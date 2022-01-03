News
Bucs’ Antonio Brown throws uniform toward stands, walks off field in middle of game vs. Jets
Antonio Brown has peaced out.
Midway through the third quarter of the Jets game against the Buccaneers, the receiver decided he was done being on the field at MetLife Stadium.
The Bucs were down 24-10 and the Jets offense started its next drive on third-and-seven, when Brown seemed to snap.
The seven-time Pro Bowler wasn’t even on the field. He was on the sideline.
It’s unclear what specifically caused Brown’s outburst, but as normal as the Bucs sideline seemed, there was Brown suddenly pulling off his jersey and his pads.
Fellow receiver Mike Evans saw what Brown was starting to do and went over to talk to him, seemingly trying to tug his jersey back on. But there was no talking Brown out of his decision.
After he tossed his jersey and pads to the side, Brown proceeded to make his way back down the sideline to the tunnel, tossing off his undershirt and gloves into the stands on the way.
As he reached the opposite endzone from where the game was carrying on, he jumped and waved at fans, threw up a peace sign, gave some high-fives and exited the field.
Bruins explode to beat Red Wings, 5-1
The Bruins entered the weekend needing not only to capture four of a possible four points to feel good about themselves, getting balanced scoring was also imperative after Bruce Cassidy changed up his top nine coming out of the extended COVID-induced break.
Check and check.
After getting goals from their top three lines in their 4-3 comback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the B’s got a pair of fourth line goals, a tally each from the top two lines and one from the back end to beat the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
The B’s took a hard-earned 2-1 lead after two periods and then broke it open with three unanswered goals in the third. Jeremy Swayman (22 stops) also made the big saves when they were needed.
The win over the Wings allowed them to leapfrog over Detroit for the second wild card spot in the playoff structure.
The B’s had a strong first period – outshooting the Wings 15-6 with more than a half dozen legitimate scoring chances – but could only get to the first intermission with a 1-1 tie.
Detroit got on the board first at 11:28 with a fortunate goal by Tyler Bertuzzi, though an unforced icing from the B’s had a hand in it, too. After the faceoff win, Danny DeKeyser took a shot from the blue line that hit a couple of skates along the way. It eventually landed on the stick of Tyler Bertuzzi,who was able to beat a helpless Jeremy Swayman from the side of the net.
But the B’s put in the work to tie it up on a goal from the B’s new top line that has brought it a lunch pail in their first two games together. On the goal, Brad Marchand out-worked two Wings along the boards to get the puck to Craig Smith behind the net. Smith dished it out front to Patrice Bergeron, who beat Alex Nedeljkovic for his 11th goal if the season at 14:47.
The temperature went up in the second period. First, Marchand started a scrap with Vladislav Namestnikov and both went off for seven minutes, stick fouls added to the fighting majors.
Then, in a scrum in front of the Bruins net, Swayman and Sam Gagner took liberties with each other, earning two minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalties each.
Overall the Wings were better than they were in the first, holding a 10-8 shot advantage in the second, but it was the B’s who took the lead in the second. And for the second straight day, the offense was generated by a source they they need to get going. After Nick Foligno scored his first goal as a Bruin on Saturday, Erik Haula notched his second in a Boston uniform and first since November 13, giving the B’s a 2-1 lead at 7:37. Gathering a loose puck in his own zone off a missed Detroit shot, Haula took it from his own half board down the left wing and, from the left circle dot, he beat Nedeljkovic with a perfect, bar-down snipe.
Haula very nearly gave the B’s a two-goal lead on a shorthanded bid late in the period but his backhander hit the post and the B’s went into the third protecting a one-goal lead.
But they eventually did get that two-goal lead at 5:59 of the third as the B’s maintained possession in the offensive zone as they were changing out. Charlie Coyle fed Taylor Hall out high on the left wing and Hall took it down t the half board. From there, Hall made a terrific cross-ice pass to a pinching Charlie McAvoy and the defenseman buried his fifth of the year.
Then the fourth line, the only forward grouping held off the board on Saturday, got into the act. Trent Frederic gave the B’s a 4-1 lead at 7:55 with his first of the year when he scored off a rebound of a Mike Reilly shot off the rush.
And it was the fourth line that turned it into a rout at 10:39. Oskar Steen fed Tomas Nosek on the a rush and the former Red Wing buried it between between Nedeljkovic’s pads for his third of the year.
Twitter bans Rep. Greene’s personal account for COVID claims
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.
The Georgia Republican’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock. Four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension. Five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.
In a statement on the messaging app Telegram, Greene blasted Twitter’s move as un-American. She wrote that her account was suspended after tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a government database that includes unverified raw data.
“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”
Twitter had previously suspended Greene’s personal account for periods ranging from 12 hours to a full week. The ban applies to Greene’s personal account, @mtgreenee, but does not affect her official Twitter account, @RepMTG.
The first-term has repeatedly stirred controversy over inflammatory commentary.
On social media, she has voiced support for racist views, unfounded QAnon pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theories such as the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and calls for violence against Democratic politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Last February, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called her embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.” The Democratic-led House that same month tossed her from her two committee assignments, the House Education and Labor Committee as well as the House Budget Committe.
In July, Twitter suspended Greene for a week after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against bogus vaccine claims that are “killing people.” Twitter has defended its efforts to keep dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 off its site, saying it has removed thousands of tweets and challenged millions of accounts worldwide.
Among Greene’s final tweets was one Saturday that falsely referenced “extremely high amounts of covid vaccine deaths,” according to her Telegram account, which appears to mirror her now-banned Twitter feed when compared with Greene tweets stored in the Internet Archive.
Last week, Greene also boasted on Twitter about talking to the former president by phone. She said she had received Trump’s permission to clarify his stance that he is against vaccine mandates though he encourages people to get the vaccine and booster. Trump was booed by some audience members in Dallas on Dec. 19 when he said he had received a COVID-19 booster shot.
On Sunday, the White House’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the U.S. has been seeing almost a “vertical increase” of new COVID-19 cases, now averaging 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up. The omicron variant of COVID-19 has driven a surge in new cases across the country.
