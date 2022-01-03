Instant Analysis: Tennessee Titans 34, Miami Dolphins 3

Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist

It was everything you feared as a Dolphins fan, making that seven-game win streak look like fool’s gold. Tua Tagovailoa struggled. The defense got over-run. The team didn’t compete enough in the biggest game of the year and got blown out, 34-3.

Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist

It has been made abundantly clear that this version of the Dolphins isn’t ready to play with the more talented teams in the NFL. The Dolphins got owned by the Bills twice, were blown out by the Buccaneers and on Sunday the two-time reigning AFC South champions stomped the Dolphins defense, and smothered Miami’s offense. These Dolphins aren’t ready to play with the big boys.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer

The Titans managed the conditions better. They were able to run the ball better in the cold elements and rain-drenched field while the Dolphins put too much on Tua Tagovailoa. He did not respond with his handling of the ball. Now, Miami’s season is on life support after their first loss in eight games. This is what happens when you lose games to teams like the Jaguars and Falcons. You lose margin for error later in the year.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor

Another year of what looked like the same old Dolphins. They can still get a winning season next week, but the air is out of the balloon.

Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor

Dolphins fans saw a carbon copy of so many frustrating games played by the Dolphins on the road against a winning team in cold weather. This puts the quarterback conversation fully on the front burner for the offseason, probably even with a win against the Patriots.