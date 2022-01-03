Meghan King Reveals 2022 Goal After Split From Cuffe Owens

On Monday, Meghan King Edmonds confirmed her breakup with Cuffe Owens, whom she married just a few months ago. Cuffe, who is the nephew of President Joe Biden, met the Real Housewives of Orange County star on a dating app.

Several rumors about the reason for their split were circulating online. One report said Cuffe was tired of Meghan’s obsession with social media, and the public nature of her life.

Meghan recently took to Instagram to share her “2022 resolution.” She revealed she’s going to “mom the sh– outta this year.” The star then expressed, “Top that. Go ahead, whadya got.”

In another message on Instagram, Meghan thanked her followers for their encouragement. “Thank you all for your messages,” she said. “Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you. ❤️”

When she announced the breakup earlier this week, Meghan said she was in a difficult place: “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out.”

She and Cuffe got married fairly quickly after announcing their relationship on social media. After the wedding, Meghan told Brides that their families were now bonded. “Our wedding was about two things for us,” she said. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”