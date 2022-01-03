News
Three-decade Potter’s House church site in Arapahoe County slated for new housing, park
The 32-acre site with the giant church on East Florida Avenue hasn’t changed much in three decades.
For years, it served as the home of mega-church Heritage Christian Center, serving thousands of congregants every week. Eleven years ago, it morphed into Potter’s House of Denver, a multicultural congregation that met in the 137,000-square-foot building until the COVID-19 pandemic took the church fully online last year.
Now, the sprawling campus is due for a transformation that will take it from the realms of piety to a world of paired homes and apartments — 168 of the former and 345 of the latter — if developer DHI Communities gets its way. And neighbors in the Four Square Mile neighborhood, a slice of unincorporated Arapahoe County wedged between Denver and Aurora along South Parker Road, will be watching as the metamorphosis unfolds.
“We know development is coming,” said Mark Lampert, known informally as the mayor of Four Square Mile. “The best thing for us to do is put our fingerprint on what is happening.”
That’s already underway. Earlier this month, Arapahoe County hosted a public meeting to get input on what neighbors want to see in a future 5-acre park on the property, dubbed Arcadia Park.
“They’re in need of more parks in that area,” Arapahoe County senior planner Molly Orkild-Larson said.
Orkild-Larson said she’s aware of neighborhood concern about potential traffic and density impacts from the project — buildings could go as tall as 50 feet. More meetings and hearings about the project go before the public and the county in 2022 as the approvals process moves forward toward a hoped-for September groundbreaking, she said.
Lampert said while his community never envisioned the church — built in 1989 — going away, they don’t want to see the capacious building become a canvas for graffiti artists and vandals, as occurred with the Barn Store less than a mile to the south.
The old gas station and convenience store, purchased by Arapahoe County in 2020, was finally demolished in November after sitting at the corner of East Iliff Avenue and South Parker Road for years, boarded up and decorated with graffiti and strewn with garbage.
“The upkeep of such a massive structure would be difficult and could fall into disrepair,” Lampert said of the church if left to sit unoccupied.
Potter’s House Pastor Touré Roberts said the pandemic, with its government shutdown of religious services, led the church to ultimately abandon its physical footprint in the Four Square Mile neighborhood.
“COVID-19 forced every church in America to rethink how to best serve their parishioners and the broader community,” Roberts said. “Due to the inability to gather and the economic instability of the pandemic, our church, like many other churches in the nation, experienced declining donations.”
Instead of trying to do upkeep on an “old building that needed significant repairs,” he said, Potter’s House decided to remain fully virtual.
“We decided that the best way forward would be to sell the property, continue our online offering that had proven a successful alternative and maintain our hands-on community outreach operations, which includes our food bank that feeds thousands of families per year,” Roberts said.
Kyle Henderson, managing director for the mountain region of DHI Communities, which is part of homebuilder D.R. Horton Co., said the Potter’s House site “is in an ideal location, surrounded by residential and close to commercial corridors.”
DHI’s project conforms with the Four Square Mile subarea plan for multifamily density of between 13 to 25 dwelling units per acre, Henderson said.
“The proposed development includes plans to provide a mix of residential options with aesthetic and architectural integrity which will complement and enhance the surrounding neighborhood – this includes a new public park, enhanced landscaping and attractive residential communities,” he said.
Henderson said DHI is under contract to buy the property “contingent upon the approval of the rezoning and site plan.” It’s too early to identify price points for what might get built there, he said.
According to the Arapahoe County assessor’s office, the property’s appraised value in 2021 was $12.2 million.
3 under-the-radar winter sports to enjoy in Colorado
Outdoor recreation in Colorado doesn’t stop just because there’s snow on the ground. (Forgive me for stating the obvious.)
Sure, skiing and snowboarding are givens this time of year, but athletes level up with other activities designed specifically for the season.
Here are three under-the-radar winter sports you can enjoy, whether spectating or trying them yourself.
Skijoring
Skijoring combines the thrill of a rodeo with the elements of winter. The sport is said to have originated in Scandinavia, where residents rode the historic equivalent of skis and were pulled by horses as a means of transportation. It has since evolved into a competitive sport that involves racing, obstacle courses and, more recently, snowboards.
In 1928, skijoring made its first and only appearance in the Olympic Winter Games in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where skiers pulled by horses raced around a flat oval track on a frozen lake. According to olympics.com, the home country swept the podium, but the results were not officially included in the medal count.
Though skijoring may have never earned mainstream acclaim, the sport is a beloved winter tradition in many of Colorado’s mountain towns, including Leadville, which has been hosting its famous competition in the streets of downtown since 1949.
Karen Srebacic-Sites, president of Silverton Skijoring, calls the town’s annual event (Feb. 19-20) the “winter Fourth of July” because it provides a revenue boost during the otherwise quiet season. Similarly to Leadville, crews in Silverton truck in snow to build a skijor course with rings, jumps and other obstacles on more than two blocks in downtown.
“If we’re lucky, we get a huge snowstorm before the event and leave the snow in the middle of the street in the berms and we don’t have to truck it in as far,” she said.
Skijoring is a team sport that involves a skier, a horse and a rider who controls the animal while on horseback, said Sarah McConnell, one of the organizers of San Juan Skijoring in Ridgway. Teams register in one of several divisions, ranging from junior to professional. Though the event is still fairly new, having started in 2017, McConnell said the goal is to continue to evolve and promote the sport.
Recently, San Juan Skijoring added a snowboarding class. It also features a “switcheroo” division in which horseback riders and skiers switch roles on different days.
“Every year we try to have the biggest race we can and see what we can do to push the sport,” she said. “The pro division has a gap jump and we jump a Toyota vehicle. We continuously look for ways to go bigger.”
In addition to equine skijoring, some places such as the Frisco Nordic Center and Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Tabernash offer canine skijoring for cross country skiers. Lessons are bring-your-own-dog only.
Daniel Brenner, Special to the Denver Post
Andy Cross, The Denver Post
Daniel Brenner, Special to the Denver Post
Daniel Brenner, Special to the Denver Post
Daniel Brenner, Special to the Denver Post
Daniel Brenner, Special to the Denver Post
Daniel Brenner, Special to the Denver Post
See skijoring at these Colorado events:
- San Juan Skijoring on Jan. 8-9 at the Ouray County Fairgrounds (22739 US-550, Ridgway). Entry $5-$30 at ouraycountyrodeo.com/skijoring.
- Skis and Saddles on Jan. 22-23 at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds (344 Highway 84, Pagosa Springs). Entry $5 for adults at the door, free for children 12 and younger.
- Meeker Skijor Races on Feb. 18-20 at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds (700 Sulpher Creek Road, Meeker). Entry $5 for adults at the door, free for children 12 and younger.
- Silverton Skijoring on Feb. 19-20 in downtown Silverton. Entry is free, but tickets are expected to be available for prime viewing areas.
- Leadville Ski Joring on March 3-5 in downtown Leadville. Entry is free.
Snowkiting
Sometimes the only thing separating a water sport from a snow sport is where it takes place. That’s true for snowkiting, a sport akin to kitesurfing on the snow.
According to James Brown, founder of the Colorado Kiteboard Community Facebook group and two magazines dedicated to snowkiting, the winterized version of the sport took off in America in the late 1990s thanks to the advent of the inflatable kite.
“There are two types of kites. There are foil kites where it’s just layers of fabric, air goes in leading edge and kind of holds shape, but they don’t necessarily work so good when they crash in the water,” Brown said. “So they came up with these inflatable ones with a bladder inside of it. You crash them on water and they still float and you can relaunch them.”
The inflatable kite led to increased popularity in kiteboarding both on land and water, both in summer and winter, Brown said. In the early 2000s, snowkiting enthusiasts from all over the world began connecting and learning from one another.
“That really opened up our eyes to people all around the world who were doing it,” Brown said. ” I started creating these connections and people in Russia (were doing) races with 50 people we’d never even heard about.”
One of the biggest appeals of snowkiting is that it requires little specialty equipment – whatever skis or snowboard you already have will work, Brown said. Kites come in various shapes and sizes depending on skill level and users are attached to them with a harness, making it a physical activity for their legs and core.
For beginners, Brown recommends starting with a smaller kite, known as a trainer kite, and to fly it without being strapped into skis or a board.
“Learn about wind and how you control the kite and work your way up,” he said. “There is risk involved. Anything that can pull you, can pull you and lift you.”
That’s why you may see people on the Dillon Reservoir in Summit County or by Lizard Head Pass near Telluride literally taking flight or leaving the ground to do tricks. (The closer the kite stays to the ground, the less likely you are to get air.)
Despite early enthusiasm about snowkiting, Brown said the sport’s popularity has waned in recent years. He suspects that’s in part because kites can be expensive – ranging from $1,000 for a used one to $2,000 for a newer model, Brown said – and also possibly because it requires very specific weather conditions.
“Things going against it: wind – or lack of. If you show up and there’s no wind or too much or it’s a whiteout, like what are you going to do?” he said. “That’s why I got into using a snowmobile to get above treeline.”
Lessons are also increasingly difficult to come by. Colorado Kite Force is one of the only companies in the nation that offers them. Owner Chris Clay expects to begin booking lessons via email (coloradokiteforce@gmail.com) in February once his seasonal permit is approved and the Dillon Reservoir freezes completely.
Clay, who first learned how to kiteboard on water, described snowkiting as a niche within a niche and thinks it’s not more mainstream because of the commitment it takes to learn.
“You need to be an amateur meteorologist to maximize time and learning curve,” he said. “Having a really good idea of understanding weather patterns and knowledge of the specific location you plan to kite is really important.”
It also carries the risk of injury and serious consequences, Clay noted, but with the right tools and training, snowkiting can provide an unparalleled sense of freedom.
“It’s a spiritual feeling for me, honestly,” he said. “Just knowing this invisible force that I can kind of read it and understand it makes me feel powerful. I’m humbled every time I go out.”
Speed riding
The most extreme activity on this list, speed riding is an aerial sport in which skiers fly off and down mountains attached to an apparatus known as a “wing,” which helps them fly to their destination.
When done in the summer, the sport is called speed flying and adventurers never touch the ground except for at launch and landing. In the winter, it’s known as speed riding because athletes wear skis, which enable them to touch down and glide on mountainsides as they descend. This allows for multiple take-offs and landings in one flight.
Telluride resident Mark Simpson has been speed flying and riding since 2010, and said they came about as skydiving and paragliding equipment evolved.
The primary differences between skydiving and paragliding are the sizes and capabilities of the wings, he said. Skydivers and base jumpers use small wings that allow for a controlled fall to the ground; there’s very little travel involved, Simpson said. Contrarily, paragliding wings are much larger and designed to catch thermals that can carry flyers far distances. (For context, paraglider Sebastien Kayrouz broke the world record for longest paragliding flight in June, traversing more than 379 miles from the Texas panhandle to near the Mexican border.)
But around 2007 and 2008, Simpson said smaller wing designs came back in fashion as athletes gravitated more toward going down mountains than traveling distance.
“If you’re hiking up a hill or hiking up a mountain, it’s a fun way to get back down,” Simpson said. “You’re not trying to go long distances.”
But Simpson, who is a pilot with the Telluride Air Force, a nonprofit that supervises all types of flying in the region, is quick to note that speed flying and riding are not beginner sports. Typically, athletes are trained to paraglide first, so they learn how to handle various types of wings before they graduate to speed flying and riding.
“The sport has an element of danger just like any sort of aviation, but it can be done safely,” he said. “It’s vital that you get good instruction; so you don’t just teach yourself off of YouTube.”
While some ski resorts allow paragliders registered with the U.S. Hang Gliding & Paragliding Association (USHPA) to launch from within resort grounds, speed riding is usually prohibited, Simpson said. Speed riding, however, is permitted on U.S. Forest Service land, he added.
Marko Djordjevic got into speed flying and riding after learning to paraglide, and prefers the pace and nimbleness the sports offer compared to the latter. He often skins up a mountain where he would go backcountry skiing, straps into his harness, and tips over the edge.
“You’re like a fighter jet. You’re completely subject to falling out of the sky with control and style,” Djordjevic said.
Like Simpson, Djordjevic emphasized that training and technique come with time. Speed flying and riding wings are immensely sensitive compared to paragliding wings, and the margin for error is much slimmer. Lean too far and you’ll end up doing a barrel roll, he said. And that’s all before factoring in the adrenaline rush.
“It still takes time to control all the emotions you feel when you do it,” Djordjevic said. “That’s why being current and flying often is the safest thing you can do.”
A striking, stay-at-home tour of Denver’s best buildings
The “Y/OUR Denver” photo exhibition comes along at just the right moment in 2021, as many of us are, once again, spending excess amounts of time indoors, recovering from — or hiding out from — the latest variation of the coronavirus.
The annual show has been an online-only event since it started four years ago, ahead of the rise of strictly-digital arts attractions that flooded in during the pandemic. It was home entertainment before home entertainment was the thing to be.
As I like to point out, this exhibition has learned how to do digital right, understanding that people sit down to screen offerings with varying levels of interest: Some want to linger and learn, others want to breeze through quickly and click on to something else. This show serves all.
The photos in “Y/OUR Denver” come from an open call for work put out by two of Denver’s bedrock cultural institutions, the Colorado Photographic Arts Center and the Denver Architecture Foundation. The premise is simple: Send in your best photos of buildings and the most interesting ones will be chosen for the show. The competition is open to everyone — pros, hobbyists or folks who just happened to be fortunate enough to capture a scene of urbanity at the right moment.
This year’s display has several of those magic moments, and they do what “Y/OUR Denver” does best: give us a new way of appreciating things we take for granted.
That’s certainly the case with the winning shot, a wide view of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, taken by Alan Ford, a local architect. Ford captured the City Park building at dusk, a time of day when fewer people encounter the family-friendly museum, which does its biggest business during the day.
Ford took his shot from the west, from inside the park, and in a section of the massive green space that not many folks venture into after the sun goes down.
The result is a view of the building that shows off its best architectural asset, a multilevel, glass-walled atrium full of wildly expressive design elements. The photo reminds us that this formal, staid structure also has a unique and vibrant side to its personality.
All 30 of the photos in “Y/OUR Denver” attempt to pull off similar transformations.
The Best Exterior winner, Joshua Palmeri’s “Balconize,” uses some digital trickery to create a mirror view of a Capitol Hill high-rise that magnifies its interesting, and overlooked, geometry. A plain building suddenly looks worth paying attention to.
The Best Detail winner, Risa Friedman’s “Turntable Studios,” invites us to look more closely at the tall, landmark apartment building that most of us glimpse from a distance while driving by at high speed on Interstate 25. Freidman crops her photo so it focuses on just a few floors, highlighting the shades and symmetry of the structure and its colorful interior design.
As with most years, the 2021 version of this exhibition appeals to a sense of civic pride and a nostalgia for those places that define the city. There’s Allison Harper’s distant view of the Colorado State Capitol that features the gold dome at its most gleaming; Gordon Baron’s lit-up take on the Casa Bonita tower; Sean Marquantte’s head-on view of the Brown Palace, reduced to black-and-white and reinforcing the hotel’s enduring place in the cityscape.
There’s also a chance to get to know some fresher additions to the region. Carol Mikesh offers a photo of the nine-story Prism building on 17th Street, created in 2019 by Davis Partnership Architects. Her shot seems to encapsulate exactly what its designers want us to notice: the irregular shapes built into the mirrored facade that give the structure a singular identity while at the same time offering captivating, abstracted reflections of the buildings around it.
Rodney Mahaffey introduces the city to the Freyer-Newman Center, which opened on the grounds of the Denver Botanic Gardens last year. Rather than pulling back, like Mikesh, his technique is to focus tightly on the curved and criss-crossing I-beams that support its atrium. His photo takes us right to the heart of what makes this place such a great addition to Denver. Notably, this building, too, was designed by Davis Partnership.
The tactic of getting up close and personal to large buildings works to great effect in several of the photos. Emily Barrett Rodriguez highlights the most interesting aspect of the Denver Art Museum’s Gio Ponti-designed tower by zeroing in on a small field of its one-of-a-kind, exterior glass tiles.
Brent Anthony Nicholas manages to capture the entire charm and excitement of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House with one peculiar photo that presents long exposures on the lights installed on the building’s exterior. Kevin Gilson focuses his lens on the low parking garage of Wells Fargo Center, which might be the best element of one of the city’s most-revered skyscrapers.
While the exhibition, juried by CPAC curator Samantha Johnston, centers around downtown Denver, there are a few shots that get away from the concrete core and its high-end design. Richard Knight’s “Plastic Grass” is one of them.
Knight’s photo captures the exterior of a motel office on East Colfax Avenue, a survivor of what he describes as the “disappearing gentrification vortex” in that part of town. His “anti-architecture” subject is a mix of styles, time periods and materials — none of them impressive. But his photo is remarkable in the way it brings dignity to the place; it’s part of our history, full of purpose, and it wears well its own sort of cultivated pride.
And it is exactly why this show resonates so well — it understands the unique relationship between photography and architecture.
Buildings serve picture-takers well. They stand still long enough to be studied and photographed. They want to be looked at, and they deserve to be documented.
And photographs allow us to appreciate buildings in isolation, away from the busy urban context that distracts us from looking closely and appreciating their finer points. We get to see them as individuals.
Architecture and photography both stand on their own as art forms. But, as this exhibit shows, they stand better together.
Wolfgang Muthspiel, Brian Charette and more Denver jazz in January
Things are relatively quiet on the live jazz front as we enter 2022. But there are some attention-worthy acts playing at Denver’s beloved clubs in late January.
Austrian guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel has accumulated multiple awards for his knowledgeable approach to the instrument over the past couple of decades. His most recent recordings for the ECM label with bassist Scott Colley and drummer Brian Blade, including “Angular Blues,” from 2020, are fine examples of tasteful, thoughtful interplay. Muthspiel plays like an artist who enjoys paying homage to the innovators before him yet pushes for something new every time out.
COVID-19 has prohibited this excellent trio from touring for the past couple of years, but it plans to touch down at Dazzle Jan. 29-30. Expect therapeutic workouts of originals and standards that should fit ideally in the midwinter Denver environment. Get tickets through dazzledenver.com.
***
Hammond organ enthusiasts have something special to anticipate on Jan. 26 at Denver’s Nocturne. New York-based keyboardist Brian Charette joins local artist Jeff Jenkins and drummer Michael D’Angelo for a “double organ trio” performance. Charette’s stock as a performer has gone up significantly in recent years: He placed third in the 2021 Downbeat Critic’s Poll, behind the late (and glorious) Dr. Lonnie Smith and the flamboyant Joey DeFrancesco.
Charette is something of a Hammond rarity in that he is as cerebral as he is rambunctious on the instrument. As for Colorado’s Jenkins, he’s known for teaching at CU Boulder and has interacted with legends like Phil Woods, Marlena Shaw, Eddie Harris and Bobby Hutcherson. An album under his name from 2015, “The Arrival,” is packed with swinging energy and ideas, as well as a nice tribute to the eternally underrated keyboard master Larry Young.
It looks as if the Charette-Jenkins pairing will lead to an intelligent, engaging face-off. Find out more at nocturnejazz.com.
***
This is the time of year when the major labels lay low, and there aren’t a lot of new releases appearing online and at your neighborhood brick-and-mortar record store. But here’s something engaging from electric guitarist Ava Mendoza that appeared at the end of 2021: a solo recording, “New Spells,” which is available digitally, on CD and, for those who enjoy being mesmerized by rotating spools of audiotape, cassette.
Mendoza made a couple of brilliant splashes last year, including showstopping appearances on releases from Matt Mitchell and Kate Gentile (“Snark Horse”) and William Parker (“Mayan Space Station”). Her freewheeling chops made those highly engaging projects even more exciting to experience, and on “New Spells” she releases a joyful blizzard of feedback and noise that would make guitar blaster Sonny Sharrock smile if he were still among us. My favorites are “New Ghosts” (which I’m guessing pays respects to mysterious sax legend Albert Ayler) and “Ampulex Compressa,” a flurry of menace. Listen to the future of the improvised electric guitar at https://avamendozamusic.bandcamp.com/album/new-spells.
And more jazz in January: The brilliant pianist Jason Moran and The Bandwagon appear at Denver’s Holiday Theater on Jan. 14, and he’ll give a talk there the following night. … Marion Meadows and Alex Bugnon play the Soiled Dove Underground Jan. 21. … and The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra takes to the stage of Longmont’s Dickens Opera House on Jan. 28.
