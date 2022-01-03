Celebrities
Kendall Jenner Snuggles Up To BF Devin Booker As They Celebrate New Year’s — Rare Photo
Kendall Jenner and her BF Devin Booker looked every inch in love as they got cozy during a sweet New Year’s Day selfie. See the rare photo here!
The look of love! Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are definitely going from strength to strength as they posed for a sweet selfie together on New Year’s Day. Taking to her Instagram on January 2, the 26-year-old supermodel shared a photo album (below) of her fun-filled weekend, which included the adorable snap of her and the NBA star, 25.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star rocked a stylish overcoat, colorful striped scarf and black leggings for the cute pic. With her trademark brunette tresses left long and loose, Kendall leaned into Devin and flashed her megawatt smile. Her cover girl looks were definitely on display, as she went virtually makeup free, yet still looked ready for her close-up. Devin, meanwhile, was no slouch in the fashion department either. He looked exceptionally hip in his all-black attire and sparkling diamond chain necklace.
While the pair are getting to be more open about their relationship, it was definitely a low key one for quite some time. While they were rumored to be together since June 2020, it wasn’t until last February that they made it official! And even thought Devin’s rigorous schedule with professional basketball can keep them apart, he still wants to give Kendall his all. “They have a tremendous bond and really get along through laughter and he knows he will see her through the season, but he is fully aware they both have busy careers that they must nurture,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “So, this time with her is important and he is going to take full advantage of it while he has the time.”
“Things between Kendall and Devin have definitely progressed over the past few years, and they make a really cute couple,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Kendall is so happy with Devin and she loves spending as much free time with him as possible.” Well, it clearly looks like they are starting the new year off right and should be in for a happy 2022!
RHOSLC: Meredith Marks “Knew Something Was Off” About Jen
News of Jen Shah’s arrest (she was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud) affected the cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in several ways.
A well-intended girls’ trip took a turn for the worse when federal agents surrounded their van, searching for Jen. After law enforcement drove away, Heather Gay broke down and cried, clinging to costar Whitney Rose. Lisa Barlow was emotionally distraught and called several of her attorneys.
In a recent interview on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Meredith Marks revealed she wasn’t surprised by Jen’s arrest, which occurred in the middle of season 2. “I had a lot of different interactions with Jennifer that were not very positive in a lot of different ways,” she said.
She went on to explain, “I had certain odd suspicions about her, but did I think that what they’re alleging was exactly what was going on? No, I did not. But I had bizarre things that made it seem not so surprising to me.”
Meredith said, “It wasn’t like I knew what was going on, but I knew something was off.”
When she first learned of the arrest, Meredith took a nice bubble bath. Meanwhile, her costars fretted over the news, and attempted to piece together the events.
For a while, it seemed Meredith and Jen were reaching a better place, working on their friendship after Jen apologized for past wrongs. The charges, however, pushed Meredith back into animosity.
Jen pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has consistently denied the allegations. She will face trial in March of 2022.
RHOSLC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the episode airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
NFL Star Antonio Brown Takes Off Shirt & Leaves Field Mid-Game: Coach Says He’s ‘No Longer A Buc’
Tampa Bay star Antonio Brown ripped his shirt off and left in the middle of his game against New York Jets. His coach said he is “no longer a Buc.” Tom Brady weighed in as well.
Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown caused quite a scene in his game against the New York Jets on January 2. After what appears to have been some drama on the sideline during the third quarter while his team was down by double digits, the NFL star ripped off his shoulder pads, shirt and gloves and tossed them into the bleachers. As he waved to the spectators, Antonio quickly exited the stadium, shocking both fans and his own teammates. It is unknown what caused him to quit the game in such a hasty fashion, especially since he had successfully caught three catches for a total of 26 yards.
Meanwhile, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians addressed the situation after the game, saying Antonio is “no longer a Buc,” according to several reports. Buccaneers quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady also spoke out on the matter, saying, “That’s obviously a difficult situation. … We all love him and care about him deeply. I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”
This is a developing story…
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid: Why Friends Think They’ll ‘Absolutely’ Get Back Together After Recent Split
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have yet to publicly address their reported split after 2 years of dating, however, a source says to HL EXCLUSIVELY they don’t think the couple is ‘done for good.’
Dua Lipa, 26, and Anwar Hadid, 22, made headlines after they reportedly split following a two year relationship — but friends close to the couple believe they could get back together. “Dua and Anwar were together for a long time and so they still have mutual friends on both of their sides who think there’s absolutely a chance they’ll get back together,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
“They don’t believe they’re done for good. Dua and Anwar had insane chemistry and were always spending as much time together as possible,” they went on. “They’re young, so things like this happen but they don’t believe that the love went away,” the insider also said.
Notably, the “Cold Heart” singer has also bonded with his older sisters Bella Hadid, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 26, the latter of who introduced Dua and Anwar. Dua even made her runway debut with Gigi at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week last fall, and the singer has been regularly spotted hanging with their mom Yolanda Hadid.
“Dua is still super close with Gigi and Bella and Yolanda loves her like family, too. Don’t be surprised if you see them spending time together at some point again in the future,” the source concluded.
The split was initially reported by PEOPLE magazine on Dec. 23, who cited a source that said the couple are “currently taking a break” and “spending time apart,” but “figuring things out” — suggesting the door isn’t closed for good.
Fresh off the split, Dua has been keeping busy: the British born star headlined the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala in St. Barts on Dec. 29. The glam show was held at the iconic Eden Rock hotel, where Dua had the audience dancing and singing along. She looked absolutely incredible on stage as she sported a sparkly green bustier and matching pants.
Beyond the performance, Dua seemed to be enjoying her time on the ritzy island — taking to social media to share a sexy bikini photo. The singer was glowing as she posed in the neon green two piece as she laid down on a sandy beach.
