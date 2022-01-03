Kendall Jenner Snuggles Up To BF Devin Booker As They Celebrate New Year’s — Rare Photo

Kendall Jenner and her BF Devin Booker looked every inch in love as they got cozy during a sweet New Year’s Day selfie. See the rare photo here!

The look of love! Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are definitely going from strength to strength as they posed for a sweet selfie together on New Year’s Day. Taking to her Instagram on January 2, the 26-year-old supermodel shared a photo album (below) of her fun-filled weekend, which included the adorable snap of her and the NBA star, 25.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star rocked a stylish overcoat, colorful striped scarf and black leggings for the cute pic. With her trademark brunette tresses left long and loose, Kendall leaned into Devin and flashed her megawatt smile. Her cover girl looks were definitely on display, as she went virtually makeup free, yet still looked ready for her close-up. Devin, meanwhile, was no slouch in the fashion department either. He looked exceptionally hip in his all-black attire and sparkling diamond chain necklace.

While the pair are getting to be more open about their relationship, it was definitely a low key one for quite some time. While they were rumored to be together since June 2020, it wasn’t until last February that they made it official! And even thought Devin’s rigorous schedule with professional basketball can keep them apart, he still wants to give Kendall his all. “They have a tremendous bond and really get along through laughter and he knows he will see her through the season, but he is fully aware they both have busy careers that they must nurture,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “So, this time with her is important and he is going to take full advantage of it while he has the time.”

“Things between Kendall and Devin have definitely progressed over the past few years, and they make a really cute couple,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Kendall is so happy with Devin and she loves spending as much free time with him as possible.” Well, it clearly looks like they are starting the new year off right and should be in for a happy 2022!