers defense
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News5 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?