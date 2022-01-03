RHOSLC: Meredith Marks “Knew Something Was Off” About Jen

News of Jen Shah’s arrest (she was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud) affected the cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in several ways.

A well-intended girls’ trip took a turn for the worse when federal agents surrounded their van, searching for Jen. After law enforcement drove away, Heather Gay broke down and cried, clinging to costar Whitney Rose. Lisa Barlow was emotionally distraught and called several of her attorneys.

In a recent interview on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Meredith Marks revealed she wasn’t surprised by Jen’s arrest, which occurred in the middle of season 2. “I had a lot of different interactions with Jennifer that were not very positive in a lot of different ways,” she said.

She went on to explain, “I had certain odd suspicions about her, but did I think that what they’re alleging was exactly what was going on? No, I did not. But I had bizarre things that made it seem not so surprising to me.”

Meredith said, “It wasn’t like I knew what was going on, but I knew something was off.”

When she first learned of the arrest, Meredith took a nice bubble bath. Meanwhile, her costars fretted over the news, and attempted to piece together the events.

For a while, it seemed Meredith and Jen were reaching a better place, working on their friendship after Jen apologized for past wrongs. The charges, however, pushed Meredith back into animosity.

Jen pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has consistently denied the allegations. She will face trial in March of 2022.

