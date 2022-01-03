Three-decade Potter’s House church site in Arapahoe County slated for new housing, park

Outdoor recreation in Colorado doesn’t stop just because there’s snow on the ground. (Forgive me for stating the obvious.)

Sure, skiing and snowboarding are givens this time of year, but athletes level up with other activities designed specifically for the season.

Here are three under-the-radar winter sports you can enjoy, whether spectating or trying them yourself.

Skijoring

Skijoring combines the thrill of a rodeo with the elements of winter. The sport is said to have originated in Scandinavia, where residents rode the historic equivalent of skis and were pulled by horses as a means of transportation. It has since evolved into a competitive sport that involves racing, obstacle courses and, more recently, snowboards.

In 1928, skijoring made its first and only appearance in the Olympic Winter Games in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where skiers pulled by horses raced around a flat oval track on a frozen lake. According to olympics.com, the home country swept the podium, but the results were not officially included in the medal count.

Though skijoring may have never earned mainstream acclaim, the sport is a beloved winter tradition in many of Colorado’s mountain towns, including Leadville, which has been hosting its famous competition in the streets of downtown since 1949.

Karen Srebacic-Sites, president of Silverton Skijoring, calls the town’s annual event (Feb. 19-20) the “winter Fourth of July” because it provides a revenue boost during the otherwise quiet season. Similarly to Leadville, crews in Silverton truck in snow to build a skijor course with rings, jumps and other obstacles on more than two blocks in downtown.

“If we’re lucky, we get a huge snowstorm before the event and leave the snow in the middle of the street in the berms and we don’t have to truck it in as far,” she said.

Skijoring is a team sport that involves a skier, a horse and a rider who controls the animal while on horseback, said Sarah McConnell, one of the organizers of San Juan Skijoring in Ridgway. Teams register in one of several divisions, ranging from junior to professional. Though the event is still fairly new, having started in 2017, McConnell said the goal is to continue to evolve and promote the sport.

Recently, San Juan Skijoring added a snowboarding class. It also features a “switcheroo” division in which horseback riders and skiers switch roles on different days.

“Every year we try to have the biggest race we can and see what we can do to push the sport,” she said. “The pro division has a gap jump and we jump a Toyota vehicle. We continuously look for ways to go bigger.”

In addition to equine skijoring, some places such as the Frisco Nordic Center and Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Tabernash offer canine skijoring for cross country skiers. Lessons are bring-your-own-dog only.

Daniel Brenner, Special to the Denver Post A competitor launches off a jump during the 72nd Running of Leadville Ski Joring Sunday March 8, 2020 in Leadville. The two day event is a timed competition where a horse and rider pull a skier through a course of gates, jumps and rings.

See skijoring at these Colorado events:

San Juan Skijoring on Jan. 8-9 at the Ouray County Fairgrounds (22739 US-550, Ridgway). Entry $5-$30 at ouraycountyrodeo.com/skijoring.

Skis and Saddles on Jan. 22-23 at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds (344 Highway 84, Pagosa Springs). Entry $5 for adults at the door, free for children 12 and younger.

Meeker Skijor Races on Feb. 18-20 at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds (700 Sulpher Creek Road, Meeker). Entry $5 for adults at the door, free for children 12 and younger.

Silverton Skijoring on Feb. 19-20 in downtown Silverton. Entry is free, but tickets are expected to be available for prime viewing areas.

Leadville Ski Joring on March 3-5 in downtown Leadville. Entry is free.

Snowkiting

Sometimes the only thing separating a water sport from a snow sport is where it takes place. That’s true for snowkiting, a sport akin to kitesurfing on the snow.

According to James Brown, founder of the Colorado Kiteboard Community Facebook group and two magazines dedicated to snowkiting, the winterized version of the sport took off in America in the late 1990s thanks to the advent of the inflatable kite.

“There are two types of kites. There are foil kites where it’s just layers of fabric, air goes in leading edge and kind of holds shape, but they don’t necessarily work so good when they crash in the water,” Brown said. “So they came up with these inflatable ones with a bladder inside of it. You crash them on water and they still float and you can relaunch them.”

The inflatable kite led to increased popularity in kiteboarding both on land and water, both in summer and winter, Brown said. In the early 2000s, snowkiting enthusiasts from all over the world began connecting and learning from one another.

“That really opened up our eyes to people all around the world who were doing it,” Brown said. ” I started creating these connections and people in Russia (were doing) races with 50 people we’d never even heard about.”

One of the biggest appeals of snowkiting is that it requires little specialty equipment – whatever skis or snowboard you already have will work, Brown said. Kites come in various shapes and sizes depending on skill level and users are attached to them with a harness, making it a physical activity for their legs and core.

For beginners, Brown recommends starting with a smaller kite, known as a trainer kite, and to fly it without being strapped into skis or a board.

“Learn about wind and how you control the kite and work your way up,” he said. “There is risk involved. Anything that can pull you, can pull you and lift you.”

That’s why you may see people on the Dillon Reservoir in Summit County or by Lizard Head Pass near Telluride literally taking flight or leaving the ground to do tricks. (The closer the kite stays to the ground, the less likely you are to get air.)

Despite early enthusiasm about snowkiting, Brown said the sport’s popularity has waned in recent years. He suspects that’s in part because kites can be expensive – ranging from $1,000 for a used one to $2,000 for a newer model, Brown said – and also possibly because it requires very specific weather conditions.

“Things going against it: wind – or lack of. If you show up and there’s no wind or too much or it’s a whiteout, like what are you going to do?” he said. “That’s why I got into using a snowmobile to get above treeline.”

Lessons are also increasingly difficult to come by. Colorado Kite Force is one of the only companies in the nation that offers them. Owner Chris Clay expects to begin booking lessons via email (coloradokiteforce@gmail.com) in February once his seasonal permit is approved and the Dillon Reservoir freezes completely.

Clay, who first learned how to kiteboard on water, described snowkiting as a niche within a niche and thinks it’s not more mainstream because of the commitment it takes to learn.

“You need to be an amateur meteorologist to maximize time and learning curve,” he said. “Having a really good idea of understanding weather patterns and knowledge of the specific location you plan to kite is really important.”

It also carries the risk of injury and serious consequences, Clay noted, but with the right tools and training, snowkiting can provide an unparalleled sense of freedom.

“It’s a spiritual feeling for me, honestly,” he said. “Just knowing this invisible force that I can kind of read it and understand it makes me feel powerful. I’m humbled every time I go out.”

Speed riding

The most extreme activity on this list, speed riding is an aerial sport in which skiers fly off and down mountains attached to an apparatus known as a “wing,” which helps them fly to their destination.

When done in the summer, the sport is called speed flying and adventurers never touch the ground except for at launch and landing. In the winter, it’s known as speed riding because athletes wear skis, which enable them to touch down and glide on mountainsides as they descend. This allows for multiple take-offs and landings in one flight.

Telluride resident Mark Simpson has been speed flying and riding since 2010, and said they came about as skydiving and paragliding equipment evolved.

The primary differences between skydiving and paragliding are the sizes and capabilities of the wings, he said. Skydivers and base jumpers use small wings that allow for a controlled fall to the ground; there’s very little travel involved, Simpson said. Contrarily, paragliding wings are much larger and designed to catch thermals that can carry flyers far distances. (For context, paraglider Sebastien Kayrouz broke the world record for longest paragliding flight in June, traversing more than 379 miles from the Texas panhandle to near the Mexican border.)

But around 2007 and 2008, Simpson said smaller wing designs came back in fashion as athletes gravitated more toward going down mountains than traveling distance.

“If you’re hiking up a hill or hiking up a mountain, it’s a fun way to get back down,” Simpson said. “You’re not trying to go long distances.”

But Simpson, who is a pilot with the Telluride Air Force, a nonprofit that supervises all types of flying in the region, is quick to note that speed flying and riding are not beginner sports. Typically, athletes are trained to paraglide first, so they learn how to handle various types of wings before they graduate to speed flying and riding.

“The sport has an element of danger just like any sort of aviation, but it can be done safely,” he said. “It’s vital that you get good instruction; so you don’t just teach yourself off of YouTube.”

While some ski resorts allow paragliders registered with the U.S. Hang Gliding & Paragliding Association (USHPA) to launch from within resort grounds, speed riding is usually prohibited, Simpson said. Speed riding, however, is permitted on U.S. Forest Service land, he added.

Marko Djordjevic got into speed flying and riding after learning to paraglide, and prefers the pace and nimbleness the sports offer compared to the latter. He often skins up a mountain where he would go backcountry skiing, straps into his harness, and tips over the edge.

“You’re like a fighter jet. You’re completely subject to falling out of the sky with control and style,” Djordjevic said.

Like Simpson, Djordjevic emphasized that training and technique come with time. Speed flying and riding wings are immensely sensitive compared to paragliding wings, and the margin for error is much slimmer. Lean too far and you’ll end up doing a barrel roll, he said. And that’s all before factoring in the adrenaline rush.

“It still takes time to control all the emotions you feel when you do it,” Djordjevic said. “That’s why being current and flying often is the safest thing you can do.”

