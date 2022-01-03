Celebrities
NFL Star Antonio Brown Takes Off Shirt & Leaves Field Mid-Game: Coach Says He’s ‘No Longer A Buc’
Tampa Bay star Antonio Brown ripped his shirt off and left in the middle of his game against New York Jets. His coach said he is “no longer a Buc.” Tom Brady weighed in as well.
Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown caused quite a scene in his game against the New York Jets on January 2. After what appears to have been some drama on the sideline during the third quarter while his team was down by double digits, the NFL star ripped off his shoulder pads, shirt and gloves and tossed them into the bleachers. As he waved to the spectators, Antonio quickly exited the stadium, shocking both fans and his own teammates. It is unknown what caused him to quit the game in such a hasty fashion, especially since he had successfully caught three catches for a total of 26 yards.
Meanwhile, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians addressed the situation after the game, saying Antonio is “no longer a Buc,” according to several reports. Buccaneers quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady also spoke out on the matter, saying, “That’s obviously a difficult situation. … We all love him and care about him deeply. I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”
This is a developing story…
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid: Why Friends Think They’ll ‘Absolutely’ Get Back Together After Recent Split
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have yet to publicly address their reported split after 2 years of dating, however, a source says to HL EXCLUSIVELY they don’t think the couple is ‘done for good.’
Dua Lipa, 26, and Anwar Hadid, 22, made headlines after they reportedly split following a two year relationship — but friends close to the couple believe they could get back together. “Dua and Anwar were together for a long time and so they still have mutual friends on both of their sides who think there’s absolutely a chance they’ll get back together,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
“They don’t believe they’re done for good. Dua and Anwar had insane chemistry and were always spending as much time together as possible,” they went on. “They’re young, so things like this happen but they don’t believe that the love went away,” the insider also said.
Notably, the “Cold Heart” singer has also bonded with his older sisters Bella Hadid, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 26, the latter of who introduced Dua and Anwar. Dua even made her runway debut with Gigi at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week last fall, and the singer has been regularly spotted hanging with their mom Yolanda Hadid.
“Dua is still super close with Gigi and Bella and Yolanda loves her like family, too. Don’t be surprised if you see them spending time together at some point again in the future,” the source concluded.
The split was initially reported by PEOPLE magazine on Dec. 23, who cited a source that said the couple are “currently taking a break” and “spending time apart,” but “figuring things out” — suggesting the door isn’t closed for good.
Fresh off the split, Dua has been keeping busy: the British born star headlined the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala in St. Barts on Dec. 29. The glam show was held at the iconic Eden Rock hotel, where Dua had the audience dancing and singing along. She looked absolutely incredible on stage as she sported a sparkly green bustier and matching pants.
Beyond the performance, Dua seemed to be enjoying her time on the ritzy island — taking to social media to share a sexy bikini photo. The singer was glowing as she posed in the neon green two piece as she laid down on a sandy beach.
Brandi Glanville on Why She’s Not Speaking to Kim Richards
Brandi Glanville is no longer speaking to her former bestie and ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kim Richards.
During a recent podcast, Brandi opened up about the end of her friendship with Kim before dishing on her Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars and revealing whether or not she believes she will ever return to RHOBH.
“No, it’s unfortunate. I talk to [Kyle Richards] more than I talk to Kim,” Brandi said on the December 28 episode of her Two T’s in a Pod podcast.
“She just kind of fell off. I mean, nothing major happened between us. We fight all the time, just like a normal friendship. We argue,” Brandi explained. “[But] I miss her.”
According to Brandi, she simply was dealt a rude awakening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“During COVID, I had to take care of my own mental health. And I couldn’t babysit other adults. And that’s kind of what our relationship was for a while,” Brandi admitted. “It was just like me being there for her so much and I needed someone to be there [for me]. I needed to have the friendship reciprocated and so I got to the point where if she wasn’t going to reach out, I wasn’t going to either.”
Following the end of their friendship, Brandi traveled to Massachusetts, where she filmed the second season of RHUGT.
Looking back on her trip, Brandi said she had the least fun with “[Vicki Gunvalson] and um, [Dorinda Medley],” and the most fun with Tamra Judge.
“That was fun. It just, there were parts that were not fun. I mean, Tamra and I probably had the most fun,” Brandi shared.
As for her issues with Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda, Brandi said, “I’m a happy drunk. The opposite of me would be Dorinda’s drunken style… not happy. I’m pretty sure she doesn’t remember because she’s acting like everything’s great and it was such a great fun time. I’m like, ‘Huh.’”
Months after production wrapped, Brandi said she’s bad at staying in touch before revealing she still talks to Phaedra Parks, formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
“I talk to Phaedra. She’s hilarious. She’s great. She’s the Brandi whisperer,” Brandi explained.
Brandi went on to explain that while she was quite wild during filming — and typically tipsy, if not consistently — she credits the pandemic for her behavior.
“I was better by the end of the trip but we had just gotten out of COVID. We were wild animals,” she laughed.
As the podcast episode continued, Brandi said she was often used for a storyline on RHOBH.
“They would just always call me and like, ‘Come play with us. We’re bored.’ I’m like, ‘Of course you’re bored.’ They didn’t have storyline for a lot of it because you know Beverly Hills isn’t the most dramatic,” she explained.
Brandi also said that she does “feel like that part of my time on TV is over.”
“Once you say yes to being a side chick, you’re never going to be a full-time housewife again because they know they can get you for free almost. I’ll wait and see what’s happening but I have other good stuff happening,” she teased.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production.
Photos Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages, MEGA
Violet Affleck, 16, Is A Clone Of Mom Jennifer Garner Arriving Back From Trip — Photos
Violet Affleck is Jennifer Garner 2.0! The 16-year-old looked like a total adult as she exited a vehicle and helped her siblings and mom unload their belongings.
Violet Affleck is all grown up! The 16-year-old is a total clone of mom Jennifer Garner, 49, to the point they could be sisters. Violet was seen returning to Los Angeles with her mom on Saturday, Jan. 1 after a holiday getaway with her siblings Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Violet was seen unloading the car alongside her mom, carrying and moving various duffle bags which they took on vacation.
She opted to wear a pair of skinny blue jeans along with a gray sweater featuring a rainbow design across the front and sleeves. She finished her look with a lilac colored beanie, black sneakers and her signature glasses, keeping safe with a black face mask due to COVID-19. At one point, she was seen looking down at her cellphone to perhaps check the time or respond to a message.
Her mom Jennifer Garner echoed a similar style, wearing a distressed pair of denim bottoms from brand Mother. She also stayed cozy in a sweater, going with a navy blue turtleneck that included white and baby blue details. She finished her look with a gold necklace, bold black glasses and cozy looking, fur-lined black boots. The mom-of-three appeared to be rocking a perfect blowout with her smoothed out brown locks as she stepped out of the driver’s seat of a family style SUV.
Violet has been spending time with both her parents over the holiday, and was spotted with dad Ben Affleck, 49, on Dec. 23. The teenager was saying goodbye to her grandmother (and Ben’s mom) Chris Anne Boldt in the driveway of Ben’s Pacific Palisades area home after a visit. Once again, Violet looked so tall in a pair of opaque black tights paired with a floral dress and western style leather booties. Chris sweetly gave both her son and granddaughter a hug before moving her suitcase into the trunk of a car to seemingly head back home!
