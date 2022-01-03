News
Short-handed Timberwolves fall to Lakers for fifth loss in six games
It feels as though so much good work by the Timberwolves is being undone right now.
It’s early, but Minnesota had itself in good postseason positioning, battling more for a top-six seed than a top-10 play-in spot. Yet the latter is where the Timberwolves again find themselves after COVID-19 has ravaged their roster.
And Minnesota, still without star players Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, dropped their fifth game in six contests Sunday night after falling 108-103 to the Lakers in Los Angeles.
That’s not to say the Timberwolves couldn’t have won Sunday’s game without its two max-salary players. The Wolves (16-20) still match up well with the Lakers (19-19), a team they blew out in their two previous meetings this season.
And the Wolves went stride for stride with Los Angeles for much of Sunday’s game at Staples Center. Minnesota simply made too many mistakes, committing 24 turnovers and shooting 24 percent from 3-point range. That all helped erase the Wolves’ massive 56-28 advantage on the glass.
The loss spoiled a game in which Naz Reid starred, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Nowell added 17 points off the bench.
Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley also scored in double figures, but all in relatively inefficient fashion. Beverley added nine rebounds and six assists.
Wolves coach Chris Finch said Edwards “fought the game all night long,” battling against coverages that the Lakers were throwing against him rather than using them to his advantage.
“It’s one of his growth curves,” Finch said. “If you’re going to hold the ball and try to stretch the coverage with the dribble too much, then that’s to (the opponent’s) advantage.”
LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Los Angeles.
The Wolves likely will again be without Russell and Towns on Monday, again in Los Angeles, when they take on the Clippers, albeit without Paul George. Minnesota is expected to be at or near full strength when it returns home Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
But the damage has been done for the Wolves, who have suffered loss after loss to stunt any momentum that was built by a four-game winning streak that proceeded the roster’s recent decimation. Minnesota is currently 10th in the Western Conference, and just a game and a half ahead of 12th-place San Antonio for the final play-in spot.
There is no reason for Minnesota to press a panic button. The Wolves have plenty of season to make the ground they’ve lost back, particularly with their roster back intact and an easier schedule on the near horizon.
But they’re in a worse position than they likely would’ve been without COVID-19.
Green Bay Packers clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 37-10 rout of the Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers once again have made sure they won’t have to leave Lambeau Field for the conference playoffs.
They’re hoping it works out better for them this time.
Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, A.J. Dillon ran for two more scores and the Packers routed the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on Sunday night to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.
“It definitely feels amazing,” Dillon said. “It’s something we’re continuously working toward, we’re striving toward, to get that. We know how important it is to have teams come through Lambeau.”
The Packers (13-3) are the lone NFL team with an unbeaten home record and have a chance to reach the Super Bowl without leaving Lambeau Field. Sunday night’s game exemplified the potential advantage the Packers have playing home games in January, as the temperature was 11 degrees with a wind chill of 1 just before kickoff.
The Packers have won 13 straight regular-season home games but lost 31-26 at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last season’s NFC championship game. The Packers haven’t reached the Super Bowl since their 2010 title and have lost in the conference championship game four of the last seven seasons.
“Last year we didn’t get that good Green Bay weather,” Rodgers said. “Tonight was one of those nights. We haven’t had a game like this in a while temperature-wise. This was different. It is different, the whole feel of it. I feel like teams can break a little bit easier when it is this cold because there’s an excuse — the weather.”
The Packers’ victory, coupled with the Philadelphia Eagles’ 20-16 triumph at Washington earlier in the day, dropped the Vikings (7-9) from postseason contention and gave the Eagles a playoff berth. The Vikings were playing without quarterback Kirk Cousins after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
“Disappointing tonight,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “I didn’t feel like we gave ourselves a chance to win.”
Rodgers went 29 of 38 for 288 yards with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard and an 11-yarder to Davante Adams, who caught 11 passes for 136 yards.
Adams has 117 receptions to break the Packers season record he set last year.
“It means that I’m continuing to push,” Adams said. “I said at the end of last year when I did my farewell post on Instagram at the end of the season. At the end of that post, I said don’t be surprised if I come back better, when I come back better. I hope people aren’t surprised because I said it ahead of time.”
Over his last six games, Rodgers has thrown 18 touchdown passes without an interception despite playing with an injured left pinky toe.
The reigning MVP has thrown 56 career regular-season touchdown passes against the Vikings, the most they have allowed to any quarterback. Brett Favre, who preceded Rodgers as the Packers quarterback, threw 54 touchdown passes against the Vikings before ending his career with them.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur broke George Seifert’s 30-year-old NFL record for the most regular-season wins by a coach in his first three seasons. LaFleur has a 39-9 regular-season mark and 41-11 overall record. Seifert had a 38-10 regular-season record from 1989-91 in his first three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
Dillon ran for two second-half touchdowns and gained 63 yards on 15 carries. Aaron Jones gained 76 yards on just eight carries as the Packers outrushed the Vikings 174-27.
The Vikings had won their last two matchups with the Packers but never had much of a chance in this one without Cousins, who threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 home victory over the Packers on Nov. 21.
The Packers have won five straight since that loss in Minnesota.
Sean Mannion started in place of Cousins and went 22 of 35 for 189 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn. Mannion was making his third career start and first since the final week of the 2019 season.
“I feel like Cousins gets the ball out a little bit faster than the quarterback that played today,” Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary said. “We just came to work as a defense and got the outlook that we wanted.”
The Packers reached the red zone on three of their first four possessions but had only a 6-0 lead to show for it, thanks to Mason Crosby’s two field goals. But they broke through by reaching the end zone on their next three possessions, including two touchdowns in the final 4½ minutes of the first half.
“Give them credit,” Zimmer said. “They’re a good team and they got after us tonight.”
With $936M request, UMN seeks big share of state budget surplus
The University of Minnesota is asking for a big share of the state’s $7.7 billion biennial budget surplus to boost campus safety and student financial aid and to pay for a wide range of facility repairs and academic and research initiatives.
The Board of Regents this month approved the $936 million supplemental budget request — far more than the $274 million the board sought in October, before the state announced it was flush with cash.
Multiple regents called the ask “bold” and necessary.
Janie Mayeron said it’s designed to benefit Minnesota and its residents and would deliver a huge return on investment.
With spending on health care and agriculture and tuition support for students at the four outstate campuses, Steve Sviggum said there’s enough in the request to create a coalition of support from lawmakers throughout the state.
“I feel a little like my grandchildren when Grandma asks them for a Christmas list, and it’s a whole page of 20 things,” Sviggum said.
CONSTRUCTION
Most of the requested money, $474 million, would pay for various construction projects and building maintenance. It includes the final $72 million for a new chemistry undergraduate teaching lab on the Twin Cities campus and $2 million to design the renovation of Duluth’s science building.
That category also includes $400 million for what the U calls Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement, or HEAPR, which means projects that protect and extend the life of facilities.
That’s double the HEAPR figure the regents agreed to ask for in October for the Legislature’s upcoming session.
Still, it’s a small fraction of the nearly $5.1 billion in HEAPR needs the U has identified for the next 10 years.
Here’s what else is in the request:
AFFORDABILITY
An estimated 12,000 students per year would benefit from $65 million in new financial aid.
The plan is to raise the annual family income limit on the U’s signature aid program, the Promise Scholarship, to $160,000 from $120,000, while also increasing Promise awards at all levels by at least $1,000 per year.
Meanwhile, the U would establish a new scholarship for students at the Duluth, Morris, Crookston and Rochester campuses, which unlike the Twin Cities, have struggled to attract students. It would be worth around $8,000 over the course of a student’s four-year enrollment.
Each of those initiatives would cost $30 million. The final $5 million is for enhanced student services in hopes of getting more students to graduate on time.
Unlike the bulk of its supplemental request, which features a lot of one-time spending, the U asks that this $65 million be built into its ongoing state appropriation.
SAFETY, SECURITY
The U wants $185 million, including $10 million in recurring revenue, for safety and security. That means more police officers and other safety personnel, new security infrastructure such as lights and surveillance cameras, and IT improvements to protect against cybersecurity threats.
Regent James Farnsworth said he’s most excited about the safety request, calling it “very responsive to what we’ve been hearing” from students and parents.
The U has seen a marked increase in robberies and assaults on the Twin Cities campus and surrounding neighborhoods since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year.
SUSTAINABILITY
Another $85 million would pay for environmentally friendly infrastructure upgrades, including geothermal heating and cooling, solar panels, converting steam heating systems to hot water, and buying more electric vehicles for campuses.
There’s also money earmarked for a new mineral processing and metallurgy lab in Coleraine and expanding a Duluth lab that works on water and mineland remediation.
AG RESEARCH
The U also wants $60 million to help launch a plant and animal research initiative called Future of Animal Agriculture Research in Minnesota, or FAARM.
With significant private support, and in concert with the Minnesota State college and university system, the U plans to use the money buy land and design and build the initial research facilities and infrastructure.
“The complex would bring researchers, instructors and industry participants together to focus on all aspects of agriculture: livestock, the crops used to feed them, and the results of those interactions on soil health, water quality, climate and the sustainability of rural economies,” according to board materials.
HEALTH BUILDINGS
The request also has $152 million for health projects in the Twin Cities and Duluth.
Of that, $140 million would go toward a new 275,000-square-foot clinical research building on the Minneapolis campus, which could open by August 2025.
The rest would cover the costs of designing a new pharmacy college and medical school in downtown Duluth.
COMPETING NEEDS
The Legislature typically passes a two-year state budget in odd years and focuses on capital budget needs in even years. Still, the public college systems routinely ask for additional operational money in those even years and occasionally get some.
Their odds for 2022 are much better given the big surplus, although they will compete with other priorities, such as Republicans’ desire for tax relief and Gov. Tim Walz’s plan to start a fund that pays workers who are on family or medical leave.
OTHER COLLEGES
The Minnesota State system of public colleges and universities has not added to the state budget request its Board of Trustees approved in November, before the big budget surplus was unveiled.
At $60 million, Minnesota State’s request would boost operational funding for campuses while enabling the system to freeze tuition next year instead of raising it 3.5 percent.
There’s also a request to pay for workforce development and student support for mental health and basic needs.
Could Patriots RB Damien Harris miss time after sitting out 2nd half vs. Jacksonville?
FOXBORO — Patriots running back Damien Harris enjoyed as productive a first half as anyone Sunday, rushing for two touchdowns in a blowout of the Jaguars.
As for the second half, he might as well have kicked his feet up.
Leading 28-3 breaking out of halftime, the Patriots stashed Harris on the sideline for the rest of the game. Though he never put his helmet on, the team later announced Harris was questionable to return with a hamstring injury, the same that’s limited him in practice for two straight weeks. Harris was later allowed to speak to reporters, indicating the injury isn’t too serious.
In fact, he seemed to confirm as much from the podium.
“I’m good,” Harris said.
During the second half, Harris casually stretched his left hamstring on his own and chatted with teammates and coaches. He finished with nine carries for 35 yards and the two scores. His absence allowed rookie Rhamondre Stevenson to take over and rush for a career-high 107 yards.
Asked about splitting a backfield with Stevenson this season, Harris pivoted and spoke about the entire team.
“This is a special team and a special group,” he said. “I think that you guys can see how much we all appreciate each other, everybody’s effort, and everybody’s commitment to this organization when we’re out there playing.”
