Mike Preston: Ravens are stuck with a passing game that’s coming up short | COMMENTARY
The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are stuck.
No team wants to rely on a short passing game, but that’s the Ravens right now. They’d prefer to be able to mix and match, combining their powerful running game with a versatile passing attack, but they can’t. Some of it is by design and some of it is because they are ill-equipped.
In the spirit of Christmas, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was in a giving mood Sunday as he turned the ball over three times, including one interception that was returned 17 yards for a touchdown by safety Chuck Clark. But the Ravens still lost, 20-19, as their playoff hopes crumbled.
The Ravens turned all of Stafford’s turnovers into points with a touchdown and two field goals from Justin Tucker, but that’s not good enough when playing a team with an explosive offense like the Rams’. Turnovers and scoring opportunities have to be turned into touchdowns, and if they aren’t, you get what the Ravens got Sunday.
Another loss. That’s five in a row.
And what you saw Sunday is what you will see in the playoffs if the Ravens play a top offensive team like the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills or even the New England Patriots if rookie quarterback Mac Jones gets hot. The Ravens can’t compete because they won’t take chances. They play small ball, most of it by design.
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, filling in for injured starter Lamar Jackson, completed 20 of 32 passes for 197 passes. Most of those were 8- to 10-yard outs, quick slants or short crossing routes across the middle. That’s great if you want to control the time of possession against a team like the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions or Chicago Bears.
It’s not so good against the Rams, who have talented receivers like Odell Beckham Jr., Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee. They can score quickly and from almost anywhere on the field, which is one of the reasons the Ravens lost despite having more than a seven-minute advantage in time of possession.
When you play small ball, there is virtually no room for error. A team like the Ravens can’t afford a penalty at a crucial moment because their chances of gaining a first down on third-and-long are almost as slim as their playoff chances. It’s understandable why Roman might be so guarded.
The Ravens’ offensive line has trouble pass blocking, so it’s not as if they can use a lot of passing plays that require the quarterback to drop back 5 to 7 yards. They gave up five sacks Sunday and have allowed 54 for the season, which is one of the main reasons Jackson is walking around with a limp. To counter the pass rush, Huntley has to throw quickly, take a sack or take off running.
He took off a lot against the Rams, which is why he finished with 54 rushing yards on six carries. The Ravens’ best offensive play, as it was with Jackson, is the quarterback scrambling after the pocket collapses. And when that doesn’t work, the Ravens are in trouble.
It’s safe to assume that Roman knows Huntley, a second-year undrafted quarterback, isn’t ready for a more complex passing game. To call this a watered-down passing attack would be unfair, but it’s very simplistic. Huntley basically looks at one receiver and if he isn’t open, goodbye.
He missed two potential touchdown passes in the second quarter, overthrowing Devin Duvernay in the back of the end zone on a third-and-5 with 3:48 to go and completing a 33-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews down the right sideline. The throw to Andrews was a great idea, but Marquise Brown was streaking down the middle of the field for what would have been an easy 65-yard touchdown.
Another miscue happened late in the first half when Huntley threw a long pass to Brown, who broke inside while the pass sailed to the outside. The pass was picked off by safety Jordan Fuller at the Rams’ 37-yard line and returned to the Ravens’ 29. Three plays later, Stafford threw a short pass over the middle to Kupp, who turned it into an 18-yard touchdown.
Maybe the moral of this story is an easy one: just keep it simple.
“‘Hollywood’ [Brown] beat him a different way than I was thinking,” Huntley said. “It was just a miscommunication. I wish I could have that one back, though. That was one of those ones that you want to have back, but football is football. Kudos to No. 4, he made a good play right there.
“The Rams have a good defense — a great defense. They played very physical down there. We just came up short every time we got down there.”
This is all part of the Jackson fallout. With their star quarterback missing the past three games because of an injured ankle, the Ravens have gone conservative. Huntley played small ball in his two other starts this season, and the Ravens stuck with the short passing game when journeyman Josh Johnson filled in for Huntley last week against the Bengals.
It’s a shame because the Ravens have the makings of a really good group of receivers. They have speed in Duvernay and Brown. They have a tough guy who can go deep and make catches over the middle in rookie Rashod Bateman, and a possession type in James Proche II. And they have one of the best tight ends in the NFL in Andrews.
But they can’t pass block and have a quarterback going through on-the-job training.
“Yes, he played a poised game. He made some plays,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Huntley. “I’m sure there are plays he’s going to want to have back. We’re looking … We’re going to judge all of our players by the highest standard. As a starting quarterback, there are plays he could have made there, too, with his legs and with his arm. He also made a number of plays and operated for the most part well.”
But “well” wasn’t good enough. And neither was the Ravens’ offensive line or the team’s short passing game.
Even with Stafford and the Rams offense having a bad day, the Ravens played well enough to win. But they didn’t.
Because they are stuck.
Omicron having an impact on return-to-office plans
If you’ve been working from home for going on two years, and your spouse bought you some new pants because your company was planning to reopen its offices in January or February — well, you’ll probably have to stand up to show them off on Zoom.
The fast-spreading, highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus isn’t just making people sick — it’s gumming up the plans of many companies that had hoped to reopen their offices for hybrid or full-time in-person work early in 2022.
Many of those plans were already looking iffy by September, when a rise in cases of the delta variant caused executives to review their optimistic plans.
Omicron appears to be less deadly, with generally less severe symptoms than delta. But it’s proving far more contagious. That’s causing companies to delay reopening plans, and in many cases, new dates aren’t being offered.
Uber had planned to open all its offices Jan. 10 with expectations that many employees would return to work in person, but that plan is on indefinite delay. Many offices have remained open and will remain open for employees who choose to go in to work, spokesperson Zahid Arab said.
In a Dec. 2 memo, Uber told employees, “if you’re comfortable going in, we encourage you to do so, but being in the office won’t be required until further notice.“
Uber’s top competitor, Lyft, announced plans to delay its general reopening by a year, from February 2022 to sometime in 2023. Offices will be open to those who want to attend in person, but workers won’t be required to come in through 2022. That’s only partly due to omicron, spokesperson Ashley Adams said.
Facebook still plans a general reopening of its offices Jan. 31, although employees able to work remotely can apply to make it their default work arrangement.
Omicron hasn’t affected DoorDash’s plans much, either. In September, the food delivery company decided to no longer forecast a specific return-to-office date for corporate employees. Once the company’s sure of its plans, it will give workers 60 days’ notice, a spokesperson said.
Apple’s reopening plans are up in the air too. The company shifted its plans forward several times this year, first September, then October, then January, then February. Now, according to an employee memo from Chief Executive Tim Cook, the company will delay plans for mandatory hybrid work for many workers “to a date yet to be determined.”
Many companies don’t have the luxury of employing vast armies of software workers who find it relatively easy to work productively from home. One is Emerald Packaging, located in Union City, Calif., near San Francisco, a maker of bags and wraps for vegetables, snack foods and the like.
Kevin Kelly, the family-owned operation’s CEO, says he hopes the combination of omicron’s increased transmissibility and milder illness will ultimately enable businesses such as his to return to normal that much sooner.
In the meantime, he’s expecting many of his workers to catch the virus and be out sick.
So he’s asking his 30 office workers to put in shifts on the factory floor, training some on the simpler-to-run machines, to be ready in case factory workers get sick and are out for weeks at a time. Starting Jan. 5, they’ll spend four hours a day on the factory floor twice a week.
— Tribune News Service
McCaughey: Democrats reject work ethic, embrace freeloaders
The Democratic Party used to call itself the party of working people and hail the “dignity of work.” No more. Now Democrats want to guarantee people who choose not to work an income funded by the suckers who do the right thing by showing up for work, caring for their family and paying taxes.
Fortunately, these self-supporting Americans just dodged a bullet. The failure to pass Build Back Better in Congress, thanks to holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) means that the monthly checks or automatic bank deposits to parents with kids, sometimes dubbed Biden Bucks, ended last month.
For working people, the monthly payments were merely an advance on their tax refunds — but parents who choose not to work have been getting no-strings money to support their nonworking lifestyle.
Using the pretext of pandemic relief, Democrats enacting the American Rescue Plan last March changed a feature of the tax code — the child tax credit available to adults who work and pay taxes — into a grant paid unconditionally and monthly to almost all adults with kids, whether they work or not.
Democrats have been pushing to extend the monthly payments through 2022 as part of the Build Back Better Act, with a plan to make them permanent.
Manchin saw right through what his party intended: a socialist-style universal basic income. Manchin objected to the unconditional monthly cash grants: “There’s no work requirement whatsoever.”
“Don’t you think if we’re going to help the children,” Manchin asked, the parents “should make some effort?”
So what about the Democratic Party that represents working people? President Joe Biden still talks the talk. “My Dad used to say, ‘Joey, a job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about your dignity. It’s about respect. It’s about your place in the community.’ ”
But Biden’s party is no longer walking that walk. As Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) told the House Ways and Means Committee during a debate over Build Back Better, “the so-called dignity of work — that’s like hearing a fingernail on a chalkboard.” New York Magazine’s Eric Levitz calls Manchin’s work ethic convictions “contemptible.”
Sorry, but most Americans don’t want to support the moochers.
Supporters of the monthly payments hail them as “already a huge success” for lifting millions of children out of poverty. Nonsense. That’s what a working parent does. The national poverty rate fell temporarily, but the payments didn’t solve the problem of parents without the mindset to support their children.
This is deja vu. Before the 1996 welfare reform enacted by a Republican Congress and signed by President Bill Clinton, Uncle Sam used to send checks to nonworking parents. Welfare reform changed that, requiring parents to work or train for work in order to receive cash benefits. It succeeded, reducing the welfare rolls, ameliorating child poverty and helping single mothers become self-sufficient.
Yet, today’s Democratic Party spurns that model. Democrats tend to blame unemployment on racism or a rigged economy and argue that people deserve dignity, whether they choose to work or not.
Of course, all human beings deserve dignity — but not a seat on the couch in front of the TV funded by people who toil.
Democratic politicians all over the nation are pushing to provide a monthly basic income to the nonworking poor, courtesy of taxpayers. They’ve formed Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. Los Angeles is sending out monthly $1,000 checks to 2,000 residents.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is using millions in federal pandemic relief funding to distribute $500 a month cash stipends to randomly chosen low-income recipients. That ought to enrage anyone who works and pays taxes.
Jobs are plentiful. The National Federation of Independent Businesses reported that over half of small business owners cannot fill positions. Small businesses are posting “Help Wanted” signs in windows.
Every time you pass one of those signs, you can thank Manchin for holding the line against making taxpayers into suckers supporting the freeloaders.
Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and author of “The Next Pandemic.”
Rising stars to watch in 2022
Each year Hollywood rewards those who have made a splash, shown promise and stepped up the ladder with greater visibility, better roles and good timing.
This year come four standouts whose destination is definitely upward.
Regé-Jean Page, 33, exemplifies how one role can expand your world. In 2020 he set hearts wildly aflutter as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix hit “Bridgerton.” Who cared if his role in the Regency, England, costume drama ended in the first season?
Page (a primetime Emmy nominee) will soon be seen in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film and as a lead in Anthony and Joe Russo’s Netflix thriller “The Gray Man.” He steps into Roger Moore’s hallowed shoes as Simon Templar in a reboot of “The Saint.”
Aunjanue Ellis at 52 has been working steadily for decades (“Lovecraft Country”). But it took one key scene opposite Will Smith in “King Richard,” to prompt a fresh look at this familiar face. The biopic of the determined father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams sees Ellis score twice. First, when a busybody neighbor prompts a visit from the police, she takes a walk across the street, like a Western hero heading to a showdown, and tells the woman what will happen if this is ever repeated. Moviegoers cheer. Later, she dresses down Smith’s Richard Williams, taking a stand on what she’s done raising their girls — it hasn’t been washing dishes and cleaning. In the imminent best supporting actress Oscar race, Ellis reigns as front-runner.
When Tom Cruise starred as Lee Child’s Jack Reacher in two film features, fans despaired. The whole point of this veteran loner, a one-man crusader for the downtrodden and persecuted, is he’s 6 foot 5, blond and 250 lbs. Come February, Amazon debuts its new “Reacher” series starring Alan Ritchson, who at 38 and 6 foot 2 is much closer to the Reacher readers know. Ritchson looks mighty, a Thor for the earthbound.
Every so often lightning strikes in the form of a newcomer who has never been seen, much less ever acted and who’s greeted with unconditional praise. It’s classic “A Star Is Born” time for Alana Haim, 30, whose rapturous debut as the heroine of Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1973-set romantic comedy “Licorice Pizza” has her seriously cited as an Oscar best actress nominee. That’s an unheard-of achievement. Haim has won comparisons with no less than Golden Age Hollywood goddess Carole Lombard! Her year holds enormous promise.
