Bitcoin
Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT That Looks Like Him For $452K
Eminem, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, has joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), purchasing one of the non-fungible token (NFT) apes for 123.45 ether ($462,000) on the OpenSea platform.
Eminem Buys BAYC NFT
Eminem, the famed Detroit rapper, has joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).
The NFT, named “EminApe,” depicts Eminem’s iconic Bored Ape figure wearing a khaki army cap and a gold chain necklace, both of which he frequently wears in real life. BAYC member GeeGazza sold the digital artwork for 123.45 ETH, which is around $450,000 USD. In November 2021, GeeGazza tweeted, “I still think Eminem is destined to buy my @BoredApeYC one day.”
Six, a digital agency that has previously worked with celebrities in the NFT industry including as Wu-Tang Clan, Tycho, and Galantis, was responsible for the transaction. It’s also not Eminem’s first foray into NFTs: under the moniker “Shady Holdings,” the musician now owns 15 NFTs on OpenSea.
In a tweet, BAYC member GeeGazza, who sold the ape, thanked the entertainer for purchasing the NFT. “I’m living in a simulation,” he wrote, adding: “Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single.”
I’m living in a simulation.
Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club!
Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single 🤣 pic.twitter.com/myGNRmMLeD
— GeeGazza (@Gee__Gazza) December 31, 2021
BTC/USD plunge from $50k. Source: TradingView
Related article | Eminem’s Latest Album Kamikaze Name-Checks Bitcoin
The Rapper Holds NFTs From Different Collections
Slim Shady has 166 non-fungible token (NFT) assets from 32 collections, according to dappradar.com stats. After purchasing BAYC #9055 for 123.45, the address currently possesses 1.52 ether. Eminem received 124 ether from an account known as georgio.eth on ENS. That account owns 504 NFTs from 51 different collections, including Bored Ape Yacht Club #4936, and it spent 43.98 ether ($164,832) on two Cryptopunks.
SABC #2615, Shaq Gives Back #4077, and Adult Fantasy Sub-Dude (130/151) are among Eminem’s other NFTs. The Shady Holdings address, in reality, contains a slew of ERC721 NFTs.
Eminem’s NFT spending binge comes on the heels of his beat-inspired animated NFTs for Stans, which he released in April. Eminem’s NFT sale took place on the Nifty Gateway NFT platform. Slim Shady and Paul Rosenberg also joined a host of venture funds that invested $30 million in the NFT market Makersplace in August.
Eminem’s NFT spending binge comes on the heels of his beat-inspired animated NFTs for Stans, which he released in April. Eminem’s NFT sale took place on the Nifty Gateway NFT platform. Slim Shady and Paul Rosenberg also joined a host of venture funds that invested $30 million in the NFT market Makersplace in August.
Eminem has officially joined the second-largest NFT project on OpenSea by volume with his new EminApe. According to CryptoSlam, the BAYC has sold 284,765 ETH ($977.6 million) in secondary transactions so far, and the floor price is now at 60 ETH ($220,000).
The rapper joined the ranks of a slew of other celebrities, including NBA player Stephen Curry and talk show presenter Jimmy Fallon.
Bored Apes recently overtook CryptoPunks in terms of floor price, which is a huge accomplishment for a project that only began in April 2021.
Related article | Snoop Dogg Joins The Bored Ape Yacht Club And The Sandbox. Read All About It
Featured Image from Shutterstock | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin
AscendEX Lists FNDZ
AscendEX is pleased to announce the listing of the FNDZ token,under the trading pair FNDZ/USDT starting on Jan. 03 at 2 p.m. UTC.
FNDZ consists of an ecosystem of traders interacting via the FNDZ Platform, and the FNDZ Token is a medium of exchange on the platform. Its goal is to create a transparent and decentralized environment for successful traders and their networks, followers, and supporters. FNDZ utilizes decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure to avoid problems on other copy trading platforms, reduce costs, mitigate risks, automate transactions, and provide a transparent fee structure. On DeFi platforms, smart contracts carry out functions, such as settlement and dispute resolution, which would otherwise have fallen to financial intermediaries.
Major objectives of the platform include lowering fraud loss, arbitration and enforcement costs, and other transaction costs. DeFi social trading involves double disintermediation – the role of the financial intermediary is executed by smart contract and that of the financial advisor by the copied traders. It allows traders to allocate capital to more skilled and experienced investors while bypassing unnecessary intermediaries. Practically, this has the effect of lowering barriers to entry, expanding access to the massive market of less experienced and less wealthy investors interested in digital assets.
The FNDZ Platform features profiles of individual traders and their strategies. The profile contains basic information on the individual trader, their trading philosophy, and past performance. Traders have the opportunity to distinguish themselves and their strategies according to parameters such as risk, returns, values, degree of active management, and social or cultural factors. Trader profiles are individually listed and searchable on the FNDZ Platform, and traders have the option of associating their profiles with special-interest categories, such as layer 1 or dapp specific investing or any other type of investing strategy.
AscendEX is excited to partner with the FNDZ platform to promote the growth of the greater DeFi ecosystem.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About FNDZ
FNDZ consists of an ecosystem of traders interacting via the FNDZ Platform, and the FNDZ Token is a medium of exchange on the platform. Its goal is to create a transparent and decentralized environment for successful traders and their networks, followers, and supporters.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://fndz.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fndzdao/
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/fndzdao
Telegram: https://t.me/fndzdao
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But 100 SMA is the Key
Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $3,750 level against the US Dollar. ETH price is now struggling to gain pace above the $3,850 zone.
- Ethereum started a steady increase above the $3,700 zone and $3,750.
- The price is trading above $3,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend lien forming with support near $3,780 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must stay above the 100 hourly SMA to avoid a fresh decline in the near term.
Ethereum Price Starts Decent Increase
Ethereum formed a base above $3,600 and started a fresh increase. ETH was able to climb above the $3,750 resistance zone to move into a positive zone.
There was a clear move above the $3,800 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A new weekly high was formed near $3,854 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a minor decline below the $3,840 and $3,820 levels.
The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,622 swing low to $3,854 high. It is now trading near $3,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $3,820 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,850 level. A clear upside break above the $3,850 level could pump the price towards $4,000. Any more gains could send the price towards the $4,120 level. The main resistance is near the $4,200 level.
Downside Break in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,850 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,780 level or the trend line. The first key support is now forming near the $3,865 and the 100 hourly SMA.
A downside break below the 100 hourly SMA could put a lot of pressure on the bulls. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $3,740 support zone in the near term. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,622 swing low to $3,854 high.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is near the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,750
Major Resistance Level – $3,850
Bitcoin
TA: Bitcoin Consolidates Below $48K: What Could Trigger A Sharp Decline
Bitcoin is struggling to recover above the $48,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear break below $46,000.
- Bitcoin started a consolidation phase below the $48,500 and $48,000 resistance levels.
- The price is trading below $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair remains at a risk of a larger decline unless it surges above the $48,000 barrier.
Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk
Bitcoin price failed to recover above $48,500 and started another decline. BTC traded below the $48,000 and $47,500 levels to move into a bearish zone.
The decline gained pace below the $47,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $45,530 before the price started an upside correction. Bitcoin was able to recover above the $46,500 and $47,000 levels.
The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $48,591 swing high to $45,530 low. However, the price failed to clear the $48,000 resistance zone.
Besides, there is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $48,591 swing high to $45,530 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $48,000 resistance zone could start a fresh increase. The next major resistance is near the $48,500 level. Any more gains could send the price towards the $50,000 level in the near term.
Fresh Decline In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $48,000, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $46,400 zone. The first major support is near $46,100.
A downside break below the $46,100 level could push the price towards the $45,500 support. Any more losses may possibly spark a larger decline below the $45,000 support zone. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $43,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $46,100, followed by $45,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $47,500, $48,000 and $48,500.
Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT That Looks Like Him For $452K
‘Humanitarian disaster’: Infectious disease experts sound the alarm as Massachusetts schools open amid omicron surge
Titans’ Ryan Tannehill wanted to ‘put it on’ Dolphins after all; Brandon Jones describes return from COVID
Brown walks away from Bucs; Brady rallies team past Jets
Commission on police body camera rules to meet after missed deadline
East metro will lose more than half its pediatric ICU beds in 2022
Vikings QB Sean Mannion ‘felt totally prepared,’ but that wasn’t enough against Packers
AscendEX Lists FNDZ
Does Vikings’ Mike Zimmer want to see Kellen Mond in meaningless finale against Bears? ‘Not particularly’
NFL flexes Broncos’ Week 18 game against Chiefs to Saturday
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?