Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Twin In Black Balaclava Masks For Beach Walk With Penelope & Reign
Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker sported their matching ski masks while enjoying some time on the beach in two new photos she shared to Instagram.
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, whipped out some winter clothes for their recent trip to the beach at sunset, which Kourt documented on Instagram on Sunday, January 2. The engaged couple had on matching black Balaclava masks and were all layered up while spending time with two of Kourtney’s children. “Kravis” lovingly posed together for the first photo, which was taken on the sand in front of the gorgeous sunset. The second image featured Kourtney and Travis joined by her youngest son Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, for a sweet family snapshot.
Travis had his arms wrapped around the Poosh founder for the first picture. The A-list pair twinned in their ski masks, and looked looked pretty comfortable for the dropping temperatures on the West Coast. The Blink-182 drummer bundled up in a black hoodie sweatshirt, while Kourt kept warm in a heavy gray jacket and black sweatshirt. They both stared directly at the camera while locked in their cute embrace.
As for the second photo, Kourtney and Travis briefly broke up their cuddly moment to get Reign and Penelope involved. Travis held Reign in his arms, while Penelope stood in front of the boys and behind her mother, who was taking the group selfie. The 9-year-old, however, decided to look towards the ocean rather than at the camera. Reign and Penelope were similarly bundled up at the beach in cozy sweatshirts. Travis, who popped the question to Kourtney back in October, commented on his future bride’s captionless post, “Family over everything.”
Travis and Kourtney have been loving life since their engagement. Wedding plans for “Kravis” appear to be fairly up in the air, though a source close to the Kardashian family previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple’s kids will be involved in the upcoming nuptials. “All of Kourtney’s children and both of Travis’s are going to be included in their wedding party,” the insider said, “as this is what they both want.”
Of course, Kourtney shares Reign, Penelope, and son Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, is a proud dad to son Landon Barker, 18, and daughter Alabama Barker, 16, who are his kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a stepdaughter, 22-year-old Atiana de la Hoya, who is Shanna’s daughter from a past relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.
Celebrities
Salley Carson: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Previously Engaged’ Contestant On ‘The Bachelor’
In Salley Carson’s bio for season 26 of ‘The Bachelor,’ her job is listed as ‘previously engaged,’ which hints that her past might come into play on her journey with Clayton Echard!
Plenty of contestants come on The Bachelor after having been in previous serious relationships, but for Salley Carson, it looks like her past engagement could be part of her storyline on the show’s 26th season. In Salley’s bio on the ABC website, her job title says “previously engaged,” which is a good indication that this is a big part of her background. Salley will be one of the 31 women who will meet Clayton Echard at the Bachelor mansion during the show’s Jan. 3 premiere, but viewers will have to wait and see where her past engagement comes into play. For now, learn more about Salley here!
1. What Is Salley’s Actual Job?
Salley may be known in Bachelor nation as a “previously engaged” contestant, but her real job is a spine surgery robot operator. Salley has worked at Medtronic in Virginia since 2019. She started as a Clinical Specialist and is now an Associate Navigation and Robotics Consultant. Medtronic is described as a “healthcare technology innovator,” which attacks “challenging health problems facing humanity with innovations that transform lives.” Before that, she was a clinical specialist at Mazor Robotics from 2018-2019.
2. Where Did Salley Go To College?
Salley received her Bachelor of Science, majoring in Retail, from the University of South Carolina – Columbia in 2017. She then attended the Medical Sales College in Delaware in 2017, where she specialized in spinal work. Salley says she went to the Medical Sales College in order to expand her background with hopes of getting into the medical industry.
3. When Was Salley Supposed To Get Married?
A wedding date for Salley Carson and Avery Buchholz, who is allegedly Salley’s ex-fiance, is noted on TheKnot.com for Sept. 26, 2021. Salley reportedly called off her wedding just a few weeks before the set date. Considering filming for The Bachelor began in September, the wedding appears to have been cancelled very shortly before Salley was set to leave for filming!
4. What Is Salley Looking For In A Man?
Salley “wants a man who is loyal, fun and willing to give her lot of attention, because why lie? She loves it!” her Bachelor bio reads. “She says that when it comes to relationships, she is incredibly supportive and loves to make her man feel appreciated and wanted.”
5. Salley Enjoys A Low-Key Social Life
Salley’s Bachelor bio reveals that she has a “tight circle of friends.” She admittedly likes getting dinner and drinks, but prefers to be in bed by 11:00 p.m. Salley also describes herself as “religious, family-oriented and adventurous.”
Celebrities
Kate Chastain Reveals Her “Big Mistake” With Ben and Rachel
Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain has been opening a lot recently, and this week we were treated to a gem of an interview where Kate reveals how Chef’s Ben Robinson and Rachel Hargrove got along upon meeting, her friendships with both, and how Chef Rachel is connected to her getting her job on Below Deck.
Speaking with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Kate talks about how both Rachel and Ben are two of her close friends, and how upon meeting they were friendly but immediately ducked into their culinary competitive sides which Kate jokingly called it a “big mistake” on her part. Kate knew Rachel prior to becoming a stew on the show and then formed a bond with Ben and revealed how she felt caught in between the two’s competitive spirits.
“Rachel was here, so I came to see Rachel, “Kate explained. “I was like, let’s go see my friend Ben. Big mistake on my part. It was like I evaporated. I was no longer there, and it was like watching a showdown,” she recalled with humor. “Like, ‘Oh, do you do gastric molecular or molecular gastronomy? I do that.’ I’m like ‘You’re both really good! It’s like musicians, you know? Like one is not necessarily better than the other. It’s just different styles of music,” she said.
So how do the two head chef’s really get along? Is it a friendship or type of competitive rivalry?
“Well, they get along but it’s an intense rivalry,” Kate admitted. “Like they can banter, they can laugh. And I think they enjoy the competitiveness.”
Kate also went on to explain her initial introduction and connection to Chef Rachel and how it helped navigate her Below Deck tenure.
“Very fun fact,” she said in an Instagram live with Walt Wines, “The chef who was on board the yacht that I worked on, her name is Rachel. And she’s going to be the chef on this new season of Below Deck! I’m so happy for her! She’s fantastic.”
Another “fun story” Kate added, “Fun story about Rachel. She’s from Tampa. And so was the season 1 chief stew. Who by the way, she’d go out with wet hair. She was not how I would do things.”
Continuing on Kate said, “So Rachel and I were watching Below Deck season 1 and she knew the chief stew from season 1. They did not get along. So, I said, ‘Rachel, I’m gonna take her job.’ So basically, that’s the reason I ended up on Below Deck because I’m such a good friend!”
Kate concluded her interview by saying that she thoroughly respects and enjoys both her friends’ cooking styles.
“Rachel’s food is amazingly intense,” she said adding that both Ben and Rachel’s “chef’s temperaments and personalities are as flavored as the dishes they create.”
In a recent turn of events, Chef Rachel said she would be interested in a Below Deck/Top Chef type of challenge.
Anyone think Chef Ben’s up for the challenge? I’m sure viewers would eat it up.
Below Deck is currently airing at 8 p.m. EST Monday nights on Bravo and be sure to catch Kate on Galley Talk airing on Bravo as well.
Celebrities
Antonio Brown’s Mid-Game Walk-Off Reportedly Happened After He Was Fired During The Game
Antonio Brown was reportedly told to go home after refusing to take the field due to injury.
Over the weekend, Antonio Brown gave us our first viral meme of 2022 during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Jersey Jets game. Out of nowhere, AB took off his gear and tossed some into the stands then skipped through the endzone while the game was still going as he left the field.
Of course, social media instantly started blaming CTE for his actions, then started to claim he was benched so he wouldn’t hit his incentives for the season.
This morning, a new report surfaced that told a different side of what happened.
It’s alleged that AB refused to go back in the game because he was injured and didn’t want to hurt himself anymore. When the Buccs realized he was serious, they told him to go home, essentially firing him on the spot, which is a major plot twist from what was first reported and speculated.
This revelation would also make it clear coach Bruce Arians lied about the situation as a whole to cover up his actions. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport and you can watch his full segment on what was reported to him below.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Twin In Black Balaclava Masks For Beach Walk With Penelope & Reign
Dolphins digging for motivation in season finale vs. Patriots; plus, a Week 18 rooting interest for Miami fans
VeChain Foundation Announces New Stablecoin, Fresh Demand For VET?
McCann: We need data to drive Colorado’s crime prevention efforts
Salley Carson: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Previously Engaged’ Contestant On ‘The Bachelor’
Omar Kelly: Dolphins grades and stock up, stock down for loss to Titans
Whales Shifts Nearly Half A Billion Dollars Worth Of BTC
Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith steps back into starting role with season on the line
Why is Web3 So Crucial for Avalanche Dapps?
Kate Chastain Reveals Her “Big Mistake” With Ben and Rachel
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?