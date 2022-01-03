Celebrities
Porsha Williams’ Cousin Accuses Dennis of Sexual Harassment
Former RHOA star Porsha Williams’ ex, Dennis Mckinley, is facing some serious allegations following last night’s episode of Porsha’s Family Matters.
During the latest episode of Porsha’s Family Matters, Porsha’s cousin, Storm, admitted that she quit working at Dennis’s restaurant and was not, in fact, fired during a round of tequila drinking games while on Lauren Williams’ family-healing retreat. Now, in a new series of serious tweets from Storm it looks like there’s going to be a lot more healing needed. The allegations are serious.
Storm tweeted saying, “Dennis physically assaulted me in Mexico. I’ve been silent too long.” She said.
Continuing on, “This man has sexually harassed me & now a grown a** 40+ year old man physically assaulted me in Mexico. I’m sick of it. #porshasfamilymatters.”
Storm then added that the alleged sexual harassment occurred when she was about 18 or 19 years old and was working at one of Dennis’ business establishments.
“I was 18/19 back when I worked for him and sexually harassed me the entire time I worked in his establishments. I am a lesbian. We did not ever see each other outside of work & I have messages,” she tweeted. “Nobody wants his fat a** #porshasfamilymatters.”
Dennis is pedophile . I was 18/19 back when I worked for him and sexual harassed me the enter time I worked in his establishments . I am a lesbian . We did not ever see each other outside of work & I have messages . Stop the 🧢 nobody want his fat ass #PorshasFamilyMatters
— Stormy, ABSN-S (@Theylovestorm_) January 3, 2022
After one fan commented that she “was grown then” insinuating she should have been responsible for herself, Storm bravely stood up and made a very valid response.
“I was a young woman just trying to get a job…. After being sexually harassed I left.”
Storm also went live on Instagram last night during which she spoke more about her claims.
A brawl also broke out on the latest episode of Porsha’s spinoff during which Porsha was seen trying to throw a punch at Dennis.
There has been no comment from neither Dennis nor Porsha following these accusations.
Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Janet Jackson Addresses Super Bowl Scandal, Michael Jackson Allegations & More In New Documentary Trailer [Video]
It looks like Janet Jackson is leaving absolutely nothing up to speculation with the release of her upcoming documentary, JANET.
On Saturday, January 1, Janet Jackson started 2022 with a bang by dropping the first full trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET. The special, which will air over two nights beginning Jan. 28 on Lifetime and A&E, commemorated the 40th anniversary celebration of her debut album.
“You’ve been very private about your personal life up until now. Why did you want to do this documentary?” Janet is asked in the clip before responding, “It’s just something that needs to be done.”
One of the bits included in the trailer is archival footage of the star’s late brother Michael Jackson, with Janet describing him and brother Randy, 60, as the members of her family she was closest to.
“There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name,” Janet says in one clip. “Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”
“They build you up and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” she continues as the trailer then reveals photos from her controversial 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake.
The documentary, which is more than “five years in the making,” according to the trailer, features “never before seen footage” and was filmed around the time of the death of her father, Joe Jackson, in June 2018. It will also cover her return to the stage following a break from music, the death of her brother Michael, and her journey to becoming a mom later in life.
The first part of JANET is set to premiere on January 28 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime and A&E. Check out the trailer down below:
‘RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Rocks Black Bikini On New Year’s Trip To Mexico — Photos
The Bravo star’s sexy black bikini, which she wore for her sunny getaway to Mexico, showcased her incredible fit physique.
Luann de Lesseps, 56, looked absolutely incredible in new photos taken from her holiday vacation to Tulum, Mexico on January 2. The Real Housewives of New York City star was snapped by paparazzi rocking a two-piece black bikini while hitting the beach at the sunny destination. Luann, whose impressively toned body was on full display in the photos, added to her look with a white hat and black sunglasses.
Luann appears to be living her best life on vacation. The photos showed the Bravo star looking super relaxed as she headed from the crowded pool area to the beach, where we can assume that she took a dip in the ocean. She was joined by some friends, though none were her RHONY co-stars.
Luann posted a snapshot of her bikini look to Instagram while she was on the beach. “Kicking off the new year in paradise! 🌴☀️ Happy #2022!” she wrote. She also took a video of the gorgeous scenery on the beach. Some fellow Housewives, including Cynthia Bailey of Atlanta and Marysol Patton of Miami, wished Luann a happy New Year in the comments section of her vacation post.
“The Countess” has been enjoying her time-off ever since season 13 of RHONY finished airing last year. The season, which also featured Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney, was not well-received by viewers and hit all-time low ratings. The reunion was even canceled, which Bravo chalked up to “scheduling challenges.”
At this time, it’s not clear who will be returning for Season 14. But given the fact that the show lost viewers and didn’t hold a reunion, we’d venture a guess and say that there will probably be some retooling.
#PorshasFamilyMatters: Porsha’s Fists Fly Towards Dennis During Massively Messy Moment, Porsha’s Cousin Makes Assault Accusations
This….is….a….mess.
On the latest episode of #PorshasFamilyMatters, FISTS FLEW during a jaw-dropping altercation in “Messy-co.”
As previously reported the spinoff show follows former Real Housewife of Atlanta Porsha Williams as she blends her family with her new fiancé Simon Guobadia…
and her ex-fiancé/ daughter’s father, Dennis McKinley…
but that blending is going FAR from smoothly.
The show has included tense and messy moments including Porsha refusing to return her ex-fiancé’s personal property, allegations that Porsha cheated on Dennis, and BIG blowups.
The biggest blowup however happened Sunday when Porsha was seen throwing hands Dennis McKinley’s way while Simon tried to de-escalate the situation.
After members of Porsha’s entourage did a tequila tasting, the housewife asked them to recap what went down.
Porsha’s former assistant Dom noted that Dennis was upset about an old incident. During a “truth or dare” style game, Dennis revealed that he still resented Dom for previously breaking the news that his mistress [the one that he cheated on Porsha with while she was pregnant] was working at one of his hookah bars. According to Dennis, he had no idea the woman was “one of his 600 employees” and it wasn’t Dom’s “business.”
“You snitching, why you worried about my penis, bro?!” said Dennis while his mother Mama Gina implored everyone to just “get over it.”
“How long are you gonna replay that story?!” added Mama Gina.
And while the group discussed the old incident, tensions rose between Porsha’s cousin Storm who previously worked for Dennis and a fed-up Porsha demanded that Dennis and “his sluts and his mother” leave the dinner.
“Go! Get the f*** out!” said Porsha while Dennis and his mother walked towards a staircase to exit and while Simon calmly told Dennis that they would “deal with it another day.”
As Porsha and Dennis were leaving, however, things got physical and cameras captured Porsha throwing her fists Dennis’ way.
Porsha and Dennis clash. (Cliffhanger) #PorshasFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/HWdtyd3yth
— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) January 3, 2022
The explosive moment spurned social media reactions…
So Dennis, is now seemingly the one who dodged a bullet??? This fight should be a cue to Simon…Sir…Run #PorshasFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/hh01HhnT34
— Georgette “GiGi” ♡ (@oidehagigi) January 3, 2022
Y’all! Y’all! I’m going to be real! Porsha throwing blows at Dennis…Y’all Porsha wants Dennis back & she wants him to take her back! And she’s pissed bcuz this plan to make him jealous is not working. I truly believe that. That fight scene was crazy! #PorshasFamilyMatters #RHOA pic.twitter.com/iOFCQoMgwh
— Lisa (@Lisa_indeed) January 3, 2022
and Porsha’s cousin hopped into the mix with some explosive allegations against Dennis. According to Storm, Dennis physically assaulted her during the altercation and she has the pictures to prove it.
M E S S Y, M E S S Y, M E S S Y!
Storm has also accused Dennis of sexual harassment.
Hit the flip for that.
According to Storm, while she was working at one of Dennis’ bars he harassed her even though she’s a lesbian and was uninterested in his advances.
Storm accused Dennis of being a “pedophile” for allegedly targeting her when she was “18 or 19″…
Porsha Cousin Storm accused Dennis of sexual harassment 🙄😩 #porshasfamilymatters #PorshaFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/29ubUoSkZc
— TheBravoShaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) January 3, 2022
and she hopped on Instagram Live to further detail her allegations. According to Storm, she has receipts, but she wants to “save them for a judge” in court.
So far neither Dennis nor Porsha have spoken on their Mexico altercation.
What do YOU think about what went down?
