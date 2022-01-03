News
Ravens blow late lead, lose to Rams, 20-19, as playoff hopes fade with fifth straight loss
Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 309 yards, including a go-ahead touchdown with 57 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Rams held on late for a 20-19 win in Baltimore, dealing a nearly knockout blow to the Ravens’ playoff hopes.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley, making another start in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, couldn’t get the Ravens into field-goal territory on the game’s final drive. He finished 20-for-32 for 201 yards and an interception, along with six carries for 54 yards, but couldn’t punch in a couple of promising Ravens drives that could’ve made the difference.
The loss was the Ravens’ fifth straight, their first such streak under coach John Harbaugh. It also knocked their playoff odds to 6% after the early fames Sunday, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC North by beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-31.
The Rams (12-4) took the lead for good inside M&T Bank Stadium after a commanding nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. They survived a fourth-and-5 in the red zone with a 5-yard completion to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., then went ahead 20-19 in the final minute on a rollout by Stafford, who found Beckham open for a 7-yard score.
On a potential put-away drive late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens (8-8) just couldn’t put the ball in the end zone. They called just one pass play on the first 11 plays of a 12-play drive, but clock management cost their hopes of punching it in. The Rams seemed to jump the snap as the clock ticked down to zero on second-and-goal from the 2, stuffing running back Latavius Murray for a 2-yard loss, then watched the Ravens take a delay-of-game penalty on the ensuing play. Tucker’s 34-yard field goal was a small consolation prize, giving the Ravens a 19-14 lead.
The Rams’ second half was boom-bust on offense, sometimes within the same drive. On their first third-quarter possession, they marched 55 yards in seven plays, getting as far as the Ravens’ 11-yard line. That’s when outside linebacker Tyus Bowser beat right tackle Rob Havenstein and went to sack Stafford, only to end up nearly flipping over him — and strip-sacking him in the process. Outside linebacker Justin Houston recovered the ball at the Ravens’ 20.
Two drives later, the Rams finished what they started. With a mix of solid running, effective play-action and shoddy Ravens tackling, they again went 55 yards over seven plays. This time, running back Sony Michel (19 carries, 74 yards) punctuated the drive with a 1-yard score he all but walked in, cutting the Ravens’ lead to 16-14 three minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Ravens’ first score came from an unexpected source: their defense. Late in the first quarter, safety Chuck Clark jumped on a third-down quick-hitter intended for tight end Tyler Higbee. He read it the whole way, stepping in front for his first interception of the season and returning it 17 yards for the Ravens’ first defensive touchdown this season.
Clark added another interception on the next drive, coming down with a deep pass Stafford threw into triple coverage on third-and-long. The Ravens nearly made the most of the turnover, covering 91 yards on a 15-play, nine-minute drive. But defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s pressure on third-and-goal disrupted Huntley enough to throw off his pass to a wide-open Devin Duvernay in the back of the end zone. Tucker’s 22-yard field gave the Ravens a 10-0 lead.
A rare mistake from Huntley cost the Ravens late in the half. An apparent miscommunication with wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on a deep shot led to an easy interception by safety Jordan Fuller, whose return set the Rams up at the Ravens’ 29-yard line with 89 seconds remaining.
The Rams didn’t wait to strike back. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp (six catches, 95 yards) over the middle three plays later for an 18-yard touchdown. After a 46-yard field goal by Tucker, the first of two from that distance, the Ravens entered halftime leading 13-7.
Week 18
STEELERS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 ½
Ravens center Bradley Bozeman misses loss to Rams because of illness, coach John Harbaugh says
Ravens starting center Bradley Bozeman did not play in Sunday’s 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams because of an illness, coach John Harbaugh said after the game.
Bozeman, who was listed as active an hour and a half before kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium, was on the sideline throughout the game wearing a mask while backup center Trystan Colon started in his place. Harbaugh said after the game that Bozeman was “very sick” and that the team didn’t have a chance to make a roster move when it was clear that he wasn’t able to start.
“He was available to us in an emergency but he was not able to play right at the last moment,” Harbaugh said of Bozeman, who had started 47 consecutive games over the past three seasons.
Bozeman’s absence dealt a big blow to the Ravens’ offensive line, which allowed five sacks and seven hits against backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Rams outside linebacker Von Miller had two sacks, including one with 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter that sealed Los Angeles’ victory.
This season, Bozeman made the transition from left guard to center, which he played during his entire college career at Alabama. He has provided stability for the Ravens’ offensive line, which has endured its fair share of injuries.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who played in one game, was shut down for the season in Week 7 after undergoing ankle surgery. Guard/offensive Tyre Phillips was recently placed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury, while right tackle Patrick Mekari has missed four games this season. Left guard Ben Powers missed a second straight game with a foot injury.
Dolphins’ playoff hopes dealt significant blow in loss to Titans, ex-quarterback Ryan Tannehill
The man who was the franchise quarterback for seven mostly losing seasons helped deal the Miami Dolphins a significant blow to their playoff hopes in the 2021 season.
The Dolphins, stymied by the Titans defense and Nashville’s nasty weather on Sunday afternoon, were blown out by Tennessee and former Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill, 34-3, at Nissan Stadium.
The Dolphins (8-8) had their seven-game winning streak snapped. With the New England Patriots topping the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders upsetting the Indianapolis Colts, the Dolphins can be eliminated from playoff contention before their Week 18 regular-season finale at home against the Patriots if the Los Angeles Chargers defeat the Denver Broncos later Sunday or if the Pittsburgh Steelers win against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
The Titans (11-5) rose into the AFC’s top spot on Sunday after their win was coupled by a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
In the rainy conditions with temperatures in the low 40s and high 30s on a field chewed up by cleat divots, Tannehill wasn’t asked to do much in his first game against his former team. He went 13 of 18 for 120 yards and two touchdown passes.
The Titans, even without star running back Derrick Henry, were able to dominate on the ground. D’Onta Foreman went for 132 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries as Tennessee rushed for 198 yards, a season worst for the Dolphins’ run defense.
The Dolphins put the game in the hands of their signal-caller, second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, more than Tennessee, and it didn’t go well. Tagovailoa went 18 of 38 for 205 yards, an interception and a lost fumble.
Miami rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle was held to one catch for no yards through the first three quarters. He finished with three receptions for 47 yards. With 99 catches on the season, he is two shy of Anquan Boldin’s NFL rookie record.
The rainy conditions and wet ball came into play twice for Tagovailoa in the first half with one of the instances costly after the Titans struck first to lead, 7-0. Tagovailoa had the ball slip out of his hands before an attempted pass for a fumble recovered by Tennessee’s Elijah Molden at the Miami 14-yard line. The Titans kicked a field goal from 23 yards out to go ahead, 10-0.
The Dolphins got those 3 points back with a 39-yard Jason Sanders field goal, but only after Tagovailoa mishandled a snap from under center on a third-and-1. It was a moot point after Miami converted on the ensuing fourth down to extend the drive and get into field-goal range.
Leading 10-3, the Titans extended their lead by another touchdown on Foreman’s 21-yard touchdown run with 3:18 remaining in the first half.
Tennessee scored its first touchdown Sunday when Tannehill found tight end Geoff Swain wide open in the end zone off play-action from the 1-yard line in the opening quarter. Foreman had a 14-yard run get the Titans down to the 1 the play before.
The Dolphins gave up a 25-yard pass from Tannehill to A.J. Brown earlier in the drive that could’ve gone for a touchdown after Brown beat Miami cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland didn’t wrap up on a tackle. The contact he made with Brown, though, was enough to barely lead him out of bounds.
Down 17-3 in the third quarter, Miami drove into field-goal range, but on third-and-10 from the Tennessee 27-yard line, the pocket collapsed on Tagovailoa for an 8-yard sack. It made the ensuing field-goal attempt for Sanders a 53-yarder, and it hit off the crossbar and bounced back into the field of play. No good.
The next Dolphins trip into Tennessee territory was stopped with receiver DeVante Parker apparently interfered against on a fourth-down pass, but the penalty went uncalled. Parker, who had four receptions for 46 yards on 13 targets, was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after complaining to officials.
Tannehill finished off Miami with a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Anthony Firkser with 7:42 remaining. A 39-yard touchdown run by Dontrell Hilliard with 1:53 left only added insult.
Tight end Mike Gesicki led Miami with 51 receiving yards on four receptions. He also threw a pass during a string of trick plays the Dolphins tried in the second half to try to get back in the game. Duke Johnson led the running game with 49 yards on seven carries.
The Dolphins defense, which entered Sunday leading the NFL in sacks, did not get one on Tannehill until linebacker Jerome Baker got to him in the third quarter.
The Dolphins finish the regular season at home against the Patriots (10-6) next Sunday.
Instant Analysis: Tennessee Titans 34, Miami Dolphins 3
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist
It was everything you feared as a Dolphins fan, making that seven-game win streak look like fool’s gold. Tua Tagovailoa struggled. The defense got over-run. The team didn’t compete enough in the biggest game of the year and got blown out, 34-3.
Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist
It has been made abundantly clear that this version of the Dolphins isn’t ready to play with the more talented teams in the NFL. The Dolphins got owned by the Bills twice, were blown out by the Buccaneers and on Sunday the two-time reigning AFC South champions stomped the Dolphins defense, and smothered Miami’s offense. These Dolphins aren’t ready to play with the big boys.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
The Titans managed the conditions better. They were able to run the ball better in the cold elements and rain-drenched field while the Dolphins put too much on Tua Tagovailoa. He did not respond with his handling of the ball. Now, Miami’s season is on life support after their first loss in eight games. This is what happens when you lose games to teams like the Jaguars and Falcons. You lose margin for error later in the year.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
Another year of what looked like the same old Dolphins. They can still get a winning season next week, but the air is out of the balloon.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor
Dolphins fans saw a carbon copy of so many frustrating games played by the Dolphins on the road against a winning team in cold weather. This puts the quarterback conversation fully on the front burner for the offseason, probably even with a win against the Patriots.
