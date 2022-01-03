Connect with us

News

The Ravens need a lot of help to reach the playoffs. Here’s how they can still get there.

Published

45 seconds ago

on

The Ravens need a lot of help to reach the playoffs. Here’s how they can still get there.
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

After a 20-19 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens have only faint playoff hopes entering the final week of the regular season. At 8-8, their path to a postseason berth is long and complicated and unlikely.

But it does exist.

Here’s what the Ravens, losers of five straight, need over the next six days to secure a wild-card berth and advance to the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

  • A win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Enough said. The Ravens’ second-half swoon started with their narrow Week 13 loss in Pittsburgh, and their season would end with another defeat in Baltimore.
  • At least one loss by the Cleveland Browns. Doesn’t matter whether it’s a loss Monday night to the Steelers or a loss next Sunday to the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals. In this scenario, a 9-8 Browns team would best a 9-8 Ravens team because of its superior division record.
  • A Jacksonville Jaguars win over the Indianapolis Colts. Of all the conditions necessary for the Ravens to advance, this is easily the least likely to materialize. The Jaguars are 2-14 and have little to play for. The Colts are 9-7 and would clinch a playoff berth with a win in Jacksonville.
  • A Las Vegas Raiders win over the Los Angeles Chargers. A Raiders home win would clinch a playoff spot for Las Vegas and push the Ravens into a three-way tie with the Chargers and Colts at 9-8. With the Ravens having beaten both earlier this season, they’d win the head-to-head tiebreaker.
  • A New England Patriots win over the Miami Dolphins. Yes, the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans. But if they beat the Patriots, they would join the Ravens, Chargers and Colts here at 9-8. That would nix the head-to-head tiebreaker — the Ravens lost to Miami in Week 10 — and lead to the next tiebreaker: conference record. In that case, Indianapolis would advance.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, the Ravens’ playoff odds are down to 2%. Now you can see why.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Antonio Brown walks away from Buccaneers; Tom Brady rallies team past Jets

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

Antonio Brown walks away from Buccaneers; Tom Brady rallies team past Jets
google news

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Antonio Brown was apparently frustrated and angry. So he walked away.

From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And possibly his NFL career.

The mercurial wide receiver was kicked off the Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Coach Bruce Arians said after the game Brown was off the team.

“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said. “All right? That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.”

Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10. He appeared animated while talking to Mike Evans, who tried to calm his teammate. But Brown stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and then walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He then waved to fans as jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.

It appeared to be a show of frustration by Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards.

“I’m not talking about it,” Arians said. “He’s not part of the Bucs.”

Brown was suspended last month for three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. He also has a history of personal conduct issues and bizarre behavior.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said. “Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

Brady connected with Cameron Brate for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 4 shortly after Brown’s exit, and the QB finished the Bucs’ rally with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Kiszla: Rise up, Broncos Country, and refuse to attend final home game of this no-account, lousy NFL team.

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

Kiszla: Rise up, Broncos Country, and refuse to attend final home game of this no-account, lousy NFL team.
google news

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — You go ahead and pray for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, billionaire Jeff Bezos and the ghost of Vince Lombardi to walk through the door of Broncos headquarters and rescue a no-account, good-for-nothing football team so annoying it left safety Justin Simmons begging for sweet mercy after being eliminated from the NFL playoffs for a sixth consecutive year.

“It’s not having enough talent, by any stretch of the imagination. Everybody in this league is talented,” Simmons said Sunday, after a COVID-depleted and dangerously clueless Broncos team was routed 34-13 by the Los Angeles Chargers.

“There’s a certain barrier that I’ve noticed that we just haven’t gotten over. When it comes down to it, you’ve got to find ways to win the close games … When you don’t win the close games, that’s when things start getting out of hand.”

Between heavy sighs, every frustrated word of Simmons sounded like a plea for help.

So I say it’s time for the good people of Broncos Country to rise up and demand better from a franchise that has done wrong to America’s most loyal sports fans for far too long.

We all know the biggest barrier between this team and victory. It’s coaching.

Don’t let the Broncos break your heart again until Vic Fangio is fired and new ownership shows commitment to bringing playoff football back to Colorado.

There’s only one real way to send a message to lame-duck president Joe Ellis that paying customers will no longer hold their noses and put up with the stink Denver has thrown on the field since Super Bowl 50, expecting gullible fans to cheer, then drown their sorrow in over-priced beer.

If you have tickets to the final home game of another lost season, do not use them. Sell them to the faithful followers of the Kansas City Chiefs. Or dump them in protest in the trash. Take the tickets to the Ring of Fame Plaza at the north end of Empower Field and shred them as a sacrifice to the bust of the late, great Floyd Little to demonstrate this no-account mediocrity will no longer be tolerated.

For decades, when no-shows at home games have been announced, the absent fans were lustily booed. But on the final Sunday of this sad season, paying customers who stay away in protest should be applauded. How many no-shows will it take to drive home the message? 10,000? 20,000? More?

Yes, I’m asking a big commitment from hard-working people who have already invested so much financially and emotionally in a team that has flopped in three consecutive games since taking a 7-6 record into the stretch run for an elusive playoff berth.

So allow me to salute the stance taken by Frisco resident Chase Beck, a Colorado native who bleeds orange and screams for victory until he’s blue in the face. Season tickets to the Broncos have been considered a family treasure since 1992. He currently owns two seats in the third deck of the North end zone, because that’s where the die-hards reside. If he wanted a comfortable 50-yard view, Beck could do it from the comfort of his sofa at home.

Way back in November, when the Beck family gathered for Thanksgiving, they carved the bird and came up with a plan of action. If the Broncos didn’t fire Fangio by Week 18 this season, they would refuse to attend the final home game against the hated Chiefs.

“I’m not selling my tickets. Just gonna leave ‘em empty. It’s the strongest form of protest we have,” Beck told me Sunday, when I found him on social media, venting about a team that keeps inventing ways to scar his soul.

How vexing can one NFL team possibly be?

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who should’ve been given his walking papers weeks ago, showed how stuck in the past he is by dialing up a trick play near the goal-line with Denver trailing 10-0 in the second quarter. On fourth down, Shurmur locked in a call requiring two handoffs and a pass from receiver Kendall Hinton to quarterback Drew Lock.

You might know the play as the “Philly Special.” It worked in the Super Bowl nearly four years ago. It went bust with an ugly splat, Lock being tackled a yard short of the goal line, on this first Sunday of 2022.

Uncle Vic is the Washington Generals of NFL challenges. Whenever Fangio questions a call, the zebras snicker behind his back. With more wishful thinking than clear-eyed logic, he challenged a 40-yard reception by Austin Ekeler in the third quarter, claiming the running back touched his knee to the turf while dodging a tackle by Simmons.

Well, we know how that turned out. I have a better chance of hitching a free ride on a rocket to outer space with Bezos than Uncle Vic has of seeing one of his challenge prayers answered.

“In the NFL, the only thing that matters is the playoffs. Yeah, it’s disappointing. You can do really good things throughout the year. But your main goal is to make the playoffs. We didn’t do what we wanted to do this year,” said Lock, who passed for 245 yards and did not throw an interception in 25 attempts.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Brandon McManus’ career-long field goal doesn’t make up for Broncos’ special teams blunders in loss to Chargers

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

Brandon McManus’ career-long field goal doesn’t make up for Broncos’ special teams blunders in loss to Chargers
google news

For all the silver linings Brandon McManus provided the Broncos’ dismal special teams this season, even he had a role in another ugly performance by the units in Sunday’s 34-13 loss to the Chargers.

McManus had a career-long 61-yard field goal and tacked on another short field goal at SoFi Stadium, but his wayward kickoff early in the fourth quarter set the Chargers up for a 101-yard touchdown return by Andre Roberts.

“I was supposed to kick it to the right more, and higher,” McManus said. “(Roberts) caught it on the goal line right on the hash, and I was trying to kick it right of that. That was a bad kick by me.”

Roberts’ touchdown return was the last in a trifecta of special teams blunders by the Broncos that began on the opening kick, when Roberts’ 47-yard return set the Chargers up with a short field for their first touchdown drive.

Vic Fangio provided no alibis for Denver’s poor coverage, which ranked last in the NFL entering Week 17 at 33.6 yards allowed per kickoff return.

“(Our COVID and injury issues) trickles down into the special teams area, but there’s no excuses — we’ve got to play with who we’ve got and we’ve got to find a way to cover kicks better,” Fangio said.

The second special teams’ gaffe was the biggest, as it came with the game still within reach for Denver. With the Broncos down 10-0 late in the second quarter, the defense forced a three-and-out, rising up after the Broncos’ offense was denied a touchdown on a trick play at the goal line.

But, right as Denver was to get the ball back, with a short field to work with, Diontae Spencer had his second fumble of the year on a muffed punt. The Chargers recovered around midfield and went ahead 17-0 a few minutes later. The Broncos never got the momentum back.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending