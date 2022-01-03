Steve Lodge Proposes to Janis Carlson, 37, After Vicki Split

About three months ago, Vicki Gunvalson confirmed her split with fiancé Steve Lodge (with whom she’d been in a relationship for years). The breakup seemed civil until the Real Housewives of Orange County star accused him of lying and infidelity.

When Vicki was still a castmate on the Bravo show, her friends questioned Steve’s intentions. Last year, he ran for governor in the state of California, and lost.

Steve just made the following statement to People: “I did ask Janis on Dec. 20 if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed. We will be married in April 2022.”

He went on to say, “We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together.”

Steve’s now-fiancé, Janis Carlson, is 37 years old, and teaches at an elementary school in Orange County. They started dating in September, and they announced their relationship on Christmas. Steve, 63, has been married three times (this will be Janis’s first).

“He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be,” said Vicki in the past, under Tamra Judge’s Instagram post. “No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

In a separate comment, she claimed, “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, [Steve] took [the woman] to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

Steve, however, stated that Vicki’s accusations are false.