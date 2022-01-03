News
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
By HOPE YEN and AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week.
Under that Dec. 27 guidance, isolation restrictions for people infected with COVID-19 were shortened from 10 days to five days if they are no longer feeling symptoms or running a fever. After that period, they are asked to spend the following five days wearing a mask when around others.
The guidelines have since received criticism from many health professionals for not specifying a negative antigen test as a requirement for leaving isolation.
“There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people at that five-day period to get tested,” Fauci said. “Looking at it again, there may be an option in that, that testing could be a part of that, and I think we’re going to be hearing more about that in the next day or so from the CDC.”
Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said the U.S. has been seeing almost a “vertical increase” of new cases, now averaging 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up.
“We are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases,” he said. “The acceleration of cases that we’ve seen is really unprecedented, gone well beyond anything we’ve seen before.”
Fauci said he’s concerned that the omicron variant is overwhelming the health care system and causing a “major disruption” on other essential services.
“When I say major disruptions, you’re certainly going to see stresses on the system and the system being people with any kind of jobs … particularly with critical jobs to keep society functioning normally,” Fauci said. “We already know that there are reports from fire departments, from police departments in different cities that 10, 20, 25 and sometimes 30% of the people are ill. That’s something that we need to be concerned about, because we want to make sure that we don’t have such an impact on society that there really is a disruption. I hope that doesn’t happen.”
The surging variant is ravaging other sectors of the workforce and American life.
Wintry weather combined with the pandemic were blamed for Sunday’s grounding of more than 2,500 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide. Dozens of U.S. colleges are moving classes online again for at least the first week or so of the semester — and some warn it could stretch longer if the wave of infection doesn’t subside soon. Many companies that had been allowing office workers to work remotely but that were planning to return to the office early in 2022 have further delayed those plans.
The White House Correspondents’ Association announced on Sunday that the number of journalists allowed in the briefing room for at least the first few weeks of the year would be scaled back because of concerns about the fast-spreading virus. Typically 49 reporters have seats for the daily briefing, but only 14 reporters will be seated under the restrictions. The White House limited capacity in the briefing room early in the pandemic but returned to full capacity in June 2021.
While there is “accumulating evidence” that omicron might lead to less severe illness, he cautioned that the data remains early. Fauci said he worries in particular about the tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans because “a fair number of them are going to get severe disease.”
He urged Americans who have not yet gotten vaccinated and boosted to do so and to mask up indoors to protect themselves and blunt the current surge of U.S. cases.
The Food and Drug Administration last week said preliminary research indicates at-home rapid tests detect omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted it’s still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected in late November.
Fauci said Americans “should not get the impression that those tests are not valuable.”
“I think the confusion is that rapid antigen tests have never been as sensitive as the PCR test,” Fauci said. “They’re very good when they are given sequentially. So if you do them like maybe two or three times over a few-day period, at the end of the day, they are as good as the PCR. But as a single test, they are not as sensitive.”
A PCR test usually needs to be processed in a laboratory. The test looks for the virus’s genetic material and then reproduces it millions of times until it’s detectable with a computer.
Fauci said if Americans take the necessary precautions, the U.S. might see some semblance of more normal life returning soon.
“One of the things that we hope for is that this thing will peak after a period of a few weeks and turn around,” Fauci said. He expressed hope that by February or March, omicron could fall to a low enough level “that it doesn’t disrupt our society, our economy, our way of life.”
Fauci spoke on ABC’s “This Week” and CNN’s “State of the Union.”
___
Madhani reported from Wilmington, Delaware.
The Ravens need a lot of help to reach the playoffs. Here’s how they can still get there.
After a 20-19 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens have only faint playoff hopes entering the final week of the regular season. At 8-8, their path to a postseason berth is long and complicated and unlikely.
But it does exist.
Here’s what the Ravens, losers of five straight, need over the next six days to secure a wild-card berth and advance to the playoffs for the fourth straight year.
- A win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Enough said. The Ravens’ second-half swoon started with their narrow Week 13 loss in Pittsburgh, and their season would end with another defeat in Baltimore.
- At least one loss by the Cleveland Browns. Doesn’t matter whether it’s a loss Monday night to the Steelers or a loss next Sunday to the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals. In this scenario, a 9-8 Browns team would best a 9-8 Ravens team because of its superior division record.
- A Jacksonville Jaguars win over the Indianapolis Colts. Of all the conditions necessary for the Ravens to advance, this is easily the least likely to materialize. The Jaguars are 2-14 and have little to play for. The Colts are 9-7 and would clinch a playoff berth with a win in Jacksonville.
- A Las Vegas Raiders win over the Los Angeles Chargers. A Raiders home win would clinch a playoff spot for Las Vegas and push the Ravens into a three-way tie with the Chargers and Colts at 9-8. With the Ravens having beaten both earlier this season, they’d win the head-to-head tiebreaker.
- A New England Patriots win over the Miami Dolphins. Yes, the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans. But if they beat the Patriots, they would join the Ravens, Chargers and Colts here at 9-8. That would nix the head-to-head tiebreaker — the Ravens lost to Miami in Week 10 — and lead to the next tiebreaker: conference record. In that case, Indianapolis would advance.
According to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, the Ravens’ playoff odds are down to 2%. Now you can see why.
Antonio Brown walks away from Buccaneers; Tom Brady rallies team past Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Antonio Brown was apparently frustrated and angry. So he walked away.
From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And possibly his NFL career.
The mercurial wide receiver was kicked off the Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Coach Bruce Arians said after the game Brown was off the team.
“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said. “All right? That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.”
Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10. He appeared animated while talking to Mike Evans, who tried to calm his teammate. But Brown stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and then walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He then waved to fans as jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.
It appeared to be a show of frustration by Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards.
“I’m not talking about it,” Arians said. “He’s not part of the Bucs.”
Brown was suspended last month for three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. He also has a history of personal conduct issues and bizarre behavior.
“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said. “Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”
Brady connected with Cameron Brate for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 4 shortly after Brown’s exit, and the QB finished the Bucs’ rally with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left.
The Bucs stuffed Jets QB Zach Wilson on fourth-and-2 at the 7 for no gain with New York trying to seal the victory. New York coach Robert Saleh said the play should’ve been a reverse to wide receiver Braxton Berrios, but Wilson had the option to sneak it based on the look.
“We did a very poor job of communicating that,” Saleh said, adding that ”it just makes you sick” because a handoff to Berrios would’ve likely been a first down.
Instead, it gave Brady and the Bucs the ball back with 2:12 left.
And that was more than enough time.
Brady marched the Buccaneers (12-4) down the field on nine plays, zipping a pass to Grayson — who was elevated from the practice squad — for the go-ahead score. It was Brady’s third TD pass of the game and 40th of the season, joining him with Drew Brees as the only players to throw for 40 touchdowns in consecutive seasons.
He finished 34 of 50 for 410 yards, the three TDs and an interception for Tampa Bay, which had Arians back after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week.
Le’Veon Bell ran in the 2-point conversion against his former team, forcing New York to need a touchdown. But the Jets (4-12) ran out of time.
“We’ve been in some crazy situations before,” Arians said, “but this was a very special one to come back and win that game.”
The game featured the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks since at least 1950, with the 22-year-old Wilson facing the 44-year-old Brady.
The Jets took a two-touchdown lead on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard run that capped their opening drive of the second half.
After Brown’s exit and Brady’s TD to Brate, Ryan Succop kicked a 27-yard field goal to cut New York’s lead to 24-20 with 7:36 left.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re going to be talking about the last sequence of events there,” Saleh said, “but I thought our guys were outstanding today. They deserved better.”
JETS FLY EARLY
New York took a 7-0 lead on a razzle-dazzle play to cap an impressive opening drive. Running back Michael Carter lined up in the wildcat — with Wilson behind the right guard — took the direct snap and flipped it to Berrios, who went in untouched.
Carter had a 55-yard run early in the drive to get the Jets to the Buccaneers 12.
Brady and the Bucs marched right down the field on their opening possession with Evans — back after missing last week’s game with a hamstring issue and spending time on the COVID-19 list this week — catching a 4-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 7.
Wilson, who was 19 of 33 for 234 yards and a TD, answered right back with a 9-yard TD pass to Berrios for a 14-7 lead.
It was a costly 13-play, 74-yard drive for the Jets, though, as both Carter (concussion) and left tackle George Fant (left knee) were injured and didn’t return.
A 39-yarder by Succop made it 14-10.
Brandin Echols intercepted Brady on Tampa Bay’s last possession of the first half and returned it 30 yards to the Jets 48. New York turned it into points on Eddy Pineiro’s 51-yard field goal with 1 second left.
MORE HISTORY
Brady, who improved to 31-8 against the Jets, also tied Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers as the only players with three seasons of 40 or more TD passes.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: RB Ronald Jones (ankle) and DB Rashard Robinson (groin) didn’t come back after leaving in the second half.
Jets: In addition to Carter and Fant, TE Dan Brown left in the second quarter with a hip injury and didn’t return.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Finish the regular season by hosting the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.
Jets: Wrap up their season at Buffalo next Sunday against AFC East rival Bills.
Kiszla: Rise up, Broncos Country, and refuse to attend final home game of this no-account, lousy NFL team.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — You go ahead and pray for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, billionaire Jeff Bezos and the ghost of Vince Lombardi to walk through the door of Broncos headquarters and rescue a no-account, good-for-nothing football team so annoying it left safety Justin Simmons begging for sweet mercy after being eliminated from the NFL playoffs for a sixth consecutive year.
“It’s not having enough talent, by any stretch of the imagination. Everybody in this league is talented,” Simmons said Sunday, after a COVID-depleted and dangerously clueless Broncos team was routed 34-13 by the Los Angeles Chargers.
“There’s a certain barrier that I’ve noticed that we just haven’t gotten over. When it comes down to it, you’ve got to find ways to win the close games … When you don’t win the close games, that’s when things start getting out of hand.”
Between heavy sighs, every frustrated word of Simmons sounded like a plea for help.
So I say it’s time for the good people of Broncos Country to rise up and demand better from a franchise that has done wrong to America’s most loyal sports fans for far too long.
We all know the biggest barrier between this team and victory. It’s coaching.
Don’t let the Broncos break your heart again until Vic Fangio is fired and new ownership shows commitment to bringing playoff football back to Colorado.
There’s only one real way to send a message to lame-duck president Joe Ellis that paying customers will no longer hold their noses and put up with the stink Denver has thrown on the field since Super Bowl 50, expecting gullible fans to cheer, then drown their sorrow in over-priced beer.
If you have tickets to the final home game of another lost season, do not use them. Sell them to the faithful followers of the Kansas City Chiefs. Or dump them in protest in the trash. Take the tickets to the Ring of Fame Plaza at the north end of Empower Field and shred them as a sacrifice to the bust of the late, great Floyd Little to demonstrate this no-account mediocrity will no longer be tolerated.
For decades, when no-shows at home games have been announced, the absent fans were lustily booed. But on the final Sunday of this sad season, paying customers who stay away in protest should be applauded. How many no-shows will it take to drive home the message? 10,000? 20,000? More?
Yes, I’m asking a big commitment from hard-working people who have already invested so much financially and emotionally in a team that has flopped in three consecutive games since taking a 7-6 record into the stretch run for an elusive playoff berth.
So allow me to salute the stance taken by Frisco resident Chase Beck, a Colorado native who bleeds orange and screams for victory until he’s blue in the face. Season tickets to the Broncos have been considered a family treasure since 1992. He currently owns two seats in the third deck of the North end zone, because that’s where the die-hards reside. If he wanted a comfortable 50-yard view, Beck could do it from the comfort of his sofa at home.
Way back in November, when the Beck family gathered for Thanksgiving, they carved the bird and came up with a plan of action. If the Broncos didn’t fire Fangio by Week 18 this season, they would refuse to attend the final home game against the hated Chiefs.
“I’m not selling my tickets. Just gonna leave ‘em empty. It’s the strongest form of protest we have,” Beck told me Sunday, when I found him on social media, venting about a team that keeps inventing ways to scar his soul.
How vexing can one NFL team possibly be?
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who should’ve been given his walking papers weeks ago, showed how stuck in the past he is by dialing up a trick play near the goal-line with Denver trailing 10-0 in the second quarter. On fourth down, Shurmur locked in a call requiring two handoffs and a pass from receiver Kendall Hinton to quarterback Drew Lock.
You might know the play as the “Philly Special.” It worked in the Super Bowl nearly four years ago. It went bust with an ugly splat, Lock being tackled a yard short of the goal line, on this first Sunday of 2022.
Uncle Vic is the Washington Generals of NFL challenges. Whenever Fangio questions a call, the zebras snicker behind his back. With more wishful thinking than clear-eyed logic, he challenged a 40-yard reception by Austin Ekeler in the third quarter, claiming the running back touched his knee to the turf while dodging a tackle by Simmons.
Well, we know how that turned out. I have a better chance of hitching a free ride on a rocket to outer space with Bezos than Uncle Vic has of seeing one of his challenge prayers answered.
“In the NFL, the only thing that matters is the playoffs. Yeah, it’s disappointing. You can do really good things throughout the year. But your main goal is to make the playoffs. We didn’t do what we wanted to do this year,” said Lock, who passed for 245 yards and did not throw an interception in 25 attempts.
“My No. 1 goal is to win the football game. Taking care of the ball and not winning the game and a quarter will get you a doughnut.”
We dream of Rodgers leaving Green Bay and coming to the rescue in the Rocky Mountains. But if Rodgers takes a long, hard look at this mess in Denver, I’m afraid that frozen tundra will start looking like football heaven.
This horse hockey the Broncos roll out on the field is an embarrassment to the legacy of the late Pat Bowlen.
Demand better, Broncos Country. Demand change.
