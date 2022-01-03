News
Rising stars to watch in 2022
Each year Hollywood rewards those who have made a splash, shown promise and stepped up the ladder with greater visibility, better roles and good timing.
This year come four standouts whose destination is definitely upward.
Regé-Jean Page, 33, exemplifies how one role can expand your world. In 2020 he set hearts wildly aflutter as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix hit “Bridgerton.” Who cared if his role in the Regency, England, costume drama ended in the first season?
Page (a primetime Emmy nominee) will soon be seen in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film and as a lead in Anthony and Joe Russo’s Netflix thriller “The Gray Man.” He steps into Roger Moore’s hallowed shoes as Simon Templar in a reboot of “The Saint.”
Aunjanue Ellis at 52 has been working steadily for decades (“Lovecraft Country”). But it took one key scene opposite Will Smith in “King Richard,” to prompt a fresh look at this familiar face. The biopic of the determined father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams sees Ellis score twice. First, when a busybody neighbor prompts a visit from the police, she takes a walk across the street, like a Western hero heading to a showdown, and tells the woman what will happen if this is ever repeated. Moviegoers cheer. Later, she dresses down Smith’s Richard Williams, taking a stand on what she’s done raising their girls — it hasn’t been washing dishes and cleaning. In the imminent best supporting actress Oscar race, Ellis reigns as front-runner.
When Tom Cruise starred as Lee Child’s Jack Reacher in two film features, fans despaired. The whole point of this veteran loner, a one-man crusader for the downtrodden and persecuted, is he’s 6 foot 5, blond and 250 lbs. Come February, Amazon debuts its new “Reacher” series starring Alan Ritchson, who at 38 and 6 foot 2 is much closer to the Reacher readers know. Ritchson looks mighty, a Thor for the earthbound.
Every so often lightning strikes in the form of a newcomer who has never been seen, much less ever acted and who’s greeted with unconditional praise. It’s classic “A Star Is Born” time for Alana Haim, 30, whose rapturous debut as the heroine of Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1973-set romantic comedy “Licorice Pizza” has her seriously cited as an Oscar best actress nominee. That’s an unheard-of achievement. Haim has won comparisons with no less than Golden Age Hollywood goddess Carole Lombard! Her year holds enormous promise.
Editorial: U.S. health care system sick & costly
Forget car dealers; Americans are flummoxed by the marketplace for health care. Two new reports published recently show that consumers are increasingly anxious about medical costs and access to care, with record numbers signing up for subsidized health coverage. The system is not working for the majority of Americans, and the inequities are only getting worse.
A new national survey just released shows the frustration that Americans are feeling amid the continuing grind of the pandemic. An estimated 100 million Americans would describe the health care system as either “expensive” or “broken,” according to the West Health-Gallup 2021 Healthcare in America Report. Almost half say their view of the system has worsened in the era of COVID-19.
The United States spends nearly $4 trillion on health care, making it the most expensive system in the world. Yet it produces the worst outcomes in categories such as life expectancy, obesity rates, chronic disease burdens and suicide rates, compared to other high-income countries, according to the Commonwealth Fund. While the nation’s top 1% experience the best health outcomes, according to one West Health executive, those outcomes worsen as income decreases.
The survey, billed as the largest of its kind on health care since the start of the pandemic, shows that COVID amplified the worries that Americans have about the cost of health services and prescription drugs. Seven in 10 Americans say their household pays too much for the quality of care they receive.
Consumers are skipping doctor visits because they cannot afford them. And the number forgoing care is also spiking, to about one-third of the respondents, the highest that level has reached since the start of the pandemic. And health disparities are mounting for Americans of color; while 60% of the survey respondents said access was an issue, that concern rose to 75% among Black Americans.
The concern over affordability comes as the Biden administration announced that a record 13.6 million Americans have signed up for health coverage for 2022 on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, with nearly a month remaining to enroll in most states. White House advisers credited increased government subsidies, which lowered out-of-pocket costs, for the surge in enrollment. They also said enhanced outreach efforts resulted in connecting more people to insurance options.
The spike in enrollments reflects the demand for coverage in states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The program has made a dent in covering more of the uninsured. But the experience shows how prices drive a family’s medical decisions, and how even basic care is getting out of reach for many.
Cost-shifting to government and private insurers has hidden the growing crisis in medical costs for years. And America’s bloated health care bureaucracy has never seriously confronted the middlemen who simultaneously siphon profit and limit choice. Consumers are pinched, stressed out and foregoing care, and two years of COVID has only fueled greater uncertainty. West Health and Gallup have provided a valuable snapshot of the burden and pessimism consumers are carrying.
Expensive, broken, unfair — that’s hardly a health system for America or a model for the world.
— Tampa Bay Times/Tribune News Service
Jencunas: Democrats would be smart to protect the filibuster
After Joe Manchin killed President Biden’s ambitious Build Back Better spending bill, some Senate Democrats have moved onto a plan to pass voting rights legislation by exempting the topic from the filibuster’s requirement of 60 votes. This is the wrong lesson to take from their legislative defeat, which actually shows why Democratic leaders have been wise to preserve the filibuster. Until maverick Democrats Joe Manchin and Krystin Sinema become reliable partisans, getting 50 votes for legislation will be almost as difficult as getting 60.
Democrats are rightfully frustrated by their inability to pass legislation. But their problems are rooted in the politics of 2020, not 1837, the year of the first Senate filibuster. Democrats cannot lose a single vote in the 50-50 Senate, yet Manchin and Sinema regularly break with the party on issues like rolling back the Trump tax cuts and letting Medicaid pay for abortion. They also disagree with each other on many issues, so concessions to one may further alienate the other.
Even without the filibuster, either Manchin or Sinema could still kill any voting rights bill. The same is true for codifying Roe v. Wade into law, universal background checks for gun buyers, and making it easier for workers to organize into a union. Indeed, given their actions so far, the chance of these bills getting 50 votes is almost zero.
George W. Bush faced a similar dynamic in the first two years of his presidency, with an evenly divided Senate that included liberal Republicans Lincoln Chaffee and Jim Jeffords. His domestic legislative agenda was limited to a tax cut that got 12 Democratic votes and an education bill co-sponsored by liberal icon Ted Kennedy.
Weakening the filibuster will not lead to transformative progressive legislation but a stronger Republican Party. Because every state gets two senators, the Senate favors less populous, rural states that are now Republican strongholds. Unless Democrats somehow reverse a decade of decline with white, non-college educated voters, Republicans will control the Senate most of the time. That means Democrats should preserve the filibuster at all costs, not out of devotion to 19th century legislative norms, but because it is in their political interest to preserve the power of the Senate’s minority party.
Many progressives want to ignore this grim reality. Some argue the filibuster doesn’t check Republican majorities because Republicans’ only goals are confirming conservative apparatchiks as judges and cutting taxes — which only require 50 votes under the rules of the Senate. This ignores the potent power of conservative legislation. Free from the 60-vote threshold, a Republican majority could pass a federal right to work law, a version of Texas’s de facto abortion ban, and allow nationwide unrestricted concealed carry of handguns. Without the filibuster, Democrats’ only response to far-right legislation will be sending angry Tweets and frantic fundraising emails while Mitch McConnell sends his agenda to a Republican president.
The other Democratic argument for strengthening the power of Senate majorities is that Republicans will eliminate the filibuster the moment it limits their agenda. Under this logic, Democrats should strike first. This ignores reality. While McConnell will use the 50-vote threshold if it’s handed to him, he has shown no appetite for creating it on his own. In 2016, while Donald Trump was president and Republicans had a 52-48 Senate majority, the legislative filibuster went untouched.
Democrats should not hand the Republicans the political equivalent of a loaded gun just because they’re rightfully frustrated by the constraints of a 50-50 Senate majority. Instead, Charles Schumer and President Biden should try to salvage as much of Build Back Better as they can. That could mean shrinking the bill to something Manchin can support or going bipartisan and embracing Mitt Romney’s alternative plan for a child tax credit. Neither of these options will thrill progressives, but they’re certainly better than weakening the filibuster a year away from Republicans controlling at least one chamber of Congress.
Brian Jencunas is a Massachusetts-based political and government relations consultant.
Dear Abby: Family’s name game doesn’t need extra players
Dear Abby: Our daughter has been married for three years to a wonderful guy she dated for 10 years and loves dearly. Because she doesn’t like his last name, she chose to maintain her maiden name. He understood this soon after they started dating.
She’s now three months pregnant and facing a dilemma about what to name their child. She’s adamant that a hyphenated name is unacceptable. They have tentatively discussed a complete name change for themselves and the child. Her husband was adopted, and she feels there’s no reason his surname must be carried on. He’s OK with keeping his last name but would consider a new one if she suggests something he likes.
The problem is, she hasn’t been able to come up with one he likes. We’re concerned this issue will drag on without being settled until our grandchild arrives. We recently offered limited advice hoping they can work this out between themselves.
I believe her husband is entitled to keep his name, and she as well, but I’m against the child carrying only her name. Any suggestions you could provide to help resolve this would be appreciated before our grandchild is born nameless.
— Family Dilemma in Texas
Dear Family: My suggestion is that as helpful as you might wish to be, this is something your daughter and son-in-law must work out by themselves. “What’s in a name” is plenty, and because this dilemma is emotionally loaded, you should stay out of it.
Dear Abby: I’m undergoing chemo/immunotherapy for cancer every three weeks. For quite some time now, my husband has been going out most days from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. He does not say where he is going, and when he comes home, he says hardly a word. He is angry with me for the least little thing, and being around him gets very unpleasant because he shouts and throws things around.
I need to know what’s going on, why, and if it is innocent — because he won’t say where he’s going and for what purpose. Am I justified in being upset and distressed about this? I am at a point in my life where I need support. I think we both should be more concerned with making our future enjoyable and peaceful.
How should I approach him about this without incurring more anger and putting myself in a worse situation than I am already in? I don’t want to accuse him of anything, but I want to know the truth however hard it may be. I would appreciate any guidance you can give me.
— Suspicious in New York
Dear Suspicious: Has this been going on since you were diagnosed, or do your husband’s absences predate it? Because he becomes angry and defensive when you ask what is going on, stop trying to confront him. Your husband may be angry with you for getting cancer, be incapable of giving emotional support or be stressed to the max and need private time to decompress. Or he may be cheating.
If you can afford it, hire a private detective to provide the information you need. I am so sorry for your pain. At a time like this, the last thing you needed was additional worry.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
