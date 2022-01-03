News
Week 17 updates: Chicago Bears up 22-3 at halftime — thanks to 2 takeaways in the 1st 4 minutes — over Mike Glennon and the New York Giants
Quarterback Andy Dalton will make his first start in nearly a month in the Chicago Bears’ home finale against the New York Giants.
Dalton hasn’t played since a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 5. He broke a bone in his non-throwing hand in that loss, had a hip flexor strain during his recovery and tested positive for COVID-19 — all in the last month.
We’ve got the latest Week 17 updates from Soldier Field.
Halftime:
The Bears defense had two takeaways in the first four minutes of Sunday’s game against the Giants at Soldier Field to fuel a 22-3 halftime lead.
The Bears took a 7-0 lead 18 seconds into the game.
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson had a strip-sack of Giants quarterback Mike Glennon. Bilal Nichols scooped the football up and returned it 12 yards to the 2-yard line.
On the Bears first offensive play, David Montgomery scored on a 2-yard run.
On the Giants’ next drive, Glennon threw a pass to Kenny Golladay that Artie Burns broke up and Tashaun Gipson intercepted. Gipson returned it 31 yards to the Giants’ 24-yard line. On fourth-and-2, Andy Dalton hit Darnell Mooney with a 4-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.
Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who is trying to break Richard Dent’s franchise record of 17 1/2 sacks in a season, didn’t get many opportunities.
Glennon completed just 1 of 2 passes for 4 yards and was sacked twice, the other by defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.
Quinn was taking Glennon down on third-and-7 late in the first quarter when Glennon avoided the sack by completing a shovel pass to Devontae Booker for a 4-yard gain.
Giants kicker Graham Gano made a 38-yard field goal with 7:45 to play in the second quarter to cut the Bears’ lead to 14-3.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos added a 21-yard field goal with 1:01 to play in the half to make it 17-3. His kick came after Andy Dalton threw incomplete twice in the end zone, on first-and-goal from the 10 and third-and-goal from the 4.
The Bears defense came up big after the Giants thought Santos’ ensuing kickoff was going into the end zone. It instead bounced down at the 2 before Pharoh Cooper picked it up and returned it to the 5.
Booker was stopped for a loss of 3 yards to open the drive, and Derrick Kelly was called for a false start to push the Giants to the 1. Blackson then took down Booker in the end zone for a safety.
Santos made a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the half to make it 22-3.
Mooney was removed from the game by officials for medical reasons late in the second quarter.
Inactives announced
Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is active for the Bears after he came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and was listed as questionable to play.
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will play after he said he lost about 10 pounds while battling COVID-19. He returned to practices Wednesday.
And nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and left tackle Jason Peters (ankle) are also active after they were listed as questionable.
But Bears quarterback Justin Fields is inactive as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Friday Andy Dalton would start and Nick Foles would be the backup, but he left open the possibility Fields would be active.
Now Fields will look to potentially making his final appearance of the season in the Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, if he recovers in time.
Also inactive for the Bears are cornerback Duke Shelley (heel), offensive linemen Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons and tight end J.P. Holtz.
Wide receivers Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Collin Johnson, linebacker Oshane Ximines and center Billy Price are inactive for the Giants.
Pregame
Andy Dalton, who is nearing the end of his one-year contract with the Bears, will try to lead the Bears to their first back-to-back wins since Oct. 3 and 10. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields continues to recover from an ankle injury and is listed as questionable. Nick Foles, who led the Bears to a comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week, will back up Dalton.
“It’s kind of been a crazy month for me,” Dalton said. “But I feel good about where I’m at now and my body feels healthy. And so I’m happy to be where I’m at now rather than where I was a few weeks ago.”
The Giants have lost four straight without quarterback Daniel Jones, who has a neck injury. They could use former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm in the game.
Both the Bears and the Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention, but the game could have significant meaning for one Bears player. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn will try to break the Bears’ single-season sacks record of 17 1/2 set by Richard Dent in 1984. Quinn has 17 on the season.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before today’s kickoff (noon, CBS).
Dolphins’ Brandon Jones, Adam Butler active at Titans; Austin Jackson replaced on O-line for a series
Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones and defensive lineman Adam Butler were both active for the team’s critical game at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.
Jones and Butler were in league COVID-19 protocols throughout the past week. They were removed from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday afternoon at the deadline to make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game.
Jones and Butler traveled separately from the rest of the team on Saturday, and despite their removal from the COVID list, they entered Sunday questionable, officially, due to illness. They were announced as cleared to play three and a half hours before the 1 p.m. kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Jones started while Butler was seen in the lineup by third down on the opening defensive series.
Jones entered the game with 66 tackles, five sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup in 13 games, 11 starts at strong safety. Butler came in with 16 tackles, two sacks and three pass deflections as a rotational defensive lineman for Miami.
Two weeks ago, Miami similarly activated rookie free safety Jevon Holland off COVID reserve the day before the Dec. 19 game against the Jets, but he was not cleared ahead of the Sunday kickoff.
Neither Jones nor Butler practiced this past week in preparation for the Titans after landing on the COVID list on Tuesday. They both played in Monday night’s win at the New Orleans Saints with Jones recording six tackles, a sack and a late interception.
Remaining active-roster Dolphins on the COVID list as of Sunday are cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, safety Sheldrick Redwine, defensive tackle John Jenkins and wide receivers Preston Williams, Allen Hurns and Lynn Bowden. Igbinoghene and Redwine were added on Saturday, Hurns and Bowden are on season-ending injured reserve and weren’t available to play anyway.
Miami had no other players enter Sunday’s game that carries significant AFC playoff implications with an injury designation. The Dolphins announced six healthy inactives: Running back Salvon Ahmed, tight end Hunter Long, linebackers Vince Biegel and Darius Hodge, cornerback Trill Williams and center Cameron Tom.
The Titans had outside linebacker Derick Roberson (illness) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee) deemed out ahead of kickoff after entering Sunday questionable. They also had defensive backs Chris Jones and Greg Mabin as healthy inactives.
Tennessee did not activate veteran wide receiver Julio Jones off their COVID list on Saturday, so he was out, along with linebacker Jayon Brown and tackle Kendall Lamm.
Jackson sits for a series
On the Dolphins’ third offensive series, Solomon Kindley was seen playing left guard instead of Austin Jackson.
No injury was announced for Jackson, so it was apparently a move based on performance, but Jackson was back in for the Dolphins’ following possession.
Jackson’s illegal man downfield penalty negated a first-down catch by running back Myles Gaskin on Miami’s second offensive play Sunday.
Jackson, a first-round pick in the 2020 draft, had played left tackle as a rookie last season and to start the 2021 season. He was moved inside to guard for the Oct. 10 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kindley saw his first offensive snaps Week 2, Sept. 19 against the Buffalo Bills.
This story will be updated.
Capitol rioters’ tears, remorse don’t spare them from jail
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.
Nearly a year later, Palmer fought back tears when he faced the federal judge who sentenced him to more than five years in prison. He said he was “horrified, absolutely devastated” by what he had done.
“I’m just so ashamed that I was a part of that,” Palmer told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Dec. 17 before she gave him the longest prison term for any rioter so far.
Judges are hearing tearful expressions of remorse — and a litany of excuses — from rioters paying a price for joining the Jan. 6 insurrection, even as others try to play down the deadly attack on a seat of American democracy.
The Justice Department’s investigation of the riot has now entered the punishment phase. So far, 71 people have been sentenced for riot-related crimes. They include a company CEO, an architect, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, a gym owner, a former Houston police officer and a University of Kentucky student. Many rioters have said they lost jobs and friends after their mob of Donald Trump loyalists disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
Fifty-six of the 71 pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Most of them were sentenced to home confinement or jail terms measured in weeks or months, according to an Associated Press tally of every sentencing. But rioters who assaulted police officers have gotten years behind bars.
With hundreds of people charged, the Justice Department has taken heat for not coming down harder on some rioters, and it has failed to charge anyone with sedition or treason despite hints early on in the investigation. But lower-level cases tend to be easier to prosecute and typically get resolved before more complex ones.
At least 165 people have pleaded guilty so far, mostly to crimes punishable by a maximum sentence of six months. There are dozens of cases involving more serious offenses still moving through the system. More than 220 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers at the Capitol, according to the Justice Department. Since November, three of them have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from more than three years to just over five years.
The District of Columbia federal court is overloaded with Jan. 6 cases. More than 700 people have been charged so far and the FBI is still looking for more. Among the most serious charges are against far-right extremist group members accused of plotting attacks to obstruct Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election. Their cases haven’t yet gone to trial.
The rioters’ refrains before the judges are often the same: They were caught up in the moment or just following the crowd into the Capitol. They didn’t see any violence or vandalism. They thought police were letting them enter the building. They insist they went there to peacefully protest.
Their excuses often implode in the face of overwhelming evidence. Thousands of hours of videos from surveillance cameras, mobile phones and police body cameras captured them reveling in the mayhem. Many boasted about their crimes on social media in the days after the deadly attack.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson said then-President Trump’s incendiary speech on Jan. 6 “stoked the flames of fear and discontent.” But she told Russell James Peterson, a rioter from Pennsylvania, that he “walked there on his own two feet” and must bear responsibility for his own actions.
“No one was swept away to the Capitol. No one was carried. The rioters were adults,” Jackson said before sentencing Peterson to 30 days’ imprisonment.
Eighteen judges, including four nominated by Trump, have sentenced the 71 defendants. Thirty-one defendants have been sentenced to terms of imprisonment or to jail time already served, including 22 who received sentences of three months or less, according to the AP tally. An additional 18 defendants have been sentenced to home confinement. The remaining 22 have gotten probation without house arrest.
A seemingly genuine display of contrition before or during a sentencing hearing can help a rioter avoid a jail cell. The judges often cite remorse as a key factor in deciding sentences.
But Chutkan told Palmer that she couldn’t tell if his remorse was genuine.
“I can’t look into your heart or your mind,” the judge said. “The way you conduct your life after this case is going to speak volumes about whether you are truly remorseful.”
Anna Morgan-Lloyd, the first rioter to be sentenced, told Senior Judge Royce Lamberth in June that she was ashamed of the “savage display of violence” at the Capitol. A day later, however, the Indiana woman told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that people were “very polite” during the riot, that she saw “relaxed” police officers chatting with rioters and that she didn’t believe the Jan. 6 attack was an insurrection.
Her inconsistency didn’t escape Lamberth’s notice. In a footnote to an order in another case, the judge said his “hopes have been recently dashed” when Morgan-Lloyd’s Fox interview “directly conflicted with the contrite statements that she made” to him.
Dona Sue Bissey ’s case is one of only six in which prosecutors agreed to recommend probation without home detention. But instead, Chutkan sentenced her to 14 days in jail. The judge questioned whether Bissey, 53, of Indiana, truly was remorseful because she bragged about her participation in the riot.
“There must be consequences for taking part, even a small part, in a mass attempt to stop the certification of the presidential election and prevent the transfer of power,” said Chutkan, who was nominated by President Barack Obama.
All eight of the Jan. 6 defendants sentenced by Chutkan have received jail or prison terms. In all but one of those cases, the sentence that she handed down was stricter than prosecutors’ recommendation.
In contrast, all four rioters sentenced by Chief Judge Beryl Howell received three months of home detention after prosecutors recommended jail terms. Howell, also an Obama nominee, questioned the Justice Department’s “muddled approach” in resolving cases with misdemeanor pleas despite using “scorching strong language” to describe rioters’ actions.
She said it was “almost schizophrenic in some ways” for prosecutors to recommend a three-month jail sentence for a Tennessee man, Jack Jesse Griffith, in a court filing that referred to rioters as “those who trespassed.”
“No wonder parts of the public in the United States are confused about whether what happened on January 6th at the Capitol was simply a petty offense of trespassing with some disorderliness or shocking criminal conduct that represented a grave threat to our democratic norms,” Howell said during Griffith’s Oct. 28 sentencing, according to a transcript.
The judge who sentenced Boyd Camper to 60 days’ imprisonment for a misdemeanor offense said the Montana man’s presence in the mob “helped create the momentum for violence” and provided safety for violent rioters even though he personally didn’t attack law enforcement officers.
“Violence is an unacceptable way to resolve political differences,” Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly told Camper.
Some judges have rejected prosecutors’ recommendations for prison sentences. Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump nominee, said it is “almost unheard of” for first-time offenders to get jail time for nonviolent misdemeanors. Howell questioned why a short jail term for riot defendant Glen Wes Lee Croy, without a longer term of court supervision, would be the best way to ensure that the Colorado man “stays on a law-abiding path.”
Many other prominent cases remain unresolved. Dozens of people linked to extremist groups have been charged with conspiring to carry out coordinated attacks on the Capitol, including more than 20 defendants tied to the anti-government Oath Keepers and at least 16 connected to the far-right Proud Boys.
At least five people associated with the Oath Keepers have pleaded guilty. At least one Proud Boys member has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. None of them has been sentenced yet.
Approximately 20 trials are scheduled in 2022. Meanwhile, judges are plowing through daily dockets of guilty pleas and sentencings.
Anthony Mariotto, a Florida man who was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, said he “got caught up in the moment” but knows he broke the law by entering the Capitol.
“I was hoping that they would just pause the election,” Mariotto said during his December sentencing. “I wish Joe Biden, President Biden, would have won by billions of votes. None of this would have happened.”
Judge Reggie Walton dryly replied, “He won by 7 million.”
___
Kunzelman reported from College Park, Maryland, Billeaud from Phoenix and Whitehurst from Salt Lake City.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews breaks franchise record for most receiving yards in single season
Throughout the 2021 season, Mark Andrews has not only made a case for being the best tight end in Ravens history, but one of the team’s all-time best pass catchers.
On Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, Andrews continued his historic season by breaking the franchise’s single-season receiving yards record, which was set by former receiver Michael Jackson (1,201) in 1996.
With the Ravens facing a first-and-19 early in the second quarter, Andrews caught an 18-yard pass from quarterback Tyler Huntley, giving him 1,205 yards for the season.
Entering Sunday, Andrews needed 11 receptions to eclipse Derrick Mason’s team record, set in 2007.
“I’m definitely aware,” Andrews said this week when asked about the records. “Someone said [Jackson’s record has] been around for like 26 years, and that’s a big thing. That’s something where your name is stapled into an organization and a franchise, and not many people get that opportunity. So, that’s going to be, obviously, a huge honor, if I’m able to do that and get that.”
Andrews has been one of the best tight ends in the league this season. Heading into Week 17, the 2018 third-round draft pick was first among tight ends in receptions and receiving yards, while his nine touchdown catches is tied for most in the league among tight ends.
During the Ravens’ loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, he became the first tight end in team history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
Andrews has recorded at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in three straight games, tying the Chicago Bears’ Jimmy Graham for the longest streak by a tight end in NFL history.
