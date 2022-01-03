Connect with us

Broncos vs. Chargers live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 17 game at SoFi Stadium

Published

1 min ago

on

How the 2021 Broncos can make the NFL playoffs entering Week 17
Ravens center Bradley Bozeman misses pregame warmups, remains on sideline for opening drive vs. Rams

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

Ravens center Bradley Bozeman misses pregame warmups, remains on sideline for opening drive vs. Rams
Ravens starting center Bradley Bozeman didn’t take the field for the team’s opening drive against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon after missing pregame warmups.

Bozeman, who was listed as active an hour and a half before kickoff, was on the sideline at the start of the game wearing a mask. A team spokesperson said before kickoff that the Ravens did not have an update on Bozeman’s status.

Bozeman, who has started 47 consecutive games over the past three seasons, did not take the field during pregame warmups. Backup center Trystan Colon took the majority of the snaps.

Bozeman’s absence is not ideal for the Ravens, who are facing Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who entered Week 17 with 12 sacks and three forced fumbles.

This season, Bozeman made the transition from left guard to center, which he played during his entire college career at Alabama. He has provided stability for the Ravens offensive line, which has endured its fair share of injuries.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who played in one game, was shut down for the season in Week 7 after undergoing ankle surgery. Guard/offensive Tyre Phillips was recently placed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury, while right tackle Patrick Mekari has missed four games this season. Left guard Ben Powers is out for the second straight game with a foot injury.

This story will be updated.

Business People: UnitedHealth Group names new chief medical officer

Published

45 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Business People: UnitedHealth Group names new chief medical officer
OF NOTE – HEALTH CARE

Margaret-Mary Wilson

Minnetonka-based health insurer UnitedHealth Group said that it has promoted Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson from executive vice president and associate chief medical officer to chief medical officer, effective in December, to lead the company’s clinical innovations, focusing particularly on improving health equity.

ART

Highpoint Center for Printmaking, a Minneapolis-based fine-art publishing house, announced the retirement of co-founder and Executive Director Carla McGrath and the appointment of interim director Patricia Wilder. Co-founder, Artistic Director and Master Printer Cole Rogers will continue in his role at the company.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Pine River Capital Management, a Minnetonka-based relative value alternative asset manager, announced that Matthew Abroe has joined the firm as a Portfolio Manager. … Givvor, a Wayzata-based fintech platform concentrating on philanthropy, announced that branding expert Jan Strode has joined as chief strategy officer.

GRANTS

BMO Harris Bank announced that MaKee Co., a St. Paul-based procurement supply chain management consultant, is one of eight Midwestern women-owned businesses to share $80,000 in grants for their contributions to social, environmental and economic sustainability. … St. Paul’s Planting People Growing Justice Press and Bookstore announced it has been selected as a 2021 grant recipient of $5,000 from the Coalition to Back Black Businesses, a multiyear initiative established by American Express and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

HEALTH CARE

North Memorial Health, Robbinsdale, announced the development of a new and expanded clinic at Lexington Avenue and 109th Street in Blaine. … Eden Prairie-based hearing aid developer and provider Starkey announced it has promoted Jessica Perez to the newly created role of chief people officer and executive vice president of culture. … Livio Health, a Minneapolis-based provider of in-home health care services, announced that Wendy Wilts has been promoted from director of operations integration to vice president and chief operating officer.

HONORS

Storm Creek, an Eagan-based supplier of eco-friendly, outdoor-inspired apparel and outerwear, was named Dakota County Regional Chamber Small Business of the Year at the chamber’s 2021 Business Excellence Gala. … Minneapolis Business Mentors, a volunteer nonprofit that provides free guidance for entrepreneurs and small businesses, presented the first Loren Herbst Small Business Memorial Award to Jesse Owings, CEO of O-Wings, the developer of ZenGo-branded portable, air-filled meditation/yoga cushions; the award recognizes new enterprises while honoring the memory of Herbst, an MBMentors co-founder who passed away from COVID-19 in November 2020. … Woodbury-based signage and graphics company Image360 Woodbury announced that its president, Gina Kazmerski, has been named among the top women in wide format printing in Big Picture magazine’s 2021 Women in Wide Format Awards.

LAW

Moss & Barnett, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Jeremy M. Walls has joined the firm’s business law team.

MANUFACTURING

Marvin, a Warroad, Minn.-based maker of windows and doors for residences and businesses, announced that Christine Marvin has been promoted from vice president of strategy and design to the newly created role of chief marketing + experience officer, maintaining her roles on the company’s senior leadership team and board of directors.

REAL ESTATE

WESTconsin Realty, Hudson, Wis., announced that Vice President/Broker Pennie Peterson has been named 2022 president-elect and 2023 president of the Western Wisconsin Realtors Association.

RETAIL

Wild Ivy, an Oklahoma-based women-owned clothing boutique for kids and babies, announced the opening of a location at 3933 Market St., Edina, among the shops at Nolan Mains off 50th and France.

SERVICES

MedLearn Media, a St. Paul-based provider of medical coding, documentation, regulatory and compliance education and news for health care providers, announced that Tom Dolan has been appointed chief executive officer.

Denver weather: After fourth-coldest New Year’s on record, more snow possible this week

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Denver weather: After fourth-coldest New Year’s on record, more snow possible this week
A powerful cold front swept through the Denver and the Front Range this weekend, dropping between 3 and 6 inches of snow.

For Denver, this was the first significant moisture in several months, with only around 3/10ths of an inch of snow accumulating until now. On Saturday, the city also experienced its fourth-coldest New Year’s Day on record, with an average temperature of 0 degrees.

Moving into Sunday, sunny skies will prevail with high temperatures in the teens and 20s for mountain areas and low-to-mid-30s for metro Denver.

Dry weather will return early next week, with temperatures climbing to the middle 40s on Monday and approaching 50 degrees on Tuesday.

However, a fresh cold front will bring the potential for more snow and freezing temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

