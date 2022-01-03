Connect with us

TA: Ethereum is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But 100 SMA is the Key

Published

46 seconds ago

on

Ethereum
Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $3,750 level against the US Dollar. ETH price is now struggling to gain pace above the $3,850 zone.

  • Ethereum started a steady increase above the $3,700 zone and $3,750.
  • The price is trading above $3,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bullish trend lien forming with support near $3,780 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair must stay above the 100 hourly SMA to avoid a fresh decline in the near term.

Ethereum Price Starts Decent Increase

Ethereum formed a base above $3,600 and started a fresh increase. ETH was able to climb above the $3,750 resistance zone to move into a positive zone.

There was a clear move above the $3,800 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A new weekly high was formed near $3,854 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a minor decline below the $3,840 and $3,820 levels.

The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,622 swing low to $3,854 high. It is now trading near $3,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Ethereum Price
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $3,820 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,850 level. A clear upside break above the $3,850 level could pump the price towards $4,000. Any more gains could send the price towards the $4,120 level. The main resistance is near the $4,200 level.

Downside Break in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,850 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,780 level or the trend line. The first key support is now forming near the $3,865 and the 100 hourly SMA.

A downside break below the 100 hourly SMA could put a lot of pressure on the bulls. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $3,740 support zone in the near term. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,622 swing low to $3,854 high.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is near the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,750

Major Resistance Level – $3,850

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin Consolidates Below $48K: What Could Trigger A Sharp Decline

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

Bitcoin is struggling to recover above the $48,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear break below $46,000.

  • Bitcoin started a consolidation phase below the $48,500 and $48,000 resistance levels.
  • The price is trading below $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair remains at a risk of a larger decline unless it surges above the $48,000 barrier.

Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk

Bitcoin price failed to recover above $48,500 and started another decline. BTC traded below the $48,000 and $47,500 levels to move into a bearish zone.

The decline gained pace below the $47,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $45,530 before the price started an upside correction. Bitcoin was able to recover above the $46,500 and $47,000 levels.

The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $48,591 swing high to $45,530 low. However, the price failed to clear the $48,000 resistance zone.

Besides, there is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $48,591 swing high to $45,530 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $48,000 resistance zone could start a fresh increase. The next major resistance is near the $48,500 level. Any more gains could send the price towards the $50,000 level in the near term.

Fresh Decline In BTC?

If bitcoin fails to recover above $48,000, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $46,400 zone. The first major support is near $46,100.

A downside break below the $46,100 level could push the price towards the $45,500 support. Any more losses may possibly spark a larger decline below the $45,000 support zone. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $43,200 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $46,100, followed by $45,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $47,500, $48,000 and $48,500.

