Kirk Cousins-less Vikings eliminated from playoff race in 37-10 loss to Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a night practice on July 31 before a boisterous crowd during training camp at the TCO Performance Center, head coach Mike Zimmer took a microphone and yelled to much applause, “We’re going to have a heck of a football team.”
Well, that didn’t exactly turn out as planned. On a 10-degree night at Lambeau Field, the Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs with one game still to play with an ugly 37-10 loss Sunday to Green Bay.
The Vikings basically had no chance with quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 reserve list, and they used reserve Sean Mannion sparingly in his absence. But even had the Vikings won on Sunday, they still would have had only a small chance to make the playoffs.
Minnesota’s record dropped to 7-9 with a meaningless home game left to play next Sunday against Chicago, and Zimmer is assured of his second straight losing season and second straight year without a postseason trip. And it remains to be seen if he will be back in 2022 for a ninth season as Vikings coach.
Meanwhile, the Packers raised their record to 13-3 and clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely will not play in next week’s meaningless finale at Detroit, and that could give him two weekends off to rest an injured toe.
Rodgers’ toe injury has seemed affect him this season, but it sure didn’t Sunday. Rodgers, who might soon be handed his fourth career MVP award, completed 29 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams had 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.
The only issue for the Packers in the rout was getting off to a bit of a slow start on night when the temperature was 11 degrees at kickoff. On their first three possessions, they managed two field goals and failed on a fourth-down play deep in Minnesota territory.
But once the Packers got rolling, it was over. After it was 6-0, they went up 20-0 in the second quarter when Rodgers threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Allen Lazard and 11 yards to Adams.
The Vikings finally got on the board when Greg Joseph booted a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the half to make it 20-3. But the Packers continued to extend the lead in the third quarter, getting a 4-yard touchdown run by A.J. Dillon and a 37-yard field goal by Mason Crosby for a 30-3 lead.
Mannion did follow up with Minnesota’s best drive of the night. And he had his first career touchdown pass, a 14-yard strike to K.J. Osborn, on the final play of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 30-10.
In just his third career start in his seventh season, Mannion remained winless. He completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards.
Mannion was relieved early in the fourth quarter by rookie Kellen Mond, who saw his first career action and played one series. He completed 2 of 3 passes for five yards and then did not return to the game.
The Packers paid plenty of attention to Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson. But he did at least catch five passes for 51 yards to become the fifth different receiver in team history to have a 100-catch season.
The Packers also homed in on running back Dalvin Cook, who had 163 yards rushing and four total touchdowns in his previous visit to Lambeau Field, a 28-22 Minnesota upset in November 2000. Cook, returning after missing one game while on the COVID list, had just 13 yards on nine carries.
“It was absolute mayhem”: Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday’s end
By MATT O’BRIEN
Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year.
More than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,400 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware.
That followed Saturday’s mass cancellations of more than 2,700 U.S. flights, and more than 4,700 worldwide.
“It was absolute mayhem,” said Natasha Enos, who spent a sleepless Saturday night and Sunday morning at Denver International Airport during what was supposed to be a short layover on a cross-country trip from Washington to San Francisco.
Saturday’s single-day U.S. toll of grounded flights was the highest since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews.
A winter storm that hit the Midwest on Saturday made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers throughout the weekend. About a quarter of all flights at O’Hare Airport were canceled Sunday.
Denver’s airport also faced significant disruptions. Enos, who was flying on Frontier Airlines, didn’t learn that her connecting flight home to California was canceled until she had already landed in Denver. Then it was a rush to find alternative flights and navigate through baggage claims packed with stranded and confused travelers, amid concerns about the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19.
“It was a lot of people in a very small space and not everybody was masking,” said the 28-year-old financial analyst. “There were a lot of exhausted kids and some families were so stressed out.”
In Michigan, the authority that runs Detroit International Airport said crews were working around the clock to remove snow and maintain the airfield. Atlanta’s airport authority advised travelers to arrive earlier than usual because of high passenger volume, potential weather issues and pandemic-fueled staffing shortages that could lengthen the time it takes to get through security gates.
And thousands of miles from the closest snow storms, Hawaiian Airlines said it had to cancel several flights between islands and across the Pacific due to staffing shortages.
Southwest Airlines said it was working to help customers affected by about 400 flights canceled around the country Sunday, about 11% of its schedule. The Dallas-based airline anticipates even more operational challenges to come as the storm system pushes into the Eastern seaboard.
Delta Air Lines said Sunday it was issuing a travel waiver for planned flights this week out of mid-Atlantic airports in Baltimore and Washington in preparation for forecasted winter weather.
American Airlines said most of Sunday’s canceled flights had been canceled ahead of time to avoid last-minute disruptions at the airport.
SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 500 flights Sunday, about 20% of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
Airlines have said they are taking steps to reduce cancellations caused by workers affected by the pandemic. United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through most of January. Spirit Airlines reached a deal with the Association of Flight Attendants for double pay for cabin crews through Tuesday, a union spokesperson said.
Airlines hope that extra pay and reduced schedules get them through the holiday crush and into the heart of January, when travel demand usually drops off. The seasonal decline could be sharper than normal this year because most business travelers are still grounded.
___
AP Airlines Writer David Koenig contributed to this report.
Drew Lock battles through right shoulder injury to post third-best passer rating of career in loss to Chargers
On the Broncos’ fourth play from scrimmage Sunday, quarterback Drew Lock sustained a right shoulder injury when he was hit from behind on a scramble by Chargers’ Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa.
Lock finished out that first drive at SoFi Stadium and played the second series, but went into the locker room for the third series in order to get an injection that numbed his shoulder and enabled him to return to the field.
“The second drive was the most I had felt (the pain),” Lock said. “It felt a little funny. I had it happen to me before (in 2020), and I just needed to go in and get a little shot in it, and come back out. No way was I going to stand on that sideline with what (the score) was. Shoot it up, come back out and give it everything I got (is what I was thinking).”
Lock finished the game 18-of-25 passing for 245 yards and one touchdown, with a passer rating of 116.2 that’s the third-best in his career. Brett Rypien was 0-for-2 on his one drive in Lock’s stead, but Lock said the plan when he left the game was to be back quickly.
“Hopefully I could miss a maximum of one drive and sure enough, that’s what (the trainers and I) did,” Lock said.
According to a video review of Bosa’s hit on Lock by longtime NFL team doctor David J. Chao, Lock likely sustained an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. That’s the same injury he had last year when he was hurt scrambling against the Steelers in Week 2, costing him his next two starts.
Lock is taking a wait-and-see approach with the status of his shoulder entering the final week of the season as the Broncos prepare to host Kansas City. Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol and his status is uncertain. Beyond Lock, the Broncos have Rypien (one career start, last year) and practice squad quarterback Anthony Gordon (signed Dec. 21, no career starts).
“We’ll see (on my status),” Lock said. “(My shoulder) is pretty numb right now, so we’ll find out more (with imaging on Monday).”
Broncos’ short-comings on full display as they are eliminated from playoffs for sixth consecutive year
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Desperate times called for an unorthodox measure when the Broncos faced fourth down from the Los Angeles Chargers’ 1-yard line on Sunday. Minus key players up and down their depth chart and trailing by 10 points, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur called a gadget play.
Tailbacks Mike Boone and Melvin Gordon flanked quarterback Drew Lock in the shotgun. Boone received the hand-off and flipped it back to receiver/former college quarterback Kendall Hinton as Lock ran to the right flat. But safety Nasir Adderley blitzed unblocked and was immediately in Hinton’s face, forcing him to flutter a pass to Lock, who was unable to cross the goal line.
“It was there, it was open,” tight end Noah Fant said. “It was a well-designed play.”
Such is the Broncos’ 2021 fate: Even the best-designed plays fail. On a must-get-points-possession, the Broncos got nothing, a turning point in a 34-13 loss to the Chargers at Stan Kroenke’s Los Angeles palace.
A game of nothing (the Broncos never led and trailed for the final 56 minutes, 49 seconds) in a season of nothing (no playoffs and no winning record).
Early-afternoon losses by Baltimore and Miami kept Denver’s slim postseason hopes alive, but the scoreboard confirmed the disparity in available players between the Broncos (7-9) and Chargers (9-7).
And so with one game remaining (will it be the last for coach Vic Fangio?), the Broncos know they will be watching the playoffs. Again. The six-year playoff drought is the second-longest in franchise history, behind only the bad, old days of the team’s existence (1960-76).
The loss also clinched the Broncos’ fifth consecutive losing season, also the second-longest in team history (10 years — 1963-72).
“It (stinks),” safety Justin Simmons said. “It’s tough. You put in so much work and go out there and have that type of performance all-around … I don’t know if I can even put a word on it for how guys are feeling.”
The focus now turns squarely to general manager George Paton. If he looks at Fangio’s entire three-year body of work and not just the last 11 months he observed in-person since replacing John Elway, some of the data is damning.
Through two offensive coordinators and three Week 1 starting quarterbacks, Fangio could never find the right answers. The Broncos have failed to score more than 20 points in 29 of his 48 games (60.4%) and are 6-23 in those games. As this season crumbled, they scored nine, 10, 13 and 13 points in their last four losses.
Just as concerning is how Fangio and his staff were unable to stem the proverbial losing tide. The Broncos have five losing streaks of at least three games since the start of 2019. For context, Mike Shanahan had only seven in his 14 years. The Broncos started 0-4 in ’19, 0-3 in ’20 and are now limping to the finish line.
“Very disappointing,” Fangio said simply.
Fangio should be proactive this week at the Broncos’ facility. Delegate some of the game-planning for Kansas City to his staff and start grinding away on a plan to keep his job, one he can present to Paton well ahead of the traditional day-after-the-season ax-falling.
Have a plan for staff changes on offense, defense and special teams and present a list of names he can pursue to call plays or coach up position groups. Be honest about his shortcomings in game/clock/timeout management. And promise to be more team-wide hands-on instead of waiting for things to unravel to get involved (like after the Week 7 loss at Cleveland).
If this season ends with a four-game losing streak, it becomes hard to justify progress was made.
“We started off 3-0 and we should have been 3-0,” Fant said. “We had a better team than the teams we were playing. We went against some tougher teams and we got some and lost some. The biggest thing is, you get into some of these tight games, we have to pull those out. It feels like we haven’t answered the bell in that aspect this year. That’s on the players.”
True and true. The Broncos are 1-4 in one-possession games.
The players deserve criticism, but this falls on the entire organization. The book on this team will be that it pounded bad teams (six of their seven wins were by 10 or more points), but weren’t good enough when punching up in class, save for Dallas.
The other issue is their inability to win in the AFC West. Fangio is 5-12 in division games.
“When you lose a lot of division games, it doesn’t help and that’s what we’ve done the last bunch of years,” said kicker Brandon McManus, the last remaining player from the 2015 Super Bowl champions.
It’s not good when McManus represents the offensive highlight. His 61-yard field goal to close the first half was the longest of his career and the third-longest in Broncos history.
The first-half goal-to-go issues returned in the second half when the Broncos were poised to stay in the game. But on fourth down from the Chargers’ 1, Melvin Gordon’s touchdown was wiped out by an illegal formation penalty. McManus was good from 23 yards and his ensuing kickoff was returned 101 yards by Andre Roberts for a touchdown to make it 27-6 Chargers.
The addition of a 17th game only prolongs the misery for teams like the Broncos.
“We still have another game to play,” Fangio said. “Hopefully, we’re going to have a normal week of practice and put our best foot forward, compete and try to win that game.”
Playoff drought
The Broncos were eliminated from postseason contention Sunday, making their sixth consecutive year out of the playoffs. A look at the longest streaks in franchise history:
|No.
|Years
|Comment
|17
|1960-76
|First 17 years of franchise’s existence.
|6
|2016-21
|Three coaches have led team during streak.
|5
|2006-10
|This was followed by five consecutive AFC West titles.
Losing ways
The Broncos’ loss to the Chargers on Sunday clinched their fifth consecutive losing season. A look at the longest streaks in franchise history:
|No
|Years
|Comment
|10
|1963-72
|Streak included five consecutive years of at least 10 losses.
|5
|2017-21
|Two for Vance Joseph, three for Vic Fangio
