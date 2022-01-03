Does Vikings’ Mike Zimmer want to see Kellen Mond in meaningless finale against Bears? ‘Not particularly’

GREEN BAY. Wis. — Despite the Vikings having been eliminated from the postseason and playing a meaningless game next Sunday against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, it doesn’t sound as if rookie quarterback Kellen Mond will get the start.

Asked after Sunday night’s 37-10 loss to Green Bay at Lambeau Field if he wants to see Mond in the game, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, “Not particularly.’’

Asked why not, Zimmer said, “I see him every day (in practice).’’

In a game in which the Vikings (7-9) were eliminated from the playoff race, Mond played one series and completed 2 of 3 passes for five yards. It was his first NFL action after being a third-round pick out of Texas A&M.

Zimmer said after the game that Mond only played that one series because Sean Mannion had to leave due to an injury. Mannion started for Kirk Cousins, who was placed Friday on the COVID-19 reserve list. Mannion said he had cramping in his hand.

Asked if Cousins will start against the Bears if he is back, Zimmer said, “I don’t know. We’ll talk about next week next week.’’

After the game, Mannion spoke a lot better about Mond than Zimmer did.

“He’s working hard,” Mannion said. “I think he’s a sharp guy, talented. He’s in there with me and Kirk studying all week, just like we are. He’s (after) practice getting extra throws. He’s a great guy, good friend of mine, and I think he’s a great young player and he’s going to keep working at it, and that’s what he’s done all season.”

JEFFERSON TO THIRD

With Cincinnati’s JaMarr Chase rolling up 266 yards on Sunday at Kansas City, it meant that Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, his former teammate at LSU, has dropped to third for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie.

With one game to play, Chase has 1,429 yards to trail only Houston’s Bill Groman, who had 1,473 yards in 1960. Jefferson had 1,400 yards last season.

Jefferson on Sunday had just six catches for 58 yards, but he did become the just the fifth different receiver in team history to have a 100-catch season. Jefferson, who now has 103 receptions for 1,509 yards, joined Cris Carter, who did it twice, Randy Moss, who also did it twice, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

BRADBURY’S GRAB

Center Garrett Bradbury caught a 21-yard pass off a deflection in the third quarter, the longest reception in Vikings history by an offensive lineman.

Bradbury, who had a reception for a four-yard loss in 2019, became the first offensive lineman in team history with two regular-season catches. He also had a playoff catch in 2019 for two yards.