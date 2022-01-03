Top 3 Altcoins to Keep an Eye in 2022

AVAX was unable to surpass its December beginning-of-month high of $127.
In 2022, these are the top three altcoins to keep an eye on.
Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) is one of the world’s most popular blockchain platforms at the moment. It’s a popular choice in the blockchain world due to its speed and safety. It relies on historical evidence, which means it’s also gentle on the environment. In only eight months, Solana’s value increased by more than 5,077 percent, making it a popular cryptocurrency in 2021 and a coin to look out for in 2022 as well.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Solana price today is $177.40 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,083,000,985 USD. Solana has been up 1.82% in the last 24 hours.
Avalanche (AVAX)
It has recently been revealed that AVAX investors are purchasing thousands of dollars worth of stablecoins and other altcoins regularly, according to WhaleStats. Avalanche was unable to surpass its December beginning-of-month high of $127. In the wake of a significant rejection, many previously supported areas succumbed to bearish pressure. A re-test of the $104 and $101 levels seemed anticipated.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Avalanche price today is $115.22 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $847,668,543 USD. Avalanche has been up 4.17% in the last 24 hours.
Cosmos (ATOM)
Cosmos has been one of the best-performing big crypto-assets. As of this writing, it has broken through numerous important resistance points, including the $21 level. Over the last two weeks, ATOM has seen a significant increase in demand and strength. At the $32.4-$32.7 retracement level confluence, trading activity has increased as the price rises.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Cosmos price today is $35.41 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,293,188,080 USD. Cosmos has been down 0.37% in the last 24 hours.
There is a chance that Bitcoin may go beyond $100,000 before the end of 2022.
Introducing a Bitcoin ETF might be a big stimulus for the asset’s value to rise.
Since its inception, Bitcoin has evolved from a speculative asset class to a long-term asset. The performance of bitcoin is used to measure the overall performance of the cryptocurrency market. Several huge organizations, including governments, have a significant amount of Bitcoin in their portfolios.
Because of its extreme volatility, predicting bitcoin’s one-year price is a little more difficult. There is a chance that Bitcoin may go beyond $100,000 before the end of 2022. Breaking a crucial resistance level has convinced investors that there is still room for growth in the Bitcoin market. Rising prices and the anticipation of more stimulus continue to drive individuals into safe-haven investments.
Ease in Access of Bitcoins
More and more individuals will have simple access to cryptocurrencies as payment services like PayPal increase their use. Bitcoin’s halving stock-to-flow model supports an ambitious and highly positive prognosis based on its history. Introducing a Bitcoin ETF might be a big stimulus for the asset’s value to rise.
Under Bukele’s administration, El Salvador became the first government to embrace Bitcoin as legal money last year to combat rising inflation. Since legalization, a hospital and a school have benefited from the president’s investment of 1,370 BTC in the country’s reserves.
The crypto market cap is now $2.24 trillion, up 1.39 percent from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market volume has decreased by 11.50 percent to $67.41 billion. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $47,657.59 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,067,247,880 USD.
Bitcoin has been the industry’s most popular cryptocurrency for over a decade.
ETHER surpassed Bitcoin in terms of growth rate in 2021.
Bitcoin, the world’s first digital currency, is a significant accomplishment. Bitcoin (BTC) has been the industry’s most popular cryptocurrency for over a decade. The digital token has long been favored because of its supply-demand, durability, transactional ease, and censorship resistance. Let us look at the top 3 coins that are set to capture bitcoin’s No.1 position soon.
Ethereum
BTC’s main competitor, Ethereum, has also had a spectacular year so far. ETHER surpassed Bitcoin in terms of growth rate in 2021, and many cryptocurrency experts predicted that ETHER could soon surpass Bitcoin as the most valuable cryptocurrency in the world.
Following Bitcoin’s trail is one of Ethereum’s most well-known characteristics. With every record high in the price of Bitcoin, ETHER follows suit and surges to a high value.
Solana
Solana’s lightning-fast speeds and inexpensive costs make it the most useful network available right now. Solana is a superior platform for developers that need to create an app quickly and cheaply, such as the minting of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Investors’ preference for blockchains with smart contract capabilities is responsible for Solana’s recent surge in value. While NFT and the rivalry in this field are heating up, Solana has reaped the benefits of growing DeFi’s popularity.
Basic Attention Token (BAT)
BAT, a digital currency on the Ethereum network, is meant to support advertising and tipping functionality in the privacy-focused Brave web browser. The true worth of BAT is determined by Brave’s broad acceptance as a browser alternative to Chrome, Safari, and Firefox.
There has been an increase in overall supply on exchanges of more than BAT $10,000,000 ($12.2 million). In reality, whales accounted for $60 million of the total sales, up from $7 million.
ATOM bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $14.33.
In Cosmos (ATOM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about ATOM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Cosmos Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of ATOM is $34.92 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,364,341,259 at the time of writing. However, ATOM has increased to 2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, ATOM has a circulating supply of 285,224,300 ATOM. Currently, ATOM trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, Bitget, and Bybit.
What is Cosmos (ATOM)?
The Cosmos is a decentralized network of independent parallel blockchains, each driven by BFT consensus algorithms such as the Tendermint consensus. In other words, the cosmos is an environment of blockchains that can measure and operate on each other.
Before the cosmos, the blockchains were silent and could not communicate with each other. They were hard to generate and could only handle a small number of transactions per second. Cosmos solves these problems with a new technological vision. To understand this vision, we need to go back to the basics of blockchain technology.
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Prediction 2022
Cosmos holds the 21st position on CoinGecko right now. ATOM price prediction 2022 explained below with a daily time frame.
The inverted head and shoulders pattern used as an indicator. This pattern is related to the reversal of the downward trend in prices. This is one of the most common signs of reversal. When the price drops, it will hit a bottom (trough), and then start to recover and rise. Market resistance pushed it back to another trough.
The price fell to the point where the market could not maintain a lower price, and the price began to rise again. Again, market resistance pushed prices down, and prices fell for the last time. If the market cannot support the lower price, the previous low will not be made. This will trigger a higher low before the price rises again. This movement produces three valleys or troughs called the left shoulder, the head, and the right shoulder.
Currently, ATOM is at $34.90. If the pattern continues, the price of ATOM might reach the resistance level to $43.10 and $54.44. If the trend reverses, then the price of ATOM may fall to $20.
Cosmos (ATOM) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of ATOM.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of ATOM.
Resistance Level 1 – $45.12
Resistance Level 2 – $59.13
Support Level 1 – $28.17
Support Level 2 – $20.32
Support Level 3 – $14.33
The charts show that ATOM has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ATOM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $59.13.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ATOM might plummet to almost $14.33, a bearish signal.
Cosmos Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of ATOM is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of ATOM lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the ATOM’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, ATOM is in a bullish state. Notably, the ATOM price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of ATOM at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ATOM is at level 56.49. This means that ATOM is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of ATOM may occur in the upcoming days.
Cosmos Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Cosmos’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Cosmos. Currently, ATOM lies in the range at 19.58, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of ATOM. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ATOM lies above the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, ATOM’s RSI is at the 56.49 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of ATOM with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cosmos.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and BTC is moving at the downward trend. But, the recent trend of ATOM moves in an upward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Cosmos network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ATOM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Cosmos in 2022 is $59.13. On the other hand, the bearish ATOM price prediction for 2022 is $14.33.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the ATOM ecosystem, the performance of ATOM would rise reaching $45 very soon. But, it might also reach $60 if the investors believe that ATOM is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Cosmos?
Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency designed to power the blockchain environment.
2. Where can you purchase an ATOM?
ATOM has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, Bitget, and Bybit.
3. Will ATOM reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the ATOM platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Cosmos?
On Sep 20, 2021, ATOM reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $44.42.
5. Is ATOM a good investment in 2022?
Cosmos (ATOM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of ATOM in the past few months, ATOM is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Cosmos (ATOM) reach $60?
Cosmos (ATOM) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Cosmos (ATOM) will hit $60 soon.
7. What will be the ATOM price by 2023?
Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $70 by 2023.
8. What will be the ATOM price by 2024?
Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $78 by 2024.
9. What will be the ATOM price by 2025?
Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $92 by 2025.
10. What will be the ATOM price by 2026?
Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $100 by 2026.
