Vikings QB Sean Mannion ‘felt totally prepared,’ but that wasn’t enough against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Asking veteran backup quarterback Sean Mannion to keep the Vikings’ faint postseason hopes alive on the road against a Green Bay Packers team looking to lock up the top seed in the NFC probably was a stretch, at best.
The Vikings managed just 206 yards of offense in a 37-10 loss Sunday night that, combined with the Eagles’ 20-16 victory over Washington earlier in the day, eliminated Minnesota from playoff contention.
Mannion, thrust into his third career NFL start when Kirk Cousins went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards with a passer rating of 84.1. By the time he threw his first career touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to K.J Osborn on the final play of the third quarter, Green Bay led 30-3 and was eying a first-round bye in the upcoming playoffs.
“I felt totally prepared. That’s the job,” Mannion said. “Seven years in my career now, you spend every single day preparing like you’re the starter. I know sometimes it gets thrown around as a cliché, but I’ve truly taken that approach. I try to do whatever I can to be prepared mentally, physically, finding extra time after practice to get extra work. I absolutely felt prepared.”
Mannion, activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, left the game briefly in the fourth quarter with cramping in his hand. Rookie Kellen Mond came on for one series, completing 2 of 3 passes, before Mannion returned.
After Mason Crosby’s 35-yard field goal put Green Bay up 3-0 on the opening possession, Minnesota’s answering drive sputtered when a 24-yard pass to Tyler Conklin on third down was wiped out by a penalty. The Vikings eventually turned the ball over on downs when Mannion’s fourth-down pass to C.J. Ham was incomplete.
“I thought the first drive we were really moving the ball pretty well, and then had a setback we couldn’t overcome,” Mannion said.
The Vikings struggled on the ground, managing just 27 yards on 11 attempts. All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook finished with just 13 yards on nine carries with a long of six yards. Minnesota also was unable to throw downfield.
“I felt like they made a concerted effort to stop big plays downfield, it seemed,” Mannion said. “We obviously want to be an explosive offense. We can be. We’ve shown throughout the whole season we can be an explosive offense.”
Mannion, a third-round draft pick in 2015 out of Oregon State by the Rams, was making his third career start and first since the final game of the 2019 season with the Vikings. He had played in 13 previous games, completing 45 of 74 passes for 384 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.
In his only other start with Minnesota, he completed 12 of 21 passes for 126 yards with two picks for a passer rating of 35.1 in a 21-19 loss to Chicago.
With Minnesota unable to sustain drives, the Packers dominated time of possession, 38:33 to 21:27, and piled up 481 yards of total offense.
As with everyone in the locker room, Mannion was disappointed with the loss.
“It’s gut-wrenching for our team, and it’s gut-wrenching for me,” Mannion said. “I want to come in here and play the best football I can, and I hope that materializes in wins. And, unfortunately it didn’t today.”
Does Vikings’ Mike Zimmer want to see Kellen Mond in meaningless finale against Bears? ‘Not particularly’
GREEN BAY. Wis. — Despite the Vikings having been eliminated from the postseason and playing a meaningless game next Sunday against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, it doesn’t sound as if rookie quarterback Kellen Mond will get the start.
Asked after Sunday night’s 37-10 loss to Green Bay at Lambeau Field if he wants to see Mond in the game, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, “Not particularly.’’
Asked why not, Zimmer said, “I see him every day (in practice).’’
In a game in which the Vikings (7-9) were eliminated from the playoff race, Mond played one series and completed 2 of 3 passes for five yards. It was his first NFL action after being a third-round pick out of Texas A&M.
Zimmer said after the game that Mond only played that one series because Sean Mannion had to leave due to an injury. Mannion started for Kirk Cousins, who was placed Friday on the COVID-19 reserve list. Mannion said he had cramping in his hand.
Asked if Cousins will start against the Bears if he is back, Zimmer said, “I don’t know. We’ll talk about next week next week.’’
After the game, Mannion spoke a lot better about Mond than Zimmer did.
“He’s working hard,” Mannion said. “I think he’s a sharp guy, talented. He’s in there with me and Kirk studying all week, just like we are. He’s (after) practice getting extra throws. He’s a great guy, good friend of mine, and I think he’s a great young player and he’s going to keep working at it, and that’s what he’s done all season.”
JEFFERSON TO THIRD
With Cincinnati’s JaMarr Chase rolling up 266 yards on Sunday at Kansas City, it meant that Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, his former teammate at LSU, has dropped to third for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie.
With one game to play, Chase has 1,429 yards to trail only Houston’s Bill Groman, who had 1,473 yards in 1960. Jefferson had 1,400 yards last season.
Jefferson on Sunday had just six catches for 58 yards, but he did become the just the fifth different receiver in team history to have a 100-catch season. Jefferson, who now has 103 receptions for 1,509 yards, joined Cris Carter, who did it twice, Randy Moss, who also did it twice, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
BRADBURY’S GRAB
Center Garrett Bradbury caught a 21-yard pass off a deflection in the third quarter, the longest reception in Vikings history by an offensive lineman.
Bradbury, who had a reception for a four-yard loss in 2019, became the first offensive lineman in team history with two regular-season catches. He also had a playoff catch in 2019 for two yards.
NFL flexes Broncos’ Week 18 game against Chiefs to Saturday
Broncos fans, get ready for some Saturday afternoon football.
The NFL on Sunday announced that Denver’s home game against the Chiefs has been flexed to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Also flexed is the game between the Eagles (9-7) and the Cowboys (11-5). Kick-off is slated for 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia as the second part of the doubleheader. Both games will air on ABC and ESPN.
The Broncos (7-9) were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Chargers, 34-13, on Sunday. The Chiefs (11-5) have clinched the AFC West title and have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC depending on what happens in Sunday’s Titans-Texans game.
Meanwhile, the Sunday Night Football game features the Chargers (9-7) at the Raiders (9-7). The winning team will earn a spot in the playoffs.
Short-handed Timberwolves fall to Lakers for fifth loss in six games
It feels as though so much good work by the Timberwolves is being undone right now.
It’s early, but Minnesota had itself in good postseason positioning, battling more for a top-six seed than a top-10 play-in spot. Yet the latter is where the Timberwolves again find themselves after COVID-19 has ravaged their roster.
And Minnesota, still without star players Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, dropped their fifth game in six contests Sunday night after falling 108-103 to the Lakers in Los Angeles.
That’s not to say the Timberwolves couldn’t have won Sunday’s game without its two max-salary players. The Wolves (16-20) still match up well with the Lakers (19-19), a team they blew out in their two previous meetings this season.
And the Wolves went stride for stride with Los Angeles for much of Sunday’s game at Staples Center. Minnesota simply made too many mistakes, committing 24 turnovers and shooting 24 percent from 3-point range. That all helped erase the Wolves’ massive 56-28 advantage on the glass.
The loss spoiled a game in which Naz Reid starred, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Nowell added 17 points off the bench.
Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley also scored in double figures, but all in relatively inefficient fashion. Beverley added nine rebounds and six assists.
Wolves coach Chris Finch said Edwards “fought the game all night long,” battling against coverages that the Lakers were throwing against him rather than using them to his advantage.
“It’s one of his growth curves,” Finch said. “If you’re going to hold the ball and try to stretch the coverage with the dribble too much, then that’s to (the opponent’s) advantage.”
LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Los Angeles.
The Wolves likely will again be without Russell and Towns on Monday, again in Los Angeles, when they take on the Clippers, albeit without Paul George. Minnesota is expected to be at or near full strength when it returns home Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
But the damage has been done for the Wolves, who have suffered loss after loss to stunt any momentum that was built by a four-game winning streak that proceeded the roster’s recent decimation. Minnesota is currently 10th in the Western Conference, and just a game and a half ahead of 12th-place San Antonio for the final play-in spot.
There is no reason for Minnesota to press a panic button. The Wolves have plenty of season to make the ground they’ve lost back, particularly with their roster back intact and an easier schedule on the near horizon.
But they’re in a worse position than they likely would’ve been without COVID-19.
