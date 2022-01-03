News
Could Patriots RB Damien Harris miss time after sitting out 2nd half vs. Jacksonville?
FOXBORO — Patriots running back Damien Harris enjoyed as productive a first half as anyone Sunday, rushing for two touchdowns in a blowout of the Jaguars.
As for the second half, he might as well have kicked his feet up.
Leading 28-3 breaking out of halftime, the Patriots stashed Harris on the sideline for the rest of the game. Though he never put his helmet on, the team later announced Harris was questionable to return with a hamstring injury, the same that’s limited him in practice for two straight weeks. Harris was later allowed to speak to reporters, indicating the injury isn’t too serious.
In fact, he seemed to confirm as much from the podium.
“I’m good,” Harris said.
During the second half, Harris casually stretched his left hamstring on his own and chatted with teammates and coaches. He finished with nine carries for 35 yards and the two scores. His absence allowed rookie Rhamondre Stevenson to take over and rush for a career-high 107 yards.
Asked about splitting a backfield with Stevenson this season, Harris pivoted and spoke about the entire team.
“This is a special team and a special group,” he said. “I think that you guys can see how much we all appreciate each other, everybody’s effort, and everybody’s commitment to this organization when we’re out there playing.”
News
BVSD schools in Marshall fire area to open as planned Wednesday
The Boulder Valley School District announced Sunday that classes will resume at all schools as planned after winter break on Wednesday, including those in areas impacted by the Marshall fire.
“This is incredibly important knowing that schools — both in the area of the fire and outside — can serve a very important role of supporting students and their families following this large tragedy,” district officials wrote in an update to the community.
This evening we sent an update from Superintendent Rob Anderson announcing that all BVSD schools will be open on Wednesday, January 5, as planned.https://t.co/oZagNTQk60
— Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) January 3, 2022
None of the Superior or Louisville schools was physically damaged in the fire, and district maintenance crews are “air scrubbing” buildings where there is smoke. Xcel Energy also has restored electricity to all the buildings, while natural gas is expected to be restored by Tuesday, according to district officials.
While a boil water order is expected to still be in effect in Louisville and Superior next week, the district plans to bring in bottled water.
To provide employees impacted by the fire with flexibility and address resulting staffing shortages, the district plans to add support through substitute teachers and classroom monitors. Substitute teacher pay will be temporarily increased to $175 a day, Monday through Thursday, and will continue to be $200 a day on Fridays.
The district is accepting applications for subs, child care workers, food services workers, bus drivers and custodians at jobs.bvsd.org.
Officials on Saturday said that 991 structures were destroyed and 127 were damaged in the fast-moving Marshall fire, which ripped through 6,000 acres in eastern Boulder County on Thursday fueled by high winds and dry conditions.
While classes will resume, district officials cautioned in their update that “it will be some time until things return back to ‘normal.’”
“We are encouraging our schools and teachers to put the social-emotional health of our students first and will be working to provide impacted families and staff the additional support and flexibility they need during this crisis,” district officials wrote. “We ask that everyone approach the second semester of this school year with empathy and understanding.”
The school district has set up a page at bvsd.org to provide updates and resources related to the fire, including a form for students and staff members who need grief counseling or other mental health support from the district’s trauma response team.
Displaced families also can contact their school principal or fill out an online form to let the district know about their situation and needs. Displaced students will qualify for support under the federal McKinney-Vento Act, a law that creates a safety net for students without adequate housing. That support includes district transportation to their home schools.
For teachers and other staff members, the district has canceled all professional learning and training events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Impact on Education, Boulder Valley’s foundation, is accepting donations for students and staff members displaced by the fire through its Critical Needs Fund. To donate, go to impactoneducation.org/donate.
News
PHOTOS: Marshall fire aerial images show scale of devastation
Aerial images show the destruction left by Thursday’s fast-moving wildfire. Powered by hurricane-force winds, the Marshall fire burned across 6,219 acres, destroying or damaging more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County. Two people remain missing and feared dead.
Investigators narrowed the point of origin of the most destructive wildfire in state history to a neighborhood off Colorado 93 and Marshall Road near where a passer-by captured video of a burning shed the morning the fire started, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Sunday.
News
Kirk Cousins-less Vikings eliminated from playoff race in 37-10 loss to Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a night practice on July 31 before a boisterous crowd during training camp at the TCO Performance Center, head coach Mike Zimmer took a microphone and yelled to much applause, “We’re going to have a heck of a football team.”
Well, that didn’t exactly turn out as planned. On a 10-degree night at Lambeau Field, the Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs with one game still to play with an ugly 37-10 loss Sunday to Green Bay.
The Vikings basically had no chance with quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 reserve list, and they used reserve Sean Mannion sparingly in his absence. But even had the Vikings won on Sunday, they still would have had only a small chance to make the playoffs.
Minnesota’s record dropped to 7-9 with a meaningless home game left to play next Sunday against Chicago, and Zimmer is assured of his second straight losing season and second straight year without a postseason trip. And it remains to be seen if he will be back in 2022 for a ninth season as Vikings coach.
Meanwhile, the Packers raised their record to 13-3 and clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely will not play in next week’s meaningless finale at Detroit, and that could give him two weekends off to rest an injured toe.
Rodgers’ toe injury has seemed affect him this season, but it sure didn’t Sunday. Rodgers, who might soon be handed his fourth career MVP award, completed 29 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams had 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.
The only issue for the Packers in the rout was getting off to a bit of a slow start on night when the temperature was 11 degrees at kickoff. On their first three possessions, they managed two field goals and failed on a fourth-down play deep in Minnesota territory.
But once the Packers got rolling, it was over. After it was 6-0, they went up 20-0 in the second quarter when Rodgers threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Allen Lazard and 11 yards to Adams.
The Vikings finally got on the board when Greg Joseph booted a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the half to make it 20-3. But the Packers continued to extend the lead in the third quarter, getting a 4-yard touchdown run by A.J. Dillon and a 37-yard field goal by Mason Crosby for a 30-3 lead.
Mannion did follow up with Minnesota’s best drive of the night. And he had his first career touchdown pass, a 14-yard strike to K.J. Osborn, on the final play of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 30-10.
In just his third career start in his seventh season, Mannion remained winless. He completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards.
Mannion was relieved early in the fourth quarter by rookie Kellen Mond, who saw his first career action and played one series. He completed 2 of 3 passes for five yards and then did not return to the game.
The Packers paid plenty of attention to Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson. But he did at least catch five passes for 51 yards to become the fifth different receiver in team history to have a 100-catch season.
The Packers also homed in on running back Dalvin Cook, who had 163 yards rushing and four total touchdowns in his previous visit to Lambeau Field, a 28-22 Minnesota upset in November 2000. Cook, returning after missing one game while on the COVID list, had just 13 yards on nine carries.
Could Patriots RB Damien Harris miss time after sitting out 2nd half vs. Jacksonville?
BVSD schools in Marshall fire area to open as planned Wednesday
PHOTOS: Marshall fire aerial images show scale of devastation
Kirk Cousins-less Vikings eliminated from playoff race in 37-10 loss to Packers
“It was absolute mayhem”: Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday’s end
Drew Lock battles through right shoulder injury to post third-best passer rating of career in loss to Chargers
Broncos’ short-comings on full display as they are eliminated from playoffs for sixth consecutive year
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Calls Kody ‘Irresponsible’ & Decides To Skip Thanksgiving
Antonio Brown’s Bucs tenure over after throwing uniform toward stands, walking off field in middle of game vs. Jets
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?