Drew Lock battles through right shoulder injury to post third-best passer rating of career in loss to Chargers
On the Broncos’ fourth play from scrimmage Sunday, quarterback Drew Lock sustained a right shoulder injury when he was hit from behind on a scramble by Chargers’ Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa.
Lock finished out that first drive at SoFi Stadium and played the second series, but went into the locker room for the third series in order to get an injection that numbed his shoulder and enabled him to return to the field.
“The second drive was the most I had felt (the pain),” Lock said. “It felt a little funny. I had it happen to me before (in 2020), and I just needed to go in and get a little shot in it, and come back out. No way was I going to stand on that sideline with what (the score) was. Shoot it up, come back out and give it everything I got (is what I was thinking).”
Lock finished the game 18-of-25 passing for 245 yards and one touchdown, with a passer rating of 116.2 that’s the third-best in his career. Brett Rypien was 0-for-2 on his one drive in Lock’s stead, but Lock said the plan when he left the game was to be back quickly.
“Hopefully I could miss a maximum of one drive and sure enough, that’s what (the trainers and I) did,” Lock said.
According to a video review of Bosa’s hit on Lock by longtime NFL team doctor David J. Chao, Lock likely sustained an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. That’s the same injury he had last year when he was hurt scrambling against the Steelers in Week 2, costing him his next two starts.
Lock is taking a wait-and-see approach with the status of his shoulder entering the final week of the season as the Broncos prepare to host Kansas City. Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol and his status is uncertain. Beyond Lock, the Broncos have Rypien (one career start, last year) and practice squad quarterback Anthony Gordon (signed Dec. 21, no career starts).
“We’ll see (on my status),” Lock said. “(My shoulder) is pretty numb right now, so we’ll find out more (with imaging on Monday).”
Broncos’ short-comings on full display as they are eliminated from playoffs for sixth consecutive year
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Desperate times called for an unorthodox measure when the Broncos faced fourth down from the Los Angeles Chargers’ 1-yard line on Sunday. Minus key players up and down their depth chart and trailing by 10 points, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur called a gadget play.
Tailbacks Mike Boone and Melvin Gordon flanked quarterback Drew Lock in the shotgun. Boone received the hand-off and flipped it back to receiver/former college quarterback Kendall Hinton as Lock ran to the right flat. But safety Nasir Adderley blitzed unblocked and was immediately in Hinton’s face, forcing him to flutter a pass to Lock, who was unable to cross the goal line.
“It was there, it was open,” tight end Noah Fant said. “It was a well-designed play.”
Such is the Broncos’ 2021 fate: Even the best-designed plays fail. On a must-get-points-possession, the Broncos got nothing, a turning point in a 34-13 loss to the Chargers at Stan Kroenke’s Los Angeles palace.
A game of nothing (the Broncos never led and trailed for the final 56 minutes, 49 seconds) in a season of nothing (no playoffs and no winning record).
Early-afternoon losses by Baltimore and Miami kept Denver’s slim postseason hopes alive, but the scoreboard confirmed the disparity in available players between the Broncos (7-9) and Chargers (9-7).
And so with one game remaining (will it be the last for coach Vic Fangio?), the Broncos know they will be watching the playoffs. Again. The six-year playoff drought is the second-longest in franchise history, behind only the bad, old days of the team’s existence (1960-76).
The loss also clinched the Broncos’ fifth consecutive losing season, also the second-longest in team history (10 years — 1963-72).
“It (stinks),” safety Justin Simmons said. “It’s tough. You put in so much work and go out there and have that type of performance all-around … I don’t know if I can even put a word on it for how guys are feeling.”
The focus now turns squarely to general manager George Paton. If he looks at Fangio’s entire three-year body of work and not just the last 11 months he observed in-person since replacing John Elway, some of the data is damning.
Through two offensive coordinators and three Week 1 starting quarterbacks, Fangio could never find the right answers. The Broncos have failed to score more than 20 points in 29 of his 48 games (60.4%) and are 6-23 in those games. As this season crumbled, they scored nine, 10, 13 and 13 points in their last four losses.
Just as concerning is how Fangio and his staff were unable to stem the proverbial losing tide. The Broncos have five losing streaks of at least three games since the start of 2019. For context, Mike Shanahan had only seven in his 14 years. The Broncos started 0-4 in ’19, 0-3 in ’20 and are now limping to the finish line.
“Very disappointing,” Fangio said simply.
Fangio should be proactive this week at the Broncos’ facility. Delegate some of the game-planning for Kansas City to his staff and start grinding away on a plan to keep his job, one he can present to Paton well ahead of the traditional day-after-the-season ax-falling.
Have a plan for staff changes on offense, defense and special teams and present a list of names he can pursue to call plays or coach up position groups. Be honest about his shortcomings in game/clock/timeout management. And promise to be more team-wide hands-on instead of waiting for things to unravel to get involved (like after the Week 7 loss at Cleveland).
If this season ends with a four-game losing streak, it becomes hard to justify progress was made.
“We started off 3-0 and we should have been 3-0,” Fant said. “We had a better team than the teams we were playing. We went against some tougher teams and we got some and lost some. The biggest thing is, you get into some of these tight games, we have to pull those out. It feels like we haven’t answered the bell in that aspect this year. That’s on the players.”
True and true. The Broncos are 1-4 in one-possession games.
The players deserve criticism, but this falls on the entire organization. The book on this team will be that it pounded bad teams (six of their seven wins were by 10 or more points), but weren’t good enough when punching up in class, save for Dallas.
The other issue is their inability to win in the AFC West. Fangio is 5-12 in division games.
“When you lose a lot of division games, it doesn’t help and that’s what we’ve done the last bunch of years,” said kicker Brandon McManus, the last remaining player from the 2015 Super Bowl champions.
It’s not good when McManus represents the offensive highlight. His 61-yard field goal to close the first half was the longest of his career and the third-longest in Broncos history.
The first-half goal-to-go issues returned in the second half when the Broncos were poised to stay in the game. But on fourth down from the Chargers’ 1, Melvin Gordon’s touchdown was wiped out by an illegal formation penalty. McManus was good from 23 yards and his ensuing kickoff was returned 101 yards by Andre Roberts for a touchdown to make it 27-6 Chargers.
The addition of a 17th game only prolongs the misery for teams like the Broncos.
“We still have another game to play,” Fangio said. “Hopefully, we’re going to have a normal week of practice and put our best foot forward, compete and try to win that game.”
Playoff drought
The Broncos were eliminated from postseason contention Sunday, making their sixth consecutive year out of the playoffs. A look at the longest streaks in franchise history:
|No.
|Years
|Comment
|17
|1960-76
|First 17 years of franchise’s existence.
|6
|2016-21
|Three coaches have led team during streak.
|5
|2006-10
|This was followed by five consecutive AFC West titles.
Losing ways
The Broncos’ loss to the Chargers on Sunday clinched their fifth consecutive losing season. A look at the longest streaks in franchise history:
|No
|Years
|Comment
|10
|1963-72
|Streak included five consecutive years of at least 10 losses.
|5
|2017-21
|Two for Vance Joseph, three for Vic Fangio
Antonio Brown’s Bucs tenure over after throwing uniform toward stands, walking off field in middle of game vs. Jets
Antonio Brown has peaced out.
Midway through the third quarter of the Jets game against the Buccaneers, the receiver decided he was done being on the field at MetLife Stadium.
The Bucs were down 24-10 and the Jets offense started its next drive on third-and-seven, when Brown seemed to snap.
The seven-time Pro Bowler wasn’t even on the field. He was on the sideline.
It’s unclear what specifically caused Brown’s outburst, but as normal as the Bucs sideline seemed, there was Brown suddenly pulling off his jersey and his pads.
Fellow receiver Mike Evans saw what Brown was starting to do and went over to talk to him, seemingly trying to tug his jersey back on. But there was no talking Brown out of his decision.
After he tossed his jersey and pads to the side, Brown proceeded to make his way back down the sideline to the tunnel, tossing off his undershirt and gloves into the stands on the way.
As he reached the opposite endzone from where the game was carrying on, he jumped and waved at fans, threw up a peace sign, gave some high-fives and exited the field.
After the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said the obvious: the mercurial wideout was no longer on the team.
“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said. “All right? That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.”
“I’m not talking about it,” he added. “He’s not part of the Bucs.”
Brown was suspended earlier this season for using a fake COVID vaccine card and has had a number of off-field issues.
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who had taken Brown under his wing when both joined the team in 2020, was more forthright than his coach.
“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said. “Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”
Le’Veon Bell, who joined the Bucs mid-season, defended his fellow former Steeler, who he said he had been happy to reunite with.
“He’s still one of my close friends,” Bell said. “Like you won’t hear me talking bad about AB at all. Obviously I understand things happen, but he’s one of my closest friends that I’ve been around. Close teammate, overall good person. Obviously, some bad decision-making sometimes but you know, he’s human. He’s not perfect.”
“At the end of the day, I wish the best for him outside of football or wherever next for him,” Bell added. “He’s still one of my close friends. Like I said, I’ll still be hanging out with him and talking to him on a daily basis, and I’ll continue to try and make plays for this team.”
With News Wire Services
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
By HOPE YEN and AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week.
Under that Dec. 27 guidance, isolation restrictions for people infected with COVID-19 were shortened from 10 days to five days if they are no longer feeling symptoms or running a fever. After that period, they are asked to spend the following five days wearing a mask when around others.
The guidelines have since received criticism from many health professionals for not specifying a negative antigen test as a requirement for leaving isolation.
“There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people at that five-day period to get tested,” Fauci said. “Looking at it again, there may be an option in that, that testing could be a part of that, and I think we’re going to be hearing more about that in the next day or so from the CDC.”
Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said the U.S. has been seeing almost a “vertical increase” of new cases, now averaging 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up.
“We are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases,” he said. “The acceleration of cases that we’ve seen is really unprecedented, gone well beyond anything we’ve seen before.”
Fauci said he’s concerned that the omicron variant is overwhelming the health care system and causing a “major disruption” on other essential services.
“When I say major disruptions, you’re certainly going to see stresses on the system and the system being people with any kind of jobs … particularly with critical jobs to keep society functioning normally,” Fauci said. “We already know that there are reports from fire departments, from police departments in different cities that 10, 20, 25 and sometimes 30% of the people are ill. That’s something that we need to be concerned about, because we want to make sure that we don’t have such an impact on society that there really is a disruption. I hope that doesn’t happen.”
The surging variant is ravaging other sectors of the workforce and American life.
Wintry weather combined with the pandemic were blamed for Sunday’s grounding of more than 2,500 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide. Dozens of U.S. colleges are moving classes online again for at least the first week or so of the semester — and some warn it could stretch longer if the wave of infection doesn’t subside soon. Many companies that had been allowing office workers to work remotely but that were planning to return to the office early in 2022 have further delayed those plans.
The White House Correspondents’ Association announced on Sunday that the number of journalists allowed in the briefing room for at least the first few weeks of the year would be scaled back because of concerns about the fast-spreading virus. Typically 49 reporters have seats for the daily briefing, but only 14 reporters will be seated under the restrictions. The White House limited capacity in the briefing room early in the pandemic but returned to full capacity in June 2021.
While there is “accumulating evidence” that omicron might lead to less severe illness, he cautioned that the data remains early. Fauci said he worries in particular about the tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans because “a fair number of them are going to get severe disease.”
He urged Americans who have not yet gotten vaccinated and boosted to do so and to mask up indoors to protect themselves and blunt the current surge of U.S. cases.
The Food and Drug Administration last week said preliminary research indicates at-home rapid tests detect omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted it’s still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected in late November.
Fauci said Americans “should not get the impression that those tests are not valuable.”
“I think the confusion is that rapid antigen tests have never been as sensitive as the PCR test,” Fauci said. “They’re very good when they are given sequentially. So if you do them like maybe two or three times over a few-day period, at the end of the day, they are as good as the PCR. But as a single test, they are not as sensitive.”
A PCR test usually needs to be processed in a laboratory. The test looks for the virus’s genetic material and then reproduces it millions of times until it’s detectable with a computer.
Fauci said if Americans take the necessary precautions, the U.S. might see some semblance of more normal life returning soon.
“One of the things that we hope for is that this thing will peak after a period of a few weeks and turn around,” Fauci said. He expressed hope that by February or March, omicron could fall to a low enough level “that it doesn’t disrupt our society, our economy, our way of life.”
Fauci spoke on ABC’s “This Week” and CNN’s “State of the Union.”
___
Madhani reported from Wilmington, Delaware.
