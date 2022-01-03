Celebrities
Steve Lodge Proposes to Janis Carlson, 37, After Vicki Split
About three months ago, Vicki Gunvalson confirmed her split with fiancé Steve Lodge (with whom she’d been in a relationship for years). The breakup seemed civil until the Real Housewives of Orange County star accused him of lying and infidelity.
When Vicki was still a castmate on the Bravo show, her friends questioned Steve’s intentions. Last year, he ran for governor in the state of California, and lost.
Steve just made the following statement to People: “I did ask Janis on Dec. 20 if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed. We will be married in April 2022.”
He went on to say, “We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together.”
Steve’s now-fiancé, Janis Carlson, is 37 years old, and teaches at an elementary school in Orange County. They started dating in September, and they announced their relationship on Christmas. Steve, 63, has been married three times (this will be Janis’s first).
“He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be,” said Vicki in the past, under Tamra Judge’s Instagram post. “No Christian man would do what he’s done.”
In a separate comment, she claimed, “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, [Steve] took [the woman] to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”
Steve, however, stated that Vicki’s accusations are false.
Money & Murder: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Settles Civil Rights Lawsuit In Choking Death Of Keeven Robinson
Mo’ money, mo’ murder…
Police kill us and then pay us, eventually. The cycle has gotten extremely common over the past few years but we still haven’t lost sight of the fact that these dollars are not a substitute for the countless lives that have been taken by state sanctioned violence.
Sadly, we have another story of dollars and death coming from Louisiana. According to Yahoo! News, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has settled the federal civil rights lawsuit that was filed for the choking death of then-22-year-old Keeven Robinson. On May 10, 2018, Robinson evaded arrest during a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed the car and attempted to flee on foot. Moments after being caught by officers, Keeven Robinson was dead.
A NOLA.com news report lays out the details:
Keeven Robinson, 22, died on May 10, 2018, after detectives, acting on a tip from a drug informant, tried to arrest him at a Shell gas station at Jefferson Highway and Labarre Place. He sped off, crashed, then ran through several backyards as deputies chased, authorities said.
Minutes later, Robinson was dead. An autopsy report classified it as a homicide, finding that Robinson died of compressional asphyxia after suffering “significant injuries to the neck.”
Both the autopsy and testimony from an expert of police use-of-force “concluded” that there was no excessive force used against Robinson. Despite these badge-defending efforts, the sheriff’s office still settled the lawsuit. Funny how that works. Family lawyer Clarence Roby Jr. would not confirm the terms of the settlement but made it very clear that this money does not make Keeven Robinson’s family whole:
“What is ever enough?” he asked. “There’s no amount of money that’s going to ever replace a loved one. It’s not going to bring them back. It’s not going to fill the void of a young mother with a young child who lost a father.”
Since this incident the community has been vocal about the regularly abuse that they face from Sheriff Joe Lopinto‘s administration over the years.
How much money will these cities have to pay out before they start clearing house of cops who have histories of violence like these?
Meghan King Reveals 2022 Goal After Split From Cuffe Owens
On Monday, Meghan King Edmonds confirmed her breakup with Cuffe Owens, whom she married just a few months ago. Cuffe, who is the nephew of President Joe Biden, met the Real Housewives of Orange County star on a dating app.
Several rumors about the reason for their split were circulating online. One report said Cuffe was tired of Meghan’s obsession with social media, and the public nature of her life.
Meghan recently took to Instagram to share her “2022 resolution.” She revealed she’s going to “mom the sh– outta this year.” The star then expressed, “Top that. Go ahead, whadya got.”
In another message on Instagram, Meghan thanked her followers for their encouragement. “Thank you all for your messages,” she said. “Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you. ❤️”
When she announced the breakup earlier this week, Meghan said she was in a difficult place: “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out.”
She and Cuffe got married fairly quickly after announcing their relationship on social media. After the wedding, Meghan told Brides that their families were now bonded. “Our wedding was about two things for us,” she said. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”
Lily Collins Loses It After ‘Emily in Paris’ Billboard Is Defaced To Make Her Look Like Demonic Clown — Photo
A defaced ‘Emily in Paris’ billboard caught the attention of star Lily Collins and her husband, who hilariously noticed the graffiti while on a walk in NYC.
Lily Collins, 32, was a good sport after coming across an Emily in Paris billboard that was defaced in New York City. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, January 2 to show her and husband Charlie McDowell‘s hilarious reactions to the billboard, which featured pink paint drawn on Emily Cooper, the twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago that Lily plays in the hit Netflix series. Lily’s character went from looking gorgeous to now sporting a demonic clown look — but Lily took the whole thing in stride.
“I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort…,” Lily captioned her IG post, which featured a video and photo of her and Charlie’s reactions to the altered image. The video showed Charlie, 38, casually walking down the street of the Big Apple, only to come across the billboard, which startled the director and caused him to run in the opposite direction. In the next slide, Lily hilariously posed with the Emily In Paris billboard. The Emmy-nominated actress made a shocked expression while putting her hands up in the air for the image.
Lily’s followers were thoroughly amused by her post. Her co-star Ashley Park, 30, who plays Mindy Chen, Emily’s first friend in Paris, commented, “She’s a class act everyone 👏.” Charlie’s mother, actress Mary Steenburgen, 68, also joined in on the comments section to laugh over the whole ordeal involving her new daughter-in-law.
Season 2 of Emily in Paris premiered on December 22. The new season also stars Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau. The show takes place in Paris, obviously, with filming also having occurred in Villefranche-sur-Mer, a fishing village on the French Riviera.
Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star, who also created Sex & the City. That’s made Lily want an epic crossover to occur between characters from both shows, including Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. “I feel like maybe that needs to happen,” Lily told Variety. “I might tell Darren about that. She could be like an apparition. Emily walks by, and there’s a reflection in a window, and she looks in, but she sees Carrie. Then it goes back and it’s her, and she’s like, ‘What?’ I think that’d be kind of great.”
