News
With changes likely on the way for the Chicago Bears, the defense sets the tone for a fun home finale with 2 takeaways in the first 4 minutes vs. ex-Bear Mike Glennon
Before we talk about the fun, let’s get one thing out of the way.
Mike Glennon was the opposing quarterback Sunday at Soldier Field.
Mike Glennon, who has thrown 20 interceptions and 18 touchdown passes over the last six seasons with six teams. Mike Glennon, whom the Chicago Bears paid $18.5 million to play four games in 2017 before benching him for Mitch Trubisky after a four-turnover game. Mike Glennon, who ranks as one of the stains on the Bears front office resume.
So the degree of difficulty for the Bears defense wasn’t at a peak in the 29-3 victory over the 4-12 New York Giants, a game with no playoff implications for either team.
But that didn’t mean it wasn’t fun for the Bears (6-10) when outside linebacker Trevis Gipson barreled down on Glennon untouched on the first play of the game for a strip-sack that defensive lineman Bilal Nichols recovered. Or when Gipson knocked the ball from Glennon’s hand again in the third quarter, Khyiris Tonga recovered and Gipson broke into his Thor-themed celebration.
The Bears gave outside linebacker Robert Quinn his due for recording a third strip-sack of Glennon to break a 37-year-old franchise record for sacks in a season previously held by Richard Dent.
And the defense raced to the end zone to celebrate safety Tashaun Gipson’s interception on a tipped pass by cornerback Artie Burns and found joy when Angelo Blackson made a tackle in the end zone for a safety and Deon Bush came up with another interception.
In all, the Bears had four takeaways and four sacks against Glennon, who was filling in for starter Daniel Jones, who is out with a neck injury. For a meaningless game in blustery, 24-degree weather, this one was pretty enjoyable — for Bears fans and players.
“It felt good, man,” Trevis Gipson said. “That’s what the defense is about. We want to be about turnovers and getting the ball back to our offense as fast as possible. So just going out there, flying around, after we get a turnover, pointing which way to run and where’s the camera at, people slide in — it’s just fun. It’s an amazing game.”
With rookie quarterback Justin Fields out with an ankle injury and Bears fans biding time over the final weeks until ownership announces its offseason direction with the coaching staff and front office, Quinn’s quest to break Dent’s sacks record of 17½ in 1984 was the most notable storyline entering Sunday.
But both Gipsons made their own big plays to set a good tone for the afternoon.
Nichols recovered Glennon’s first fumble and returned it 12 yards to the 2-yard line. One play later — and 18 seconds into the game — David Montgomery scored on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
The opening strip-sack by Trevis Gipson was notable in that he’s a still-developing second-year player. Selected in the fifth round out of Tulsa in 2020, Gipson has 6½ sacks this season, including 3½ in the last four games.
“It sort of caught me by surprise that they went empty (backfield) the first play of the game,” Gipson said. “We’ve got Rob Quinn rushing his life out on the other side, so that did surprise me. … My eyes got big at the opportunity and I had to take advantage of it.”
The Bears also scored after Tashaun Gipson’s interception, which he pulled in with one hand and returned 31 yards to the 24. Seven plays later, Andy Dalton, filling in for Fields, hit Darnell Mooney with a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-2 for a 14-0 lead.
Dalton threw for 173 yards and the one touchdown, and Montgomery rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Later in the first half, the Giants let a kickoff land at the 2-yard line before Pharoh Cooper picked it up and returned it to the 5. Devontae Booker was stopped for a loss of 3 yards to open the drive, and Derrick Kelly was called for a false start to push the Giants to the 1. Blackson then took down Booker in the end zone for a safety and a 19-3 lead.
The Bears led 22-3 at halftime after a Cairo Santos field goal and cruised as the Giants focused primarily on their running game. Glennon completed just 4 of 11 passes for 24 yards with the two interceptions and four sacks. The Giants had minus-10 net passing yards.
The significant lead allowed Bears coach Matt Nagy to call a timeout after Quinn broke the sacks record in the fourth quarter so he could soak in the moment, which the Bears celebrated with a video board message.
“I appreciated (the win) for the players to be able to have this because they deserve it,” Nagy said. “It’s nice to have one where you’re able to be in control from the first play to the last play. And so being where we’ve been through this year, the one thing I’m very impressed with and appreciate from the players and coaches is the effort and the care.”
The Bears have one week left — a Week 18 game next Sunday in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings — before significant change potentially could hit Halas Hall leadership. If that change involves Nagy, Sunday’s game might have been his last at Soldier Field as Bears coach.
But Nagy seemed to be enjoying the win rather than thinking about his possible finale.
For the Bears, staying in the moment — and focusing on their jobs and not the circumstances — has paid off with two straight wins.
“I’m so stuck in today’s game and the feeling that … I haven’t thought about that,” Nagy said. “Maybe I will down the road if (change) was to happen. If not, then I’m just going to do exactly what I’ve been doing all year long, which is prepping for Minnesota.”
Zach Wilson starting to shine despite mounting losses
There are positives within the 28-24 loss to the Buccaneers and it starts with the No. 2 overall pick.
The Jets had the upset of the year in its palms. Then a failed fourth down gave the ball to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers snatched the victory with a 93-yard game winning drive.
That dropped the Jets to 4-12, but hello, Zach Wilson.
The kid looked good. There’s no arguing that. Wilson went 19-for-33 for 234 yards with one touchdown.
The game was slightly spoiled with the failed fourth down sneak call when Wilson was supposed to hand the ball off to Braxton Berrios. Some blame falls on the coaching staff for giving Wilson the option and not communicating to Wilson well enough to hand it off to Berrios.
But some blame belongs to Wilson, too, because most QB sneaks can’t net two yards. Nonetheless, Wilson played as well as he could considering the circumstances.
Here are the offensive key contributors that were out on Sunday: Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin and Connor McGovern. Then to add more salt to the wound, Michael Carter, Dan Brown and George Fant all suffered injuries during the game.
Wilson was basically out there with mostly backups and still played well.
Most of Wilson’s production was because he was extremely decisive and read the defensive coverages well pre-snap and picked it apart.
The former BYU standout went 19-for-30 for 234 yards and a touchdown. Wilson’s average time to throw was 2.38. That means when he trusted what his eyes told him, he let it rip.
“The main goal today was just feeling space,” Wilson said. “These guys do a really good job of giving you a one-high shell and then all of a sudden turning it into a two-look, rolling, bringing the corner down. They obviously bring a lot of pressure. Different things like that. So, for me, it was where can I feel space, and then just go through my reads and progressions and just get our playmakers the ball. How efficient can I be going through the reads?”
Wilson cooked and finished his fourth game in a row without an interception. That’s progress.
Before the Buccaneers game, the focus should have centered around the young building blocks that the Jets have as they work toward being a contender. It started with Wilson and he showed flashes.
If the Jets pick up that fourth-and-two, they’re 5-11 and shock the NFL world. They didn’t but that doesn’t take away from Wilson’s day and the other young talent.
“It was unfortunate, it really was. But I thought (there were) so many great learning experiences,” Wilson said. “Right now, as a team, all we’ve got to understand is that this game today wasn’t what we’re really working for in the future. Yeah, it sucks and we’re right there and there’s one play all the way around and one yard all the way around that goes in our favor and the game’s over, but we took a step in the right direction.”
The loss stings, but there were plenty of positives on things to build on.
Brandin Echols caught an interception on Brady while guarding Mike Evans. Michael Carter opened the game up with a 55-yard run. Michael Carter II sacked Brady. The offensive line paved a way for the rushing attack to net 150 yards against the third best rushing defense and only allowed one sack.
The potential looks promising and if Wilson keeps progressing the future is bright.
Broncos gassers, notable Week 17 quotes following loss to Chargers and looking ahead to Week 18 versus Chiefs
Gassers, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 34-13 loss to the Chargers in Week 17.
Gassers
Vic Fangio
Like the quarterback-less loss to New Orleans last year, Fangio gets an asterisk next to Sunday’s loss as he was missing about half his lineup due to COVID/injuries. Even so, Fangio’s Broncos continue to be horrible against the AFC West — 5-12 over the last three years — and in the small details of every game (e.g. Fangio lost another challenge Sunday on an ill-advised red flag, dropping him to 1 of 8 this year).
Broncos special teams
If special teams coach Tom McMahon still has a job next year in Dove Valley, something is seriously wrong. Denver’s error-prone special teams units committed three costly blunders Sunday that led to 21 points for the Chargers. Los Angeles’ 47-yard return on the opening kickoff set the tone, while Diontae Spencer had a muffed punt and Andre Roberts took back a kickoff 101 yards for a fourth-quarter TD.
Broncos pass-rush
After an off game in a loss to the Broncos in Week 12, Justin Herbert took a little while to settle in Sunday. But once he did, the Chargers’ offense hummed. Herbert picked on reserves in the Broncos’ secondary (see: Nate Hairston), but a lack of a pass rush didn’t help matters. Denver failed to register a sack for the first time all season as Herbert evaded the few pass-rush attempts Denver did have.
Quotebook
Vic Fangio on the 101-yard touchdown return given up: “There’s no excuses. We’ve got to play with who we’ve got and we’ve got to find a way to cover kicks better.”
Fangio on the offense: “We can’t seem to find a rhythm or consistency in our offense to keep drives sustained, make first downs and eventually get touchdowns.”
Drew Lock on the status of his injured right shoulder: :”It’s pretty numb right now, so we’ll see (Monday).”
Lock on if 2021 is a “bad” season because of missing the playoffs: “Yeah… In the NFL, the only thing that matters is the playoffs.”
Brandon McManus on another season out of the postseason: “It’s disappointing. It’s six years now, missing the playoffs. When you lose a lot of divisional games it doesn’t help. We gave ourselves a chance at 7-6, but obviously we didn’t do enough to win the games down the stretch here.”
Up Next
Sunday vs Chiefs, 2:25 p.m.
Record: 11-5
Week 17 result: Lost 34-31 at Cincinnati
Coach: Andy Reid (9th year)
About the Browns: After an up-and-down start, Kansas City caught fire with eight consecutive wins coming into Week 17. But Joe Burrow and the Bengals cooled off the Chiefs with a win by way of a last-second field goal. The Chiefs already clinched the AFC West with a Week 16 win and are now the No. 2 seed in the conference, behind Tennessee. K.C. needs to beat Denver and have the Titans lose in order to re-gain a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Biden vows U.S. to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine
WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden conferred on Sunday with Ukraine’s leader over the Russian troop buildup near its border, promising that the U.S. and allies will act “decisively” if Russia further invades the Eastern European nation.
Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call came as the U.S. and Western allies prepared for a series of diplomatic meetings to try to de-escalate a crisis that Moscow said could rupture ties with Washington.
“President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement following the call.
Psaki added that Biden underscored his commitment to the principle of “nothing about you without you,” the tenet that it won’t negotiate policy that impacts Europe without its allies’ input.
Biden has spoken of hitting Russia with economy-jarring sanctions if it moves on Ukraine’s territory, but he said last month that U.S. military action is not on the table.
The Kremlin has demanded that any further expansion of NATO exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet countries. The Russians have also demanded that the military alliance remove offensive weaponry from countries in the region.
The White House has dismissed Russia’s demands on NATO as a non-starter. A key principle of the NATO alliance is that membership is open to any qualifying country. And no outsider has membership veto power. While there’s little prospect that Ukraine would be invited into the alliance anytime soon, the U.S. and its allies won’t rule it out.
Zelenskyy said in a Twitter posting after Sunday’s call that “keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed.”
“We appreciate the unwavering support,” Zelenskyy said.
The United States has made little progress in efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease tensions. Senior U.S. and Russian officials are scheduled to meet Jan. 9-10 in Geneva to discuss the situation. Those talks are to be followed by meetings at the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Biden spoke with Putin for nearly an hour on Thursday. He told reporters the next day that he warned Putin that his economy would pay a “heavy price” if Russia, which has massed some 100,000 troops near the border, made further moves against Ukraine.
“I’m not going to negotiate here in public, but we made it clear that he cannot — I emphasize cannot — move on Ukraine,” Biden said Friday.
Biden said he told Putin it was important for the Russians to take steps before those meetings toward easing the crisis. Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, in describing the presidents’ conversation this past week, said Biden’s pursuit of sanctions “could lead to a complete rupture of relations between our countries and Russia-West relations will be severely damaged.”
U.S. intelligence findings indicate Russia has made preparations for a potential invasion in early 2022. But White House officials say it remains unclear whether Putin has already made a decision to move forward with military action.
Still, Biden said he remained hopeful for the upcoming talks. White House officials say they will consult closely with Western allies.
“I always expect if you negotiate you make progress, but we’ll see,” he said Friday. ”We’ll see.”
Past military incursions by Putin loom large as Biden weighs his next steps.
In 2014, Russian troops marched into the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and seized the territory from Ukraine. Russia’s annexation of Crimea was one of the darker moments for President Barack Obama on the international stage.
The U.S.-Russia relationship was badly damaged near the end of President George W. Bush’s administration after Russia’s 2008 invasion of its neighbor Georgia after Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ordered his troops into the breakaway region of South Ossetia.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday he feared that Putin was intent on invading Ukraine and “nothing other than a level of sanctions that Russia has never seen will deter him.”
“Russia needs to understand we are united in this,” Schiff told “Face the Nation” on CBS. ”I also think that a powerful deterrent is the understanding that if they do invade, it is going to bring (NATO) closer to Russia, not push it farther away.”
Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv contributed to this report.
