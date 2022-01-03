News
Titans’ Ryan Tannehill wanted to ‘put it on’ Dolphins after all; Brandon Jones describes return from COVID
Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, now with the Tennessee Titans, downplayed the opportunity to stick it to his former team.
But toward the end of the Titans’ 34-3 win on Sunday at Nissan Stadium that helped eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention, Tannehill let his true emotions out, according to Tennessee wide receiver A.J. Brown.
“Most definitely,” Brown said when asked if there was extra motivation for Tannehill. “All week, I never heard Ryan say anything about the Dolphins — until the last little drive. He wanted to go out and put it on them. I can’t tell you what he said.”
Tannehill did not address his past with the Dolphins in his postgame comments. Instead, he pointed to the importance of the win for Tennessee, which moved into the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the victory and the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss.
“This was an important one for me,” Tannehill said, “being where we were at in the season and having an opportunity to win the division.”
On Wednesday, Tannehill also downplayed his first meeting with the franchise that drafted him with the No. 8 pick in the 2012 draft and with whom he spent his first seven NFL seasons before a March 2019 trade.
“That was a long time ago,” he said Wednesday. “Ages ago. We have done some good things here and excited to hopefully build on that as we finish out the season.”
Jones, Butler play
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones and defensive lineman Adam Butler both played in the team’s critical loss after they were in league COVID-19 protocols throughout the past week.
They were removed from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday afternoon at the deadline to make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game.
Jones and Butler traveled separately from the rest of the team on Saturday, and despite their removal from the COVID list, they entered Sunday questionable, officially, due to illness. They were announced as cleared to play three and a half hours before the 1 p.m. kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Jones started and had five tackles while Butler was seen in the lineup by third down on the opening defensive series, rotating in and finishing with one tackle.
“It was a little challenging for me just because I’m really big on the physical reps, hitting in practice and just not being able to have an overall routine kind of messed me up a little bit,” Jones said after not practicing all week. “But I just had to do more mentally when it came to watching film, asking my coach any questions if I had any and understanding the playbook.”
Jones said he felt sick on Tuesday, when he was first placed on COVID reserve, after playing on Monday night in New Orleans. He continued testing positive from Wednesday on before his Saturday activation.
Two weeks ago, Miami similarly activated rookie free safety Jevon Holland off COVID reserve the day before the Dec. 19 game against the Jets, but he was not cleared ahead of the Sunday kickoff.
Remaining active-roster Dolphins on the COVID list as of Sunday are cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, safety Sheldrick Redwine, defensive tackle John Jenkins and wide receivers Preston Williams, Allen Hurns and Lynn Bowden. Igbinoghene and Redwine were added on Saturday, Hurns and Bowden are on season-ending injured reserve and weren’t available to play anyway.
The Dolphins announced six healthy inactives Sunday: Running back Salvon Ahmed, tight end Hunter Long, linebackers Vince Biegel and Darius Hodge, cornerback Trill Williams and center Cameron Tom.
The Titans had outside linebacker Derick Roberson (illness) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee) deemed out ahead of kickoff after entering Sunday questionable. They also had defensive backs Chris Jones and Greg Mabin as healthy inactives.
Tennessee did not activate veteran wide receiver Julio Jones off their COVID list on Saturday, so he was out, along with linebacker Jayon Brown and tackle Kendall Lamm.
Jackson sits for a series
On the Dolphins’ third offensive series, Solomon Kindley was seen playing left guard instead of Austin Jackson.
No injury was announced for Jackson, but he was back in for the Dolphins’ following possession. Coach Brian Flores offered little explanation after the game.
“Austin just had to come out for a series. Solomon obviously backs him up,” Flores said. “He went back in when he was ready.”
Jackson, a first-round pick in the 2020 draft, had played left tackle as a rookie last season and to start the 2021 season. He was moved inside to guard for the Oct. 10 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kindley saw his first offensive snaps Week 2, Sept. 19 against the Buffalo Bills.
News
Brown walks away from Bucs; Brady rallies team past Jets
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Brown was apparently frustrated and angry. So he walked away.
From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And possibly his NFL career.
The mercurial wide receiver was kicked off the Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Coach Bruce Arians said after the game Brown was off the team.
“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said. “All right? That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.”
Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10. He appeared animated while talking to Mike Evans, who tried to calm his teammate. But Brown stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and then walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He then waved to fans as jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.
It appeared to be a show of frustration by Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards.
“I’m not talking about it,” Arians said. “He’s not part of the Bucs.”
Brown was suspended last month for three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. He also has a history of personal conduct issues and bizarre behavior.
“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said. “Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”
Brady connected with Cameron Brate for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 4 shortly after Brown’s exit, and the QB finished the Bucs’ rally with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left.
The Bucs stuffed Jets QB Zach Wilson on fourth-and-2 at the 7 for no gain with New York trying to seal the victory. New York coach Robert Saleh said the play should’ve been a reverse to wide receiver Braxton Berrios, but Wilson had the option to sneak it based on the look.
“We did a very poor job of communicating that,” Saleh said, adding that ”it just makes you sick” because a handoff to Berrios would’ve likely been a first down.
Instead, it gave Brady and the Bucs the ball back with 2:12 left.
And that was more than enough time.
Brady marched the Buccaneers (12-4) down the field on nine plays, zipping a pass to Grayson — who was elevated from the practice squad — for the go-ahead score. It was Brady’s third TD pass of the game and 40th of the season, joining him with Drew Brees as the only players to throw for 40 touchdowns in consecutive seasons.
He finished 34 of 50 for 410 yards, the three TDs and an interception for Tampa Bay, which had Arians back after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week.
Le’Veon Bell ran in the 2-point conversion against his former team, forcing New York to need a touchdown. But the Jets (4-12) ran out of time.
“We’ve been in some crazy situations before,” Arians said, “but this was a very special one to come back and win that game.”
The game featured the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks since at least 1950, with the 22-year-old Wilson facing the 44-year-old Brady.
The Jets took a two-touchdown lead on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard run that capped their opening drive of the second half.
After Brown’s exit and Brady’s TD to Brate, Ryan Succop kicked a 27-yard field goal to cut New York’s lead to 24-20 with 7:36 left.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re going to be talking about the last sequence of events there,” Saleh said, “but I thought our guys were outstanding today. They deserved better.”
JETS FLY EARLY
New York took a 7-0 lead on a razzle-dazzle play to cap an impressive opening drive. Running back Michael Carter lined up in the wildcat — with Wilson behind the right guard — took the direct snap and flipped it to Berrios, who went in untouched.
Carter had a 55-yard run early in the drive to get the Jets to the Buccaneers 12.
Brady and the Bucs marched right down the field on their opening possession with Evans — back after missing last week’s game with a hamstring issue and spending time on the COVID-19 list this week — catching a 4-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 7.
Wilson, who was 19 of 33 for 234 yards and a TD, answered right back with a 9-yard TD pass to Berrios for a 14-7 lead.
It was a costly 13-play, 74-yard drive for the Jets, though, as both Carter (concussion) and left tackle George Fant (left knee) were injured and didn’t return.
A 39-yarder by Succop made it 14-10.
Brandin Echols intercepted Brady on Tampa Bay’s last possession of the first half and returned it 30 yards to the Jets 48. New York turned it into points on Eddy Pineiro’s 51-yard field goal with 1 second left.
MORE HISTORY
Brady, who improved to 31-8 against the Jets, also tied Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers as the only players with three seasons of 40 or more TD passes.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: RB Ronald Jones (ankle) and DB Rashard Robinson (groin) didn’t come back after leaving in the second half.
Jets: In addition to Carter and Fant, TE Dan Brown left in the second quarter with a hip injury and didn’t return.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Finish the regular season by hosting the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.
Jets: Wrap up their season at Buffalo next Sunday against AFC East rival Bills.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
News
Commission on police body camera rules to meet after missed deadline
A legislative commission studying widespread use of police body cameras meets Tuesday — months after it missed a deadline to file a report called for in the one-year-old reform law that created the study group.
“In light of the compressed schedule caused by the delayed convening of the members, the Taskforce does not presently have work product in the form of draft recommended regulations or proposed legislation to provide in this report,” task force chair Angela Davis wrote in a Dec. 22 letter to Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, and Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, the co-chairs of the state Legislature’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.
The law, signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in December 2020, requires the commission to propose regulations governing standards for the procurement of body and dashboard cameras used by police to provide consistency throughout the state, and to propose minimum requirements for the storage and transfer of audio and video recordings collected by body-worn cameras.
The report was due July 31.
The 25-member task force didn’t even hold its first meeting until after the reporting deadline on Sept. 14.
Davis, the state’s assistant undersecretary for law enforcement and criminal justice, said in her letter that the task force has been “hard at work” since convening and intends to develop a draft of the recommended regulations “by early” this year and make them available for public input during the remaining public hearing time frame.
According to minutes from the task force’s Oct. 26 meeting, Davis described a January to April timeline for drafting a report but some task force members called that “aggressive” and “unrealistic.”
A Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association poll indicated three-quarters of police departments in major cities and smaller communities are interested in starting a camera program. But state officials estimate that just 10% of city and town police departments across the state outfit officers with body cameras.
A state-led program designed to boost the number of body cameras used by law enforcement agencies made its first grant payout last week, Baker’s office announced.
The first round will provide more than $4 million in grants to 64 communities to purchase the technology.
Baker, a Republican, said body cameras “improve public safety, strengthen community-police relations, and enhance the values of transparency and accountability.”
“This technology offers municipalities a valuable tool in support of municipal police in their efforts to ensure public safety and transparency in their communities,” the governor said.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
News
East metro will lose more than half its pediatric ICU beds in 2022
When Shannon Kelley learned this week that Children’s Minnesota would close its pediatric intensive care unit in St. Paul, her reactions ran the gamut. An inpatient diabetes unit in St. Paul was also relocated last year to Minneapolis, where nurses have had to get brought up to speed on insulin pumps and other diabetic care well enough that they can then instruct parents.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” said Kelley, whose son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes by specialists at the St. Paul campus in 2018. “I am so grateful for the care we received in St. Paul.”
Sometime in the months ahead, Children’s Minnesota will continue its gradual reorganization of services at the St. Paul campus on Smith Avenue by shuttering its 12-bed intensive care unit and adding 14 ICU beds to its Minneapolis location off Chicago Avenue. That amounts to a net gain for the metro, but the move will cut the east metro’s supply of pediatric ICU, or PICU, beds by more than half.
Parents, providers and east metro advocates are still weighing the news, but some have reservations.
“If a child shows up in St. Paul that needs intensive care, they would then have to call an ambulance to transport them to Minneapolis,” said Tracey Dittrich, an emergency room nurse at Children’s Minneapolis. “It’s only 10 minutes, but when you have a sick child, that’s a long way to go. And there are times we wait hours and hours for a transport.”
Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare on University Avenue in St. Paul maintains a 10-bed pediatric ICU, but those beds are not intended for the general population. Gillette specializes in treating children who have brain, bone and movement conditions.
“Our PICU serves Gillette-established patients who need medical or surgical critical care,” said Gillette spokesman Steve McCarthy, in an email. “Gillette does not offer general pediatric services. Any reduction in these types of services will impact the local community.”
CONSOLIDATING SPECIALTIES UNDER ONE ROOF
Children’s Minnesota officials said in interviews last week that there are medical advantages to having all their ICU care under one roof. Many patients are transferred to their 30-bed pediatric ICU in Minneapolis, anyway, to take advantage of specialties such as cardiac care. The Minneapolis location will grow to host 44 beds.
“The pediatric ICU in the Minneapolis campus serves patients from throughout the metro area,” said Dr. Michael Gorelick, the chief executive officer of Children’s Minnesota, in an interview last week. “Even now, a patient comes to the St. Paul campus and they have a cardiac condition, they (are transferred) to the Minneapolis ICU.”
The closure of the St. Paul ICU had been announced to staff before the pandemic. But the added loss of St. Paul’s diabetes unit last year, and lengthy nurse furloughs during the patient slowdown in the early days of the COVID crisis, have added to a general feeling that the St. Paul campus — which dates to 1924 — had become the health system’s lesser priority. Some 100 to 200 nurses were furloughed around April 2020.
“Many, many nurses last year took furloughs, and it was more so in St. Paul because they’re smaller,” said Dittrich, who is active in the Minnesota Nurses Association, a labor group. “It was months and months. Many nurses have not come back. Now kids are getting sick again. And now we don’t have the staff, like many hospitals.”
Sometime in 2022, Children’s Minnesota will open a 22-bed inpatient mental health unit in St. Paul for kids ages 5-18. Dittrich, who has been critical of other reductions on the St. Paul campus, said offering inpatient mental health would be a major improvement. Currently, kids who arrive at Children’s in the midst of a mental crisis are stabilized and then sent as far away as Fargo for inpatient care in other facilities.
“They look for beds in Duluth. They look for beds in Iowa,” Dittrch said. “It is a desperately needed service. We need more beds.”
