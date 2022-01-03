Mikaela Shiffrin returns to World Cup after recovering from virus

Individuals and communities can only thrive when they feel safe from violence. In 2020, our country experienced a nearly 30% rise in murder. Denver and Colorado are not immune to this recent nationwide spike in violent crime although the most recent statistics from the Denver Police Department show a slight decrease in violent crime in the last month.

I believe there are many factors at play: the stress of the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic; loss of jobs and economic security; poverty; mental health issues; substance abuse; decline in accountability; reduction in police arrests; social media; isolation from support services; desensitization to violence; restrictions in the availability of religious, educational, health and social institutions; lack of parenting and support for our young people, and the incredible proliferation and easy access to guns in our community.

As The Denver Post’s Elise Schmelzer reported in July, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation saw a 45% increase in gun sales in 2020 over 2019 and, “more gun sales were approved in 2020 than were recorded in 2000, 2001 and 2002 combined.” Beware of anyone who pontificates that they know what’s causing our violent crime spike but who omits the bright-line connection between the overwhelming prevalence of guns in our community and the fact that people — including our youth — are using guns to commit violent crimes.

There has also been discussion of criminal justice reform as the reason for the increase in violence. Many communities right now are struggling with an increase in serious crimes in the wake of the pandemic, irrespective of whether they pursued any criminal justice reform. The connection with reform and an increase in crime has not been established.

Recently a local research organization made recommendations for how to address Colorado’s crime surge (although the researchers did not include the role guns play). Prior to the report’s release, my office was already well underway in executing the report’s main recommendation that, “the path forward should include a comprehensive review of available data to address any unintended consequences and higher costs brought about by recent policy.”

The Denver DA’s Office is one of eight Colorado jurisdictions currently participating in a statewide effort to bring together prosecutors and academics to use data to be smart on crime, think about new ways to maximize public safety, enhance fairness and create a new system of accountability to the public.

I am proud to share that the Microsoft Justice Reform Initiative selected Colorado to launch a Prosecutorial Dashboard Project. A dashboard is a tool organizations use to help track, analyze, and display data. Dashboards help an organization gain deeper insight into the overall activities of the organization or a specific process. We will create an internal dashboard so that each district attorney’s office can examine its data to gain perspective into areas in which we are excelling and those areas in which we can improve. We will also create an external dashboard for the public and strengthen our capacity to achieve transparency, efficiency, justice and fairness as well as data-driven decision making. The Colorado Dashboard project should launch in August 2023

In addition to our prosecution of criminal behavior after it happens, I believe that it is important for the district attorneys to be involved in crime interruption and prevention. To that end, we are expanding our diversion programs and our restorative justice program, aptly named Restorative Denver. Now in its second year, Restorative Denver’s recidivism rate of 1% is a testament to the program’s success given that the typical recidivism rate of those released from prison is closer to 50%.

Moreover, we also helped launch the new Handgun Intervention Program to address youth violence. We also hired a firearms relinquishment investigator whose job it is to enforce the law that requires domestic violence offenders to relinquish firearms during the pendency of the case. He has been able to secure more than 132 guns just this year. All of these programs are interrupting lifestyles that lead to further criminal involvement and helping people make better choices in their lives thus keeping them from further criminal activity.

I commend our Denver Police Department for their relentless efforts to arrest those who commit crimes and their excellent record of solving homicides and assaults. Furthermore, I applaud them for their involvement in cutting-edge efforts to address mental health and substance abuse through the LEAD, co-responder, and STAR programs.

Protecting public safety is my top priority and that of the Denver DA’s Office. The attorneys in my office are in court every day prosecuting criminal cases, presenting evidence to judges and juries, and fighting to keep people in custody who need to be there. The investigators and victim advocates are making sure that witnesses appear in court and that victims are accompanied and supported throughout court proceedings. Our support staff members are behind the scenes making sure that the trains stay on track.

However, it will take all of us working together as a community, a state, and a country to address the underlying issues that are driving our nation’s violent crime increase if we stand a chance at fixing them. One thing anyone can do to make Denver safer now is to ensure their gun is properly stored if they own one.

Beth McCann is Denver’s district attorney.

