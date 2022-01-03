News
WATCH: Broncos’ Drew Lock connects with Courtland Sutton for 44-yard gain against Chargers
Shoulder injury? Doesn’t look like it’s bothering Drew Lock.
After sitting a drive a suffering an injury in the first quarter, the Broncos quarterback returned in the second and on his first play, he connected with Courtland Sutton for a 44-yard gain on the Chargers.
Los Angeles led 10-0 at the time.
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Los Angeles Rams
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: This loss embodied the best and worst of the Ravens’ second half. They were missing their Pro Bowl quarterback in Lamar Jackson, plus starting center Bradley Bozeman, and still they moved the ball well against a talented, well-coached Rams defense. They got kicker Justin Tucker’s usual elite accuracy. They were even opportunistic on defense, a welcome development. But they couldn’t convert in spots that they had to, and they couldn’t get one last stop when they needed to.
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens (8-8) remain alive on paper, but their hopes of making the postseason likely died when they could not keep the Rams out of the end zone in the last minute. Again, they came up short by an excruciatingly slim margin against a healthier, more talented opponent. Throw out their blowout loss to Cincinnati and they’ve lost four games by a total of five points during their fall from the top spot in the AFC.
The Ravens gave themselves a far better chance to win than anyone could have expected by doing something they have not done all season: creating turnovers. Safety Chuck Clark made a superb read in coverage to create an early pick-six, and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser made a remarkable adjustment to strip Matthew Stafford on a potential Rams scoring drive to start the second half. The Ravens made their own costly mistakes on offense, most notably an interception on which quarterback Tyler Huntley and wide receiver Marquise Brown misread one another. But Huntley again showed poise, answering with scoring drives each time the tide seemed about to turn. With a chance to lead a game-winning drive at the end, he could not muster any more magic.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: With the amount of injuries on the defensive side, I didn’t expect the Ravens to keep this game as close as it was. The Ravens took advantage of three turnovers from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, but they folded down the stretch. Baltimore had a hard time tackling, and record-setting Rams receiver Cooper Kupp kept getting wide open.
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley wasn’t great, but he did keep the Rams’ defense on its heels by using his legs to extend plays. The Ravens’ offensive line had hard time containing the Rams’ pass rush as expected, allowing five sacks, including a a big one from Von Miller at the end of the game that sealed the Ravens’ fate and maybe their playoff hopes.
C.J. Doon, editor: When you’re fighting for a playoff spot, every little thing matters. Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley’s miscommunication with wide receiver Marquise Brown at the end of the first half led to an interception and a Cooper Kupp touchdown, cutting the lead to 13-7. The Ravens’ 12-play, 59-yard drive that took 7:39 off the clock in the fourth quarter stalled at the goal line, leading to just three points and a 19-14 lead. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee’s overturned fumble was oh-so-close to being a game-changing turnover. On fourth-and-5 with the game on the line, cornerback Tavon Young couldn’t quite break up a pass to receiver Odell Beckahm Jr. With a backup quarterback and a depleted roster, the Ravens needed everything to go their way to beat one of the NFC’s best teams. If the Ravens do indeed miss the playoffs, coach John Harbaugh and Co. will rue those missed opportunities Sunday.
Tim Schwartz, editor: Just when you thought the Ravens have suffered enough heartbreaking defeats this season, they lose a must-win game to the Rams despite controlling the majority of the game and leading most of the way. Chuck Clark intercepted two Matthew Stafford passes, including one for a pick-six, and it still wasn’t enough for the Ravens, who saw their playoff hopes all but disappear in another simply brutal loss. During this five-game losing streak, Baltimore has lost three by a single point. That seems unfathomable, but maybe it was meant to be this cruel considering how many injuries to star players this team had to overcome. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s stock continues to rise, but Lamar Jackson’s absence is more proof that this team revolves around him.
Ravens blow late lead, lose to Rams, 20-19, as playoff hopes fade with fifth straight loss
Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 309 yards, including a go-ahead touchdown with 57 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Rams held on late for a 20-19 win in Baltimore, dealing a nearly knockout blow to the Ravens’ playoff hopes.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley, making another start in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, couldn’t get the Ravens into field-goal territory on the game’s final drive. He finished 20-for-32 for 201 yards and an interception, along with six carries for 54 yards, but couldn’t punch in a couple of promising Ravens drives that could’ve made the difference.
The loss was the Ravens’ fifth straight, their first such streak under coach John Harbaugh. It also knocked their playoff odds to 6% after the early fames Sunday, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC North by beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-31.
The Rams (12-4) took the lead for good inside M&T Bank Stadium after a commanding nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. They survived a fourth-and-5 in the red zone with a 5-yard completion to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., then went ahead 20-19 in the final minute on a rollout by Stafford, who found Beckham open for a 7-yard score.
On a potential put-away drive late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens (8-8) just couldn’t put the ball in the end zone. They called just one pass play on the first 11 plays of a 12-play drive, but clock management cost their hopes of punching it in. The Rams seemed to jump the snap as the clock ticked down to zero on second-and-goal from the 2, stuffing running back Latavius Murray for a 2-yard loss, then watched the Ravens take a delay-of-game penalty on the ensuing play. Tucker’s 34-yard field goal was a small consolation prize, giving the Ravens a 19-14 lead.
The Rams’ second half was boom-bust on offense, sometimes within the same drive. On their first third-quarter possession, they marched 55 yards in seven plays, getting as far as the Ravens’ 11-yard line. That’s when outside linebacker Tyus Bowser beat right tackle Rob Havenstein and went to sack Stafford, only to end up nearly flipping over him — and strip-sacking him in the process. Outside linebacker Justin Houston recovered the ball at the Ravens’ 20.
Two drives later, the Rams finished what they started. With a mix of solid running, effective play-action and shoddy Ravens tackling, they again went 55 yards over seven plays. This time, running back Sony Michel (19 carries, 74 yards) punctuated the drive with a 1-yard score he all but walked in, cutting the Ravens’ lead to 16-14 three minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Ravens’ first score came from an unexpected source: their defense. Late in the first quarter, safety Chuck Clark jumped on a third-down quick-hitter intended for tight end Tyler Higbee. He read it the whole way, stepping in front for his first interception of the season and returning it 17 yards for the Ravens’ first defensive touchdown this season.
Clark added another interception on the next drive, coming down with a deep pass Stafford threw into triple coverage on third-and-long. The Ravens nearly made the most of the turnover, covering 91 yards on a 15-play, nine-minute drive. But defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s pressure on third-and-goal disrupted Huntley enough to throw off his pass to a wide-open Devin Duvernay in the back of the end zone. Tucker’s 22-yard field gave the Ravens a 10-0 lead.
A rare mistake from Huntley cost the Ravens late in the half. An apparent miscommunication with wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on a deep shot led to an easy interception by safety Jordan Fuller, whose return set the Rams up at the Ravens’ 29-yard line with 89 seconds remaining.
The Rams didn’t wait to strike back. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp (six catches, 95 yards) over the middle three plays later for an 18-yard touchdown. After a 46-yard field goal by Tucker, the first of two from that distance, the Ravens entered halftime leading 13-7.
Week 18
STEELERS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 ½
Ravens center Bradley Bozeman misses loss to Rams because of illness, coach John Harbaugh says
Ravens starting center Bradley Bozeman did not play in Sunday’s 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams because of an illness, coach John Harbaugh said after the game.
Bozeman, who was listed as active an hour and a half before kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium, was on the sideline throughout the game wearing a mask while backup center Trystan Colon started in his place. Harbaugh said after the game that Bozeman was “very sick” and that the team didn’t have a chance to make a roster move when it was clear that he wasn’t able to start.
“He was available to us in an emergency but he was not able to play right at the last moment,” Harbaugh said of Bozeman, who had started 47 consecutive games over the past three seasons.
Bozeman’s absence dealt a big blow to the Ravens’ offensive line, which allowed five sacks and seven hits against backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Rams outside linebacker Von Miller had two sacks, including one with 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter that sealed Los Angeles’ victory.
This season, Bozeman made the transition from left guard to center, which he played during his entire college career at Alabama. He has provided stability for the Ravens’ offensive line, which has endured its fair share of injuries.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who played in one game, was shut down for the season in Week 7 after undergoing ankle surgery. Guard/offensive Tyre Phillips was recently placed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury, while right tackle Patrick Mekari has missed four games this season. Left guard Ben Powers missed a second straight game with a foot injury.
