Omar Kelly: Dolphins grades and stock up, stock down for loss to Titans
The 2021 season revealed that the Miami Dolphins are more pretenders than contenders.
Miami (8-8) showed it can beat some of the NFL’s mid-tier teams, but when it comes to playoff contenders — Buffalo, Tampa Bay, Tennessee — the Dolphins displayed they have too many flaws to pull out wins against quality opponents.
The way Miami got dismantled by the Titans, who are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, shows that this franchise is far from being a Super Bowl contender.
Here is the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s report card, evaluating how the Dolphins performed on Sunday:
Passing Game: F
Tua Tagovailoa played his worst game of the season when his team needed him to be at his best. The weather conditions didn’t help, but there’s no excuse for his three fumbles, and the one interception. Two other possible interceptions were dropped. Tagovailoa came into the game with the NFL’s highest completion percentage and missed 20 passes. He was also sacked four times and finished the game with just a 53.1 passer rating. Tagovailoa needs to respond with a strong performance against the Patriots to give this franchise some hope for the future.
Running Game: C
The Dolphins gained 51 of their 74 rushing yards in the first half, and only attempted five carries in the second half because of a 14-point deficit that eventually grew to 21 in the third quarter. The third quarter only featured one possession for the Dolphins. Myles Gaskin had two carries (gaining 9 yards) on that drive, which ended with Jason Sanders missing a 53-yard field goal. So it’s hard to argue that Miami should have continued rushing the ball because of the team’s 4.6 yards-per-carry average because that doesn’t take into account the circumstances of the game.
Defending the pass: D
Ryan Tannehill wasn’t stellar despite his impressive 127.1 pass rating, but he was efficient. He completed 13 of 18 attempts, throwing for 120 yards. But two of those passes were touchdowns. He was only sacked once, and that came late in the game on a drive that had no influence on the game’s outcome. The Dolphins were ineffective applying pressure to Tannehill because of his mobility and the Titans massive offensive line, which stonewalled Miami’s defensive linemen.
Defending the run: F
The Dolphins made D’Onta Foreman look like an All-Pro back because of the 132 rushing yards and one touchdown he recorded on 26 carries. It didn’t help that Dontrell Hillard gained another 45 rushing yards and scored a touchdown on eight carries when the game was already decided. It was clear that Tennessee targeted inside linebacker Elandon Roberts, and once he was blocked, Miami’s run defense crumbled. It’s a good thing there’s only one game left because this was a blueprint other teams would build on to attack the Dolphins.
Special teams: F
Every aspect of the Dolphins’ special teams failed on Sunday. Michael Palardy’s punts were short, low and easy to field. His struggles contributed to the Titans winning the field position battle. Miami’s return game was ineffective again, which has been the case all season. And Jason Sanders missed a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter, which could have helped Miami build some momentum after trailing by 14 points. It’s clear that Danny Crossman’s unit needs a massive makeover this offseason, considering it has struggled all season.
Coaching: F
The offense produced just 256 total yards, which is the third-worst offensive output of the season. The Dolphins have had eight games this season where the offense had gained fewer than 300 yards, which hints that Miami needs better coaches on that side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer failed to create the type of pressure that makes Ryan Tannehill uncomfortable, and that’s disappointing considering the Titans only had one dangerous pass catcher on the field. Tannehill entered the game as the NFL’s second-most sacked quarterback.
Stock up
Duke Johnson started his third straight game and led Miami with 49 yards on seven attempts. He also caught two passes for 16 yards. The former University of Miami standout has stepped to the forefront of Miami’s struggling rushing attack, and is averaging 4.6 yards on 46 carries. In four games, he’s already become second on the team in rushing and has established himself as one of Miami’s most consistent offensive weapons. The Dolphins need to strongly consider re-signing him this offseason.
Stock down
In a game where Tennessee put all their focus into stopping Jaylen Waddle, it was disappointing to see DeVante Parker not rise to the occasion. Considering Miami threw a season-high 13 passes his way, it was disappointing to watch Miami’s 2020 receptions leader contribute just four receptions for 46 yards. Even though the game conditions were horrible, and one critical pass interference call was missed on a play where Parker’s arm was wrapped by a defensive back, good players shine in these moments. The Dolphins need to give serious consideration to whether they want to keep Parker moving forward.
Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith steps back into starting role with season on the line
Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Rams 1/2/22
Alejandro Villanueva T 71
Ben Cleveland G 71
Kevin Zeitler G 71
Patrick Mekari T 71
Trystan Colon C 71
Tyler Huntley QB 71
Rashod Bateman WR 59
Mark Andrews TE 58
Marquise Brown WR 54
Devonta Freeman RB 48
Devin Duvernay WR 30
Patrick Ricard FB 28
Tylan Wallace WR 20
Latavius Murray RB 19
Nick Boyle TE 16
Sammy Watkins WR 14
Eric Tomlinson TE 9
Observations: Freeman played 68% of offensive snaps compared to 27% for Murray. Duvernay’s return pushed James Proche to the inactive list, but Wallace held on to his piece of the pie. Early in the season, who could have guessed he would play more snaps than Watkins in a crucial game? Bateman played the most snaps at wide receiver for the second time in three weeks. Colon stepped in fully for a sick Bradley Bozeman. Ricard played a smaller than usual, but significant, role in his first game since Week 13.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Rams 1/2/22
Chuck Clark SS 58
Jimmy Smith CB 58
Tyus Bowser LB 58
Tavon Young CB 58
Patrick Queen LB 43
Calais Campbell DE 42
Josh Bynes LB 41
Kevon Seymour CB 40
Brandon Stephens FS 35
Brandon Williams NT 35
Justin Houston LB 34
Geno Stone SS 33
Justin Madubuike DT 27
Jaylon Ferguson LB 24
Broderick Washington DT 16
Tony Jefferson SS 15
Justin Ellis DT 13
Chris Board LB 7
Malik Harrison LB 1
Observations: As expected, the defense looked completely different this week after players returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list. With Anthony Averett out, Smith stepped up to play every defensive snap; he had not played any in five of the previous six weeks. Young and Bowser also played every snap for the first time this season. The Ravens did not go the entire game with the same two safeties as they often do. Instead, they kept Young on the field with Clark and rotated Stone, Stephens and Jefferson. Queen played 74% of defensive snaps, his lowest since Week 12. He struggled at times in pass coverage. Campbell went back to a typical workload for the first time since Week 13 after struggling with a hamstring injury. Houston was also back to normal after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Harrison played his first defensive snap since Week 7.
FDA plans to expand Pfizer boosters for ages 12 to 15 as omicron surges
The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.
But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, is expected to rule later this week.
The FDA also said everyone 12 and older who’s eligible for a Pfizer booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months.
FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said in a statement the agency made its decision because a booster “may help provide better protection against both the delta and omicron variants,” especially as omicron is “slightly more resistant” to the vaccine-induced antibodies that help fend off infection.
Real-world data from Israel tracked more than 6,300 12- to 15-year-olds who got a booster there at least five months after their second Pfizer dose and found no serious safety concerns, the FDA said.
Likewise, the FDA said even more data from Israel showed no problems with giving anyone eligible for a Pfizer booster that extra dose a month sooner than the six months that until now has been U.S. policy.
Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness from any type of COVID-19. But health authorities are urging everyone who’s eligible to get a booster dose for their best chance at avoiding milder breakthrough infections from the highly contagious omicron mutant.
Children tend to suffer less serious illness from COVID-19 than adults. But child hospitalizations are rising during the omicron wave — most of them unvaccinated.
Pediatrician and global health expert Dr. Philip Landrigan of Boston College welcomed the FDA’s decisions, but stressed that the main need is to get the unvaccinated their first shots.
“It is among unvaccinated people that most of the severe illness and death from COVID will occur in coming weeks,” he said in an email. “Many thousands of lives could be saved if people could persuade themselves to get vaccinated.”
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only U.S. option for children of any age. About 13.5 million 12- to 17-year-olds — just over half that age group — have received two Pfizer shots, according to the CDC.
For families hoping to keep their children as protected as possible, the booster age limit raised questions.
The older teens, 16- and 17-year-olds, became eligible for boosters in early December. But original vaccinations opened for the younger teens, those 12 to 15, back in May. That means those first in line in the spring, potentially millions, are about as many months past their last dose as the slightly older teens.
As for even younger children, kid-size doses for 5- to 11-year-olds rolled out more recently, in November — and experts say healthy youngsters should be protected after their second dose for a while. But the FDA also said Monday that if children that young have severely weakened immune systems, they will be allowed a third dose 28 days after their second. That’s the same third-dose timing already recommended for immune-compromised teens and adults.
Pfizer is studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for children younger than 5.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Gophers leading rusher Ky Thomas says he will enters NCAA transfer portal
The first outgoing transfer from the Gophers football program after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is a big one.
Running back Ky Thomas announced Monday he would enter the NCAA transfer portal.
“I want to thank my coaches, teammates and The University of Minnesota,” Thomas wrote on Twitter.
Thomas, a second-year player, led Minnesota with 824 yards on 166 carries and six touchdowns in 2021. He rushed for 144 yards and won offensive MVP in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28.
Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving shouldered the rushing lad when three other running backs were lost for season-ending injuries and a fourth entered the portal midseason. Irving was second not eat eat with 699 yards and four touchdowns.
Starter Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts have said they will return to the Gophers in 2022. Bryce Williams, who was rehabbing his leg injury in Arizona during bowl week, is also expected to come back.
During bowl prep, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said he anticipated all players would be back for the 2022 season but also anticipated surprises.
Thomas falls in the surprising category.
