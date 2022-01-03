News
Dear Abby: Family’s name game doesn’t need extra players
Dear Abby: Our daughter has been married for three years to a wonderful guy she dated for 10 years and loves dearly. Because she doesn’t like his last name, she chose to maintain her maiden name. He understood this soon after they started dating.
She’s now three months pregnant and facing a dilemma about what to name their child. She’s adamant that a hyphenated name is unacceptable. They have tentatively discussed a complete name change for themselves and the child. Her husband was adopted, and she feels there’s no reason his surname must be carried on. He’s OK with keeping his last name but would consider a new one if she suggests something he likes.
The problem is, she hasn’t been able to come up with one he likes. We’re concerned this issue will drag on without being settled until our grandchild arrives. We recently offered limited advice hoping they can work this out between themselves.
I believe her husband is entitled to keep his name, and she as well, but I’m against the child carrying only her name. Any suggestions you could provide to help resolve this would be appreciated before our grandchild is born nameless.
— Family Dilemma in Texas
Dear Family: My suggestion is that as helpful as you might wish to be, this is something your daughter and son-in-law must work out by themselves. “What’s in a name” is plenty, and because this dilemma is emotionally loaded, you should stay out of it.
Dear Abby: I’m undergoing chemo/immunotherapy for cancer every three weeks. For quite some time now, my husband has been going out most days from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. He does not say where he is going, and when he comes home, he says hardly a word. He is angry with me for the least little thing, and being around him gets very unpleasant because he shouts and throws things around.
I need to know what’s going on, why, and if it is innocent — because he won’t say where he’s going and for what purpose. Am I justified in being upset and distressed about this? I am at a point in my life where I need support. I think we both should be more concerned with making our future enjoyable and peaceful.
How should I approach him about this without incurring more anger and putting myself in a worse situation than I am already in? I don’t want to accuse him of anything, but I want to know the truth however hard it may be. I would appreciate any guidance you can give me.
— Suspicious in New York
Dear Suspicious: Has this been going on since you were diagnosed, or do your husband’s absences predate it? Because he becomes angry and defensive when you ask what is going on, stop trying to confront him. Your husband may be angry with you for getting cancer, be incapable of giving emotional support or be stressed to the max and need private time to decompress. Or he may be cheating.
If you can afford it, hire a private detective to provide the information you need. I am so sorry for your pain. At a time like this, the last thing you needed was additional worry.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Hockey Notebook: Coaches decry loss of Super 8
The MIAA’s shift to a statewide format has elicited a wide range of opinions and reactions, some favorable, others not as much.
But the most passionate ones have sprung from the elimination of the Division 1A boys hockey tournament, a Massachusetts institution since 1991.
Following the recommendation of a Blue Ribbon Committee, the Tournament Management Committee voted in April to pause Div. 1A, or Super 8 tournaments, for four years, although it later agreed to reassess after two. Baseball was the only other sport to hold a Super 8 tournament, beginning in 2014.
The TMC gave a laundry list of reasons for the decision, including creating an elitist mentality; inequities in scheduling and venues; the subjective nature of its selection method clashing with the new power rating system; and Title IX issues posed with no comparable girls tournaments. It also questioned whether the need for the exclusive division still exists.
The decision, which blindsided many and was made without consulting the Massachusetts State Hockey Coaches Association, did not sit well with the boys hockey community.
“It was very disappointing the way it was communicated. Here they are saying we need more data, but how long has the Super 8 been around, 30 years?” said Xaverian coach Dave Spinale. “Why would the Blue Ribbon Committee take away something? We are not trying to take away anything from anybody. If the girls want to do a Super 8, we will help them. Why not add more opportunities? And now you can have less teams fighting for the state title. I don’t think it’s sending the right message.”
John Flaherty, head coach of a BC High program that has won six Super 8 crowns, agreed with Spinale that if gender equity is a problem, the solution should be to expand the options, not limit them.
“They are talking about equity and fairness, but they never defined it,” said Flaherty. “Are they saying that the girls should have a Super 8? They absolutely should. There should be a lacrosse men’s and women’s Super 8. There should be a baseball and a softball Super 8. There is no reason they shouldn’t do it. And fairness, everyone can qualify. Division 3 teams can get in. You are not denying anyone the opportunity to get into the Super 8.”
Arlington coach John Messuri, whose team is one of just three public schools to win a Super 8 championship and the only with multiple crowns, argues that not only does the decision rob players of the experience of a Super 8, but severely limits the amount of teams capable of playing for a state championship.
Division 1A was created in response to the dominance of the Catholic programs, and in its 30 years they have taken home 27 Super 8 titles – Pope Francis and Arlington were declared co-champions in 2019. Meanwhile, the vast majority of Div. 1 champions in that time have come from public school ranks.
Messuri pointed to the incredible runs of Belmont and Walpole in 2019, which likely would not have been possible in a bracket loaded with traditional powers.
“I think the biggest failure of it is every year there are 16 to 18 teams who think they can compete and make it to the Super 8 and I think that is a feather in the cap just to make the Super 8, so that was always a good goal for some teams at the beginning of the year,” said Messuri. “And then once you clear them out, that opens the door for another 14-15 teams that say, hey, we might be able to get to the Garden by winning the D1 tournament.”
Flaherty was also concerned by the ramifications that the lack of a Super 8 tournament could have on the overall state of MIAA hockey. He said he has gotten feedback from college coaches like BC’s Jerry York lamenting the tournament’s demise.
“I think it’s very shortsighted by the MIAA to make this decision,” said Flaherty. “To me high school hockey is facing so much competition for players. Whether it’s prep schools, or full-season junior teams, or the academy models that are popping up, we are under siege for hockey players and they decided to take away the one caveat that high school hockey offers is that you get to play in the Super 8 in the Garden and all that stuff. It makes zero sense at this time to do this.
“I could have given them 10 names of guys that went on to play pro that played for BC High in the Super 8 and they will tell you the best memories for all of their hockey career were playing in the Super 8.”
While teams will still have league crowns to go after and higher power seedings will surely provide advantages to those earning home games, the stretch run of the regular season will feel much different this winter, especially for those teams that would have been jockeying for a spot in the Div. 1A field, comparing resumes and giving every contest urgency.
“One of the other things the Super 8 did was it created a lot of atmosphere the last four weeks of the season, so for sure they have taken that away from the kids,” said Messuri. “What teams are on the board, what teams are not on the board. I didn’t love the selection process, but I did love the hype it created.”
Pulling rank
With the season three weeks old, you would think that would be plenty of time to get an accurate read, at least initially, on where teams stand. But with COVID affecting schedules, and in some cases wreaking havoc on rosters, it’s tough to trust exactly what you see.
But we’ll take a stab at it anyway. In a month or so, the lack of some of the state’s premier programs on these lists may look foolish, but the results are what they are, and that’s what we are going by. So here is one man’s opinion on the top 10 boys and girls squads in EMass thus far (based on results through Thursday).
BOYS: 1. Xaverian (5-0); 2. Catholic Memorial (4-0); 3. Arlington (4-0); 4 Belmont (7-0); 5. Austin Prep (2-0); 6. St. John’s Prep (2-1); 7. Reading (3-0); 8. Braintree (3-1); 9. Marshfield (3-1-1); 10. Woburn (4-0).
GIRLS: 1. Austin Prep (4-0); 2. Arlington (2-0); 3. Notre Dame (2-0-1); 4; Duxbury (4-0-2); 5. St. Mary’s (3-1); 6. Westwood (4-0); 7. Winchester (4-0); 8. Winthrop (3-0-1); 9 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading (3-1-1); 10. Malden Catholic (3-0-1).
Wrestling Notebook: Bruce Rich starts over
Bruce Rich spent 40 years building a dynasty at Chelmsford High.
Now he hopes to start something special at Northeast/Bishop Fenwick.
Rich has been tasked with building a program from scratch. He knows that it will take time to get the co-op up and running and he’s used the age-old adage that Rome wasn’t built in a day in describing what the process will entail.
“One of the reasons I decided to do this was that I was teaching at Bishop Fenwick and the commute was tough,” Rich said. “Bishop Fenwick wanted to get a wrestling program started and I was actually coaching football at Northeast Regional so I had the connection with both schools. It is a bit challenging, getting a lot of kids with no wrestling experience, but they’ve been great. The chemistry between the kids has been excellent.”
Rich is also dealing with a lack of a feeder program. He knows one of the key reasons for his success at Chelmsford (648 wins, 11 sectional and two All-State title) was due in large part to the fact that many of his wrestlers arrived at Chelmsford High having wrestled for years.
“You definitely get spoiled by having a feeder program. We had a great feeder program at Chelmsford with a lot of great coaches at the younger levels,” Rich said. “We’re just going to take it one day at time, take it slow and make sure that the kids are having as much fun as possible.”
One of the few wrestlers in the program with any wrestling pedigree is sophomore Luke Connolly. He came to Bishop Fenwick in large part because of Rich and the assurances that the school was going to start a wrestling program.
“Coach Rich said he was going to do it and I trusted him,” said Connolly, who started the season at 7-0 including a pair of wins at the Lowell Holidays. “He has been great working with me and all the other wrestlers.”
Lowell leftovers
It was a big week for top-ranked St. John’s Prep. After defeating highly-touted Central Catholic and Milford in a quad meet, the Eagles ventured north and held off Timberlane 205-203 to capture the prestigious George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament.
Tyler Knox (126) and Rawson Iwanicki (152) captured individual titles, while Adam Schaeublin took a second at 132, Alex Schaeublin was third at 113 and Charlie Smith was sixth in the heavyweight class.
Other Massachusetts teams to place in the top 10 included Central Catholic (fourth, 150.5), Natick (fifth, 145), Monty Tech (seventh, 130), Hingham (eighth, 127) and Milford (ninth, 116.5).
It was also a special tournament for the Tildsley family. James Tildsley, an 8th-grader at Billerica, captured the 106-pound title by pinning Lowell Catholic’s Scotty Moreau at 4:57.
“It feels great,” Tildsley said after the match. “Winning this as an eighth grader is a little overwhelming. I’m just trying to take it all in. Going out on top, I really feel good about this one.”
His older brother, Shawsheen freshman Sid Tildsley, won the 132-pound title with a 5-0 victory over Adam Schaeublin. Following the victory, he paid homage to late Shawsheen coach Mark Donovan, who died from cancer two months prior to the start of the season.
“Emotions were obviously running high,” he said. “When I was a little kid, I always wanted to win this tournament. I always wanted to do it for (Donovan). Winning this now is really special, because I knew he’d be watching down on me.”
Elsewhere, if you’re going to wrestle in a super quad, you might as well make the most of it. That was the case for North Andover last Thursday as they defeated five opponents, Arlington (60-12), Beverly (50-25), Greater Lawrence (66-9), Lynnfield/North Reading (42-6) and Salem (46-21).
The meet wasn’t a total loss of Arlington, who rebounded from the North Andover loss to win four matches. The Spy Ponders handled Beverly (40-24), Greater Lawrence (39-24), Lynnfield/North Reading (24-12) and Salem (42-29).
Basketball Notebook: Pembroke changing perceptions
If early season success is any indication, Pembroke is in for a season to remember.
Pembroke has raised eyebrows in the first month of the 2021-22 MIAA basketball season; the Titans started 5-0 for the first time in program history. The perfect start to the season is highlighted by a 3-0 mark in Patriot League play.
“I knew we could have some talent here, but the big thing was changing the expectations,” first-year Pembroke coach Matt Vincenzi said. “The recent track has not been very good. There was not much to go off from last year because of the shortened season but based on the fall league games that I saw I was optimistic.”
So far the Titans have already shown signs of a culture change. Coming into the season Pembroke was 1-17 in its last 18 games against rival Hanover only to beat the Hawks 54-35 in its second game of the season. Hingham had the Titans’ number going back to 2014, but then courtesy of 19 points from Joey Dwyer, Pembroke flipped the script on Dec. 21 with a 56-47 road win.
Vincenzi’s optimistic outlook for his roster has been supported by the results. Dwyer, a junior guard, is quickly becoming one of the South Shore’s top scoring threats with a smooth lefty stroke from both beyond the arc and in the paint. Tom Considine is a physical forward who can also handle the ball and Brady Spencer is an inside-out threat. Those three, along with guard Devanti Perry and Connor Lockhart, compose a formidable starting lineup that has length and athleticism, both key factors in the Titans’ matchup zone defense.
Pembroke has allowed more than 50 points in a game only once so far.
“When tryouts started it was clear we had some long and rangy defenders that could fit the system well,” Vincenzi said. “I feel confident the mindset is right here. We were very excited when we beat Hanover and Hingham but we went right back to work. The day after we beat Hingham it was one of our best practices of the year. There is a clear belief amongst everyone that the job is not even close to finished.”
Dracut on the move
Those who may have overlooked Dracut coming into the season certainly will be quick to circle them on the schedule after Thursday night.
Courtesy of 24 points from senior captain Cameron Watkins and relentless full-court pressure defense, the Middies knocked off previously unbeaten Norwell 56-47 to win the Edmund Murphy Winter Classic championship. The win improved Dracut to a spotless 4-0 on the season. Junior captain Ashlee Talbot — who helped spearhead the Middies defensive effort — was named the tournament’s most valuable player for the second time in her career.
Dracut’s defense was impressive as they limited Norwell superstar Grace Oliver — averaging over 28 points a game coming into Thursday — to 13 points and two first half shots.
“We knew from watching them that they were a great team and had a great player in Oliver,” Dracut coach Peter Witts said. “We knew if we could control her and limit her we could win the game and the girls did a great job at that.”
On top of its win over the Clippers, Dracut owns wins over MVC foes Lowell and Methuen as well as Lowell Catholic.
“These girls have been playing since 7th and 8th grade when they played on the freshman team through a waiver,” Witts said. “They are all leaders for us at this point. We do a lot of the little things right and most importantly they are finding out what a role player is supposed to do. It’s not just superstars, everyone is discovering how they can help us win.”
Dracut visits Lawrence on Tuesday before a tough showdown with Andover on Thursday.
Covid causes pause
On Wednesday evening, Wellesley Public Schools announced it was putting its winter season on pause due to a rise of COVID-19 cases within its athletic programs.
While the pause was not a step that officials wanted to take, those both within the Raiders athletic department and the Wellesley Board of Health believed it was the best course of action based on the current circumstances within the district.
“This is certainly not something that we wanted to do,” Wellesley athletic director John Brown said. “With the large number of positive cases that we have on all of our varsity teams in the last few days, and the fact that many of those teams were shut down already over winter break, the best thing that we could do is take a pause and get student-athletes healthy. We hope that this is short and we can get back to playing as soon as possible.”
Wellesley’s varsity teams could return as soon as next week. Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, sources continue to tell the Boston Herald that no state restrictions on athletics are forthcoming.
On tap
There are a handful of notable games on both the boys and girls side scheduled for this week.
Mansfield is set to take a trip to BC High on Tuesday night in what should be one of the top boys non-league showdowns of the winter. Eagles senior Mike Loughnane is four points away from 1,000 for his career. St. Mary’s, meanwhile, will host Catholic Central League foe Cathedral on Tuesday in what should be a high level girls’ matchup.
