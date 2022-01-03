Violet Affleck, 16, Is A Clone Of Mom Jennifer Garner Arriving Back From Trip — Photos

Trey Songz aka “Mr. Steal Your Girl” is back in the news again and this time he’s being accused of rape by a former University of Las Vegas women’s basketball star.

Dylan Gonzalez who is now of the New Orleans Gators, tweeted, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

Sure enough her comments, retweets, and likes were flooded with users commenting on the accusation. Most people replying to Dylan simply said “We believe you and stand with you.”

Gonzalez did not specify whether she personally was a victim, but we all know this is not the first time Trey has been accused of sexual assault.

Gonzalez rose to athletic fame playing basketball, more recently college hoops for the UNLV Rebels alongside her twin sister Dakota. In September, the Gonzalez twins signed to the New Orleans Gators, Percy “Master P” Miller’s team which is part of a global mixed-gender league, according to GMGB. Gonzalez is also an aspiring music artist.

This time last year Trey Songz was accused of sexual assault by a woman who attended a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s home on Miami’s Star Island and he recently faced another sexual assault claim last November that allegedly took place at The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.

KeKe Palmer also shared a disturbing story about Songz in 2017 when she appeared on The Breakfast Club. During her interview, she spoke about her split from Trey Songz and accused him of “sexual intimidation” for tricking her into being in the “Pick Up The Phone” music video while they were at a party. Palmer explained she had to hide in a closet to avoid being filmed and was berated by Songz.

Many people dismissed and ignored KeKe’s concerns until Celina Powell came forth and filed charges against Songz. KeKe said it herself, “So many times black women say stuff and no one gives a shit but somebody of a different complexion, different color say something and then it’s like we’re taking them to court! It’s time to get serious, #metoo.”

Trey responded to the accusations from Powell in a series of tweets.

“I usually stay quiet on this, but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” he wrote.

On December 20, Jauhara Jeffries – who attended Diddy’s aforementioned NYE party — filed suit against Songz in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida. Jeffries claimed she stayed at the party for a couple of hours before calling for a ride-sharing service to take her and some friends to the E11EVEN nightclub. Songz, who she said appeared intoxicated, allegedly overheard the conversation and said they could ride with him instead, per TheDailyBeast.

Jeffries and her friend stated, once they arrived in the private section at the club they were violated with his fingers and Jeffries reportedly sought out $10 million. In April, he reached a settlement with the alleged victim, TheDailyBeast adds.

Trey nor his management team haven’t responded to the latest accusation but social media continues to weigh in.

You can read more of TheDailyBeast’s extensive report HERE.

What do YOU think about the latest Trey Songz allegation? Let us know below!