WATCH: Broncos’ trick play on fourth-and-goal blown up by Chargers defense
The Broncos tried a trick play on fourth-and-goal to cut into the Chargers’ 10-0 lead. Unfortunately for Denver, it failed.
After taking the snap from Los Angeles’ 2-yard line, Drew Lock handed the ball to Mike Boone who ran left and tossed a later to Kendall Hinton who was flying right.
The Chargers defense met Hinton, who underthrew a pass to Lock. The Broncos quarterback tried maneuvering to the end zone but came up short.
Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ blowout loss at Tennessee Titans
It wasn’t the loss that was so disheartening. It was the blowout.
Tennessee 34, Dolphins 3.
The question about whether they are a playoff team after seven straight wins against easier competition was answered. They still have a long way to go.
Here are 10 thoughts on Sunday’s loss:
1. Tua Tagovailoa didn’t give the Dolphins enough of a chance this game. He had an especially bad first half. He made a big whiff, losing the ball as he went to throw and watching Tennessee recover the fumble at the Dolphins 14. The defense held, but Tennessee got a field goal to go up, 10-0. There were the career questions about his arm, as he was two or three yards short on passes when he rolled to the left — one early in the game to Mack Hollins, another in the third quarter. Tua also had a couple interceptions dropped by Tennessee late in the half (his interception late in the game came off a Mike Gesicki drop). There was an 8-yard sack in the third quarter that led to Jason Sanders’ 52-yard field goal doinking off the goalpost. Tagovailoa ended the day completing 18-of-38 passes for 205 yards. Throw in the three points this offense scored, and it just wasn’t good enough. A young quarterback’s bad day? An offense that demands more than he can give? Some questions that say Tua will never be an elite quarterback? It’s all on the table after a day like this.
2. The Ryan Tannehill on Sunday was the Ryan Tannehill of his good days for most of seven Dolphins years. He wasn’t great. He showed his career limitations. He was veteran good, though. Smart. The first thing a quarterback is asked to do is to not lose the game. Did Tannehill make any bad plays? No interceptions. OK, he underthrew a sure touchdown to A.J. Brown and followed that with a sack, his only one of the game. But he avoided the big mistake on a weather-challenged day and made enough plays to win. On Tennessee’s first scoring drive, he had second-and-15 and completed a 25-yard pass to Brown. On fourth-and-1, his quarterback sneak got 2 yards to the Miami 15. He then threw a simple 1-yard touchdown to Randy Bullock to make it, 7-0. He completed 13-of-18 passes for 120 yards. That’s all he was asked to do.
3. Where was the Dolphins defense that gave up 11.7 points during the seven-game win streak? Well, Tennessee didn’t need injured running back Derrick Henry to pound that defense into submission. D’onta Foreman did just fine behind this offensive line with 26 carries for 132 yards. He’s essentially the Duke Johnson of the Titans, a former third-round pick who’s been waived by four teams (including the Titans last year) and signed with Tennessee’s practice squad on Nov. 2. He played the Henry role against the Dolphins just fine as the Titans ran for 198 yards on a day that asked for that kind of output from the winner. And the defense that led the league in sacks? It had one on Sunday against that strong rushing attack.
4. The Dolphins’ playoff chances? Do we need to do a post-mortem? They didn’t get help when Las Vegas rallied to win at Indianapolis. Coupled with New England’s easy win at Jacksonville, and the Dolphins are out of the playoffs Sunday if the Los Angeles Chargers win or tie against Denver Sunday afternoon. If Denver wins, they would then need the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose Monday night to the Cleveland Browns.
5. Sunday started out as a field-possession game, and the lost yards on the punt game set a tone. The teams traded four series of three-and-out punts, but Tennessee seemed to march down the field when you look at them:
Miami: Punts from own 42;
Tenn: Punts from own 30;
Miami: Punts from own 34;
Tenn: Punts from own 44;
Miami. Punts from own 15;
Tennessee starts drive at Miami 46.
Miami punter Michael Palardy averaged 38.3 yards in the three punts that sequence. Tennessee averaged 45 yards those two. Miami also got 15 total return yards in their two returns. Tennessee got 28 yards in their three. So in a field-position start …
6. Tennessee started its third drive of the game at the Miami 46 without having got a first down. Handed a short field, it was eight plays and 46 yards for the first score of the game. That swung the game, 7-0, and that was effectively all the offense the Titans needed. So it wasn’t just the offense and defense that struggled. The special teams did in ways that weren’t always showing up in the stat sheet.
7. Stat of the day: The Dolphins were 3 of 12 on third-down conversions. That tells the story of first and second down, really. Here’s the lengths the Dolphins had on third down: 10, 9, 10, 1, 10, 9, 10, 10, 4, 11, 9 and 10 yards. The two converted were third-and-9 when Tua completed a 14-yarder to Gesicki and third-and-4 when he completed a 6-yard pass to DeVante Parker. On third down, he was sacked three times, fumbled once (on third-and-1, a fumble on the center exchange), ran for 1 yard on third-and-10 and completed 2-of-7 passes for 18 yards. The moral of the story: Third-and-long isn’t any way to win.
8. The Dolphins lost their seventh straight game under 40 degrees as a franchise. For anyone thinking the weather was an issue Sunday, playing in the rain/freezing rain is always an issue. But the Dolphins have to build a team with that in mind. They will have to play important games in Buffalo, New England and the Meadowlands at some point and they could be in December or January.
9. On Tennessee’s second possession, running back Dontrell Hilliard ran 5 yards and his upfield momentum was negated on a hit by safety Jevon Holland just short of the first down. Plays like that tell why Holland has become such a presence this season. Hillard hit a wall, turning a sure first down just on momentum into a stop short of the first down. In a possession game, that mattered. Of course, as the game went on, the defense got taken to the woodshed, Holland included. When a team rushes for 198 yards, that’s telling of the day you had on defense. Still, a first-year player like Holland has shown enough to know the talent he can be.
10. Patriots at Dolphins. The 17th game of the year comes with some playoff implications — for New England (10-6). The Dolphins beat New England in the opener when Xavien Howard stripped Patriots running back Damien Harris of the ball and then recovered the fumble at the Dolphins 9-yard line in the final minutes. For a while this year, the Dolphins were 1-7 and the Patriots held the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But after winning seven straight New England had successive losses to Buffalo and Indianapolis before beating Jacksonville on Sunday.
WATCH: Broncos’ Drew Lock connects with Courtland Sutton for 44-yard gain against Chargers
Shoulder injury? Doesn’t look like it’s bothering Drew Lock.
After sitting a drive a suffering an injury in the first quarter, the Broncos quarterback returned in the second and on his first play, he connected with Courtland Sutton for a 44-yard gain on the Chargers.
Los Angeles led 10-0 at the time.
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Los Angeles Rams
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: This loss embodied the best and worst of the Ravens’ second half. They were missing their Pro Bowl quarterback in Lamar Jackson, plus starting center Bradley Bozeman, and still they moved the ball well against a talented, well-coached Rams defense. They got kicker Justin Tucker’s usual elite accuracy. They were even opportunistic on defense, a welcome development. But they couldn’t convert in spots that they had to, and they couldn’t get one last stop when they needed to.
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens (8-8) remain alive on paper, but their hopes of making the postseason likely died when they could not keep the Rams out of the end zone in the last minute. Again, they came up short by an excruciatingly slim margin against a healthier, more talented opponent. Throw out their blowout loss to Cincinnati and they’ve lost four games by a total of five points during their fall from the top spot in the AFC.
The Ravens gave themselves a far better chance to win than anyone could have expected by doing something they have not done all season: creating turnovers. Safety Chuck Clark made a superb read in coverage to create an early pick-six, and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser made a remarkable adjustment to strip Matthew Stafford on a potential Rams scoring drive to start the second half. The Ravens made their own costly mistakes on offense, most notably an interception on which quarterback Tyler Huntley and wide receiver Marquise Brown misread one another. But Huntley again showed poise, answering with scoring drives each time the tide seemed about to turn. With a chance to lead a game-winning drive at the end, he could not muster any more magic.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: With the amount of injuries on the defensive side, I didn’t expect the Ravens to keep this game as close as it was. The Ravens took advantage of three turnovers from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, but they folded down the stretch. Baltimore had a hard time tackling, and record-setting Rams receiver Cooper Kupp kept getting wide open.
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley wasn’t great, but he did keep the Rams’ defense on its heels by using his legs to extend plays. The Ravens’ offensive line had hard time containing the Rams’ pass rush as expected, allowing five sacks, including a a big one from Von Miller at the end of the game that sealed the Ravens’ fate and maybe their playoff hopes.
C.J. Doon, editor: When you’re fighting for a playoff spot, every little thing matters. Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley’s miscommunication with wide receiver Marquise Brown at the end of the first half led to an interception and a Cooper Kupp touchdown, cutting the lead to 13-7. The Ravens’ 12-play, 59-yard drive that took 7:39 off the clock in the fourth quarter stalled at the goal line, leading to just three points and a 19-14 lead. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee’s overturned fumble was oh-so-close to being a game-changing turnover. On fourth-and-5 with the game on the line, cornerback Tavon Young couldn’t quite break up a pass to receiver Odell Beckahm Jr. With a backup quarterback and a depleted roster, the Ravens needed everything to go their way to beat one of the NFC’s best teams. If the Ravens do indeed miss the playoffs, coach John Harbaugh and Co. will rue those missed opportunities Sunday.
Tim Schwartz, editor: Just when you thought the Ravens have suffered enough heartbreaking defeats this season, they lose a must-win game to the Rams despite controlling the majority of the game and leading most of the way. Chuck Clark intercepted two Matthew Stafford passes, including one for a pick-six, and it still wasn’t enough for the Ravens, who saw their playoff hopes all but disappear in another simply brutal loss. During this five-game losing streak, Baltimore has lost three by a single point. That seems unfathomable, but maybe it was meant to be this cruel considering how many injuries to star players this team had to overcome. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s stock continues to rise, but Lamar Jackson’s absence is more proof that this team revolves around him.
