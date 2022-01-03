News
It was a game with no playoff implications. But that didn’t mean it wasn’t fun for the Chicago Bears — especially the defense: ‘We want to be about turnovers and getting the ball back.’
Before we talk about the fun, let’s get one thing out of the way.
Mike Glennon was the opposing quarterback Sunday at Soldier Field.
Mike Glennon, who has thrown 20 interceptions and 18 touchdown passes over the last six seasons with six teams. Mike Glennon, whom the Chicago Bears paid $18.5 million to play four games in 2017 before benching him for Mitch Trubisky after a four-turnover game. Mike Glennon, who ranks as one of the stains on the Bears front office resume.
So the degree of difficulty for the Bears defense wasn’t at a peak in the 29-3 victory over the 4-12 New York Giants, a game with no playoff implications for either team.
But that didn’t mean it wasn’t fun for the Bears (6-10) when outside linebacker Trevis Gipson barreled down on Glennon untouched on the first play of the game for a strip-sack that defensive lineman Bilal Nichols recovered. Or when Gipson knocked the ball from Glennon’s hand again in the third quarter, Khyiris Tonga recovered and Gipson broke into his Thor-themed celebration.
The Bears gave outside linebacker Robert Quinn his due for recording a third strip-sack of Glennon to break a 37-year-old franchise record for sacks in a season previously held by Richard Dent.
And the defense raced to the end zone to celebrate safety Tashaun Gipson’s interception on a tipped pass by cornerback Artie Burns and found joy when Angelo Blackson made a tackle in the end zone for a safety and Deon Bush came up with another interception.
In all, the Bears had four takeaways and four sacks against Glennon, who was filling in for starter Daniel Jones, who is out with a neck injury. For a meaningless game in blustery, 24-degree weather, this one was pretty enjoyable — for Bears fans and players.
“It felt good, man,” Trevis Gipson said. “That’s what the defense is about. We want to be about turnovers and getting the ball back to our offense as fast as possible. So just going out there, flying around, after we get a turnover, pointing which way to run and where’s the camera at, people slide in — it’s just fun. It’s an amazing game.”
With rookie quarterback Justin Fields out with an ankle injury and Bears fans biding time over the final weeks until ownership announces its offseason direction with the coaching staff and front office, Quinn’s quest to break Dent’s sacks record of 17½ in 1984 was the most notable storyline entering Sunday.
But both Gipsons made their own big plays to set a good tone for the afternoon.
Nichols recovered Glennon’s first fumble and returned it 12 yards to the 2-yard line. One play later — and 18 seconds into the game — David Montgomery scored on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
The opening strip-sack by Trevis Gipson was notable in that he’s a still-developing second-year player. Selected in the fifth round out of Tulsa in 2020, Gipson has 6½ sacks this season, including 3½ in the last four games.
“It sort of caught me by surprise that they went empty (backfield) the first play of the game,” Gipson said. “We’ve got Rob Quinn rushing his life out on the other side, so that did surprise me. … My eyes got big at the opportunity and I had to take advantage of it.”
The Bears also scored after Tashaun Gipson’s interception, which he pulled in with one hand and returned 31 yards to the 24. Seven plays later, Andy Dalton, filling in for Fields, hit Darnell Mooney with a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-2 for a 14-0 lead.
Dalton threw for 173 yards and the one touchdown, and Montgomery rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Later in the first half, the Giants let a kickoff land at the 2-yard line before Pharoh Cooper picked it up and returned it to the 5. Devontae Booker was stopped for a loss of 3 yards to open the drive, and Derrick Kelly was called for a false start to push the Giants to the 1. Blackson then took down Booker in the end zone for a safety and a 19-3 lead.
The Bears led 22-3 at halftime after a Cairo Santos field goal and cruised as the Giants focused primarily on their running game. Glennon completed just 4 of 11 passes for 24 yards with the two interceptions and four sacks. The Giants had minus-10 net passing yards.
The significant lead allowed Bears coach Matt Nagy to call a timeout after Quinn broke the sacks record in the fourth quarter so he could soak in the moment, which the Bears celebrated with a video board message.
“I appreciated (the win) for the players to be able to have this because they deserve it,” Nagy said. “It’s nice to have one where you’re able to be in control from the first play to the last play. And so being where we’ve been through this year, the one thing I’m very impressed with and appreciate from the players and coaches is the effort and the care.”
The Bears have one week left — a Week 18 game next Sunday in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings — before significant change potentially could hit Halas Hall leadership. If that change involves Nagy, Sunday’s game might have been his last at Soldier Field as Bears coach.
But Nagy seemed to be enjoying the win rather than thinking about his possible finale.
For the Bears, staying in the moment — and focusing on their jobs and not the circumstances — has paid off with two straight wins.
“I’m so stuck in today’s game and the feeling that … I haven’t thought about that,” Nagy said. “Maybe I will down the road if (change) was to happen. If not, then I’m just going to do exactly what I’ve been doing all year long, which is prepping for Minnesota.”
Look up, Colorado: These are the best celestial events of 2022
Two total lunar eclipses, the sudden relocation of Venus from western to eastern horizon and a series of “conjunctions” when Venus will cozy up with three other planets highlight the list of celestial events for Colorado skygazers in 2022.
The lunar eclipses will happen in May and November. The first will be seen in the eastern sky on the night of May 15 from 8:27 p.m. to just before midnight. The second will happen in the wee hours of Nov. 8 in the western sky from 2:09 a.m. until 5:49 a.m., less than an hour before sunrise.
For the November eclipse, Denver is fortunate because in eastern regions of the U.S., the eclipse will still be in progress when the moon sets. For us, the eclipse will be finished and the moon will return to fullness an hour before it sets.
“The reason the eastern United States can’t see (all of) it is because it will be morning,” said John Keller, director of the Fiske Planetarium at the University of Colorado. “The sun will be up before totality has ended. We’re right on the edge, at the very edge of the eclipse. We’ll see the entirety of it.”
The first notable celestial event in 2022 will involve the location of Venus, which will appear in the western sky at sunset for the next few days, as it has for the past several months. In early January, it will disappear for a few days as it moves between the sun and the earth. Then, during the second week of January, it will reemerge in the eastern sky at sunrise, where it will remain for 11 months. That’s going to make planetary conjunctions especially interesting to watch in the coming months.
“Venus is going to be in the morning sky from January through November,” Keller said. “What that means is that all of the planets are then going to pass by it, kind of march past it over the course of the year. The first big one of those happens on March 28. That’s when Venus, Mars and Saturn will all be (seen) in the same pair of binoculars, and the crescent moon will be just below it — a triple conjunction with a crescent moon.”
In the early morning sky of April 30, Jupiter and Venus will be so close they will appear to be “touching each other, almost,” Keller said. On May 29, Jupiter and Mars will appear next to each other, very close to Venus.
None of those will be too hard to find if the sky is clear because you’ll be looking first for Venus, and Venus is always the brightest celestial object in the nighttime sky (except for the moon, of course).
Here’s a list of other celestial events to enjoy in 2022, with the dates to watch for them:
Super moons: While some internet sites identify three or four so-called super moons every year, the primary super moons in 2022 will occur in June and July. The criteria for super moons is entirely subjective, but they are said to occur when a full moon is relatively close to the earth so it appears slightly larger than normal. One will occur June 14 when the moon is just under 222,400 miles from earth, its second-closest approach this year. The second super moon will occur July 13 when it is only 222,000 miles away, its closest approach of the year. Sites that like to splurge on super moons are throwing in August this year, when the moon will be more than 223,700 miles away. To give these variations some context, the farthest distance between earth and moon this year will be more than 252,600 miles on June 29.
Quadrantids meteor shower (in progress, through Jan. 12): The Quadrantids will peak Jan. 3-4, and they have the potential to be one of the strongest meteor shows of the year. They usually fall short, though, according to the American Meteor Society, because the peak only lasts about six hours. “The average hourly rates one can expect under dark skies is 25,” according to the meteor society. “These meteors usually lack persistent trains but often produce bright fireballs.”
Vernal equinox (March 20): The beginning of spring.
Lyrids meteor shower (April 14-30): The Lyrids, which will peak April 22-23, rank as a medium-strength shower. Like the Quadrantids, the meteor society says, they typically lack persistent trains but can produce fireballs.
Summer Solstice (June 21): The beginning of summer — and longest day of the year — with 14 hours, 59 minutes, 15 seconds of daylight.
Perseids meteor shower (July 14-Aug. 24): The Perseids are usually one of the year’s most eagerly anticipated showers because they occur in the summer when the weather is conducive to hanging out under the stars at night. This might be a disappointing year for them, though, because the moon will be full at peak (Aug. 12-13) and that could impair viewing.
Autumnal equinox (Sept. 22): Beginning of fall.
Geminids meteor shower (Dec. 4-24): The Geminids are usually the strongest shower of the year, peaking Dec. 13-14, with up to 120 per hour. “The Geminids are often bright and intensely colored,” the meteor society says. “Due to their medium-slow velocity, persistent trains are not usually seen.”
Winter Solstice (Dec. 21): The beginning of winter — and the shortest day of the year — with only nine hours, 21 minutes, 14 seconds of daylight.
Three-decade Potter’s House church site in Arapahoe County slated for new housing, park
The 32-acre site with the giant church on East Florida Avenue hasn’t changed much in three decades.
For years, it served as the home of mega-church Heritage Christian Center, serving thousands of congregants every week. Eleven years ago, it morphed into Potter’s House of Denver, a multicultural congregation that met in the 137,000-square-foot building until the COVID-19 pandemic took the church fully online last year.
Now, the sprawling campus is due for a transformation that will take it from the realms of piety to a world of paired homes and apartments — 168 of the former and 345 of the latter — if developer DHI Communities gets its way. And neighbors in the Four Square Mile neighborhood, a slice of unincorporated Arapahoe County wedged between Denver and Aurora along South Parker Road, will be watching as the metamorphosis unfolds.
“We know development is coming,” said Mark Lampert, known informally as the mayor of Four Square Mile. “The best thing for us to do is put our fingerprint on what is happening.”
That’s already underway. Earlier this month, Arapahoe County hosted a public meeting to get input on what neighbors want to see in a future 5-acre park on the property, dubbed Arcadia Park.
“They’re in need of more parks in that area,” Arapahoe County senior planner Molly Orkild-Larson said.
Orkild-Larson said she’s aware of neighborhood concern about potential traffic and density impacts from the project — buildings could go as tall as 50 feet. More meetings and hearings about the project go before the public and the county in 2022 as the approvals process moves forward toward a hoped-for September groundbreaking, she said.
Lampert said while his community never envisioned the church — built in 1989 — going away, they don’t want to see the capacious building become a canvas for graffiti artists and vandals, as occurred with the Barn Store less than a mile to the south.
The old gas station and convenience store, purchased by Arapahoe County in 2020, was finally demolished in November after sitting at the corner of East Iliff Avenue and South Parker Road for years, boarded up and decorated with graffiti and strewn with garbage.
“The upkeep of such a massive structure would be difficult and could fall into disrepair,” Lampert said of the church if left to sit unoccupied.
Potter’s House Pastor Touré Roberts said the pandemic, with its government shutdown of religious services, led the church to ultimately abandon its physical footprint in the Four Square Mile neighborhood.
“COVID-19 forced every church in America to rethink how to best serve their parishioners and the broader community,” Roberts said. “Due to the inability to gather and the economic instability of the pandemic, our church, like many other churches in the nation, experienced declining donations.”
Instead of trying to do upkeep on an “old building that needed significant repairs,” he said, Potter’s House decided to remain fully virtual.
“We decided that the best way forward would be to sell the property, continue our online offering that had proven a successful alternative and maintain our hands-on community outreach operations, which includes our food bank that feeds thousands of families per year,” Roberts said.
Kyle Henderson, managing director for the mountain region of DHI Communities, which is part of homebuilder D.R. Horton Co., said the Potter’s House site “is in an ideal location, surrounded by residential and close to commercial corridors.”
DHI’s project conforms with the Four Square Mile subarea plan for multifamily density of between 13 to 25 dwelling units per acre, Henderson said.
“The proposed development includes plans to provide a mix of residential options with aesthetic and architectural integrity which will complement and enhance the surrounding neighborhood – this includes a new public park, enhanced landscaping and attractive residential communities,” he said.
Henderson said DHI is under contract to buy the property “contingent upon the approval of the rezoning and site plan.” It’s too early to identify price points for what might get built there, he said.
According to the Arapahoe County assessor’s office, the property’s appraised value in 2021 was $12.2 million.
3 under-the-radar winter sports to enjoy in Colorado
Outdoor recreation in Colorado doesn’t stop just because there’s snow on the ground. (Forgive me for stating the obvious.)
Sure, skiing and snowboarding are givens this time of year, but athletes level up with other activities designed specifically for the season.
Here are three under-the-radar winter sports you can enjoy, whether spectating or trying them yourself.
Skijoring
Skijoring combines the thrill of a rodeo with the elements of winter. The sport is said to have originated in Scandinavia, where residents rode the historic equivalent of skis and were pulled by horses as a means of transportation. It has since evolved into a competitive sport that involves racing, obstacle courses and, more recently, snowboards.
In 1928, skijoring made its first and only appearance in the Olympic Winter Games in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where skiers pulled by horses raced around a flat oval track on a frozen lake. According to olympics.com, the home country swept the podium, but the results were not officially included in the medal count.
Though skijoring may have never earned mainstream acclaim, the sport is a beloved winter tradition in many of Colorado’s mountain towns, including Leadville, which has been hosting its famous competition in the streets of downtown since 1949.
Karen Srebacic-Sites, president of Silverton Skijoring, calls the town’s annual event (Feb. 19-20) the “winter Fourth of July” because it provides a revenue boost during the otherwise quiet season. Similarly to Leadville, crews in Silverton truck in snow to build a skijor course with rings, jumps and other obstacles on more than two blocks in downtown.
“If we’re lucky, we get a huge snowstorm before the event and leave the snow in the middle of the street in the berms and we don’t have to truck it in as far,” she said.
Skijoring is a team sport that involves a skier, a horse and a rider who controls the animal while on horseback, said Sarah McConnell, one of the organizers of San Juan Skijoring in Ridgway. Teams register in one of several divisions, ranging from junior to professional. Though the event is still fairly new, having started in 2017, McConnell said the goal is to continue to evolve and promote the sport.
Recently, San Juan Skijoring added a snowboarding class. It also features a “switcheroo” division in which horseback riders and skiers switch roles on different days.
“Every year we try to have the biggest race we can and see what we can do to push the sport,” she said. “The pro division has a gap jump and we jump a Toyota vehicle. We continuously look for ways to go bigger.”
In addition to equine skijoring, some places such as the Frisco Nordic Center and Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Tabernash offer canine skijoring for cross country skiers. Lessons are bring-your-own-dog only.
See skijoring at these Colorado events:
- San Juan Skijoring on Jan. 8-9 at the Ouray County Fairgrounds (22739 US-550, Ridgway). Entry $5-$30 at ouraycountyrodeo.com/skijoring.
- Skis and Saddles on Jan. 22-23 at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds (344 Highway 84, Pagosa Springs). Entry $5 for adults at the door, free for children 12 and younger.
- Meeker Skijor Races on Feb. 18-20 at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds (700 Sulpher Creek Road, Meeker). Entry $5 for adults at the door, free for children 12 and younger.
- Silverton Skijoring on Feb. 19-20 in downtown Silverton. Entry is free, but tickets are expected to be available for prime viewing areas.
- Leadville Ski Joring on March 3-5 in downtown Leadville. Entry is free.
Snowkiting
Sometimes the only thing separating a water sport from a snow sport is where it takes place. That’s true for snowkiting, a sport akin to kitesurfing on the snow.
According to James Brown, founder of the Colorado Kiteboard Community Facebook group and two magazines dedicated to snowkiting, the winterized version of the sport took off in America in the late 1990s thanks to the advent of the inflatable kite.
“There are two types of kites. There are foil kites where it’s just layers of fabric, air goes in leading edge and kind of holds shape, but they don’t necessarily work so good when they crash in the water,” Brown said. “So they came up with these inflatable ones with a bladder inside of it. You crash them on water and they still float and you can relaunch them.”
The inflatable kite led to increased popularity in kiteboarding both on land and water, both in summer and winter, Brown said. In the early 2000s, snowkiting enthusiasts from all over the world began connecting and learning from one another.
“That really opened up our eyes to people all around the world who were doing it,” Brown said. ” I started creating these connections and people in Russia (were doing) races with 50 people we’d never even heard about.”
One of the biggest appeals of snowkiting is that it requires little specialty equipment – whatever skis or snowboard you already have will work, Brown said. Kites come in various shapes and sizes depending on skill level and users are attached to them with a harness, making it a physical activity for their legs and core.
For beginners, Brown recommends starting with a smaller kite, known as a trainer kite, and to fly it without being strapped into skis or a board.
“Learn about wind and how you control the kite and work your way up,” he said. “There is risk involved. Anything that can pull you, can pull you and lift you.”
That’s why you may see people on the Dillon Reservoir in Summit County or by Lizard Head Pass near Telluride literally taking flight or leaving the ground to do tricks. (The closer the kite stays to the ground, the less likely you are to get air.)
Despite early enthusiasm about snowkiting, Brown said the sport’s popularity has waned in recent years. He suspects that’s in part because kites can be expensive – ranging from $1,000 for a used one to $2,000 for a newer model, Brown said – and also possibly because it requires very specific weather conditions.
“Things going against it: wind – or lack of. If you show up and there’s no wind or too much or it’s a whiteout, like what are you going to do?” he said. “That’s why I got into using a snowmobile to get above treeline.”
Lessons are also increasingly difficult to come by. Colorado Kite Force is one of the only companies in the nation that offers them. Owner Chris Clay expects to begin booking lessons via email (coloradokiteforce@gmail.com) in February once his seasonal permit is approved and the Dillon Reservoir freezes completely.
Clay, who first learned how to kiteboard on water, described snowkiting as a niche within a niche and thinks it’s not more mainstream because of the commitment it takes to learn.
“You need to be an amateur meteorologist to maximize time and learning curve,” he said. “Having a really good idea of understanding weather patterns and knowledge of the specific location you plan to kite is really important.”
It also carries the risk of injury and serious consequences, Clay noted, but with the right tools and training, snowkiting can provide an unparalleled sense of freedom.
“It’s a spiritual feeling for me, honestly,” he said. “Just knowing this invisible force that I can kind of read it and understand it makes me feel powerful. I’m humbled every time I go out.”
Speed riding
The most extreme activity on this list, speed riding is an aerial sport in which skiers fly off and down mountains attached to an apparatus known as a “wing,” which helps them fly to their destination.
When done in the summer, the sport is called speed flying and adventurers never touch the ground except for at launch and landing. In the winter, it’s known as speed riding because athletes wear skis, which enable them to touch down and glide on mountainsides as they descend. This allows for multiple take-offs and landings in one flight.
Telluride resident Mark Simpson has been speed flying and riding since 2010, and said they came about as skydiving and paragliding equipment evolved.
The primary differences between skydiving and paragliding are the sizes and capabilities of the wings, he said. Skydivers and base jumpers use small wings that allow for a controlled fall to the ground; there’s very little travel involved, Simpson said. Contrarily, paragliding wings are much larger and designed to catch thermals that can carry flyers far distances. (For context, paraglider Sebastien Kayrouz broke the world record for longest paragliding flight in June, traversing more than 379 miles from the Texas panhandle to near the Mexican border.)
But around 2007 and 2008, Simpson said smaller wing designs came back in fashion as athletes gravitated more toward going down mountains than traveling distance.
“If you’re hiking up a hill or hiking up a mountain, it’s a fun way to get back down,” Simpson said. “You’re not trying to go long distances.”
But Simpson, who is a pilot with the Telluride Air Force, a nonprofit that supervises all types of flying in the region, is quick to note that speed flying and riding are not beginner sports. Typically, athletes are trained to paraglide first, so they learn how to handle various types of wings before they graduate to speed flying and riding.
“The sport has an element of danger just like any sort of aviation, but it can be done safely,” he said. “It’s vital that you get good instruction; so you don’t just teach yourself off of YouTube.”
While some ski resorts allow paragliders registered with the U.S. Hang Gliding & Paragliding Association (USHPA) to launch from within resort grounds, speed riding is usually prohibited, Simpson said. Speed riding, however, is permitted on U.S. Forest Service land, he added.
Marko Djordjevic got into speed flying and riding after learning to paraglide, and prefers the pace and nimbleness the sports offer compared to the latter. He often skins up a mountain where he would go backcountry skiing, straps into his harness, and tips over the edge.
“You’re like a fighter jet. You’re completely subject to falling out of the sky with control and style,” Djordjevic said.
Like Simpson, Djordjevic emphasized that training and technique come with time. Speed flying and riding wings are immensely sensitive compared to paragliding wings, and the margin for error is much slimmer. Lean too far and you’ll end up doing a barrel roll, he said. And that’s all before factoring in the adrenaline rush.
“It still takes time to control all the emotions you feel when you do it,” Djordjevic said. “That’s why being current and flying often is the safest thing you can do.”
