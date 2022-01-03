Celebrities
RHOSLC Recap: Jennie Confronts Mary Over Racist Comment
On this episode of the Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Whitney is planning a big event for her rebrand which literally cost her (husband’s) life savings and Jennie has decided that Mary has gone too far with her comments and decides to (try to) hold Mary accountable. How will that end?!
Jennie is visiting her hubby, Duy, for some lunch…on an adjustment table. Jennie explains that she enjoys popping in on him to mainly make sure there are no sister wives hiding in the office. She fills Duy in on her terrible pho luncheon and puts an emphasis on the part when Mary told her she loves her “beautiful, slanted eyes.” Talk about an insult…that also comes across as racist. Jennie intends to talk to Mary and let her know that her comment was not appreciated.
Mary meets up with Meredith for lunch and Mary applauds Meredith for her behavior at the luncheon. Mary felt as though Jennie came after her (…Mary used a “character” voice to depict Jennie’s anger) and she believes that she is Jennie’s punching bag. Meredith listens quietly and lets Mary know that Jennie has a bit of a temper, and to that, Mary suggests Lisa “check her friend” Jennie.
Speaking of Lisa, Meredith explains that listening to Lisa sing Jen‘s praises is a bit triggering. Meredith has a hard time when Lisa states she is Meredith’s best friend, yet Lisa never stands up to Jen about what she did to Brooks in the past. I’m sorry, but didn’t Jen and Brooks make up??? Also, Who IS Lisa to Meredith at this point?!
Lisa’s oldest son, Jack, is going to prom and Lisa is going big for this event. She has hired a professional photographer for memories (of course) and micromanages the entire photo shoot. How embarrassing to have this prom date moment filmed for national tv… this poor kid and his date!
The launch of Wild Rose Beauty is just days away and Whitney is a hot mess express. Luckily, her cousin, Heather, is there to help her get situated and organized. Whitney is more concerned about branded pillows than she is about stuffing gift bags. She shares that she has officially gone through her family’s entire savings. Whitney’s husband, Justin, is stressing about this fact and when you invest so much money into a company and have yet to see some return, it truly is a big risk.
Whitney explains that she is inviting all the ladies from the group, even Lisa and Mary. Heather ponders, “Do you think Mary had something to do with Jen getting indicted?” And Whitney does point out that Mary was not on the bus that infamous morning Jen was arrested. It is not out of left field to imagine that Mary would do this to Jen, considering all the sh*t Jen did to Mary in the past (see past memes created by Jen). Whitney furthers ponders if Meredith told Mary what she knew and passed the baton over to her…cleaning her hands of the drama and putting Mary in charge of outing the info. “And that’s why Meredith and Mary were not on the bus with us.” Hmmm…
Jen’s mom has been her rock since the arrest. Jen claims that doing good for others helps keep her mind off of the legal drama in her life and so, and they begin to put together some hygiene packs for the National American Tongan Society. What an attempt to clean up your image, Jen! Jen states that she has a team of three attorneys who are very expensive, so she is going to be downsizing, just like her husband, Sharrieff, suggested. Jen’s mom shows her support for her daughter and Jen tearfully cries how she was supposed to be the one taking care of everyone. Jen claims she felt the pressure of her culture to help her family and now is upset she can no longer provide for them. After learning that Jen’s mom cashed out her retirement and then some, her mom tearfully explains, “How can I enjoy life if things don’t go right for you?” Tear jerker.
It’s the day of the Wild Rose relaunch and Whitney is stressing. Besties Mary and Meredith travel together while Lisa explains to her husband that Meredith’s “energy has shifted.” As the event gets underway, we learn that Jennie is returning Mary’s boots. Jennie realizes that Mary’s “gift” is not genuine, and so, she is giving them back. Props to her for not being fake…
Mary is busy complaining about where her coat can go and when Jen and Sharrieff enter, Meredith becomes bothered. She reminds us that she has said over and over not to invite her to events that Jen will be attending, yet that’s a nearly impossible feat when you are on a franchise where you are PAID to be around people, huh? Whitney arrives late because she ripped her dress and had to get sewn into it. Also, did you all catch Duy saying her as a “doctor of love?!”
Jennie wastes no time and pulls the ladies aside to talk quietly in the back (because this is an appropriate time to confront Mary). Now is not the time or the place, but Jennie addresses Mary’s comment about liking her beautiful, slanted eyes. Jennie states that she felt insulted by it and to that Mary states, “Really? I like slanted eyes.” Jennie demands that Mary take some responsibility for her inappropriate statement and Meredith remains neutral by saying she didn’t see it as insulting. Mary apologizes, but Jennie still gives back the regifted boots. Jennie states that she knew the shoes were meant for Jen (courtesy of Lisa) and Jen has ZERO problem taking the boots that were “meant” for her (probably so she can pay off her 3 attorneys…).
Although she is hosting a party, Whitney sticks around a few more minutes to remind the women that they all need to be kind, after all, she likes her “friends like I like my skin care: non-toxic and cruelty free.” Lisa jumps on this and reminds Mary that she made the comment, “I’m not like Jen, like a Mexican thug.” Whitney just wants everyone to stop saying cruel things about each other and Meredith uses this as an opportunity to remind them all that Jen needs support and friendship. Unfortunately, Meredith has too much pain being a real friend to Jen at this time, but that doesn’t stop Meredith from wanting all the women to be treated with respect.
Mary denies she ever said that about Jen and gets frustrated when she gets called a liar, so she removes herself from the situation and of course, Meredith follows her as she runs off. Meredith is over the fact that everyone wants to fight and argue and so she is planning on leaving the event with Mary.
Lisa attempts to talk with Meredith before she hightails it out of there, but gets shut down, and when Lisa corners Mary, Mary reminds Lisa she “doesn’t have to do anything,” especially talk with her. Lisa continues to follow Mary as Mary essentially runs away from her. Mary lets Lisa know that sometimes she comes across as two-faced, but Lisa reminds Mary that she DID say that about Jen. In her confessional, Mary seems to think she MAY have said that because Jen’s arrest reminded her of a cartel arrest, so maybe that is why she called Jen a Mexican thug. Juuust wondering if Mary is aware she is getting filmed for TV??
As Whitney attempts to make an emotional speech about how everyone in the room is so important to her, Mary and Lisa are busy trying to smooth over their rocky relationship. Lisa claims that Mary is being defensive cuz she knows she is wrong, and Mary turns the conversation so she can be the victim. She does not appreciate Lisa questioning her church and saying one thing to her face and another to the rest of the group. Mary states, “I thought higher of our friendship than that.”
TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF THE EPISODE?
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Calls Kody ‘Irresponsible’ & Decides To Skip Thanksgiving
On the Jan. 2 episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ Christine Brown’s annoyance with Kody was taken to a new level as she and her kids made the decision to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere.
The members of the Brown family decided how they would be spending Thanksgiving 2020 amidst the coronavirus on the Jan. 2 episode of Sister Wives. While Robyn Brown and Meri Brown both agreed to stick to Kody Brown’s safety guidelines ahead of the holiday, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown said they would not be able to. Janelle, Christine and their kids made separate Thanksgiving plans, while Meri and Robyn decided to spend the holiday with Kody.
Christine and her daughters decide to travel to Utah to spend Thanksgiving with her daughter Aspyn. Christine left the decision up to her daughters, but Kody was still clearly upset. “They’re all saying they want to get back together, but Christine has made it clear to me now that she’d rather be with Aspyn and Mitch than me,” he said in a confessional. “And Janelle is indicating by her actions that she’d rather have [her sons] around than me.”
In a conversation with all four wives, Kody added, “I’m not telling you guys how to live your life anymore. You guys are independent women. I would ask you to seriously consider a much bigger picture — the picture that I have to see. No guilt trip, just a little prick to your conscious and you guys decide what to do. I’m not going to tell this family how to do it. I’m going to lead the way that I think is the right way.”
The comment left Christine feeling angry, as she assured Kody that she “one hundred percent [had] a clear conscience” about her choice. “He’s not trying to guilt trip us?” she wondered in a confessional. “I’m pretty sure that’s a guilt trip. If he wants me to make a choice between him and my kids, my kids will win every single time.”
Christine felt for Janelle, who was dealing with grown children at home who had very different views than Kody about how to handle COVID. At the end of the day, she put the blame solely on Kody for how things were shaking out. “I think it’s irresponsible for him, as a leader of the family, to ignore half of his family and not be with them at all,” she ranted. “I think that’s irresponsible. If he’s the dad of all these kids? Whatever. Everyone’s gotta make their own choices — he does, too.”
After a back and forth conversation, Christine insisted that she wouldn’t be changing her mind about her Thanksgiving plans. “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen [Aspyn and Mitch] and they’re missing everyone and the girls miss them so much,” she explained. Kody admitted to being “jealous” of the decision. “All I’m thinking is you’re running to play with people who are breaking the rules,” he said. “It makes me jealous in a way. They’re rules I’ve imposed upon myself for good reason, but it makes me jealous.”
Kody and Christine’s relationship has been spiraling all season long on Sister Wives. In the fall of 2021, they called it quits for good.
‘Yellowstone’ Finale Recap: Jamie Kills [Spoiler] & Beth Marries Rip In A Surprise Wedding
‘Yellowstone’ season 4 ended with a number of jaw-dropping moments in the season finale. Jamie committed murder (again) after an ultimatum, Beth and Rip finally said ‘I do,’ and Kayce found himself at a crossroads.
The Yellowstone finale begins with Rip waking up to Beth packing her clothes. She says she’s going to Livingston for a few days while she figures out what to do next. “He doesn’t want me here,” Beth tells Rip, referring to what John said at the end of their fight. She doesn’t feel wanted in this house by her father.
Rip tells her that she’s wanted here. He wants her here. He wants her to stay. Above all else, it’s him and her. “You break your promise to me and it stays broken,” Rip says to Beth.
Beth Apologizes To John
Beth goes to John’s room and apologizes for what happened with Summer. “Your ranch, your rules. I fight how you say fight,” Beth says before adding, “I’d like to stay.” John assures her that this is her home. “You don’t need my permission to live here,” John admits. But Beth needs that permission from him, though. “Beth, I love you, okay? That never changes,” John says.
Beth shows up at the bunkhouse the next morning, and Carter calls her “momma.” That stops Beth in her tracks. She asks him why he called her that. He thinks that because he doesn’t have one anymore, she could be it. Beth stresses that she’s just a friend to him. Like her, he lost his mother. He doesn’t get another one. “I’m nobody’s mother, ever. You got it?” Beth says, which makes Carter cry.
Beth asks Walker to explain prison to her and asks about conjugal visits. She also asks about getting a weapon in. A concerned Rip is watching from a distance. After Beth leaves, Rip asks Walker what they were talking about. Walker thinks Beth wants to kill somebody in prison. Rip goes after her and asks her what’s up. “My last act before the kinder, gentler me appears,” Beth tells Rip. He’s willing to help her with whatever she needs. “This one is just for me,” she says.
Kayce is still in the midst of the ritual to find out his purpose in life. Kayce wakes up at one point and Lee Dutton appears, “You’re not doing what he asked,” Lee tells Kayce. He says he wants to help Kayce, but Kayce quickly realizes that’s not the case. In another vision, Kayce winds up kissing Avery.
Jimmy Returns To Yellowstone
Jimmy returns to Yellowstone and comes back to the bunkhouse. He brings Emily along with him. He tells Jimmy everyone, including Mia, that Emily is his fiancee. Mia gets up and punches Jimmy right in the face, and Emily doesn’t hesitate to go after Mia. They get into a nasty fight. Emily fits right in with the guys as Jimmy brings Mia outside. Mia calls Jimmy out for not fighting for their relationship. He explains to Mia that he met Emily and fell in love with her. Emily chose to come with him, something that never came up with Jimmy had to leave.
Mia asks Jimmy to choose between her and Emily. He doesn’t say anything. A devastated Mia asks Laramie to take her home. John comes up to him right after this love triangle showdown and tells Jimmy to show him the horse.
Jimmy promises John that he’s going to work off what he owes and then he’ll figure out what’s next. Jimmy knows he broke his word to John once and almost did it again, but he’s going to pay his debt. John agrees that Texas was really good for Jimmy. “You don’t owe me a thing,” John says to Jimmy. No matter what, John tells Jimmy that he will always have a place here. Later, Jimmy shows off to the gang what he’s learned in Texas.
While talking to Lloyd, Jimmy admits that he knows exactly who he is now. Lloyd realizes that Jimmy’s not sticking around in Montana. He’s going back to Texas.
Beth & Rip Get Married
Beth comes face-to-face with a furious Caroline when she shows up to work. Caroline spits at Beth that she’s violated her contract and her NDA. She says that Beth has committed “corporate espionage.” After all that’s gone down, Beth has now made this fight personal for Caroline. “I am going to rape your f**king ranch to death,” Caroline seethes. She also says Beth is going to prison before firing her. Beth walks out and doesn’t say a word.
John goes to the judge about Summer, and the judge promises to take John vouching for Summer into consideration. But there’s no denying that Summer is going to prison. John shows up at Summer’s hearing and says he talked to the judge. She is aware of the plea offer and will change her plea to guilty. The judge goes on a shocking rant and tells Summer she won’t be eligible for parole for another 14 years. Summer is stunned. John tells her that this is a long fight, and it starts now. John confronts the judge in his chambers. The judge says it was a “necessary message” to send to people like Summer, but John thinks what he did was cruel. John, having the power that he does, gets the judge to meet him halfway.
Meanwhile, Beth heads to prison for a “conjugal visit” with Riggins. Riggins brings up that the hit on the Duttons was just business, which is exactly what he told the other guy, referring to Jamie. Beth returns home and brings everyone outside. She tells John that there’s something she has to do tomorrow, and she wants to be a married woman when’s he does it. She doesn’t care about the wedding. Just the marriage to Rip. She quickly tells Rip that they’re getting married — today. He’ll do whatever she wants. Whatever makes her happy makes him happy.
Rip goes to get Lloyd in the bunkhouse so he can be the best man. Carter is there as well, along with John. She’s still in that risque gold dress she wore to see Riggins. John walks her down the aisle. “I hope you’ll let me do this again for you,” John says to Beth. Rip and Beth get married, and the wedding is so perfectly them. Rip comes up with his own vows and sweetly wipes a tear from Beth’s face.
Beth doesn’t waste any more time. She just kisses Rip. She doesn’t think they’re going to do rings, but Rip still has his mother’s ring. He puts the beloved ring on Beth’s finger. It’s perfect. “It’s yours and so am I,” Rip tells Beth.
Beth Gives Jamie An Ultimatum
Kayce wakes up and sees the wolf. He asks what it wants from him. Kayce begins to have flashbacks of his time in the war. There’s a massive explosion and a brutal shootout. When Kayce awakens again, there’s a woman in white. He doesn’t recognize her. He follows the wolf, which eventually disappears. He hears the woman’s voice. There are two paths in front of him and now he has to make a decision.
Jamie comes to work and has a visitor. It’s Beth. She tells him that she’s married now. While trying to get to his computer, she hits him and pulls a gun out. “I am prepared. I will ruin my life today, and I swear to god I’ll f**king kill you,” Beth says. She shows Jamie that she visited Riggins. Jamie brings up that he had “no idea” that his father had anything to do with the attacks.
Beth thinks what Garrett did is what Jamie ultimately wanted. That’s why he didn’t kill Garrett. She gives him two options, both of which end with Jamie dead. She doesn’t tell him what option she picked. She’s walking out the door, and Jamie gets down on his knees and begs her to not go. She offers up a third option.
Back at the house, Monica comes to sit by Kayce. “What did you see?” she says. Kayce replies, “I saw the end of us.”
The gang bids Jimmy farewell. Rip says Jimmy always has a place here. Mia watches as Jimmy drives by. She cries as she realizes it’s truly over for them. Emily tells Jimmy if he’s having second thoughts, then he better confront it now. Jimmy’s not having second thoughts, but he does feel a bit guilty for how it all fleshed out.
Jamie Kills His Father
Jamie returns to his house after his talk with Beth. Garrett is preparing to leave. He says that the last few months have been worth everything he’s gone through in the past. “Don’t you let those f**king Duttons deceive you into thinking you’re a bad man,” Garrett tells Jamie. “You’re a good man, son. And I love you.”
A devastated Jamie says, “I love you, too, dad.” Jamie shoots and kills his father right then and there. He breaks down in tears as soon as he does it. This was option three.
Jamie goes to dispose of the body in Wyoming. He’s dragging the body when he hears Beth’s voice. She takes a photo of him with the body. She tells him that he should have picked options one or two. Three is going to be worse, Beth tells him. “But you’re f**king mine now,” Beth adds.
The next day, Beth drives back to the ranch and walks up to John. She’s kept her promise to destroy anything that’s hurt him. With Beth, that could mean a lot of things. John wants to know if lost another son today. “He was never your son, dad,” Beth says. John acknowledges that Jamie is a “disappointment and his greatest failure,” but he loves Jamie despite it all.
“Do I still have him?” John asks. Beth replies, “Yes, but now you own him, daddy.” She gets up and walks away. Despite everything, life is still raging on. He goes riding with Carter as the day begins again. He got it wrong with Jamie, but maybe Carter could be his second chance.
Kendall Jenner Snuggles Up To BF Devin Booker As They Celebrate New Year’s — Rare Photo
Kendall Jenner and her BF Devin Booker looked every inch in love as they got cozy during a sweet New Year’s Day selfie. See the rare photo here!
The look of love! Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are definitely going from strength to strength as they posed for a sweet selfie together on New Year’s Day. Taking to her Instagram on January 2, the 26-year-old supermodel shared a photo album (below) of her fun-filled weekend, which included the adorable snap of her and the NBA star, 25.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star rocked a stylish overcoat, colorful striped scarf and black leggings for the cute pic. With her trademark brunette tresses left long and loose, Kendall leaned into Devin and flashed her megawatt smile. Her cover girl looks were definitely on display, as she went virtually makeup free, yet still looked ready for her close-up. Devin, meanwhile, was no slouch in the fashion department either. He looked exceptionally hip in his all-black attire and sparkling diamond chain necklace.
While the pair are getting to be more open about their relationship, it was definitely a low key one for quite some time. While they were rumored to be together since June 2020, it wasn’t until last February that they made it official! And even thought Devin’s rigorous schedule with professional basketball can keep them apart, he still wants to give Kendall his all. “They have a tremendous bond and really get along through laughter and he knows he will see her through the season, but he is fully aware they both have busy careers that they must nurture,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “So, this time with her is important and he is going to take full advantage of it while he has the time.”
“Things between Kendall and Devin have definitely progressed over the past few years, and they make a really cute couple,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Kendall is so happy with Devin and she loves spending as much free time with him as possible.” Well, it clearly looks like they are starting the new year off right and should be in for a happy 2022!
