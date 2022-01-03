News
List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 17
ARIZONA at DALLAS
Cardinals: RB James Conner (heel); WR Rondale Moore (ankle); CB Marco Wilson (shoulder); TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder); DL Jordan Phillips (knee); DL Zach Kerr.
Cowboys: QB Will Grier; CB Maurice Canady; S Israel Mukuamu; C Matt Farniok; WR Simi Fehoko.
HOUSTON at SAN FRANCISCO
Texans: QB Deshaun Watson; DB Cre’von LeBlanc; DB Jimmy Moreland; DL Chris Smith; DL Derek Rivers; DL Maliek Collins.
49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb); LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee); LB Dre Greenlaw (groin); DL Maurice Hurst (calf); S Talanoa Hufanga (knee); TE Tanner Hudson, OL Colton McKivitz.
CAROLINA at NEW ORLEANS
Panthers: CB Stephon Gilmore (groin); S Sean Chandler (groin); T Cameron Erving; DE Azur Kamara; DE Austin Larkin; G Deonte Brown.
Saints: S Marcus Williams (illness); C Erik McCoy (illness); WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest); RB Mark Ingram (knee); T Terron Armstead (knee); CB Bradley Roby (shoulder); QB Ian Book.
DETROIT at SEATTLE
Lions: LB Rashod Berry; FB Jason Cabinda; DE Jashon Cornell; S Jalen Elliott; QB Jared Goff; T Will Holden; RB Jermar Jefferson.
Seahawks: RT Brandon Shell; RB Alex Collins; QB Jacob Eason; DT Robert Nkemdiche; C Dakoda Shepley.
DENVER at LA CHARGERS
Broncos: QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion); CB Ronald Darby (shoulder); LB Kenny Young (concussion); DL Justin Hamilton; OT Drew Himmelman; WR Rico Gafford.
Chargers: QB Easton Stick; DB Davontae Harris; CB Essang Bassey; LB Drue Tranquill (ankle); G Senio Kelemete.
LOS ANGELES RAMS AT BALTIMORE
Rams: QB Bryce Perkins; RB Cam Akers (Achilles); DB Juju Hughes; LB Chris Garrett (illness); LB Terrell Lewis; OL Alaric Jackson; OL Tremayne Anchrum.
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson (ankle); WR James Proche; CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest); G Ben Powers (foot); WR Miles Boykin; LB Pernell McPhee; LB Odafe Oweh (foot).
LAS VEGAS at INDIANAPOLIS
Raiders: CB Amik Robertson; S Jordan Brown; LB Justin March-Lillard; T Jackson Barton; DT Johnathan Hankins (back).
Colts: QB Brett Hundley; WR Mike Strachan; RB Marlon Mack; S Andrew Sendejo (concussion); DE Ben Banogu; G/T Will Fries; T Eric Fisher (knee, shoulder, toe).
PHILADELPHIA at WASHINGTON
Eagles: RB Miles Sanders (hand); LB Shaun Bradley (shoulder); QB Reid Sinnett; CB Tay Gowan; OT Le’Raven Clark; C/G Jack Anderson; DT Marlon Tuipulotu.
Washington: WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring); DE Montez Sweat; CB William Jackson III (calf); LB Milo Eifler; DE James Smith-Williams; QB Garrett Gilbert; K Brian Johnson.
TAMPA BAY AT NEW YORK JETS
Buccaneers: OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder); OLB Shaquil Barrett (knee); CB Richard Sherman (Achilles); QB Kyle Trask; WR Justin Watson; OLB Elijah Ponder; CB Dee Delaney.
Jets: WR Jamison Crowder (calf); QB Mike White; RB La’Mical Perine; DL Shaq Lawson; LB Javin White; CB Isaiah Dunn.
MIAMI AT TENNESSEE
Dolphins: CB Trill Williams; RB Salvon Ahmed; LB Darius Hodge; LB Vince Biegel; TE Hunter Long.
Titans: DL Larrell Murchison (knee); OLB Derick Roberson (illness); DB Chris Jones; DB Greg Mabin.
ATLANTA AT BUFFALO
Falcons: QB Feleipe Franks; QB Matt Barkley; CB Fabian Moreau (ribs); OL Josh Andrews; DL Tyeler Davison.
Bills: WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee); RB Matt Breida; OL Bobby Hart; TE Tommy Sweeney; DT Vernon Butler; DE Boogie Basham.
JACKSONVILLE at NEW ENGLAND
Jaguars: LB Dakota Allen (shoulder); TE James O’Shaughnessy (hip); CB Nevin Lawson; RB Mekhi Sargent.
Patriots: QB Jarrett Stidham; WR Nelson Agholor (concussion); CB Joejuan Williams; WR N’Keal Harry; RB J.J. Taylor; CB Shaun Wade; TE Devin Asiasi.
KANSAS CITY AT CINCINNATI
Chiefs: QB Shane Buechele; RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire; CB DeAndre Baker; OL Kyle Long; OT Prince Tega Wanogho.
Bengals: LB Germaine Pratt; DE Cam Sample; CB Jalen Davis; DT Tyler Shelvin; G D’Ante Smith; RB Trayveon Williams; QB Jake Browning.
NEW YORK GIANTS at CHICAGO
Giants: WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder); WR John Ross; WR Collin Johnson (hamstring); LB Oshane Ximines; C Billy Price (non-injury/personal).
Bears: QB Justin Fields (ankle); DB Duke Shelley (heel); OL Elijah Wilkinson; OL Lachavious Simmons; TE J.P. Holtz.
2021 box office closes with more fireworks for ‘Spider-Man’
NEW YORK — Hollywood closed out 2021 with more fireworks at the box office for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which topped all films for the third straight week and already charts among the highest grossing films ever.
But even with all the champagne popping for “No Way Home,” the film industry heads into 2022 with plenty of reason for both optimism and concern after a year that saw overall ticket revenue double that of 2020, but still well off the prepandemic pace.
Movie theaters began the year mostly shuttered but ended it with a monster smash. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “No Way Home” grossed an estimated $52.7 million over the weekend to bring its three-week total to $609.9 million. That ranks 10th all-time in North America. Worldwide, it’s made $1.37 billion, a total that puts it above “Black Panther” and makes it the 12th highest grossing film globally.
“No Way Home,” Tom Holland’s third standalone film as the webslinger, gave a huge lift to the box-office recovery that started in earnest last spring when U.S. cinemas opened after a year of COVID-19 closures.
Marvel films dominated the turbulent year, accounting for the top four movies of 2021: “No Way Home,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Black Widow.”
The North American box office in 2021 amounted to $4.5 billion, according to data firm ComScore.
That’s about 60% down from 2019 — back before the days of masked moviegoers, social distancing and virus variants like the currently surging omicron.
Partly due to COVID-19 disruptions, the 2022 release schedule is unusually packed with potential blockbusters, including “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Avatar 2.”
Second place over the weekend went to Universal Picture’s animated sequel “Sing 2.” It took in $19.6 million in its second weekend to bring its two-week total to $89.7 million. That’s a steady result given that family movies and films skewing toward older moviegoers have been the slowest to bounce back during the pandemic. “Sing 2” added another $54.9 million internationally. It’s trajectory should make it the top animated release of the pandemic.
But after “No Way Home” and “Sing 2,” there was little that appealed to moviegoers over the holiday weekend.
“The King’s Man,” the third installment in Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman” series, grossed a modest $4.5 million in its second week after a lackluster debut. But that was still good enough for third place. The Disney release, produced by 20th Century Studios, has made $47.8 million globally.
Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” sold $2.1 million in tickets in its fourth weekend. While holding well (the film dropped 26% from the week prior), the once-envisioned holiday upswing for the acclaimed musical hasn’t materialized. “West Side Story” has grossed a disappointing $29.6 million domestically.
Peter Lucas: Joe Biden tone deaf on ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant
President Biden has to be the only man in the country who has not heard the “Let’s go, Brandon” chant.
Or so Jen Psaki, his press secretary, would have you believe.
It is either that or he just won’t acknowledge it, just will not acknowledge any of his failures as president, whether it was his humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan or his failure to shut down the spread of COVID-19.
And who can blame him? No one want to be smacked with such a base vulgarity.
Yet, if no one in Joe Biden’s staff-driven presidency informed him about the persistent and widespread “Let’s go, Brandon” saying, which has become a euphemism for a slur, what other information are they keeping from him?
It was painfully obvious that Biden, with wife Jill at his side, was totally in the dark about the incoming insult when he fielded a Christmas Eve call from a man during the children’s celebration of the NORAD Santa Claus Tracker. It was poor advance screening.
After Oregon caller Jared Schmeck’s children told Biden what they wanted Santa to bring them for Christmas, Schmeck got on the phone and said to the First Couple, “I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas, and let’s go, Brandon.”
Biden appeared not to have a clue about the shrouded and vulgar insult, which is a coded crowd chant, especially at college football games, for “F—- Joe Biden.”
While Jill Biden, maintaining her composure, seemed to get it, Joe Biden appeared not to. It appeared to go over his head, and he replied, “Let’s go, Brandon. I agree.” Biden supporters cringed.
Schmeck at first said he made the comment as a joke. However, as he gained fame — or notoriety — over the incident, he then turned into a critic of the Biden administration. He soon will probably be running for Congress.
Did Biden know he was insulted and attempted to brush off the slur by seemingly agreeing with it, or did he truly not know it was an insult?
The chant started at a Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama after Brandon Brown, the winner, was interviewed by an NBC reporter. While the crowd chanted “F—- Joe Biden,” the reporter suggested that they were saying “Let’s go, Brandon.”
Since then, the coded anti-Joe Biden chant has gone viral — and national — particularly at college football games, as well as at other venues. Biden critics have also waved signs carrying the profane slogan at Biden events.
It’s a wonder Russian President Vladimir Putin did not greet Biden with a “Let’s go, Brandonovich” when the leaders talked about the Ukraine by phone on Thursday.
So, if everybody else in the world knows what the coded slogan means, Biden must know as well, right? Well, maybe.
Asked about Biden’s reaction to the slogan at a recent press briefing, Psaki smirked and said, “I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it.”
Well, somebody does, which is why Biden failed to show up, as tradition dictates, at the annual Army/Navy classic football game Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, N.J.
This is the game where the president traditionally and ceremoniously crosses the field at halftime to make sure he impartially sits on both sides of the stadium. It is a display of the commander in chief’s patriotism and impartiality.
Only Biden was a no show. His staff wanted to send Vice President Kamala Harris, but she said, “Are you nuts?” Besides, Harris is too busy warding off hordes of illegal immigrants crossing the open southern border.
Biden’s absence gave rise to speculation that he — or his staff — feared the possibility that unruly and reckless Army cadets and Navy midshipmen would chant “Let’s go, Brandon” at the commander in chief. How embarrassing would that have been?
Gen. Mark Milley, the woke chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, would have been so outraged at such insubordination that he would have had the mutinous cadets and midshipmen arrested, court martialed, vaccinated and shot.
Being the progressive that he is, though, Milley, in the name of equity and social justice, would have ordered the firing squad to use blanks.
By simply scaring and not shooting the miscreants, Milley ‘s sympathetic gesture would have further lionized him among the progressives. It would also have warded off future Army and Navy chants of “Let’s go, Milley.”
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
Week 17 updates: Chicago Bears up 22-3 at halftime — thanks to 2 takeaways in the 1st 4 minutes — over Mike Glennon and the New York Giants
Quarterback Andy Dalton will make his first start in nearly a month in the Chicago Bears’ home finale against the New York Giants.
Dalton hasn’t played since a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 5. He broke a bone in his non-throwing hand in that loss, had a hip flexor strain during his recovery and tested positive for COVID-19 — all in the last month.
We’ve got the latest Week 17 updates from Soldier Field.
Halftime:
The Bears defense had two takeaways in the first four minutes of Sunday’s game against the Giants at Soldier Field to fuel a 22-3 halftime lead.
The Bears took a 7-0 lead 18 seconds into the game.
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson had a strip-sack of Giants quarterback Mike Glennon. Bilal Nichols scooped the football up and returned it 12 yards to the 2-yard line.
On the Bears first offensive play, David Montgomery scored on a 2-yard run.
On the Giants’ next drive, Glennon threw a pass to Kenny Golladay that Artie Burns broke up and Tashaun Gipson intercepted. Gipson returned it 31 yards to the Giants’ 24-yard line. On fourth-and-2, Andy Dalton hit Darnell Mooney with a 4-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who is trying to break Richard Dent’s franchise record of 17 1/2 sacks in a season, didn’t get many opportunities.
Glennon completed just 1 of 2 passes for 4 yards and was sacked twice, the other by defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.
Quinn was taking Glennon down on third-and-7 late in the first quarter when Glennon avoided the sack by completing a shovel pass to Devontae Booker for a 4-yard gain.
Giants kicker Graham Gano made a 38-yard field goal with 7:45 to play in the second quarter to cut the Bears’ lead to 14-3.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos added a 21-yard field goal with 1:01 to play in the half to make it 17-3. His kick came after Andy Dalton threw incomplete twice in the end zone, on first-and-goal from the 10 and third-and-goal from the 4.
The Bears defense came up big after the Giants thought Santos’ ensuing kickoff was going into the end zone. It instead bounced down at the 2 before Pharoh Cooper picked it up and returned it to the 5.
Booker was stopped for a loss of 3 yards to open the drive, and Derrick Kelly was called for a false start to push the Giants to the 1. Blackson then took down Booker in the end zone for a safety.
Santos made a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the half to make it 22-3.
Mooney was removed from the game by officials for medical reasons late in the second quarter.
Inactives announced
Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is active for the Bears after he came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and was listed as questionable to play.
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will play after he said he lost about 10 pounds while battling COVID-19. He returned to practices Wednesday.
And nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and left tackle Jason Peters (ankle) are also active after they were listed as questionable.
But Bears quarterback Justin Fields is inactive as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Friday Andy Dalton would start and Nick Foles would be the backup, but he left open the possibility Fields would be active.
Now Fields will look to potentially making his final appearance of the season in the Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, if he recovers in time.
Also inactive for the Bears are cornerback Duke Shelley (heel), offensive linemen Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons and tight end J.P. Holtz.
Wide receivers Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Collin Johnson, linebacker Oshane Ximines and center Billy Price are inactive for the Giants.
Pregame
Andy Dalton, who is nearing the end of his one-year contract with the Bears, will try to lead the Bears to their first back-to-back wins since Oct. 3 and 10. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields continues to recover from an ankle injury and is listed as questionable. Nick Foles, who led the Bears to a comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week, will back up Dalton.
“It’s kind of been a crazy month for me,” Dalton said. “But I feel good about where I’m at now and my body feels healthy. And so I’m happy to be where I’m at now rather than where I was a few weeks ago.”
The Giants have lost four straight without quarterback Daniel Jones, who has a neck injury. They could use former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm in the game.
Both the Bears and the Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention, but the game could have significant meaning for one Bears player. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn will try to break the Bears’ single-season sacks record of 17 1/2 set by Richard Dent in 1984. Quinn has 17 on the season.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before today’s kickoff (noon, CBS).
