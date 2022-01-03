Celebrities
Lily Collins Loses It After ‘Emily in Paris’ Billboard Is Defaced To Make Her Look Like Demonic Clown — Photo
A defaced ‘Emily in Paris’ billboard caught the attention of star Lily Collins and her husband, who hilariously noticed the graffiti while on a walk in NYC.
Lily Collins, 32, was a good sport after coming across an Emily in Paris billboard that was defaced in New York City. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, January 2 to show her and husband Charlie McDowell‘s hilarious reactions to the billboard, which featured pink paint drawn on Emily Cooper, the twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago that Lily plays in the hit Netflix series. Lily’s character went from looking gorgeous to now sporting a demonic clown look — but Lily took the whole thing in stride.
“I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort…,” Lily captioned her IG post, which featured a video and photo of her and Charlie’s reactions to the altered image. The video showed Charlie, 38, casually walking down the street of the Big Apple, only to come across the billboard, which startled the director and caused him to run in the opposite direction. In the next slide, Lily hilariously posed with the Emily In Paris billboard. The Emmy-nominated actress made a shocked expression while putting her hands up in the air for the image.
Lily’s followers were thoroughly amused by her post. Her co-star Ashley Park, 30, who plays Mindy Chen, Emily’s first friend in Paris, commented, “She’s a class act everyone 👏.” Charlie’s mother, actress Mary Steenburgen, 68, also joined in on the comments section to laugh over the whole ordeal involving her new daughter-in-law.
Season 2 of Emily in Paris premiered on December 22. The new season also stars Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau. The show takes place in Paris, obviously, with filming also having occurred in Villefranche-sur-Mer, a fishing village on the French Riviera.
Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star, who also created Sex & the City. That’s made Lily want an epic crossover to occur between characters from both shows, including Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. “I feel like maybe that needs to happen,” Lily told Variety. “I might tell Darren about that. She could be like an apparition. Emily walks by, and there’s a reflection in a window, and she looks in, but she sees Carrie. Then it goes back and it’s her, and she’s like, ‘What?’ I think that’d be kind of great.”
Celebrities
Eleven Kids & Counting: ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado & Fiancé Chad Johnson Welcome Baby, Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson
Congratulations to them!
Some champagne popping may be in order for the future Mr. and Mrs. Johnson who welcomed a baby girl together!
Luxury real estate broker Sharelle Rosado of “Selling Tampa” fame, welcomed a daughter named Serenity “Hurricane” Paula, with famous fiancé Chad Johnson over the weekend. The former football star announced Sunday on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with a photo of himself in a hospital gown cutting the baby girl’s umbilical cord just after Sharelle gave birth.
Chad, 43, revealed his and 33-year-old Sharelle’s newborn’s name in the caption, apparently inspired by the weather down in Tampa.
“Just delivered Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson 👣,” he wrote.
The excited father also shared a series of videos of himself on his Instagram Story as he chatted with the newborn, who was heard making adorable baby noises in the background.
How sweet!
Sharelle took to social media after giving birth to make her own baby announcement, releasing an adorable photo of baby Serenity’s feet on Twitter that featured a blanket with her name engraved. The couple also joked on Twitter with Chad posting about him being curious about his “push gift.” Sharelle simply responded, “chile pleaseeeee.”
Back in August, Sharelle announced that she was pregnant just a few weeks ahead of her reality show debut. The Florida real estate CEO is one of the stars on Netflix’s popular series “Selling Tampa.” In November, she made the announcement that she’d be welcoming a baby girl with her fiance, Chad.
Previously, Chad married reality star Evelyn Lozado but the marriage ended after Evelyn blasted Chad over alleged domestic violence.
Speaking about her family in episode 7 of ‘Selling Tampa’, Sharelle said: “I’m a little nervous to tell Chad about the pregnancy because I have three kids, Chad has 85, no for real, Chad has seven kids, with this one in the oven, that’s 11.“
Baby girl Serenity is Chad’s 8th child and Sharelle’s 4th. Congratulations, again!
Celebrities
Janet Jackson Considers Justin Timberlake’s Peace Offering After Super Bowl Scandal In Documentary
It seems nothing is off limits in the upcoming Janet Jackson documentary: not her career, not her son, not even the infamous Super Bowl scandal with Justin Timberlake. Watch the trailer here!
She’s back in control. For years, Janet Jackson has remained out of the spotlight, opting to lead a very private life following several major scandals. But come January 28th, all of that will change, as Janet celebrates the 40th anniversary (WHAT?!) of her 1982 self-titled debut album with an all-new documentary special looking back at her life and career — and Janet is going DEEP.
In the first, full-length trailer for the two night special, Janet talks about everything: from her childhood to the spotlight, to being the little sister to the legendary Michael Jackson, to perhaps the moment that defined her career in the early 2000s. Who could forget the infamous 2004 Super Bowl “Nipplegate” incident with Justin Timberlake when, while performing onstage, Justine ripped part of her top, only to accidentally expose one of her breasts. Despite both performers apologizing over the wardrobe malfunction, it was Janet who had to deal with immense scrutiny and public backlash.
In the trailer, Janet doesn’t speak directly about the night in question, but rather is shown reacting to news from her people of Justin Timberlake’s returning to headline the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2018. Not only that, the documentary confirms long rumors that JT asked Janet to perform with him during the game. Though we don’t hear her response, you can see it all right on her face how shocked she is — and we know she didn’t actually show up for the performance in 2018, so clearly she turned him down.
But the documentary promises to go even deeper than that. Longtime fans will finally get to hear Janet open up about being a mother to her baby boy Eissa Al Mana, her relationship with her family, and perhaps most incredibly, the child sex abuse allegations against brother Michael, which she has rarely spoken on. She very famous stood by him during his trial when he was alive and again after his death in 2009, when more accusers came forward ten years later in in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. But at one point, Janet says in reference to the scandal that she felt, “Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?” Could she be changing her stance?
Part one of two of the documentary Janet Jackson is set to premiere on Lifetime and A&E on Friday, Jan. 28th.
Celebrities
Lori Harvey Sparks Pregnancy Speculation Over Lovey-Dovey NYE Posts With ‘Babydaddy’ Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey looked happier than ever as they rang in the New Year by one another’s side.
On Friday night, the 24-year-old shared a boomerang of herself and her boyfriend all dressed up for their New Year’s Eve celebration. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Babydaddy” with a white heart, which had some fans believing the star was hinting at a bun in the oven for the two stars.
Of course, it doesn’t actually seem like Harvey is pregnant at all, looking more slim and trim than ever for the New Year–but we can’t blame her for wanting to prematurely claim Michael B. Jordan as her baby daddy. Maybe she’s manifesting for 2022!
In true celeb fashion, Jordan and Harvey weren’t alone as the clock struck midnight. The couple was also joined by several friends for their last shindig of 2021. Harvey shared another clip to her Instagram Story with a group of four other women, writing: “Bringing in the new year with my girls.”
Lori and Michael also posted some matching pictures to their feeds, simply writing, “Happy New Year 🖤🥂” in their identical captions. In the flicks, the pair look better than ever as Harvey sits on her man’s lap and gazes into the camera before going in for a kiss in the following slides.
Back in February, a month after they made things Instagram official, a source told PEOPLE of their relationship: “They have gotten serious quickly. It’s obvious that they don’t want to be apart. When they don’t travel together, Lori spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Michael.”
A few months later, in April, Jordan told PEOPLE why it was the first time he’s been so open about his love life on social media.
“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said at the time. “I am extremely happy.”
The actor continued, “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”
Lily Collins Loses It After ‘Emily in Paris’ Billboard Is Defaced To Make Her Look Like Demonic Clown — Photo
Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story.
Eleven Kids & Counting: ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado & Fiancé Chad Johnson Welcome Baby, Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson
How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame.
Janet Jackson Considers Justin Timberlake’s Peace Offering After Super Bowl Scandal In Documentary
Denver weather: More snow is coming after a quick warmup
Lori Harvey Sparks Pregnancy Speculation Over Lovey-Dovey NYE Posts With ‘Babydaddy’ Michael B. Jordan
Silverii: Republicans are trying to scare you with exagerations of crime
It was a game with no playoff implications. But that didn’t mean it wasn’t fun for the Chicago Bears — especially the defense: ‘We want to be about turnovers and getting the ball back.’
RHOSLC Recap: Jennie Confronts Mary Over Racist Comment
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?