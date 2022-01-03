News
Derek Carr, Raiders beat Colts, 23-20, to close in on playoff spot
INDIANAPOLIS — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson’s winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 on Sunday to move one step closer to an AFC wild card.
After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback. Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carlson’s third field goal of the game.
Carr passed for 255 yards and a touchdown for Las Vegas (9-7), and Zay Jones had eight receptions for 120 yards.
Rallying after an embarrassing email scandal that led to coach Jon Gruden’s resignation, the Raiders can wrap up an improbable playoff spot with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.
Indianapolis (9-7) had won three straight and eight of 10 to move one win away from a postseason berth. But it couldn’t hold a second-half lead against Las Vegas.
Taylor finished with 20 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. The NFL’s leading rusher broke Edgerrin James’ single-season franchise record of 1,709 yards rushing on a 9-yard carry midway through the third quarter. He has 1,734 yards to go with one game left in the league’s first 17-game season.
Carson Wentz was 16 of 27 for 148 yards and a touchdown, shaking off a slow start after he spent much of the week on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Indianapolis grabbed its first lead of the game on a fluke play on its first possession of the second half.
On first-and-10 at the Las Vegas 45, a scrambling Wentz threw the ball into a crowd at the goal line. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin and defensive backs Casey Hayward and Tre’von Moehrig all went up to make a play, and the ball popped up before landing in the arms of T.Y. Hilton for a 17-13 lead.
Hilton took a bow in the end zone after perhaps the easiest of his 53 career receiving touchdowns.
The Raiders went back in front on Carr’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Renfrow on fourth-and-2 with 11:18 left in the fourth. Carr scrambled to his right before throwing to an open Renfrow in the end zone.
Las Vegas got off to a fast start, marching right down the field after the opening kickoff. Jacobs’ 2-yard TD run capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that lasted more than seven minutes.
The Raiders had a 10-3 lead late in the first half when a couple of mistakes helped keep the Colts in the game.
First, rookie guard Alex Leatherwood was flagged for a false start on third-and-1 at the Indianapolis 10. After a Carr sack and a Colts timeout, Las Vegas settled for a 44-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with 1:47 left.
Then Carlson’s kickoff went out of bounds, handing Indianapolis the ball at its 40. Wentz promptly directed the Colts to Taylor’s 1-yard TD run with 1 second left, trimming the Raiders’ lead to 13-10 at the break.
INJURY REPORT
Colts: DB Xavier Rhodes departed with a hamstring injury.
REMEMBERING MADDEN
The Raiders played with a small “JM” sticker on the back of their helmets to honor Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who died this week at age 85. Madden coached the Raiders to a win in Super Bowl 11.
A pregame tribute video drew a big cheer from the crowd, and there was a moment of silence in Madden’s memory.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.
Colts: Close out the regular season at Jacksonville next Sunday.
Week 17 recap: Chicago Bears jump all over the New York Giants — and Robert Quinn sets a franchise record — en route to a 29-3 win in their home finale
The Chicago Bears defense made sure the fans who sat through the cold at this season’s Soldier Field finale had a memorable game to watch, even if it was a meaningless one.
The Bears had four takeaways — including two in the first four minutes of the game — and a safety to fuel a 29-3 victory over the New York Giants.
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn had a strip-sack against former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter for his 18th sack this season – breaking the Bears’ record of 17 ½ set by Richard Dent in 1984.
The Giants recovered that fumble, but outside linebacker Trevis Gipson had two strip-sacks that the Bears recovered. Safeties Tashaun Gipson and Deon Bush had interceptions, and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson added a sack and the tackle in the end zone for the safety.
It was the most takeaways since the Bears had four against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
Led by quarterback Andy Dalton, the Bears offense capitalized on the opportunities as the Bears scored their second-most points this season. It was the second time this season the Bears have won back-to-back games, the first Oct. 3 and 10 against the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders.
Bears running back David Montgomery had a pair of touchdown runs. His second 2-yard touchdown run of the game capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter and give the Bears a 29-3 lead.
Dalton completed 18 of 35 passes for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Glennon, who was filling in for starter Daniel Jones, who has a neck injury, completed 4 of 11 passes for 24 yards and the two interceptions and was sacked four times.
Quinn’s sack also pushed him over 100 for his career. The Bears called timeout after the play, and Quinn was able to spend time hugging teammates while the Bears put the milestone on the video board.
More Week 17 coverage.
Here’s how the Week 17 game unfolded.
Inactives announced
Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is active for the Bears after he came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and was listed as questionable to play.
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will play after he said he lost about 10 pounds while battling COVID-19. He returned to practices Wednesday.
And nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and left tackle Jason Peters (ankle) are also active after they were listed as questionable.
But Bears quarterback Justin Fields is inactive as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Friday Andy Dalton would start and Nick Foles would be the backup, but he left open the possibility Fields would be active.
Now Fields will look to potentially making his final appearance of the season in the Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, if he recovers in time.
Also inactive for the Bears are cornerback Duke Shelley (heel), offensive linemen Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons and tight end J.P. Holtz.
Wide receivers Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Collin Johnson, linebacker Oshane Ximines and center Billy Price are inactive for the Giants.
Halftime: Bears jump on Giants early
The Bears defense had two takeaways in the first four minutes of Sunday’s game against the Giants at Soldier Field to fuel a 22-3 halftime lead.
The Bears took a 7-0 lead 18 seconds into the game.
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson had a strip-sack of Giants quarterback Mike Glennon. Bilal Nichols scooped the football up and returned it 12 yards to the 2-yard line.
On the Bears first offensive play, David Montgomery scored on a 2-yard run.
On the Giants’ next drive, Glennon threw a pass to Kenny Golladay that Artie Burns broke up and Tashaun Gipson intercepted. Gipson returned it 31 yards to the Giants’ 24-yard line. On fourth-and-2, Andy Dalton hit Darnell Mooney with a 4-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who is trying to break Richard Dent’s franchise record of 17 1/2 sacks in a season, didn’t get many opportunities.
Glennon completed just 1 of 2 passes for 4 yards and was sacked twice, the other by defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.
Quinn was taking Glennon down on third-and-7 late in the first quarter when Glennon avoided the sack by completing a shovel pass to Devontae Booker for a 4-yard gain.
Giants kicker Graham Gano made a 38-yard field goal with 7:45 to play in the second quarter to cut the Bears’ lead to 14-3.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos added a 21-yard field goal with 1:01 to play in the half to make it 17-3. His kick came after Andy Dalton threw incomplete twice in the end zone, on first-and-goal from the 10 and third-and-goal from the 4.
The Bears defense came up big after the Giants thought Santos’ ensuing kickoff was going into the end zone. It instead bounced down at the 2 before Pharoh Cooper picked it up and returned it to the 5.
Booker was stopped for a loss of 3 yards to open the drive, and Derrick Kelly was called for a false start to push the Giants to the 1. Blackson then took down Booker in the end zone for a safety.
Santos made a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the half to make it 22-3.
Mooney was removed from the game by officials for medical reasons late in the second quarter. He returned in the third quarter.
Robert Quinn sets a Bears record
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn broke the Bears’ single-season sack record with a fourth-quarter sack of Giants quarterback Mike Glennon.
Quinn’s 18th sack of the season broke the record of 17 ½ held by Richard Dent since 1984.
Quinn had gotten close on a few plays earlier in the game, but he finally came through when he had a strip-sack of Glennon with 8:34 to play.
It also pushed Quinn over 100 sacks for his 11-year career.
Bucs’ Antonio Brown throws uniform toward stands, walks off field in middle of game vs. Jets
Antonio Brown has peaced out.
Midway through the third quarter of the Jets game against the Buccaneers, the receiver decided he was done being on the field at MetLife Stadium.
The Bucs were down 24-10 and the Jets offense started its next drive on third-and-seven, when Brown seemed to snap.
The seven-time Pro Bowler wasn’t even on the field. He was on the sideline.
It’s unclear what specifically caused Brown’s outburst, but as normal as the Bucs sideline seemed, there was Brown suddenly pulling off his jersey and his pads.
Fellow receiver Mike Evans saw what Brown was starting to do and went over to talk to him, seemingly trying to tug his jersey back on. But there was no talking Brown out of his decision.
After he tossed his jersey and pads to the side, Brown proceeded to make his way back down the sideline to the tunnel, tossing off his undershirt and gloves into the stands on the way.
As he reached the opposite endzone from where the game was carrying on, he jumped and waved at fans, threw up a peace sign, gave some high-fives and exited the field.
