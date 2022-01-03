News
Brown walks away from Bucs; Brady rallies team past Jets
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Brown was apparently frustrated and angry. So he walked away.
From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And possibly his NFL career.
The mercurial wide receiver was kicked off the Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Coach Bruce Arians said after the game Brown was off the team.
“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said. “All right? That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.”
Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10. He appeared animated while talking to Mike Evans, who tried to calm his teammate. But Brown stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and then walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He then waved to fans as jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.
It appeared to be a show of frustration by Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards.
“I’m not talking about it,” Arians said. “He’s not part of the Bucs.”
Brown was suspended last month for three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. He also has a history of personal conduct issues and bizarre behavior.
“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said. “Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”
Brady connected with Cameron Brate for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 4 shortly after Brown’s exit, and the QB finished the Bucs’ rally with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left.
The Bucs stuffed Jets QB Zach Wilson on fourth-and-2 at the 7 for no gain with New York trying to seal the victory. New York coach Robert Saleh said the play should’ve been a reverse to wide receiver Braxton Berrios, but Wilson had the option to sneak it based on the look.
“We did a very poor job of communicating that,” Saleh said, adding that ”it just makes you sick” because a handoff to Berrios would’ve likely been a first down.
Instead, it gave Brady and the Bucs the ball back with 2:12 left.
And that was more than enough time.
Brady marched the Buccaneers (12-4) down the field on nine plays, zipping a pass to Grayson — who was elevated from the practice squad — for the go-ahead score. It was Brady’s third TD pass of the game and 40th of the season, joining him with Drew Brees as the only players to throw for 40 touchdowns in consecutive seasons.
He finished 34 of 50 for 410 yards, the three TDs and an interception for Tampa Bay, which had Arians back after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week.
Le’Veon Bell ran in the 2-point conversion against his former team, forcing New York to need a touchdown. But the Jets (4-12) ran out of time.
“We’ve been in some crazy situations before,” Arians said, “but this was a very special one to come back and win that game.”
The game featured the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks since at least 1950, with the 22-year-old Wilson facing the 44-year-old Brady.
The Jets took a two-touchdown lead on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard run that capped their opening drive of the second half.
After Brown’s exit and Brady’s TD to Brate, Ryan Succop kicked a 27-yard field goal to cut New York’s lead to 24-20 with 7:36 left.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re going to be talking about the last sequence of events there,” Saleh said, “but I thought our guys were outstanding today. They deserved better.”
JETS FLY EARLY
New York took a 7-0 lead on a razzle-dazzle play to cap an impressive opening drive. Running back Michael Carter lined up in the wildcat — with Wilson behind the right guard — took the direct snap and flipped it to Berrios, who went in untouched.
Carter had a 55-yard run early in the drive to get the Jets to the Buccaneers 12.
Brady and the Bucs marched right down the field on their opening possession with Evans — back after missing last week’s game with a hamstring issue and spending time on the COVID-19 list this week — catching a 4-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 7.
Wilson, who was 19 of 33 for 234 yards and a TD, answered right back with a 9-yard TD pass to Berrios for a 14-7 lead.
It was a costly 13-play, 74-yard drive for the Jets, though, as both Carter (concussion) and left tackle George Fant (left knee) were injured and didn’t return.
A 39-yarder by Succop made it 14-10.
Brandin Echols intercepted Brady on Tampa Bay’s last possession of the first half and returned it 30 yards to the Jets 48. New York turned it into points on Eddy Pineiro’s 51-yard field goal with 1 second left.
MORE HISTORY
Brady, who improved to 31-8 against the Jets, also tied Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers as the only players with three seasons of 40 or more TD passes.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: RB Ronald Jones (ankle) and DB Rashard Robinson (groin) didn’t come back after leaving in the second half.
Jets: In addition to Carter and Fant, TE Dan Brown left in the second quarter with a hip injury and didn’t return.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Finish the regular season by hosting the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.
Jets: Wrap up their season at Buffalo next Sunday against AFC East rival Bills.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
News
Commission on police body camera rules to meet after missed deadline
A legislative commission studying widespread use of police body cameras meets Tuesday — months after it missed a deadline to file a report called for in the one-year-old reform law that created the study group.
“In light of the compressed schedule caused by the delayed convening of the members, the Taskforce does not presently have work product in the form of draft recommended regulations or proposed legislation to provide in this report,” task force chair Angela Davis wrote in a Dec. 22 letter to Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, and Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, the co-chairs of the state Legislature’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.
The law, signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in December 2020, requires the commission to propose regulations governing standards for the procurement of body and dashboard cameras used by police to provide consistency throughout the state, and to propose minimum requirements for the storage and transfer of audio and video recordings collected by body-worn cameras.
The report was due July 31.
The 25-member task force didn’t even hold its first meeting until after the reporting deadline on Sept. 14.
Davis, the state’s assistant undersecretary for law enforcement and criminal justice, said in her letter that the task force has been “hard at work” since convening and intends to develop a draft of the recommended regulations “by early” this year and make them available for public input during the remaining public hearing time frame.
According to minutes from the task force’s Oct. 26 meeting, Davis described a January to April timeline for drafting a report but some task force members called that “aggressive” and “unrealistic.”
A Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association poll indicated three-quarters of police departments in major cities and smaller communities are interested in starting a camera program. But state officials estimate that just 10% of city and town police departments across the state outfit officers with body cameras.
A state-led program designed to boost the number of body cameras used by law enforcement agencies made its first grant payout last week, Baker’s office announced.
The first round will provide more than $4 million in grants to 64 communities to purchase the technology.
Baker, a Republican, said body cameras “improve public safety, strengthen community-police relations, and enhance the values of transparency and accountability.”
“This technology offers municipalities a valuable tool in support of municipal police in their efforts to ensure public safety and transparency in their communities,” the governor said.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
News
East metro will lose more than half its pediatric ICU beds in 2022
When Shannon Kelley learned this week that Children’s Minnesota would close its pediatric intensive care unit in St. Paul, her reactions ran the gamut. An inpatient diabetes unit in St. Paul was also relocated last year to Minneapolis, where nurses have had to get brought up to speed on insulin pumps and other diabetic care well enough that they can then instruct parents.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” said Kelley, whose son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes by specialists at the St. Paul campus in 2018. “I am so grateful for the care we received in St. Paul.”
Sometime in the months ahead, Children’s Minnesota will continue its gradual reorganization of services at the St. Paul campus on Smith Avenue by shuttering its 12-bed intensive care unit and adding 14 ICU beds to its Minneapolis location off Chicago Avenue. That amounts to a net gain for the metro, but the move will cut the east metro’s supply of pediatric ICU, or PICU, beds by more than half.
Parents, providers and east metro advocates are still weighing the news, but some have reservations.
“If a child shows up in St. Paul that needs intensive care, they would then have to call an ambulance to transport them to Minneapolis,” said Tracey Dittrich, an emergency room nurse at Children’s Minneapolis. “It’s only 10 minutes, but when you have a sick child, that’s a long way to go. And there are times we wait hours and hours for a transport.”
Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare on University Avenue in St. Paul maintains a 10-bed pediatric ICU, but those beds are not intended for the general population. Gillette specializes in treating children who have brain, bone and movement conditions.
“Our PICU serves Gillette-established patients who need medical or surgical critical care,” said Gillette spokesman Steve McCarthy, in an email. “Gillette does not offer general pediatric services. Any reduction in these types of services will impact the local community.”
CONSOLIDATING SPECIALTIES UNDER ONE ROOF
Children’s Minnesota officials said in interviews last week that there are medical advantages to having all their ICU care under one roof. Many patients are transferred to their 30-bed pediatric ICU in Minneapolis, anyway, to take advantage of specialties such as cardiac care. The Minneapolis location will grow to host 44 beds.
“The pediatric ICU in the Minneapolis campus serves patients from throughout the metro area,” said Dr. Michael Gorelick, the chief executive officer of Children’s Minnesota, in an interview last week. “Even now, a patient comes to the St. Paul campus and they have a cardiac condition, they (are transferred) to the Minneapolis ICU.”
The closure of the St. Paul ICU had been announced to staff before the pandemic. But the added loss of St. Paul’s diabetes unit last year, and lengthy nurse furloughs during the patient slowdown in the early days of the COVID crisis, have added to a general feeling that the St. Paul campus — which dates to 1924 — had become the health system’s lesser priority. Some 100 to 200 nurses were furloughed around April 2020.
“Many, many nurses last year took furloughs, and it was more so in St. Paul because they’re smaller,” said Dittrich, who is active in the Minnesota Nurses Association, a labor group. “It was months and months. Many nurses have not come back. Now kids are getting sick again. And now we don’t have the staff, like many hospitals.”
Sometime in 2022, Children’s Minnesota will open a 22-bed inpatient mental health unit in St. Paul for kids ages 5-18. Dittrich, who has been critical of other reductions on the St. Paul campus, said offering inpatient mental health would be a major improvement. Currently, kids who arrive at Children’s in the midst of a mental crisis are stabilized and then sent as far away as Fargo for inpatient care in other facilities.
“They look for beds in Duluth. They look for beds in Iowa,” Dittrch said. “It is a desperately needed service. We need more beds.”
News
Vikings QB Sean Mannion ‘felt totally prepared,’ but that wasn’t enough against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Asking veteran backup quarterback Sean Mannion to keep the Vikings’ faint postseason hopes alive on the road against a Green Bay Packers team looking to lock up the top seed in the NFC probably was a stretch, at best.
The Vikings managed just 206 yards of offense in a 37-10 loss Sunday night that, combined with the Eagles’ 20-16 victory over Washington earlier in the day, eliminated Minnesota from playoff contention.
Mannion, thrust into his third career NFL start when Kirk Cousins went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards with a passer rating of 84.1. By the time he threw his first career touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to K.J Osborn on the final play of the third quarter, Green Bay led 30-3 and was eying a first-round bye in the upcoming playoffs.
“I felt totally prepared. That’s the job,” Mannion said. “Seven years in my career now, you spend every single day preparing like you’re the starter. I know sometimes it gets thrown around as a cliché, but I’ve truly taken that approach. I try to do whatever I can to be prepared mentally, physically, finding extra time after practice to get extra work. I absolutely felt prepared.”
Mannion, activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, left the game briefly in the fourth quarter with cramping in his hand. Rookie Kellen Mond came on for one series, completing 2 of 3 passes, before Mannion returned.
After Mason Crosby’s 35-yard field goal put Green Bay up 3-0 on the opening possession, Minnesota’s answering drive sputtered when a 24-yard pass to Tyler Conklin on third down was wiped out by a penalty. The Vikings eventually turned the ball over on downs when Mannion’s fourth-down pass to C.J. Ham was incomplete.
“I thought the first drive we were really moving the ball pretty well, and then had a setback we couldn’t overcome,” Mannion said.
The Vikings struggled on the ground, managing just 27 yards on 11 attempts. All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook finished with just 13 yards on nine carries with a long of six yards. Minnesota also was unable to throw downfield.
“I felt like they made a concerted effort to stop big plays downfield, it seemed,” Mannion said. “We obviously want to be an explosive offense. We can be. We’ve shown throughout the whole season we can be an explosive offense.”
Mannion, a third-round draft pick in 2015 out of Oregon State by the Rams, was making his third career start and first since the final game of the 2019 season with the Vikings. He had played in 13 previous games, completing 45 of 74 passes for 384 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.
In his only other start with Minnesota, he completed 12 of 21 passes for 126 yards with two picks for a passer rating of 35.1 in a 21-19 loss to Chicago.
With Minnesota unable to sustain drives, the Packers dominated time of possession, 38:33 to 21:27, and piled up 481 yards of total offense.
As with everyone in the locker room, Mannion was disappointed with the loss.
“It’s gut-wrenching for our team, and it’s gut-wrenching for me,” Mannion said. “I want to come in here and play the best football I can, and I hope that materializes in wins. And, unfortunately it didn’t today.”
Brown walks away from Bucs; Brady rallies team past Jets
Commission on police body camera rules to meet after missed deadline
East metro will lose more than half its pediatric ICU beds in 2022
Vikings QB Sean Mannion ‘felt totally prepared,’ but that wasn’t enough against Packers
AscendEX Lists FNDZ
Does Vikings’ Mike Zimmer want to see Kellen Mond in meaningless finale against Bears? ‘Not particularly’
NFL flexes Broncos’ Week 18 game against Chiefs to Saturday
Short-handed Timberwolves fall to Lakers for fifth loss in six games
Green Bay Packers clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 37-10 rout of the Minnesota Vikings
With $936M request, UMN seeks big share of state budget surplus
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?