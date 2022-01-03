Wrestling Notebook: Bruce Rich starts over

If early season success is any indication, Pembroke is in for a season to remember.

Pembroke has raised eyebrows in the first month of the 2021-22 MIAA basketball season; the Titans started 5-0 for the first time in program history. The perfect start to the season is highlighted by a 3-0 mark in Patriot League play.

“I knew we could have some talent here, but the big thing was changing the expectations,” first-year Pembroke coach Matt Vincenzi said. “The recent track has not been very good. There was not much to go off from last year because of the shortened season but based on the fall league games that I saw I was optimistic.”

So far the Titans have already shown signs of a culture change. Coming into the season Pembroke was 1-17 in its last 18 games against rival Hanover only to beat the Hawks 54-35 in its second game of the season. Hingham had the Titans’ number going back to 2014, but then courtesy of 19 points from Joey Dwyer, Pembroke flipped the script on Dec. 21 with a 56-47 road win.

Vincenzi’s optimistic outlook for his roster has been supported by the results. Dwyer, a junior guard, is quickly becoming one of the South Shore’s top scoring threats with a smooth lefty stroke from both beyond the arc and in the paint. Tom Considine is a physical forward who can also handle the ball and Brady Spencer is an inside-out threat. Those three, along with guard Devanti Perry and Connor Lockhart, compose a formidable starting lineup that has length and athleticism, both key factors in the Titans’ matchup zone defense.

Pembroke has allowed more than 50 points in a game only once so far.

“When tryouts started it was clear we had some long and rangy defenders that could fit the system well,” Vincenzi said. “I feel confident the mindset is right here. We were very excited when we beat Hanover and Hingham but we went right back to work. The day after we beat Hingham it was one of our best practices of the year. There is a clear belief amongst everyone that the job is not even close to finished.”

Dracut on the move

Those who may have overlooked Dracut coming into the season certainly will be quick to circle them on the schedule after Thursday night.

Courtesy of 24 points from senior captain Cameron Watkins and relentless full-court pressure defense, the Middies knocked off previously unbeaten Norwell 56-47 to win the Edmund Murphy Winter Classic championship. The win improved Dracut to a spotless 4-0 on the season. Junior captain Ashlee Talbot — who helped spearhead the Middies defensive effort — was named the tournament’s most valuable player for the second time in her career.

Dracut’s defense was impressive as they limited Norwell superstar Grace Oliver — averaging over 28 points a game coming into Thursday — to 13 points and two first half shots.

“We knew from watching them that they were a great team and had a great player in Oliver,” Dracut coach Peter Witts said. “We knew if we could control her and limit her we could win the game and the girls did a great job at that.”

On top of its win over the Clippers, Dracut owns wins over MVC foes Lowell and Methuen as well as Lowell Catholic.

“These girls have been playing since 7th and 8th grade when they played on the freshman team through a waiver,” Witts said. “They are all leaders for us at this point. We do a lot of the little things right and most importantly they are finding out what a role player is supposed to do. It’s not just superstars, everyone is discovering how they can help us win.”

Dracut visits Lawrence on Tuesday before a tough showdown with Andover on Thursday.

Covid causes pause

On Wednesday evening, Wellesley Public Schools announced it was putting its winter season on pause due to a rise of COVID-19 cases within its athletic programs.

While the pause was not a step that officials wanted to take, those both within the Raiders athletic department and the Wellesley Board of Health believed it was the best course of action based on the current circumstances within the district.

“This is certainly not something that we wanted to do,” Wellesley athletic director John Brown said. “With the large number of positive cases that we have on all of our varsity teams in the last few days, and the fact that many of those teams were shut down already over winter break, the best thing that we could do is take a pause and get student-athletes healthy. We hope that this is short and we can get back to playing as soon as possible.”

Wellesley’s varsity teams could return as soon as next week. Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, sources continue to tell the Boston Herald that no state restrictions on athletics are forthcoming.

On tap

There are a handful of notable games on both the boys and girls side scheduled for this week.

Mansfield is set to take a trip to BC High on Tuesday night in what should be one of the top boys non-league showdowns of the winter. Eagles senior Mike Loughnane is four points away from 1,000 for his career. St. Mary’s, meanwhile, will host Catholic Central League foe Cathedral on Tuesday in what should be a high level girls’ matchup.