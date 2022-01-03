Celebrities
Lala Kent on Vanderpump Rules Future, Shades Ex’s Weight
Earlier this month, Lala Kent shared her desire to quit Vanderpump Rules, after feeling alone during the season 9 reunion.
The last few months have been hard on Lala, who broke up with her fiancé Randall Emmett (the father of her 9-month-old daughter), after he allegedly cheated on her. Before the split, Lala and Randall had a podcast called “Give Them Lala…with Randall.”
In an interview with Page Six, Lala revealed that she may return to the show. She explained, “There are moments where I think I may have outgrown the space. But … I kind of am rolling with the punches. If they called me tomorrow, I would have to see how I felt. I don’t know what my future holds.”
“I am looking for a very positive space in life right now,” she said. “So thank goodness the show isn’t filming right now. Or maybe I wish it were, I don’t know!”
The 31-year-old expressed that “nothing is off the table.” She doesn’t “say no to very much.”
Lala also walked back on statements she made about the cast (suggesting they didn’t give her support). “I wish I wouldn’t have said that on the podcast,” she said. “Because even though no one reached out to me after the reunion, I feel like I discredited Katie [Maloney] and I discredited Scheana [Shay]. They have been such a support system for me since this happened.”
She explained, “So for me to put that on the podcast and fixate on that one moment, I’m not proud of that at all — because they really have been incredible friends to me. And the cast has been a great support.”
The Bravo star acknowledged her mother’s help in this trying time: “My mom is absolutely incredible. She’s my backbone. She helps with [my daughter]. She’s my support in all areas. My family, I don’t even know how I got lucky enough to be able to call them my blood. I have the best support system that you could possibly ask for.”
Lala also revealed on Instagram that she’s moving forward with a podcast tour, without Randall (though they originally planned it together). She said, “I am so hyped to tell you guys that we are officially going on tour. That is right. We have relaunched Give Them Lala Live: The Brand New Tour is on and popping.”
“Tickets will be on sale tomorrow,” explained Lala. “If you already bought tickets to the previous tour, don’t trip. They are still valid. This is going to be a completely different format. Don’t worry though. Even though I don’t drink, I’m still going to make sure you guys catch an epic buzz.”
She shared: “I want to bring people onstage that are inspiring. I want to make sure we’re bonded. I want to make sure we interact. Ask me all the questions in the world. Anything and everything. Mention it all! Make sure you click the link in my bio to purchase tickets or… or just go to Givethemlive.com.”
Lala expressed in the caption, “Its everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” and then threw shade at her ex: “I’ve cut the fat. It’s bigger. It’s better. The bRand new tour is happening.”
Rihanna Takes BF A$AP Rocky Home To Barbados For NYE & Slays In Black Slit Mini Dress — Photos
Rihanna sizzled in a sexy one-shoulder gown adorned with feathers as she hit up a New Year’s Eve party with A$AP Rocky on Dec. 31.
Rihanna took boyfriend A$AP Rocky home for the holidays once again! The 33-year-old singer was spotted leaving a New Year’s Eve party with the “Problems” rapper, also 33, on Dec. 31 in her native of Barbados. As always, Rihanna looked fresh off the runway in an ultra-sexy black dress with a high slit on the right hand side. The one-shouldered ensemble, designed by Oseree, was also adorned with festive feathers, and made out of sparkly fabric that was more than fitting for NYE! She also rocked the brand’s “Lumière” plumage robe over top.
The Savage X Fenty founder paired the dress with an open toe black sandal by Aminah Abdul Jillil featuring her signature gold crystal rope detail, as well as gold necklace and what appeared to be a body chain. Rihanna’s skin was absolutely glowing, likely thanks to her popular Fenty Skincare and Fenty Beauty lines, as she rocked the signature glow from her Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter that’s become a cult-favorite online. Finally, she rocked her raven colored hair in braids for the glam evening out.
Meanwhile, A$AP — née Rakim Mayers — went decidedly more casual than his leading lady. The New York native rocked a streetwear look with an oversized white hoodie featuring an American flag and the term “Section 8” along with a pair of rolled up jean shorts. He repped his home state with a Yankees bucket had, finishing the outfit with high white socks and a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers.
This isn’t the first time A$AP has been spotted in Barbados since striking up a romance with Rihanna in 2019: the rapper also spent Christmas with the “Umbrella” singer in her home country last year! The two were spotted taking a low key boat road on Christmas Eve 2020, seemingly confirming that the relationship was definitely serious.
Notably, the two had been romantically linked before this relationship — particularly in 2013 when she starred in his “Fashion Killa” video as a love interest. While it took a few years (and other relationships) to find their way back to each other, Rihanna and A$AP seem happier than ever.
Vocalist Gone Viral: Omarion Addresses Variant Vitriol Via Video, “The Last Time I Had To Do This Was When Everyone Confused Y2K With B2K”
Listen Omicron has been heavy in these streets and Omarion is tired of feeling the heat.
This weekend Omarion shared video clip of a drop he recorded for the “New Year’s Rockin Eve” special where he addressed the confusion between his name and the COVID variant. In a clip that shared two similar versions of the drop O made sure to clarify that he’s actually an entertainer — not a virus:
“What up New Year’s Rockin Eve!” Omarion said in one take,” It’s Omarion. Now I know there has been a lot of confusion on the internet recently so my lawyers wanted me to read this:
I Omarion am a musician and an entertainer, you knew that, not a viral variant. I’ve been getting a lot of DM’s, don’t be disrespectful, okay? The last time I had to do this was in 2000 when everyone confused Y2K with B2K, that’s ain’t how it’s supposed to be. No but seriously that ain’t how it’s supposed to be.”
Check out the video below:
We love it that he can laugh at the situation BUT at the same time it’s got to be getting old to him by now. You know Omarion is gonna be relieved when Omicron lets up.
Nobody wants a new variant — but Omarion might actually be relieved when there is one!
What did you think of Omarion’s video?
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Seen In Rare Photos For Shopping Date Without Daughter Raddix, 2
Cameron Diaz & husband Benji Madden took a rare trip out in public for some retail therapy right before NYE. See the pics here!
The couple that shops together, stays together! Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden were spotted getting in some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive in the tony neighborhood of Beverly Hills on December 30. The 49-year-old former actress and the Good Charlotte musician, 42, who normally keep their lives extremely private and low-key, looked to be enjoying the rare outing together. Notably absent was their daughter, Raddix, whom they welcomed in December 2019.
The Sweetest Thing star definitely kept a low-profile as she rocked a dark trench coat, matching fedora and protective face mask. She swept her trademark blonde tresses up in a loose bun and went virtually makeup free. Completing the casual look was a pair of faded denim jeans and yellow sneakers. Benji co-signed the dressed down attire, as he donned a black hoodie, dark pants and black shoes.
The couple wed in January 2015 after nearly a year of dating. A year later, Cameron revealed to Andy Cohen that she and Benji had an instant connection when they met. “It was one of those things where everyone tells you, ‘You just know when you know,’” she said. “I was like, ‘What does that mean? Oh, I get it. You just know when you know.’ Like, you’re my husband.” Last September, she echoed the sentiment during her appearance on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. “I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before’,” she said. “But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life’.”
It’s clear Benji is just as smitten, as he penned a sweet birthday message for his wife when she turned 49 on Monday, Aug. 30. Alongside the post of one of his paintings, Benji wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you. What you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you.”
