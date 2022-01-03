YFI, XDC, and SUSHI Rounded Out the Top Three Crypto Gainers of the Week

- The SuperBullsNFT went ahead and sold their first-ever NFT.
Let us look at the top 3 crypto gainers of the week.
Yearn.Finance (YFI)
Yearn.Finance [YFI] prices have formed many green candles lit in the last month. There may be a significant amount of resistance for this altcoin in investors’ macro behavior.
A 28 percent increase in YFI’s stock price within 48 hours following its 87.6 percent surge in the third week of December has been a remarkable achievement. Because of this rising tendency, the cryptocurrency could rebound from its November price drop. According to CoinMarketCap, the Yearn.Finance price today is $40,862.17 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $666,975,927 USD.
XDC Network (XDC)
XinFin XDC has made a strong showing as a one-stop-shop, a single blockchain platform for numerous blockchain services. A new NFT project has just been added to its network, allowing it to grow further into the industry.
With all NFT pricing in XDC, freshly released SuperBullsNFT operates on the XDC network. The SuperBullsNFT went ahead and sold their first-ever NFT, the ‘Golden Bull’, via bidding. According to CoinMarketCap, the XDC Network price today is $0.100537 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $10,764,347 USD.
SushiSwap (SUSHI)
Ending 2021 on a high note was SushiSwap’s token, SUSHI. It’s understandable that now everyone expects a spectacular start to 2022. The DEX’s macro performance might change this.
Over the last two weeks, the DEX token’s value has steadily increased. SUSHI may seem to be a success, but in truth, it isn’t doing very well. The price breached the downtrend for the second time as it continued to rise. It was about to be retested recently. According to CoinMarketCap, the SUSHI price today is $9.07 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $315,435,623 USD.