How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame.
Pandemics do eventually end, even if omicron is complicating the question of when this one will. But it won’t be like flipping a light switch: The world will have to learn to coexist with a virus that’s not going away.
The ultra-contagious omicron mutant is pushing cases to all-time highs and causing chaos as an exhausted world struggles, again, to stem the spread. But this time, we’re not starting from scratch.
Vaccines offer strong protection from serious illness, even if they don’t always prevent a mild infection. Omicron doesn’t appear to be as deadly as some earlier variants. And those who survive it will have some refreshed protection against other forms of the virus that still are circulating — and maybe the next mutant to emerge, too.
The newest variant is a warning about what will continue to happen “unless we really get serious about the endgame,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health.
“Certainly COVID will be with us forever,” Ko added. “We’re never going to be able to eradicate or eliminate COVID, so we have to identify our goals.”
At some point, the World Health Organization will determine when enough countries have tamped down their COVID-19 cases sufficiently — or at least, hospitalizations and deaths — to declare the pandemic officially over. Exactly what that threshold will be isn’t clear.
Even when that happens, some parts of the world still will struggle — especially low-income countries that lack enough vaccines or treatments — while others more easily transition to what scientists call an “endemic” state.
They’re fuzzy distinctions, said infectious disease expert Stephen Kissler of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He defines the endemic period as reaching “some sort of acceptable steady state” to deal with COVID-19.
The omicron crisis shows we’re not there yet but “I do think we will reach a point where SARS-CoV-2 is endemic much like flu is endemic,” he said.
For comparison, COVID-19 has killed more than 800,000 Americans in two years while flu typically kills between 12,000 and 52,000 a year.
Exactly how much continuing COVID-19 illness and death the world will put up with is largely a social question, not a scientific one.
“We’re not going to get to a point where it’s 2019 again,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “We’ve got to get people to think about risk tolerance.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, is looking ahead to controlling the virus in a way “that does not disrupt society, that does not disrupt the economy.”
Already the U.S. is sending signals that it’s on the road to whatever will become the new normal. The Biden administration says there are enough tools — vaccine boosters, new treatments and masking — to handle even the omicron threat without the shutdowns of the pandemic’s earlier days. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just reduced to five days the time that people with COVID-19 must stay in isolation so they don’t sicken others, saying it’s become clear they’re most contagious early on.
India offers a glimpse of what it’s like to get to a stable level of COVID-19. Until recently, daily reported cases had remained below 10,000 for six months but only after a cost in lives “too traumatic to calculate” caused by the earlier delta variant, said Dr. T. Jacob John, former chief of virology at Christian Medical College in southern India.
Omicron now is fueling a rise in cases again, and the country in January will roll out vaccine boosters for frontline workers. But John said other endemic diseases, such as flu and measles, periodically cause outbreaks and the coronavirus will continue to flare up every so often even after omicron passes through.
Omicron is so hugely mutated that it is slipping past some of the protection of vaccinations or prior infection. But Dr. William Moss of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health expects “this virus will kind of max out” in its ability to make such big evolutionary jumps. “I don’t see this as kind of an endless cycle of new variants.”
One possible future many experts see: In the post-pandemic period, the virus causes colds for some and more serious illness for others, depending on their overall health, vaccine status and prior infections. Mutations will continue and might eventually require boosters every so often that are updated to better match new variants.
But human immune systems will continue to get better at recognizing and fighting back. Immunologist Ali Ellebedy at Washington University at St. Louis finds hope in the body’s amazing ability to remember germs it’s seen before and create multi-layer defenses.
Memory B cells are one of those layers, cells that live for years in the bone marrow, ready to swing into action and produce more antibodies when needed. But first those memory cells get trained in immune system boot camps called germinal centers, learning to do more than just make copies of their original antibodies.
In a new study, Ellebedy’s team found Pfizer vaccinations rev up “T helper cells” that act as the drill sergeant in those training camps, driving production of more diverse and stronger antibodies that may work even if the virus changes again.
Ellebedy said baseline population immunity has improved so much that even as breakthrough infections inevitably continue, there will be a drop in severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths — regardless of the next variant.
“We are not the same population that we were in December of 2019,” he said. “It’s different ground now.”
Think of a wildfire tearing through a forest after a drought, he said. That was 2020. Now, even with omicron, “it’s not completely dry land,” but wet enough “that made the fire harder to spread.”
He foresees a day when someone gets a coronavirus infection, stays home two to three days “and then you move on. That hopefully will be the endgame.”
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Denver weather: More snow is coming after a quick warmup
Denver will rise into the high 40s to start the week. As soon as all the weekend snow melts, there could be another round on the way midweek.
Forecasters are preliminarily predicting for low snow totals in the metro area but up to a foot or more in the central and north-central mountains. After getting 41 inches of snow over the last 10 days, Winter Park could get another 18 inches in the next three.
Here’s a first cut at snowfall from our midweek storm. At lower elevations, most of this will fall Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
The mountain snow will be from Tuesday afternoon to early Thursday, and will come with strong winds and blowing snow.#cowx pic.twitter.com/d5qx6rDb4a
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 3, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will top out at 47 degrees on Monday under mostly sunny skies. Winds could gust to 15 mph in the afternoon, and the overnight low will dip to 18 degrees.
Tuesday will be similar, with a mostly-sunny high of 46 degrees. Yet, afternoon winds will be stronger, gusting up to 40 mph downtown and 75 mph along the foothills. Temperatures will fall into the teens.
Wednesday will warm to 44 degrees under sunny skies before winds around 20 mph and snow move in around noon. There’s an 80% chance of precipitation, mostly for later in the day and into the evening. Nighttime temperatures will plunge near zero degrees.
An early look at next weekend shows possibly clear conditions with highs in the 50s.
Silverii: Republicans are trying to scare you with exagerations of crime
Colorado Republicans have had a rough decade in the Centennial State. Voters have completely removed the GOP from power at the state level — governor, treasurer, attorney general and secretary of state.
Colorado Republicans know they need a different strategy for 2022, so they’re dusting off an old idea: literally scare people into voting for them.
A newly-rebranded conservative cutout organization in Greenwood Village called the Common Sense Institute is doing the heavy lifting thus far. The institute issued a report in early December that was designed to make readers think that all of Colorado, but particularly the capital city of Denver, is one big smoldering crater of crime populated with cheering crowds of socialist Gen-Z gender studies majors lighting joints with the Constitution.
The board of directors for this organization is a who’s-who of Republican politicians, bankers, lobbyists, trade association presidents, heiresses, fossil fuel CEOs, financiers, and other right-wing retreads. In fact, current GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl served on the board of its predecessor organization, the “Common Sense Policy Roundtable.” Naturally, she’s waving this bias-confirming report around like stone tablets from high atop the mount, almost as if she wrote it herself.
The staff of the institute’s “think tank” are mostly current or former Republican consultants and campaign staff. When legitimate media outlets report on CSI and don’t use words like “conservative,” or even “right-leaning,” and instead repeat the obvious canard that they are “nonpartisan,” they are doing their audience an enormous disservice. The folks at CSI have a worldview that conveniently aligns with the message of one political party, and it is in their interest to bend the facts to fit the narrative that they believe will lead them out of the political dark ages to which they have been deservedly relegated.
So what about “The Colorado Crime Wave,” as they are trying to brand it ahead of the 2022 elections? Is there really an exceptional increase in crime unique to Colorado? And importantly, are changes in crime due to the policies of progressive leaders who have been elected and re-elected in Colorado? That’s clearly what the authors would like you to think, but it’s impossible to separate their conclusions from their obvious biases and clear political agendas. These are some of the same people who insisted that racial justice demonstrators were out for blood in 2020 (they weren’t). To that end, the CSI report focuses on Denver, conveniently ignoring that two of the three largest cities in the state, Aurora and Colorado Springs, have also seen the same modest increases in crime … despite being run by Republicans.
To be clear, data shows that some crimes have increased in Colorado, while others have decreased. The CSI report even shows that property crimes per 100,000 people are lower than the last time the GOP was in charge here (2004). According to the same database cited by CSI’s report, burglaries are down 10%, robberies are down 4%, and fraud is up 23% since 2020. Hate crimes have also more than doubled in Colorado since 2016, but the report’s authors conveniently ignore that figure as it doesn’t fit their prefabricated narrative (and doesn’t say anything good about the current leader of their party, one Donald Trump).
The report’s authors set up a false choice between increasing public safety and reforming our racist, broken, expensive, and ineffective criminal legal system. They’re not worried about good policy; they just want you to believe that you’ll get murdered if you don’t vote for Republicans.
One worldview suggests that there are very bad, evil people out there, and we need to catch them and lock them up and throw away the key. If we do that enough times, we’ll have rid society of all of the bad apples and voila, no more crime. Another worldview, that I generally refer to as reality, says that crime is largely a symptom of society’s choices, and a lagging indicator of the consequences of a longtime lack of investment in health care, education, and economic opportunity for those without privilege.
Deborah Richardson, executive director of the ACLU of Colorado, issued a very insightful statement in response to this report. She says, in part, “Rather than genuinely examining the root causes of crime and the best solutions, [the report] strains to reach a foregone conclusion long-held by defenders of the ‘tough-on-crime’ status quo driven by a clear political agenda.”
It isn’t a new or creative idea to base an entire election-year narrative on scaring people about violent crime, Lee Atwater made a lucrative career out of it before he regretted it all on his deathbed. Longtime Colorado residents will remember the hysteria about the 1995 “summer of violence” in the Denver area that, upon reflection, turned out to be less about facts and more about selling newspapers. In lieu of actual ideas, Republicans in 2022 are turning back to basic fear-mongering to try and claw back power from the voters who have rejected them.
Ian Silverii is the founder of The Bighorn Company, a dad, a husband, and the former director of ProgressNow Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @iansilverii.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
It was a game with no playoff implications. But that didn’t mean it wasn’t fun for the Chicago Bears — especially the defense: ‘We want to be about turnovers and getting the ball back.’
Before we talk about the fun, let’s get one thing out of the way.
Mike Glennon was the opposing quarterback Sunday at Soldier Field.
Mike Glennon, who has thrown 20 interceptions and 18 touchdown passes over the last six seasons with six teams. Mike Glennon, whom the Chicago Bears paid $18.5 million to play four games in 2017 before benching him for Mitch Trubisky after a four-turnover game. Mike Glennon, who ranks as one of the stains on the Bears front office resume.
So the degree of difficulty for the Bears defense wasn’t at a peak in the 29-3 victory over the 4-12 New York Giants, a game with no playoff implications for either team.
But that didn’t mean it wasn’t fun for the Bears (6-10) when outside linebacker Trevis Gipson barreled down on Glennon untouched on the first play of the game for a strip-sack that defensive lineman Bilal Nichols recovered. Or when Gipson knocked the ball from Glennon’s hand again in the third quarter, Khyiris Tonga recovered and Gipson broke into his Thor-themed celebration.
The Bears gave outside linebacker Robert Quinn his due for recording a third strip-sack of Glennon to break a 37-year-old franchise record for sacks in a season previously held by Richard Dent.
And the defense raced to the end zone to celebrate safety Tashaun Gipson’s interception on a tipped pass by cornerback Artie Burns and found joy when Angelo Blackson made a tackle in the end zone for a safety and Deon Bush came up with another interception.
In all, the Bears had four takeaways and four sacks against Glennon, who was filling in for starter Daniel Jones, who is out with a neck injury. For a meaningless game in blustery, 24-degree weather, this one was pretty enjoyable — for Bears fans and players.
“It felt good, man,” Trevis Gipson said. “That’s what the defense is about. We want to be about turnovers and getting the ball back to our offense as fast as possible. So just going out there, flying around, after we get a turnover, pointing which way to run and where’s the camera at, people slide in — it’s just fun. It’s an amazing game.”
With rookie quarterback Justin Fields out with an ankle injury and Bears fans biding time over the final weeks until ownership announces its offseason direction with the coaching staff and front office, Quinn’s quest to break Dent’s sacks record of 17½ in 1984 was the most notable storyline entering Sunday.
But both Gipsons made their own big plays to set a good tone for the afternoon.
Nichols recovered Glennon’s first fumble and returned it 12 yards to the 2-yard line. One play later — and 18 seconds into the game — David Montgomery scored on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
The opening strip-sack by Trevis Gipson was notable in that he’s a still-developing second-year player. Selected in the fifth round out of Tulsa in 2020, Gipson has 6½ sacks this season, including 3½ in the last four games.
“It sort of caught me by surprise that they went empty (backfield) the first play of the game,” Gipson said. “We’ve got Rob Quinn rushing his life out on the other side, so that did surprise me. … My eyes got big at the opportunity and I had to take advantage of it.”
The Bears also scored after Tashaun Gipson’s interception, which he pulled in with one hand and returned 31 yards to the 24. Seven plays later, Andy Dalton, filling in for Fields, hit Darnell Mooney with a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-2 for a 14-0 lead.
Dalton threw for 173 yards and the one touchdown, and Montgomery rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Later in the first half, the Giants let a kickoff land at the 2-yard line before Pharoh Cooper picked it up and returned it to the 5. Devontae Booker was stopped for a loss of 3 yards to open the drive, and Derrick Kelly was called for a false start to push the Giants to the 1. Blackson then took down Booker in the end zone for a safety and a 19-3 lead.
The Bears led 22-3 at halftime after a Cairo Santos field goal and cruised as the Giants focused primarily on their running game. Glennon completed just 4 of 11 passes for 24 yards with the two interceptions and four sacks. The Giants had minus-10 net passing yards.
The significant lead allowed Bears coach Matt Nagy to call a timeout after Quinn broke the sacks record in the fourth quarter so he could soak in the moment, which the Bears celebrated with a video board message.
“I appreciated (the win) for the players to be able to have this because they deserve it,” Nagy said. “It’s nice to have one where you’re able to be in control from the first play to the last play. And so being where we’ve been through this year, the one thing I’m very impressed with and appreciate from the players and coaches is the effort and the care.”
The Bears have one week left — a Week 18 game next Sunday in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings — before significant change potentially could hit Halas Hall leadership. If that change involves Nagy, Sunday’s game might have been his last at Soldier Field as Bears coach.
But Nagy seemed to be enjoying the win rather than thinking about his possible finale.
For the Bears, staying in the moment — and focusing on their jobs and not the circumstances — has paid off with two straight wins.
“I’m so stuck in today’s game and the feeling that … I haven’t thought about that,” Nagy said. “Maybe I will down the road if (change) was to happen. If not, then I’m just going to do exactly what I’ve been doing all year long, which is prepping for Minnesota.”
