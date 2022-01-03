News
Zach Wilson starting to shine despite mounting losses
There are positives within the 28-24 loss to the Buccaneers and it starts with the No. 2 overall pick.
The Jets had the upset of the year in its palms. Then a failed fourth down gave the ball to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers snatched the victory with a 93-yard game winning drive.
That dropped the Jets to 4-12, but hello, Zach Wilson.
The kid looked good. There’s no arguing that. Wilson went 19-for-33 for 234 yards with one touchdown.
The game was slightly spoiled with the failed fourth down sneak call when Wilson was supposed to hand the ball off to Braxton Berrios. Some blame falls on the coaching staff for giving Wilson the option and not communicating to Wilson well enough to hand it off to Berrios.
But some blame belongs to Wilson, too, because most QB sneaks can’t net two yards. Nonetheless, Wilson played as well as he could considering the circumstances.
Here are the offensive key contributors that were out on Sunday: Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin and Connor McGovern. Then to add more salt to the wound, Michael Carter, Dan Brown and George Fant all suffered injuries during the game.
Wilson was basically out there with mostly backups and still played well.
Most of Wilson’s production was because he was extremely decisive and read the defensive coverages well pre-snap and picked it apart.
The former BYU standout went 19-for-30 for 234 yards and a touchdown. Wilson’s average time to throw was 2.38. That means when he trusted what his eyes told him, he let it rip.
“The main goal today was just feeling space,” Wilson said. “These guys do a really good job of giving you a one-high shell and then all of a sudden turning it into a two-look, rolling, bringing the corner down. They obviously bring a lot of pressure. Different things like that. So, for me, it was where can I feel space, and then just go through my reads and progressions and just get our playmakers the ball. How efficient can I be going through the reads?”
Wilson cooked and finished his fourth game in a row without an interception. That’s progress.
Before the Buccaneers game, the focus should have centered around the young building blocks that the Jets have as they work toward being a contender. It started with Wilson and he showed flashes.
If the Jets pick up that fourth-and-two, they’re 5-11 and shock the NFL world. They didn’t but that doesn’t take away from Wilson’s day and the other young talent.
“It was unfortunate, it really was. But I thought (there were) so many great learning experiences,” Wilson said. “Right now, as a team, all we’ve got to understand is that this game today wasn’t what we’re really working for in the future. Yeah, it sucks and we’re right there and there’s one play all the way around and one yard all the way around that goes in our favor and the game’s over, but we took a step in the right direction.”
The loss stings, but there were plenty of positives on things to build on.
Brandin Echols caught an interception on Brady while guarding Mike Evans. Michael Carter opened the game up with a 55-yard run. Michael Carter II sacked Brady. The offensive line paved a way for the rushing attack to net 150 yards against the third best rushing defense and only allowed one sack.
The potential looks promising and if Wilson keeps progressing the future is bright.
Broncos gassers, notable Week 17 quotes following loss to Chargers and looking ahead to Week 18 versus Chiefs
Gassers, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 34-13 loss to the Chargers in Week 17.
Gassers
Vic Fangio
Like the quarterback-less loss to New Orleans last year, Fangio gets an asterisk next to Sunday’s loss as he was missing about half his lineup due to COVID/injuries. Even so, Fangio’s Broncos continue to be horrible against the AFC West — 5-12 over the last three years — and in the small details of every game (e.g. Fangio lost another challenge Sunday on an ill-advised red flag, dropping him to 1 of 8 this year).
Broncos special teams
If special teams coach Tom McMahon still has a job next year in Dove Valley, something is seriously wrong. Denver’s error-prone special teams units committed three costly blunders Sunday that led to 21 points for the Chargers. Los Angeles’ 47-yard return on the opening kickoff set the tone, while Diontae Spencer had a muffed punt and Andre Roberts took back a kickoff 101 yards for a fourth-quarter TD.
Broncos pass-rush
After an off game in a loss to the Broncos in Week 12, Justin Herbert took a little while to settle in Sunday. But once he did, the Chargers’ offense hummed. Herbert picked on reserves in the Broncos’ secondary (see: Nate Hairston), but a lack of a pass rush didn’t help matters. Denver failed to register a sack for the first time all season as Herbert evaded the few pass-rush attempts Denver did have.
Quotebook
Vic Fangio on the 101-yard touchdown return given up: “There’s no excuses. We’ve got to play with who we’ve got and we’ve got to find a way to cover kicks better.”
Fangio on the offense: “We can’t seem to find a rhythm or consistency in our offense to keep drives sustained, make first downs and eventually get touchdowns.”
Drew Lock on the status of his injured right shoulder: :”It’s pretty numb right now, so we’ll see (Monday).”
Lock on if 2021 is a “bad” season because of missing the playoffs: “Yeah… In the NFL, the only thing that matters is the playoffs.”
Brandon McManus on another season out of the postseason: “It’s disappointing. It’s six years now, missing the playoffs. When you lose a lot of divisional games it doesn’t help. We gave ourselves a chance at 7-6, but obviously we didn’t do enough to win the games down the stretch here.”
Up Next
Sunday vs Chiefs, 2:25 p.m.
Record: 11-5
Week 17 result: Lost 34-31 at Cincinnati
Coach: Andy Reid (9th year)
About the Browns: After an up-and-down start, Kansas City caught fire with eight consecutive wins coming into Week 17. But Joe Burrow and the Bengals cooled off the Chiefs with a win by way of a last-second field goal. The Chiefs already clinched the AFC West with a Week 16 win and are now the No. 2 seed in the conference, behind Tennessee. K.C. needs to beat Denver and have the Titans lose in order to re-gain a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Biden vows U.S. to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine
WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden conferred on Sunday with Ukraine’s leader over the Russian troop buildup near its border, promising that the U.S. and allies will act “decisively” if Russia further invades the Eastern European nation.
Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call came as the U.S. and Western allies prepared for a series of diplomatic meetings to try to de-escalate a crisis that Moscow said could rupture ties with Washington.
“President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement following the call.
Psaki added that Biden underscored his commitment to the principle of “nothing about you without you,” the tenet that it won’t negotiate policy that impacts Europe without its allies’ input.
Biden has spoken of hitting Russia with economy-jarring sanctions if it moves on Ukraine’s territory, but he said last month that U.S. military action is not on the table.
The Kremlin has demanded that any further expansion of NATO exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet countries. The Russians have also demanded that the military alliance remove offensive weaponry from countries in the region.
The White House has dismissed Russia’s demands on NATO as a non-starter. A key principle of the NATO alliance is that membership is open to any qualifying country. And no outsider has membership veto power. While there’s little prospect that Ukraine would be invited into the alliance anytime soon, the U.S. and its allies won’t rule it out.
Zelenskyy said in a Twitter posting after Sunday’s call that “keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed.”
“We appreciate the unwavering support,” Zelenskyy said.
The United States has made little progress in efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease tensions. Senior U.S. and Russian officials are scheduled to meet Jan. 9-10 in Geneva to discuss the situation. Those talks are to be followed by meetings at the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Biden spoke with Putin for nearly an hour on Thursday. He told reporters the next day that he warned Putin that his economy would pay a “heavy price” if Russia, which has massed some 100,000 troops near the border, made further moves against Ukraine.
“I’m not going to negotiate here in public, but we made it clear that he cannot — I emphasize cannot — move on Ukraine,” Biden said Friday.
Biden said he told Putin it was important for the Russians to take steps before those meetings toward easing the crisis. Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, in describing the presidents’ conversation this past week, said Biden’s pursuit of sanctions “could lead to a complete rupture of relations between our countries and Russia-West relations will be severely damaged.”
U.S. intelligence findings indicate Russia has made preparations for a potential invasion in early 2022. But White House officials say it remains unclear whether Putin has already made a decision to move forward with military action.
Still, Biden said he remained hopeful for the upcoming talks. White House officials say they will consult closely with Western allies.
“I always expect if you negotiate you make progress, but we’ll see,” he said Friday. ”We’ll see.”
Past military incursions by Putin loom large as Biden weighs his next steps.
In 2014, Russian troops marched into the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and seized the territory from Ukraine. Russia’s annexation of Crimea was one of the darker moments for President Barack Obama on the international stage.
The U.S.-Russia relationship was badly damaged near the end of President George W. Bush’s administration after Russia’s 2008 invasion of its neighbor Georgia after Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ordered his troops into the breakaway region of South Ossetia.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday he feared that Putin was intent on invading Ukraine and “nothing other than a level of sanctions that Russia has never seen will deter him.”
“Russia needs to understand we are united in this,” Schiff told “Face the Nation” on CBS. ”I also think that a powerful deterrent is the understanding that if they do invade, it is going to bring (NATO) closer to Russia, not push it farther away.”
Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv contributed to this report.
‘I’m at a loss for words’: Robert Quinn didn’t want full credit after breaking Richard Dent’s Chicago Bears record for sacks in a season
When the timeout came with 8 minutes, 6 seconds remaining Sunday, when a moment presented itself for Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy to shine the spotlight on a man who doesn’t typically like to revel in his own achievement, Robert Quinn was about the only person inside Soldier Field who didn’t know what all the fuss was about.
A pause in the action? On second-and-17? For what?
“I was trying to figure out what was going on,” Quinn said. “Why did we stop?”
On the previous play, Quinn had taken a wide loop around New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, found quarterback Mike Glennon in the pocket and clubbed the football loose with his right arm. Just for good measure, he heaved Glennon to the ground as the ball squirted free, disposing of the 6-foot-7 quarterback as if he were roadkill being cleared to the side of a road.
History had been made.
During the Bears’ 29-3 laugher victory, that was Quinn’s 18th sack of the season, breaking a 37-year-old single-season franchise record. Hall of Famer Richard Dent is no longer at the top of the list in that category. Quinn is. And deservedly so.
“It’s an honor,” he said.
But of course, Quinn added a sincerely modest shrug to that assertion.
“I just have to make sure I keep building my resume the right way,” he added. “At the end of the day, I just keep doing my job.”
Naturally, Nagy felt an urge to let his entire team, his coaching staff and the devoted fans in the Soldier Field stands appreciate the moment. With a 26-point lead, he had no issues using his first timeout.
“It just kind of happened naturally and organically,” Nagy said.
The public address announcer pronounced Quinn as the Bears’ new sack king. A standing ovation ensued.
About time too. Quinn entered the day well aware he needed one sack to break Dent’s mark. And if he hadn’t known, his defensive teammates were there to remind him. Many of the fans behind the Bears bench were in his ear too.
“People wouldn’t let me forget about it,” Quinn said. “Every time (it was like), ‘Get it! Get it!’ I’m just (thinking), ‘Can you let me get it and then we’ll talk about it?’ … I was trying to just brush it off and play football.”
For the first nine Giants possessions, Quinn went without a sack. On the final play of the first quarter, he had Glennon in his arms 7 yards behind the line of scrimmage when the Giants quarterback desperately flipped the ball to running back Devontae Booker in the backfield for a gain of 4.
(That was, for the record, the Giants’ lone completion of the first half.)
“I thought the refs were going to blow the play dead,” Quinn said. “But they didn’t.”
So Quinn, as he has done all season, kept at it. Fellow outside linebacker Trevis Gipson added to the incentive, collecting two strip-sacks of his own Sunday and sending notice that Quinn might really have to work to reach his milestone.
“He was heating up early,” Quinn said. “And he had me stressing.”
When Quinn finally cleared the hurdle, even he felt a sense of pride — in his low-key and humble Carolinas manner.
“I’m at a loss for words,” he said. “Again, I’m just doing my job. I’m out there with my brothers and just doing what I can to make the most of our opportunities.”
On Saturday, Quinn spoke with Dent, taking a memorable phone call as he was driving home. “The Sack Man” — the MVP of Super Bowl XX and one of the Bears’ 30 representatives in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — called to offer congratulations on a wonderful season.
Did Dent try to add context to the 17½ sacks he compiled in 1984? Sure he did. He told Quinn he started only 10 games that year.
Did Dent really want Quinn to break his record? Maybe. But probably not.
“Does anybody want their records broken?” Quinn said with a laugh. “I think he was excited. But not really, you know?”
Regardless, Quinn felt thrilled to set the record in this season’s 16th game, not needing the tack-on of the new Week 18 to break Dent’s mark. It’s also worth noting Quinn now leads the NFL in sacks this season, and he surpassed 100 for his career. He needs one more sack in next week’s finale against the Minnesota Vikings to match his personal-best season in 2013 with the St. Louis Rams.
After a dispiriting 2020 season in Chicago — in which Quinn recorded a sack on his first snap as Bear but only one more over his final 14 games — this year’s resurgence has been nothing short of remarkable.
“He shut everybody up,” Gipson said.
Still, Quinn keeps these kind of bounce-backs in perspective. When he was in high school, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Doctors told him his football career was likely over. His life was in jeopardy. So the resilience needed to bounce back from a two-sack season hasn’t been hard to muster.
“Overcoming a terrible season is pretty easy compared to being 17, lying in a hospital bed and thinking you might not make it,” Quinn said. “Football’s football. Life is a little more important to me.”
Nagy expressed his profound admiration for how Quinn practices the same way he plays.
“What a great person to look up to and see (that) if you practice like this, this is what can happen,” Nagy said.
On an afternoon in which the Bears defense recorded its first of four sacks and first of four takeaways on the first snap of the game, it was fitting for Quinn to add the exclamation point.
Poor Glennon dropped back to pass only 16 times. In those 16 plays, he had just four completions, fumbled four times and threw two interceptions.
With 8:06 left, Quinn came for him. Or more exactly, he came to finish off a blowout victory and set a prestigious Bears record in the process.
As he stood in his uniform during a postgame news conference, Quinn put himself back in that moment. He had his usual half-smile and his deep and slow southern cadence.
“I was just trying to get off on the ball as fast as I can, like any pass rusher wants to,” he said. “And I had that one good jump. I knew I had the corner, so the quarterback was still there. The secondary had their men (covered); the guys held up. And I was able to make history.”
Naturally, Quinn didn’t want and wouldn’t accept full credit.
“Of course,” he said, “thank you to everyone on defense that was out there with me to allow that to happen.”
Within the locker room, you can bet Quinn’s defensive teammates laughed at that acknowledgement.
You’re welcome, Rob. Of course.
