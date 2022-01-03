Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT That Looks Like Him For $452K

Eminem, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, has joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), purchasing one of the non-fungible token (NFT) apes for 123.45 ether ($462,000) on the OpenSea platform.

The NFT, named “EminApe,” depicts Eminem’s iconic Bored Ape figure wearing a khaki army cap and a gold chain necklace, both of which he frequently wears in real life. BAYC member GeeGazza sold the digital artwork for 123.45 ETH, which is around $450,000 USD. In November 2021, GeeGazza tweeted, “I still think Eminem is destined to buy my @BoredApeYC one day.”

Six, a digital agency that has previously worked with celebrities in the NFT industry including as Wu-Tang Clan, Tycho, and Galantis, was responsible for the transaction. It’s also not Eminem’s first foray into NFTs: under the moniker “Shady Holdings,” the musician now owns 15 NFTs on OpenSea.

In a tweet, BAYC member GeeGazza, who sold the ape, thanked the entertainer for purchasing the NFT. “I’m living in a simulation,” he wrote, adding: “Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single.”

The Rapper Holds NFTs From Different Collections

Slim Shady has 166 non-fungible token (NFT) assets from 32 collections, according to dappradar.com stats. After purchasing BAYC #9055 for 123.45, the address currently possesses 1.52 ether. Eminem received 124 ether from an account known as georgio.eth on ENS. That account owns 504 NFTs from 51 different collections, including Bored Ape Yacht Club #4936, and it spent 43.98 ether ($164,832) on two Cryptopunks.

SABC #2615, Shaq Gives Back #4077, and Adult Fantasy Sub-Dude (130/151) are among Eminem’s other NFTs. The Shady Holdings address, in reality, contains a slew of ERC721 NFTs.

Eminem’s NFT spending binge comes on the heels of his beat-inspired animated NFTs for Stans, which he released in April. Eminem’s NFT sale took place on the Nifty Gateway NFT platform. Slim Shady and Paul Rosenberg also joined a host of venture funds that invested $30 million in the NFT market Makersplace in August.

Eminem has officially joined the second-largest NFT project on OpenSea by volume with his new EminApe. According to CryptoSlam, the BAYC has sold 284,765 ETH ($977.6 million) in secondary transactions so far, and the floor price is now at 60 ETH ($220,000).

The rapper joined the ranks of a slew of other celebrities, including NBA player Stephen Curry and talk show presenter Jimmy Fallon.

Bored Apes recently overtook CryptoPunks in terms of floor price, which is a huge accomplishment for a project that only began in April 2021.

