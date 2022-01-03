News
‘I’m at a loss for words’: Robert Quinn didn’t want full credit after breaking Richard Dent’s Chicago Bears record for sacks in a season
When the timeout came with 8 minutes, 6 seconds remaining Sunday, when a moment presented itself for Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy to shine the spotlight on a man who doesn’t typically like to revel in his own achievement, Robert Quinn was about the only person inside Soldier Field who didn’t know what all the fuss was about.
A pause in the action? On second-and-17? For what?
“I was trying to figure out what was going on,” Quinn said. “Why did we stop?”
On the previous play, Quinn had taken a wide loop around New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, found quarterback Mike Glennon in the pocket and clubbed the football loose with his right arm. Just for good measure, he heaved Glennon to the ground as the ball squirted free, disposing of the 6-foot-7 quarterback as if he were roadkill being cleared to the side of a road.
History had been made.
During the Bears’ 29-3 laugher victory, that was Quinn’s 18th sack of the season, breaking a 37-year-old single-season franchise record. Hall of Famer Richard Dent is no longer at the top of the list in that category. Quinn is. And deservedly so.
“It’s an honor,” he said.
But of course, Quinn added a sincerely modest shrug to that assertion.
“I just have to make sure I keep building my resume the right way,” he added. “At the end of the day, I just keep doing my job.”
Naturally, Nagy felt an urge to let his entire team, his coaching staff and the devoted fans in the Soldier Field stands appreciate the moment. With a 26-point lead, he had no issues using his first timeout.
“It just kind of happened naturally and organically,” Nagy said.
The public address announcer pronounced Quinn as the Bears’ new sack king. A standing ovation ensued.
About time too. Quinn entered the day well aware he needed one sack to break Dent’s mark. And if he hadn’t known, his defensive teammates were there to remind him. Many of the fans behind the Bears bench were in his ear too.
“People wouldn’t let me forget about it,” Quinn said. “Every time (it was like), ‘Get it! Get it!’ I’m just (thinking), ‘Can you let me get it and then we’ll talk about it?’ … I was trying to just brush it off and play football.”
For the first nine Giants possessions, Quinn went without a sack. On the final play of the first quarter, he had Glennon in his arms 7 yards behind the line of scrimmage when the Giants quarterback desperately flipped the ball to running back Devontae Booker in the backfield for a gain of 4.
(That was, for the record, the Giants’ lone completion of the first half.)
“I thought the refs were going to blow the play dead,” Quinn said. “But they didn’t.”
So Quinn, as he has done all season, kept at it. Fellow outside linebacker Trevis Gipson added to the incentive, collecting two strip-sacks of his own Sunday and sending notice that Quinn might really have to work to reach his milestone.
“He was heating up early,” Quinn said. “And he had me stressing.”
When Quinn finally cleared the hurdle, even he felt a sense of pride — in his low-key and humble Carolinas manner.
“I’m at a loss for words,” he said. “Again, I’m just doing my job. I’m out there with my brothers and just doing what I can to make the most of our opportunities.”
On Saturday, Quinn spoke with Dent, taking a memorable phone call as he was driving home. “The Sack Man” — the MVP of Super Bowl XX and one of the Bears’ 30 representatives in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — called to offer congratulations on a wonderful season.
Did Dent try to add context to the 17½ sacks he compiled in 1984? Sure he did. He told Quinn he started only 10 games that year.
Did Dent really want Quinn to break his record? Maybe. But probably not.
“Does anybody want their records broken?” Quinn said with a laugh. “I think he was excited. But not really, you know?”
Regardless, Quinn felt thrilled to set the record in this season’s 16th game, not needing the tack-on of the new Week 18 to break Dent’s mark. It’s also worth noting Quinn now leads the NFL in sacks this season, and he surpassed 100 for his career. He needs one more sack in next week’s finale against the Minnesota Vikings to match his personal-best season in 2013 with the St. Louis Rams.
After a dispiriting 2020 season in Chicago — in which Quinn recorded a sack on his first snap as Bear but only one more over his final 14 games — this year’s resurgence has been nothing short of remarkable.
“He shut everybody up,” Gipson said.
Still, Quinn keeps these kind of bounce-backs in perspective. When he was in high school, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Doctors told him his football career was likely over. His life was in jeopardy. So the resilience needed to bounce back from a two-sack season hasn’t been hard to muster.
“Overcoming a terrible season is pretty easy compared to being 17, lying in a hospital bed and thinking you might not make it,” Quinn said. “Football’s football. Life is a little more important to me.”
Nagy expressed his profound admiration for how Quinn practices the same way he plays.
“What a great person to look up to and see (that) if you practice like this, this is what can happen,” Nagy said.
On an afternoon in which the Bears defense recorded its first of four sacks and first of four takeaways on the first snap of the game, it was fitting for Quinn to add the exclamation point.
Poor Glennon dropped back to pass only 16 times. In those 16 plays, he had just four completions, fumbled four times and threw two interceptions.
With 8:06 left, Quinn came for him. Or more exactly, he came to finish off a blowout victory and set a prestigious Bears record in the process.
As he stood in his uniform during a postgame news conference, Quinn put himself back in that moment. He had his usual half-smile and his deep and slow southern cadence.
“I was just trying to get off on the ball as fast as I can, like any pass rusher wants to,” he said. “And I had that one good jump. I knew I had the corner, so the quarterback was still there. The secondary had their men (covered); the guys held up. And I was able to make history.”
Naturally, Quinn didn’t want and wouldn’t accept full credit.
“Of course,” he said, “thank you to everyone on defense that was out there with me to allow that to happen.”
Within the locker room, you can bet Quinn’s defensive teammates laughed at that acknowledgement.
You’re welcome, Rob. Of course.
Dave Hyde: On a measuring-stick day, Tagovailoa and Dolphins come up embarrassingly short in loss to Titans
Early on, when it was still a game, Tua Tagovailoa rolled left for a 10-yard pass to Mack Hollins that went eight yards. It short-hopped to him like a stone skipping on the water.
It was clear even by that point everything you feared could go wrong for the Miami Dolphins on a day of consequence would go wrong.
Sometimes you learn the truth more in a loss than a win. The gavel kept unmercifully pounding the table on these Dolphins (8-8) in Sunday’s 34-3 loss at Tennessee.
The seven-game win streak against mostly mush teams made everyone hope the Dolphins are better than they really are. Instead, it confirmed what they are: A team good enough to beat bad teams consistently but bad enough to lose to good teams consistently.
Their defense got run over for 198 rushing yards against running backs signed off the scrap heap. Their special teams gift-wrapped Tennessee’s first score when trading punts meant the Titans were moving the ball down the field.
Most of all, worst of all, their quarterback had the kind of first half that explains why Deshaun Watson rumors will stoke up again like a prairie fire this offseason.
On a day Tua was asked to be at his best, he was at his worst. Weak-armed. Small-framed. There was even an unwanted blooper play, something out of the John Beck file, when he went to throw and the wet ball slipped out of his hand for a fumble.
Tennessee recovered. It got a field goal to go up 10-0. It rode its good defense and physical offensive line to show how to make Ryan Tannehill a good quarterback.
Tannehill’s job Sunday was to be smart and not lose the game. He had no problem achieving that even on a day that was awful for both quarterbacks. Freezing rain. Descending temperatures.
It was tough to grip the ball, as Tua showed, fumbling not just that pass but a snap on third-and-1 later, too. But this shouldn’t be some litmus test for the Dolphins just because they live in warm weather.
The Dolphins know they need a weather-proof quarterback to win in the AFC East. It was a snowstorm in Buffalo on Sunday. Tannehill, who was raised in the NFL enough bad-weather games, didn’t blink.
“I’ve played in this before,” he said.
It’s didn’t help Tua had weak parts around him. The problem is he was one of those weak parts Sunday, too. He had a few good passes, like a 45-yarder to Jaylen Waddle in the second half when hope was fading fast.
You can’t help but root for Tua considering how he’s handled himself in a tough year. But on a measuring stick kind of day this franchise’s rebuild came up far short starting at quarterback. Three points. Three. The Dolphins converted 3-of-12 third downs, a telltale stat. The third-down issues were mainly because of the drivel that happened on first and second downs.
“We wanted to try to stay ahead of the sticks, be in manageable third downs, but that wasn’t the case with our first three series,” Tagovailoa said. “We were third-and-9, I think third-and-10 and maybe another third-and-10.
“You can’t go out there and not be able to execute on the road against a good team and expect the outcome to be good.”
Brandon Jones, the young safety, said what most players and surely plenty of fans thought after this one: “I’m just upset the way we played as a team knowing how we can play.”
They’ll get a chance for one more Sunday this year at home against New England (10-6). At home, after this awful game, there’s no reason to think they won’t play better.
Tennessee (11-5) can end up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That’s how good they are. It’s why everyone talking about some “revenge” game for Tannehill misses the larger point. The best play of his career was leaving the Dolphins.
On Sunday, as Tannehill managed a win over his old team, it was fair to ask: Would the Dolphins rather have him than Tua?
The larger debate: Is either good enough to win it all?
All you know is the Dolphins set out Sunday to confirm who they were after climbing back into national view with seven straight wins. They confirmed it, too, starting right with Tua:
Good against bad teams. Bad against good teams. With one game left, it’s another year where the talk starts moving to next year.
Dolphins eliminated from playoff contention after disappointing loss to Titans, ex-quarterback Ryan Tannehill
The man who was the franchise quarterback for seven mostly losing seasons helped crush the Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes in the 2021 season.
The Dolphins, stymied by the Titans defense and Nashville’s nasty weather on Sunday afternoon, were blown out by Tennessee and former Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill, 34-3, at Nissan Stadium. After other league results on Sunday, Miami was eliminated from postseason contention.
The Dolphins (8-8) had their seven-game winning streak snapped. With the New England Patriots topping the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders upsetting the Indianapolis Colts, the Dolphins were on the brink of elimination by the end of Week 17′s early slate of games.
The Los Angeles Chargers’ 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday evening officially put Miami out of the playoff picture before the Week 18 regular-season finale at home against the Patriots.
“Any time you don’t have the performance you’re looking for, you’re disappointed,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said, “but this group, they’re going to stick together, support one another, get back out there [Monday], make the corrections [Monday] and prepare for another big game next week.”
The Titans (11-5) rose into the AFC’s top spot on Sunday after their win was coupled by a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
In the rainy conditions with temperatures in the low 40s and high 30s on a field chewed up by cleat divots, Tannehill wasn’t asked to do much in his first game against his former team. He went 13 of 18 for 120 yards and two touchdown passes.
The Titans, even without star running back Derrick Henry, were able to dominate on the ground. D’Onta Foreman went for 132 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries as Tennessee rushed for 198 yards, a season worst for the Dolphins’ run defense.
“We had some missed tackles. We had some guys out of gaps,” Flores said. “They took advantage. We’ve got to do a better job.”
The Dolphins put the game in the hands of their signal-caller, second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, more than Tennessee, and it didn’t go well. Tagovailoa went 18 of 38 for 205 yards, an interception and a lost fumble.
After the game, Tagovailoa, who entered Sunday the NFL’s leader in completion percentage, was asked where he feels his future with the organization stands and about those who may doubt him as a franchise quarterback.
“I think people have their own opinions,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve heard this the entire time I’ve been here so at the end of the day, I can control what I can control, and that’s to be the best version of myself for this team.”
Miami rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle was held to one catch for no yards through the first three quarters. He finished with three receptions for 47 yards. With 99 catches on the season, he is two shy of Anquan Boldin’s NFL rookie record.
The rainy conditions and wet ball came into play twice for Tagovailoa in the first half with one of the instances costly after the Titans struck first to lead, 7-0. Tagovailoa had the ball slip out of his hands before an attempted pass for a fumble recovered by Tennessee’s Elijah Molden at the Miami 14-yard line. The Titans kicked a field goal from 23 yards out to go ahead, 10-0.
The Dolphins got those 3 points back with a 39-yard Jason Sanders field goal, but only after Tagovailoa mishandled a snap from under center on a third-and-1. It was a moot point after Miami converted on the ensuing fourth down to extend the drive and get into field-goal range.
“It played somewhat of a role,” said Tagovailoa, who also had another fumble that Miami recovered and multiple incomplete passes that could’ve been intercepted, of the conditions. “But at the end of the [day], you got to go out there and you got to execute the plays regardless of the conditions, regardless of what it is. And that, we just didn’t do enough of.”
Added Duke Johnson, who led the seldom-used running game with 49 yards on seven carries: “It wasn’t the best field, but it wasn’t the worst. Both teams played on the same field.”
Leading 10-3, the Titans extended their lead by another touchdown on Foreman’s 21-yard touchdown run with 3:18 remaining in the first half.
Tennessee scored its first touchdown Sunday when Tannehill found tight end Geoff Swain wide open in the end zone off play-action from the 1-yard line in the opening quarter. Foreman had a 14-yard run get the Titans down to the 1 the play before.
The Dolphins gave up a 25-yard pass from Tannehill to A.J. Brown earlier in the drive that could’ve gone for a touchdown after Brown beat Miami cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland didn’t wrap up on a tackle. The contact he made with Brown, though, was enough to barely lead him out of bounds.
Down 17-3 in the third quarter, Miami drove into field-goal range, but on third-and-10 from the Tennessee 27-yard line, the pocket collapsed on Tagovailoa for an 8-yard sack. It made the ensuing field-goal attempt for Sanders a 53-yarder, and it hit off the crossbar and bounced back into the field of play. No good.
The next Dolphins trip into Tennessee territory was stopped with receiver DeVante Parker apparently interfered against on a fourth-down pass, but the penalty went uncalled. Parker, who had four receptions for 46 yards on 13 targets, was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after complaining to officials.
“He said he didn’t see a hook, and that’s his call,” Flores said of the explanation he received.
Tannehill finished off Miami with a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Anthony Firkser with 7:42 remaining. A 39-yard touchdown run by Dontrell Hilliard with 1:53 left only added insult.
Tight end Mike Gesicki led Miami with 51 receiving yards on four receptions. He also threw a pass during a string of trick plays the Dolphins tried in the second half to try to get back in the game.
The Dolphins’ defense, which entered Sunday leading the NFL in sacks, did not get one on Tannehill until linebacker Jerome Baker got to him in the third quarter, the only Miami sack of the afternoon.
The Dolphins finish the regular season at home against the Patriots (10-6) next Sunday.
‘We had them’: Ravens defense gives team a chance to upset Rams before allowing last-minute touchdown
Ravens safety Chuck Clark provided a jolt of electricity inside M&T Bank Stadium during Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
With the Rams facing a third-and-2 deep in their own territory with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter, Clark read quarterback Matthew Stafford’s pass to tight end Tyler Higbee perfectly, intercepting the ball and returning it 17 yards for a touchdown to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead.
For the majority of the game, the Ravens’ short-handed defense put the team on the verge of a much-needed upset. But their lack of depth and talent in the secondary ultimately came back to bite them in a 20-19 loss that dealt a crushing blow to their playoff chances.
“We had them,” defensive tackle Calais Campbell said. “We played a great football game — it’s just a play here, a play there. It’s football, and they’re going to make some plays. That’s just a part of it, but we played a heck of a football game. It’s one play here, one play there. So, we take it with a grain of salt. There are no moral victories in NFL football. It’s just something we can build on.”
The Ravens, who entered Week 17 with the second fewest interceptions in the league, were hungry to generate turnovers. Clark satisfied that hunger with two interceptions in the first half. After Clark’s pick-six, the first of his career, he intercepted Stafford’s deep pass to wide receiver Odell Beckam Jr. with 12:53 remaining in the second quarter.
“It was good to see the interceptions,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It was good to see a breakthrough in that area. We’ve been working hard, [trying] to find a way to get some turnovers.”
With the Ravens clinging to a 13-7 lead with 11:12 remaining in the third quarter, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser strip-sacked Stafford, leading to a fumble recovery by veteran Justin Houston at Baltimore’s 20-yard line. The Ravens took advantage of the Rams’ third turnover, as kicker Justin Tucker hit a 46-yard field goal to extend the lead to 16-7.
“It was great, especially coming out of the half and finding a way to get a stop,” Bowser said. “It worked out for me to get to the quarterback and forcing the fumble to give our offense an opportunity to get back out on the field.”
After the Ravens allowed 575 total yards to the Bengals last week, including the fourth-most passing yards in NFL history (525), they appeared to have flipped the script against the Rams.
Suddenly the Ravens’ defense began to falter, while the Rams began to find their offensive rhythm. Los Angeles, which entered Sunday with the seventh-best offense in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, recorded 119 total yards in the fourth quarter while outscoring the Ravens 13-3.
The Rams’ final offensive drive proved to be a back-breaker. With Baltimore leading 19-14 with 3:34 remaining, Stafford connected with wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 24-yard reception that put the Rams at the Ravens’ 36-yard line.
The Ravens left Kupp wide open several times throughout the game, which cornerback Tavon Young attributed to zone coverage. “I’ve just got to watch film,” Young said. “When we were in man [coverage], we were there.”
Kupp, who finished with 95 yards and a touchdown on six catches, broke Isaac Bruce’s single-season franchise record for receiving yards and put himself in position to set the NFL record entering the final week of the season. He has 1,829 yards in 16 games, 135 shy of Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of 1,964 set in 2012.
“He’s a great receiver,” Young said. “[The] stats don’t lie, [the] numbers don’t lie. Shout out to him — he’s a baller. We did our thing … We kind of held him. He got one touchdown, but it is what it is.”
Still, the Ravens had a chance to seal the victory in the final minutes. The Rams got to the Ravens’ 17-yard line when Stafford threw a 15-yard pass to rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek on second-and-6 with 2:02 remaining. Clark didn’t think the Rams made any special adjustments on the final drive.
“They just made some good throws and catches; that’s just what it came down to,” he said.
Perhaps most disappointing for the Ravens was their red zone defense, as the Rams scored touchdowns on three of their four trips inside the 20-yard line. After Beckham made a clutch catch on fourth-and-5 with 1:08 to go, Stafford targeted the star receiver again for a 7-yard touchdown that gave the Rams a 20-19 lead.
“It was simply just a good pass [and a] good catch,” Young said of Beckham’s fourth-down reception. “There’s nothing to talk about. I had good coverage; he made a good catch.”
The Ravens have been playing short-handed throughout the season, but their message has always been to keep fighting. While the Ravens currently have just a 6% chance of making the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight, that’s the only thing they can do.
“You’re only as good as your last game, so we need to find a way to win,” Bowser said. “Simple as that.”
