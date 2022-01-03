News
Young girl killed in Dorchester triple shooting
A young girl is dead after a fatal triple shooting Sunday on Washington Street in Dorchester, police said.
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in Washington Street at 6:25 p.m..
Upon arrival, police found two men suffering non-life threatening injuries.
A third victim, a juvenile female, was also suffering apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No further information about the shooting was released. The deadly incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.
Bill Belichick lauds Patriots leaders for having ‘best week’ prior to Jags demolition
Matthew Slater had delivered some poignant words last week, imploring the Patriots to “make a stand, and put up a fight” after their two-game losing streak.
And in wake of the Patriots’ 50-10 bounce-back win Sunday against the Jaguars, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers pointed to the team having a “look in the mirror” moment which helped get them back on track.
Asked about Meyers’ comment on his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised the team, and its leadership, for righting the ship.
“This was our best week in a little awhile here,” he said. “Not really sure why that was, but maybe that was part of it, what Jakobi said, we reached the point where we kind of had to face the music here.
“Our captains and some of our veteran leaders on our team I thought did a real good job this week of setting an example and really challenging themselves, challenging the team. We got a great response (Sunday), so try and keep that going.”
With the win, the Patriots earned a spot in the playoffs, but where they officially stand in the pecking order is still to be determined.
They have an outside shot at winning the AFC East with a win in Miami and a Buffalo loss at home to the Jets.
Should they remain as the 5th seed, the Pats would travel to Buffalo and play the Bills on Wild Card Weekend.
“I’m just happy for the team, happy for the way our players responded to the challenge,” Belichick said. “A couple of disappointing weeks there, but it’s good to know we’re going to be playing in the postseason. Now’s the time to prepare and play our best football. That’s what we’re all going to try to do.”
The Miami game was officially moved to 4:25 EST on Sunday.
If you live in Denver, your trash collection day probably changed with the new year
2022 has begun, and Monday marks the start of Denver’s new recycle, compost and trash collection schedule, as 70% of residents are asked to set out their bins on different days of the week.
The new streamlined process hopes to save mileage driven by the trash trucks, improve quality of service and make the approximately 193,988 tons, or 500 pounds per person, Denverites sent to landfills in 2020 a bit easier to take care of.
The trash shift means no more Friday pickups except during holiday weeks when trash collection will be pushed back a day for all.
In 2022, service will be delayed one day following the holidays listed below:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, January 17
- Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 21
- César Chávez Day (observed): Monday, March 28
- Memorial Day: Monday, May 30
- Independence Day: Monday, July 4
- Labor Day: Monday, September 5
- Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24
- Christmas Day (observed): Monday, December 26
Hong Kong news site to shut; pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in
By HUIZHONG WU and ZEN SOO
HONG KONG (AP) — A group of lawmakers loyal to China’s Communist Party were sworn in to Hong Kong’s Legislature on Monday following an election without opposition candidates, as yet another pro-democracy news outlet announced it could no longer operate amid a growing crackdown on freedoms in the territory.
The former British colony that was returned to China in 1997 was once known as a haven for dissent and freedoms of the press and expression not seen on the mainland. But the central government in Beijing has clamped down in the last year, leading to the closure of independent news outlets, the removal of monuments to dissent, and a poorly attended election swept by pro-Beijing politicians.
The founders of news outlet Citizen News said the news site will stop publishing on Tuesday. While they have received no order to close, they said Monday that deteriorating media freedoms in the financial hub put them in an impossible position.
“We all love this place, deeply. Regrettably, what was ahead of us is not just pouring rains or blowing winds, but hurricanes and tsunamis,” Citizen News said in a statement on Sunday, when it announced the closure.
The outlet is the third to close in recent months, following the shuttering of the territory’s last pro-democracy print newspaper, Apple Daily, and the online site Stand News.
Citizen News was founded in 2017 by a group of veteran journalists. The small site focused on political news and analysis pieces, as well as investigations — and in recent months became a refuge for many journalists who had lost their jobs when other outlets closed or faced other pressures.
“With Apple Daily’s sudden closure in the past summer, the journalism majors who were originally supposed to intern with them, Citizen News made arrangements to take them in, so that students wouldn’t lose this internship opportunity,” said Vivian W.W. Tam, a senior lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s journalism school, in a public Facebook post. Tam declined to be interviewed.
But a new sweeping National Security Law — imposed on Hong Kong by China’s central Legislature — has made independent reporting increasingly dangerous. Journalists and political activists have been arrested under the law, and it has forced civil rights groups and unions to disband. Many more activists have fled.
Meanwhile, new laws have changed how Hong Kongers vote for their representatives, including a requirement that any who seek office must be “patriots,” effectively bringing the body under Beijing’s control.
“What we understood about press freedom has changed a lot,” said Chris Yeung, founder and chief writer at Citizen News.
Yeung said at a news conference on Monday that the trigger for their decision to shut down was what happened to Stand News. Last week, authorities raided Stand News and arrested seven people — including editors and former board members — for allegedly conspiring to publish seditious material. Stand News announced on the same day that it would cease to operate.
Two of Stand News’ former editors who were arrested were later formally charged with sedition.
In the summer, authorities forced the closure of Apple Daily, the newspaper owned by media tycoon and democracy activist Jimmy Lai. Lai is currently in jail and was newly charged with sedition last week.
“I fear that this will turn Hong Kong into a black box, that no one will be informed,” said Chung Ching Kwong, the project manager at the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong.
She said that although Citizen News had not been contacted by authorities, she views the closure as forced.
“I think in general the closures … are basically involuntarily because there’s this fear that they cannot do real and genuine journalism in the current political environment in Hong Kong,” said Kwong, an activist from Hong Kong who now lives in Germany.
The Society of Publishers in Asia, a group based in Hong Kong that hosts an annual journalism award, also said Monday it is concerned about pressures against independent media in the city.
The U.S. and other Western governments have condemned the limits on media and civil freedoms that Beijing promised to uphold for 50 years following Hong Kong’s 1997 handover.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last week defended the raid on Stand News, telling reporters that “inciting other people … could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting.”
The only remaining independent news media with reach in the city are Hong Kong Free Press, an English-language news outlet, and Initium, a Chinese-language news outlet which moved its headquarters to Singapore in August, but still has staff in the city.
Citizen News likened itself to a small dinghy in rough waters.
“At the center of a brewing storm, we found (ourselves) in a critical situation. In the face of a crisis, we must ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who are on board,” it said.
___
This story has been updated to correct that the National Security Law was passed in 2020, not 2019.
___
Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.
