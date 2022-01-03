News
Wrestling Notebook: Bruce Rich starts over
Bruce Rich spent 40 years building a dynasty at Chelmsford High.
Now he hopes to start something special at Northeast/Bishop Fenwick.
Rich has been tasked with building a program from scratch. He knows that it will take time to get the co-op up and running and he’s used the age-old adage that Rome wasn’t built in a day in describing what the process will entail.
“One of the reasons I decided to do this was that I was teaching at Bishop Fenwick and the commute was tough,” Rich said. “Bishop Fenwick wanted to get a wrestling program started and I was actually coaching football at Northeast Regional so I had the connection with both schools. It is a bit challenging, getting a lot of kids with no wrestling experience, but they’ve been great. The chemistry between the kids has been excellent.”
Rich is also dealing with a lack of a feeder program. He knows one of the key reasons for his success at Chelmsford (648 wins, 11 sectional and two All-State title) was due in large part to the fact that many of his wrestlers arrived at Chelmsford High having wrestled for years.
“You definitely get spoiled by having a feeder program. We had a great feeder program at Chelmsford with a lot of great coaches at the younger levels,” Rich said. “We’re just going to take it one day at time, take it slow and make sure that the kids are having as much fun as possible.”
One of the few wrestlers in the program with any wrestling pedigree is sophomore Luke Connolly. He came to Bishop Fenwick in large part because of Rich and the assurances that the school was going to start a wrestling program.
“Coach Rich said he was going to do it and I trusted him,” said Connolly, who started the season at 7-0 including a pair of wins at the Lowell Holidays. “He has been great working with me and all the other wrestlers.”
Lowell leftovers
It was a big week for top-ranked St. John’s Prep. After defeating highly-touted Central Catholic and Milford in a quad meet, the Eagles ventured north and held off Timberlane 205-203 to capture the prestigious George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament.
Tyler Knox (126) and Rawson Iwanicki (152) captured individual titles, while Adam Schaeublin took a second at 132, Alex Schaeublin was third at 113 and Charlie Smith was sixth in the heavyweight class.
Other Massachusetts teams to place in the top 10 included Central Catholic (fourth, 150.5), Natick (fifth, 145), Monty Tech (seventh, 130), Hingham (eighth, 127) and Milford (ninth, 116.5).
It was also a special tournament for the Tildsley family. James Tildsley, an 8th-grader at Billerica, captured the 106-pound title by pinning Lowell Catholic’s Scotty Moreau at 4:57.
“It feels great,” Tildsley said after the match. “Winning this as an eighth grader is a little overwhelming. I’m just trying to take it all in. Going out on top, I really feel good about this one.”
His older brother, Shawsheen freshman Sid Tildsley, won the 132-pound title with a 5-0 victory over Adam Schaeublin. Following the victory, he paid homage to late Shawsheen coach Mark Donovan, who died from cancer two months prior to the start of the season.
“Emotions were obviously running high,” he said. “When I was a little kid, I always wanted to win this tournament. I always wanted to do it for (Donovan). Winning this now is really special, because I knew he’d be watching down on me.”
Elsewhere, if you’re going to wrestle in a super quad, you might as well make the most of it. That was the case for North Andover last Thursday as they defeated five opponents, Arlington (60-12), Beverly (50-25), Greater Lawrence (66-9), Lynnfield/North Reading (42-6) and Salem (46-21).
The meet wasn’t a total loss of Arlington, who rebounded from the North Andover loss to win four matches. The Spy Ponders handled Beverly (40-24), Greater Lawrence (39-24), Lynnfield/North Reading (24-12) and Salem (42-29).
News
Basketball Notebook: Pembroke changing perceptions
If early season success is any indication, Pembroke is in for a season to remember.
Pembroke has raised eyebrows in the first month of the 2021-22 MIAA basketball season; the Titans started 5-0 for the first time in program history. The perfect start to the season is highlighted by a 3-0 mark in Patriot League play.
“I knew we could have some talent here, but the big thing was changing the expectations,” first-year Pembroke coach Matt Vincenzi said. “The recent track has not been very good. There was not much to go off from last year because of the shortened season but based on the fall league games that I saw I was optimistic.”
So far the Titans have already shown signs of a culture change. Coming into the season Pembroke was 1-17 in its last 18 games against rival Hanover only to beat the Hawks 54-35 in its second game of the season. Hingham had the Titans’ number going back to 2014, but then courtesy of 19 points from Joey Dwyer, Pembroke flipped the script on Dec. 21 with a 56-47 road win.
Vincenzi’s optimistic outlook for his roster has been supported by the results. Dwyer, a junior guard, is quickly becoming one of the South Shore’s top scoring threats with a smooth lefty stroke from both beyond the arc and in the paint. Tom Considine is a physical forward who can also handle the ball and Brady Spencer is an inside-out threat. Those three, along with guard Devanti Perry and Connor Lockhart, compose a formidable starting lineup that has length and athleticism, both key factors in the Titans’ matchup zone defense.
Pembroke has allowed more than 50 points in a game only once so far.
“When tryouts started it was clear we had some long and rangy defenders that could fit the system well,” Vincenzi said. “I feel confident the mindset is right here. We were very excited when we beat Hanover and Hingham but we went right back to work. The day after we beat Hingham it was one of our best practices of the year. There is a clear belief amongst everyone that the job is not even close to finished.”
Dracut on the move
Those who may have overlooked Dracut coming into the season certainly will be quick to circle them on the schedule after Thursday night.
Courtesy of 24 points from senior captain Cameron Watkins and relentless full-court pressure defense, the Middies knocked off previously unbeaten Norwell 56-47 to win the Edmund Murphy Winter Classic championship. The win improved Dracut to a spotless 4-0 on the season. Junior captain Ashlee Talbot — who helped spearhead the Middies defensive effort — was named the tournament’s most valuable player for the second time in her career.
Dracut’s defense was impressive as they limited Norwell superstar Grace Oliver — averaging over 28 points a game coming into Thursday — to 13 points and two first half shots.
“We knew from watching them that they were a great team and had a great player in Oliver,” Dracut coach Peter Witts said. “We knew if we could control her and limit her we could win the game and the girls did a great job at that.”
On top of its win over the Clippers, Dracut owns wins over MVC foes Lowell and Methuen as well as Lowell Catholic.
“These girls have been playing since 7th and 8th grade when they played on the freshman team through a waiver,” Witts said. “They are all leaders for us at this point. We do a lot of the little things right and most importantly they are finding out what a role player is supposed to do. It’s not just superstars, everyone is discovering how they can help us win.”
Dracut visits Lawrence on Tuesday before a tough showdown with Andover on Thursday.
Covid causes pause
On Wednesday evening, Wellesley Public Schools announced it was putting its winter season on pause due to a rise of COVID-19 cases within its athletic programs.
While the pause was not a step that officials wanted to take, those both within the Raiders athletic department and the Wellesley Board of Health believed it was the best course of action based on the current circumstances within the district.
“This is certainly not something that we wanted to do,” Wellesley athletic director John Brown said. “With the large number of positive cases that we have on all of our varsity teams in the last few days, and the fact that many of those teams were shut down already over winter break, the best thing that we could do is take a pause and get student-athletes healthy. We hope that this is short and we can get back to playing as soon as possible.”
Wellesley’s varsity teams could return as soon as next week. Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, sources continue to tell the Boston Herald that no state restrictions on athletics are forthcoming.
On tap
There are a handful of notable games on both the boys and girls side scheduled for this week.
Mansfield is set to take a trip to BC High on Tuesday night in what should be one of the top boys non-league showdowns of the winter. Eagles senior Mike Loughnane is four points away from 1,000 for his career. St. Mary’s, meanwhile, will host Catholic Central League foe Cathedral on Tuesday in what should be a high level girls’ matchup.
News
Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine
WILMINGTON, Del. — President Biden conferred on Sunday with Ukraine’s leader over the Russian troop buildup near its border, promising that the U.S. and allies will act “decisively” if Russia further invades the Eastern European nation.
Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call came as the U.S. and Western allies prepared for a series of diplomatic meetings to try to de-escalate a crisis that Moscow said could rupture ties with Washington.
“President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement following the call.
Psaki added that Biden underscored his commitment to the principle of “nothing about you without you,” the tenet that it won’t negotiate policy that impacts Europe without its allies’ input.
Biden has spoken of hitting Russia with economy-jarring sanctions if it moves on Ukraine’s territory, but he said last month that U.S. military action is not on the table.
The Kremlin has demanded that any further expansion of NATO exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet countries. The Russians have also demanded that the military alliance remove offensive weaponry from countries in the region.
The White House has dismissed Russia’s demands on NATO as a non-starter. A key principle of the NATO alliance is that membership is open to any qualifying country. And no outsider has membership veto power. While there’s little prospect that Ukraine would be invited into the alliance anytime soon, the U.S. and its allies won’t rule it out.
Zelenskyy said in a Twitter posting after Sunday’s call that “keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed.”
“We appreciate the unwavering support,” Zelenskyy said.
The United States has made little progress in efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease tensions. Senior U.S. and Russian officials are scheduled to meet Jan. 9-10 in Geneva to discuss the situation. Those talks are to be followed by meetings at the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Biden spoke with Putin for nearly an hour on Thursday. He told reporters the next day that he warned Putin that his economy would pay a “heavy price” if Russia, which has massed some 100,000 troops near the border, made further moves against Ukraine.
“I’m not going to negotiate here in public, but we made it clear that he cannot — I emphasize cannot — move on Ukraine,” Biden said Friday.
Biden said he told Putin it was important for the Russians to take steps before those meetings toward easing the crisis. Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, in describing the presidents’ conversation this past week, said Biden’s pursuit of sanctions “could lead to a complete rupture of” relations between the two countries.
News
Brown’s career-high 50 leads Celtics over Orlando in OT, 116-111
All the Celtics could do at the end of this one was breathe deeply and give thanks for a win they probably didn’t deserve. As their unpredictable path has shown this season, there’s certainly no knowing what the quality of the product will be from one game to the next.
So the Celtics served up a little of everything from the season-long menu Sunday night, nearly throwing it all away with 20 turnovers over the first three quarters before regrouping with an explosive burst in a 116-111 overtime win over Orlando.
They needed every drop of a career-high 50-point performance from Jaylen Brown and a fierce kick down the stretch after three quarters of lackluster basketball to pull this one out.
“To be honest I didn’t even realize until the last shot, when I had 47,” Brown said of a 3-pointer with 1:28 left in overtime that gave the Celtics a 108-104 lead. “Other than that I was just being aggressive, getting to the basket. I didn’t feel like those guys could stay in front of me, so I was just going to keep getting to the basket, blowing by them on the first step, and I looked up and I had 47 and I was like damn. Then I hit the three off the Smart pass to get to 50, but I wasn’t even really paying attention until it got to that.”
Brown became the seventh player in franchise history to score 50, joining Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Sam Jones, Paul Pierce, Isaiah Thomas and his teammate, Jayson Tatum.
Tatum was held out of the game to work on his conditioning after a lengthy time in health and safety protocol, and is expected to play Wednesday night against San Antonio. Dennis Schroder returned from protocol and, like Brown, closed better than he started with 21 points and seven assists.
But two nights after beating Phoenix, one of the best teams in the NBA, the Celtics had nearly genuflected to one of the worst. They trailed by 15 points (97-82) with 4:21 left in regulation, when Ime Udoka called timeout following a Franz Wagner basket.
“It’s our lack of consistency and what we were doing offensively, especially the turnovers,” said Udoka, who focused on defensive energy during the timeout. “So we want to ramp up the energy and try to produce some turnovers or make them speed up the game and they took some shots where they made some, missed some. But to credit, we went with a smaller lineup, trapped a lot and got the stops and baskets we needed. I think we kind of spread it out, opened up the floor a little bit there, and then Jaylen really got aggressive down the stretch here. But I think we needed to at that point — obviously down 14 at that point — we really ramped it up and it paid off for us.”
Brown, who scored 21 points in the fourth, including two three-point plays and one 3-pointer, scored 14 points in an 18-2 Celtics run in the last 4:07, including a drive for a 100-98 lead before Tim Frazier sent the game into overtime with 21.8 seconds left.
Schroder picked up the pace with a pair of buckets early in overtime, the second an up-top 3-pointer for a 105-102 edge that gave the Celtics the lead for good. Schroder’s 5-0 run also triggered a larger 10-2 Celtics burst. The Magic cut the Celtics lead to a point, but Al Horford hit the Celtics’ 13th 3-pointer of the night to keep Orlando at bay.
And Brown, who has struggled in Tatum’s absence with turnovers, learned a little bit more about his ability to take control of a game.
“Ime has been great,” Brown said of his coach’s encouragement. “Despite some of the bad games I’ve had and bad reads I might have done, Ime has trusted me. Put the ball in my hands to make plays for myself and my teammates, and I can’t do more than appreciate that. Good days and bad days, but I’ll continue to learn and grow in those positions and help my team down the line. We’ll get rolling, especially when we get JT back, and we get the rest of our guys back. These last couple of games I think I’ve learned a lot.
“I’m just trying to figure it out. Growing with every opportunity, that’s what life is about beyond basketball,” he said. “My teammates made it easy for me tonight. I tried to make some reads and make it easy for them. Came out and we got the win, so that’s the most important thing.”
Wrestling Notebook: Bruce Rich starts over
Basketball Notebook: Pembroke changing perceptions
Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine
Brown’s career-high 50 leads Celtics over Orlando in OT, 116-111
Some Massachusetts schools cancel, delay school Monday to give teachers, students time to test for coronavirus
Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT That Looks Like Him For $452K
‘Humanitarian disaster’: Infectious disease experts sound the alarm as Massachusetts schools open amid omicron surge
Titans’ Ryan Tannehill wanted to ‘put it on’ Dolphins after all; Brandon Jones describes return from COVID
Brown walks away from Bucs; Brady rallies team past Jets
Commission on police body camera rules to meet after missed deadline
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?