Instant Analysis: Tennessee Titans 34, Miami Dolphins 3
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist
It was everything you feared as a Dolphins fan, making that seven-game win streak look like fool’s gold. Tua Tagovailoa struggled. The defense got over-run. The team didn’t compete enough in the biggest game of the year and got blown out, 34-3.
Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist
It has been made abundantly clear that this version of the Dolphins isn’t ready to play with the more talented teams in the NFL. The Dolphins got owned by the Bills twice, were blown out by the Buccaneers and on Sunday the two-time reigning AFC South champions stomped the Dolphins defense, and smothered Miami’s offense. These Dolphins aren’t ready to play with the big boys.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
The Titans managed the conditions better. They were able to run the ball better in the cold elements and rain-drenched field while the Dolphins put too much on Tua Tagovailoa. He did not respond with his handling of the ball. Now, Miami’s season is on life support after their first loss in eight games. This is what happens when you lose games to teams like the Jaguars and Falcons. You lose margin for error later in the year.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
Another year of what looked like the same old Dolphins. They can still get a winning season next week, but the air is out of the balloon.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor
Dolphins fans saw a carbon copy of so many frustrating games played by the Dolphins on the road against a winning team in cold weather. This puts the quarterback conversation fully on the front burner for the offseason, probably even with a win against the Patriots.
The Jets and Zach Wilson almost upset the Buccaneers
The Jets almost shocked the NFL.
Gang Green entered MetLife as a 13-point underdog and had Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the ropes in the fourth quarter. But after all was said and done, it was the Bucs who beat the Jets, 28-24.
There was 2:17 remaining in the game and on fourth-and-two the Jets were going for the kill. The Buccaneers, after all, had zero timeouts left.
The play that was called: Zach Wilson sneak.
The play that occurred: Wilson tried to sneak up the middle, but didn’t manage to gain yardage and the Jets ended their drive with a turnover on downs.
Brady and the Bucs then received the ball with 93 yards separating him from the endzone. In nine plays they scored with the piece de resistance being Brady’s the 33-yard TD throw to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left.
Brady finished with 410 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Wilson finished with 234 yards with one touchdown.
And Jets dropped to 4-12 on the season.
Loss at Green Bay would eliminate Vikings from playoff race due to Philadelphia win
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If the Vikings lose on Sunday night to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, they would be eliminated from the playoff race.
That scenario was assured when Philadelphia (9-7) won 20-16 at Washington on Sunday to move even further ahead the Vikings (7-8). The Eagles entered the day as the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, and seven teams will make it. Minnesota entered the day at No. 8.
San Francisco (8-7) entered the day No. 6 and plays host to Houston in a late afternoon game. However, the 49ers hold any potential tiebreaker over the Vikings.
A tie against the Packers would the keep Vikings mathematically alive for a playoff berth.
The Vikings entered Sunday knowing that a loss to the Packers would eliminate them from the playoffs if Philadelphia won or if Atlanta won at Buffalo and New Orleans defeated Carolina. The Falcons lost 29-15 to the Bills and the Saints play the Panthers later in the day.
Derek Carr, Raiders beat Colts, 23-20, to close in on playoff spot
INDIANAPOLIS — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson’s winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 on Sunday to move one step closer to an AFC wild card.
After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback. Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carlson’s third field goal of the game.
Carr passed for 255 yards and a touchdown for Las Vegas (9-7), and Zay Jones had eight receptions for 120 yards.
Rallying after an embarrassing email scandal that led to coach Jon Gruden’s resignation, the Raiders can wrap up an improbable playoff spot with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.
Indianapolis (9-7) had won three straight and eight of 10 to move one win away from a postseason berth. But it couldn’t hold a second-half lead against Las Vegas.
Taylor finished with 20 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. The NFL’s leading rusher broke Edgerrin James’ single-season franchise record of 1,709 yards rushing on a 9-yard carry midway through the third quarter. He has 1,734 yards to go with one game left in the league’s first 17-game season.
Carson Wentz was 16 of 27 for 148 yards and a touchdown, shaking off a slow start after he spent much of the week on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Indianapolis grabbed its first lead of the game on a fluke play on its first possession of the second half.
On first-and-10 at the Las Vegas 45, a scrambling Wentz threw the ball into a crowd at the goal line. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin and defensive backs Casey Hayward and Tre’von Moehrig all went up to make a play, and the ball popped up before landing in the arms of T.Y. Hilton for a 17-13 lead.
Hilton took a bow in the end zone after perhaps the easiest of his 53 career receiving touchdowns.
The Raiders went back in front on Carr’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Renfrow on fourth-and-2 with 11:18 left in the fourth. Carr scrambled to his right before throwing to an open Renfrow in the end zone.
Las Vegas got off to a fast start, marching right down the field after the opening kickoff. Jacobs’ 2-yard TD run capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that lasted more than seven minutes.
The Raiders had a 10-3 lead late in the first half when a couple of mistakes helped keep the Colts in the game.
First, rookie guard Alex Leatherwood was flagged for a false start on third-and-1 at the Indianapolis 10. After a Carr sack and a Colts timeout, Las Vegas settled for a 44-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with 1:47 left.
Then Carlson’s kickoff went out of bounds, handing Indianapolis the ball at its 40. Wentz promptly directed the Colts to Taylor’s 1-yard TD run with 1 second left, trimming the Raiders’ lead to 13-10 at the break.
INJURY REPORT
Colts: DB Xavier Rhodes departed with a hamstring injury.
REMEMBERING MADDEN
The Raiders played with a small “JM” sticker on the back of their helmets to honor Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who died this week at age 85. Madden coached the Raiders to a win in Super Bowl 11.
A pregame tribute video drew a big cheer from the crowd, and there was a moment of silence in Madden’s memory.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.
Colts: Close out the regular season at Jacksonville next Sunday.
